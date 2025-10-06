A&E’s James McGibney: “Bully Hunter” star faces stolen-valor claims, fake-doctor backlash, and ties to a TikTok cyber-harasser.

Rick LaRiviere

M. Thomas Nast

Richard Luthmann

A&E’s JAMES McGIBNEY: TV PERSONALITY WITH A LOADED BACKSTORY

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – James McGibney has a new show called “Bully Hunter” on A&E TV. The sell is a simple hero story: “When online abuse escalates and no one else can help, they turn to Dr. James McGibney.”

The “Bully Hunter” host confronts predators and “helps victims reclaim their lives.” That is the pitch.

A&E’s James McGibney

James McGibney built his brand on confrontational websites.

In 2011, he launched Cheaterville, a forum where spurned lovers could “call out” cheaters by name and location.

When he bought the revenge‑porn hub Is Anyone Up in 2012, he redirected traffic to BullyVille and claimed he did what Facebook and Anderson Cooper could not. He spun the expansion into a ‘Ville’ network that included dating and good‑news sites.

The former Marine portrays his work as a form of public service.

A&E’s James McGibney touts his service record in the U.S. Marines.

Critics were unconvinced. Las Vegas Weekly noted that Forbes and other outlets called McGibney and Cheaterville “almost as bad” as Hunter Moore and his revenge‑porn site. Skeptics viewed it as a cynical PR stunt and questioned whether public shaming was an ethical approach.

McGibney shrugged off the charge, insisting that outing cheaters was “fair retribution” and stressing that his sites never posted nude photos. The backlash did little to slow his rise.

McGibney also filed lawsuits.

In 2013, he sued Hunter Moore for calling him a pedophile and threatening his family. Moore never responded, resulting in a default judgment that awarded McGibney $250,000 and court costs.

After the ruling, McGibney declared, “Never forgive, never forget,” promising to pursue Moore and hinting at a class action.

His combative posture earned admirers and enemies alike.

A&E’s James McGibney’s flagship site is Bullyville.com.

His most infamous case involved online agitators Neal Rauhauser and Thomas Retzlaff. According to the Randazza Legal Group, the pair harassed McGibney and his family for years after he shut down Is Anyone Up.

McGibney sued them, ignored his lawyer’s warning, and was hit with a $1.3 million anti‑SLAPP sanction. He appealed; the Texas Court of Appeals vacated the sanctions and ordered a new fee hearing.

After a decade of litigation, the once‑huge judgment flipped, leaving his adversary owing him roughly $2,800. McGibney later said he should have listened to his lawyer but insisted “the fight was worth it.”

Supporters point to his success in shutting down a major revenge‑porn site and in exposing cyber‑bullies. Detractors counter that Cheaterville encouraged mob justice and that his lawsuits chilled free speech.

A&E’s James McGibney is marketed as a nice guy, a family man. Is he really?

As A&E markets him as a family man and a crime‑fighting crusader, the debate persists: is James McGibney a genuine hero or a showman exploiting outrage?

The answer depends on which part of his loaded backstory you believe.

A&E’s JAMES McGIBNEY: STOLEN VALOR OR STRONG RESUME?

A&E’s James McGibney confronts claims of stolen valor.

Newsweek painted James McGibney as a decorated veteran. The magazine reports that he oversaw cybersecurity for 128 U.S. embassies and served with the Third Surveillance Reconnaissance Intelligence Group and the Marine Security Guard Battalion.

Newsweek adds that he received the Navy Achievement Medal and later earned advanced degrees, including a master’s from Boston University and a Harvard cybersecurity certification.

A&E’s James McGibney: “Bully Hunter” star faces stolen-valor claims, fake-doctor backlash, and ties to a TikTok cyber-harasser.

McGibney’s biography on his own site mirrors those accolades, listing the same units and awards. Supporters argue that this record demonstrates expertise and justifies the “Dr.” title he wears on television.

