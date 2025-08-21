ActBlue Magic Mortgage Bombshell: Sen. Mark Finchem Exposes a Massive Money Laundering Scheme Funneling Foreign Cash into U.S. Elections.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

Finchem Uncovers “Magic Mortgage” Fraud Empire

Arizona State Senator Mark Finchem appeared on Stinchfield Tonight to reveal what he calls the “motherlode of all money laundering schemes.” Finchem, an Arizona lawmaker and Election Fairness Institute director, told host Grant Stinchfield that ActBlue – the Democrats’ fundraising behemoth – is at the center of a vast fraud that “touches everything: political slush funds, cartel money, human trafficking proceeds, and possibly even CCP [Chinese Communist Party] cash.”

Backed by whistleblower Shawn Taylor, a former police chief turned data sleuth, Finchem has quietly amassed evidence of a “Magic Mortgage” scam that may be the largest political money laundering and real estate fraud operation in U.S. history. The scheme utilizes fake property deals to funnel illicit funds into Democrats’ campaign coffers.

“What we are seeing looks like the motherlode,” Finchem declared, describing suspicious same-day house sales spiking 100-fold in value within hours. He said these explosive findings have been handed to federal authorities.

ActBlue Magic Mortgage Bombshell: Arizona State Senator Mark Finchem

“This isn’t just about real estate fraud. This is about the financial pipelines that fuel everything rotten in America right now,” Finchem warned. U.S. attorneys are interested in expanding the investigation as new evidence emerges.

On Stinchfield’s show, Finchem did not mince words: ActBlue stands accused of acting as a conduit for dirty money, enabling hidden donors to bankroll leftist candidates on a massive scale. The bombshell allegations have Washington bracing for a political earthquake.

ActBlue Magic Mortgage Bombshell: Inside the Dirty Money Scheme

Investigators say ActBlue’s “magic mortgage” scam works like a financial shell game. Finchem’s team uncovered hundreds of real estate deals in which Democratic operatives allegedly flipped properties to launder donations anonymously.

Here’s how it works: “ActBlue officers buy a house for $200,000