Critics insist the résumé is overstated.

A&E’s James McGibney’s military discharge papers conflict with media statements.

McGibney’s military discharge papers show him as an “administrative clerk,” not a cybersecurity expert.

His DD‑214 notes his Military Occupational Specialty was 0151 (Administrative Clerk). His Navy Achievement Medal citation praises him for scheduling training during winter storms, not for securing embassies.

A&E’s James McGibney faces claims that he overstates his military record, a form of dishonesty and “stolen valor.”

Journalist Richard Luthmann calls this “stolen valor,” arguing McGibney exploits public trust by inflating his role.

“I spoke to several former Marines, and pissed doesn’t begin to encapsulate their feelings,” Luthmann said. “They believe McGibney’s false claims have no place where Duty, Honor, and Service actually mean something.”

Sources say that a rogue X account “@CREDIBLEINTEL” is connected to McGibney. The name pays homage to his public persona as a cybersecurity expert.

However, recent episodes serve only to deepen doubts. At a May 2025 federal court hearing, digital rights attorney Patrick Trainor accused McGibney of filing a false affidavit that embattled Lake Worth, Florida, Attorney Nick Chiappetta’s body‑cam footage later contradicted.

Observers say the episode tarnishes McGibney’s credibility and raises questions about his authenticity as a moral crusader.

A&E’s JAMES McGIBNEY: DOCTOR, DOCTOR – A TITLE WITHOUT A SPECIALTY

A&E floods its promos with the honorific “Dr.” McGibney. The network’s social feeds and trailers show the “Bully Hunter” host confronting bad actors and proclaim that victims turn to “Dr. James McGibney” when no one else can help.

A&E’s James McGibney leverages the reputation of Dr Phil McGraw.

“Dr.” James McGibney overtly touts his connection to TV’s Dr. Phil.

Hollywood’s Dr. Drew even endorses “Dr.” James McGibney.

A&E’s James McGibney: The “Dr.” endorsed by Hollywood’s Dr. Drew.

The marketing never clarifies that his doctorate is in learning technology, not medicine or psychology. This vagueness lets viewers assume a medical or clinical expertise that he does not possess.

Instagram posts reveal that McGibney earned his degree by defending a cybersecurity dissertation at Pepperdine, which, while laudable, is far from a medical credential.

Misrepresenting a title can have serious repercussions. In California, a nurse practitioner was fined $19,750 for using the title “Dr. Sarah” on social media, despite holding a doctoral degree in nursing. The law generally prohibits anyone but a licensed physician from using “doctor” or “physician” in an improper context. Misrepresentation includes using incorrect titles or claiming specialized training you do not have, and it can result in fines, license suspension, and lawsuits.

Dr. Phil McGraw [L] and A&E’s James McGibney [R].

Against this backdrop, A&E’s heavy use of McGibney’s “Dr.” label invites scrutiny. The fact that Dr. Phil and Dr. Drew allow endorsement of “Dr.” James McGibney without caveat is highly problematic. The A&E program goes into detail about the serious medical and mental health problems associated with cyber-bullying.

McGibney earned a doctoral degree in learning technology and cybersecurity, not in a medical or mental health field. Yet the network’s advertising apparently trades on the public’s trust in medical doctors. Regulators and professional associations warn that this kind of title inflation confuses consumers and undermines transparency.

Hollywood’s Dr. Drew Pinsky [L] with A&E’s James McGibney [C].

By relying on a doctorate unrelated to patient care to market a crime‑busting persona, A&E blurs the line between academic achievement and clinical expertise. The network must decide whether catchy branding is worth eroding audience trust.

A&E’s JAMES McGIBNEY: THE DANESH CONNECTION — ALLY OR ENABLER?

A recent Opinion and Order by Fort Myers Federal Court Judge John E. Steele warned that plaintiffs in a cyber‑stalking lawsuit feared an “ambush” from a TV show “produced by a non‑party—James McGibney.”

Court records showed McGibney working with TikTok paid agitator Danesh Noshirvan to turn discovery into content.

TikTok Terror Danesh Noshrivan

A May hearing in the same case revealed that Danesh Noshirvan and the “@CREDIBLEINTEL” X account were protecting McGibney and running sock‑puppet accounts like “@JOEYSCRAMPS2020.” Danesh admitted the alias was used to shield McGibney from criticism while attacking his enemies.

In the same case, Judge John Steele stated that a declaration filed by McGibney did not prove a conspiracy between lawyers. Still, it did underscore how McGibney operates near the boundaries of courtroom ethics.

Court papers describe McGibney as a “close ally” and even “spiritual advisor” to Noshirvan. Every time Noshirvan or McGibney posts about Dr. Ralph Garramone, the plastic surgeon at the center of the lawsuit, his practice is deluged with hostile reviews and cancellations.

Garramone alleges a deliberate pattern: he says the pair uses privileged court discovery and public court pleadings to fuel targeted harassment.

In earlier litigation, Noshirvan even tried to assert an evidentiary privilege over their communications, akin to priest and penitent, in order to protect “trade secrets.”

Digital Rights Attorney Patrick Trainor, who represented Garramone, called the relationship “special” and claims McGibney’s posts coordinate with Noshirvan’s attacks, worsening the harm.

A separate investigation portrays Noshirvan as a “digital jihadist” linked to Iranian influence and dark‑money networks. After the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, Noshirvan published the home addresses of conservative justices.

He later told Dr. Phil that he would not feel responsible if someone died because of his doxxing.

Someone did die. His name was Aaron De La Torre, a high school football coach from Denton, Texas.

Critics also note that Noshirvan faces multiple civil suits accusing him of operating a fee‑for‑service cyber‑stalking enterprise, in addition to the investigation by Texas prosecutor Paul Johnson.

Lori De La Torre [L] with her husband, the late Aaron De La Torre [R].

McGibney’s association with Noshirvan could drag A&E into this legal mess.

McGibney has not publicly disavowed Noshirvan’s tactics. Instead, he promotes their joint “Bully Hunter” project. Judges and journalists suggest that his complicity turns him from an anti‑bullying crusader into an enabler of digital vigilantism.

As one source put it, “There’s no coincidence here. Every post McGibney makes is coordinated harassment that hurts their business and reputations further.”

A&E’s JAMES McGIBNEY: WHAT WE ASKED HIM

We reached out to James McGibney prior to publication. He did not respond as of press time. Here is what we asked:

From: Rick LaRivière

Date: On Monday, October 6th, 2025 at 12:57 PM

Subject: Request for Comment: A&E’s Bully Hunter, Military Record, and Online Activities

To: James@bullyville.com, ptesq1@yahoo.com Dear Mr. McGibney, We are a team of investigative journalists preparing an in-depth story examining A&E’s Bully Hunter and your public career as a media personality and anti-bullying advocate. Our reporting draws on court documents, archived media coverage, and materials involving your professional affiliations and representations. We are reaching out to provide you with a full and fair opportunity to comment on several aspects of our findings before publication. We expect to go to press soon. If we do not hear from you before press time, we will incorporate your responses into a follow-up. Topics for Comment A&E Representation and Title Usage A&E’s promotional materials describe you as “Dr. James McGibney” without specifying that your doctorate is in learning technology rather than a medical or psychological field.

Do you believe this presentation might mislead viewers about your credentials or area of expertise?

Were you involved in shaping or approving how A&E represents your title and background?

A&E presents you as a likable, nice guy and family man. Is this portrayal false or a dramatization? Military Service and Credentials Newsweek reported that you oversaw cybersecurity for 128 U.S. embassies and received the Navy Achievement Medal. However, critics cite your DD-214, showing your primary MOS as 0151 (Administrative Clerk).

Can you clarify your specific duties and assignments during your service?

How do you respond to those who allege “stolen valor” or inflation of your military résumé? Affiliation with Danesh Noshirvan (ThatDaneshGuy) Court documents and social media posts describe you as a close ally or collaborator of TikTok influencer Danesh Noshirvan (That Danesh Guy), who faces multiple civil suits alleging harassment and doxxing.

What is the nature of your professional or personal relationship with Mr. Noshirvan?

Were you aware of these allegations when promoting Bully Hunter or engaging in online campaigns?

Are you Danesh Noshirvan and Nick Chiappetta’s co-conspirator?

Is your business model reliant upon POLAMOP? (Protraction Of Litigation And Multiplication Of Proceedings)

Are you or your representatives and/or coconspirators in direct contact with Jeremy Hales, Randall Shochet, YouTube’s That Umbrella Guy, former journalist Megan Fox, or anyone else related to the matter: Hales v. Preston, 1:25-cv-00058-RH-ZCB (N.D.Fla Gainesville Division)? CredibleIntel and Sock-Puppet Allegations Reports and court filings suggest the X (Twitter) account @CREDIBLEINTEL is linked to your online operations and was allegedly used to defend you and attack critics.

Do you operate or direct that account or any affiliated pseudonymous accounts?

How do you respond to claims that these accounts were used to intimidate or harass others? Involvement in Legal Proceedings At a May 2025 federal hearing, attorney Patrick Trainor accused you of filing a false affidavit contradicted by body-cam evidence.

Would you like to respond to that allegation or clarify your role in that case?

Do you maintain that your actions in that matter were appropriate and truthful? Association with BullyVille and Past Litigation Critics argue that your prior projects, such as CheaterVille and BullyVille, blurred the line between accountability and public shaming.

How do you view those platforms today?

Do you believe they contributed positively to public discourse or caused unintended harm? Accountability and Transparency You have positioned yourself as an advocate for online ethics and accountability. Given the questions surrounding your credentials and affiliations, how do you reconcile these concerns with your current public role?

What steps, if any, do you think A&E should take to ensure transparency with viewers? We intend to publish this story soon and want to ensure your position is represented accurately and in context. Please respond immediately. If we go to press before you respond, we will incorporate your responses in a follow-up as stated above. If you prefer to provide a phone or video statement, we would be happy to arrange an interview at your convenience with Frank Parlato or another veteran jounalist. Thank you for your time and consideration. We look forward to including your comments in full. Thanks, Rick LaRivière

Independent Journalist

(239) 766-5800

Follow Me On Substack

If we receive a response from James McGibney, we will include the same in a follow up and hope to publish his comments in full.

A&E Executives were also copied on the request. A&E Television Networks is headquartered at 235 East 45th Street, New York, New York.

A&E’s JAMES McGIBNEY: MYTHMAKING AND ACCOUNTABILITY

A&E packages James McGibney as a fearless crusader against online abuse, but the facts are far messier. His backstory includes controversial websites that encouraged public shaming, a protracted legal war over an anti‑SLAPP sanction, and credible allegations of misrepresenting his military record.

He embraces a “Dr.” title earned in learning technology while advertisements suggest clinical authority.

He works closely with Danesh Noshirvan, a TikTok figure sanctioned for misconduct, and his allies run sock‑puppet accounts to protect him.

These details never appear in the network’s marketing or on‑air branding.

A&E TV’s trademark is: Real Life. Drama

Honest storytelling demands transparency. Viewers have a right to know whether a host has a contested résumé, questionable partnerships, and a history of legal disputes.

A&E cannot claim to champion victims of harassment while ignoring legitimate criticisms of its star. By glossing over McGibney’s controversies and selling a one‑dimensional hero narrative, the network risks undermining trust in its programming.

Holding bullies accountable starts with accountability at home—especially when millions tune in expecting the truth.

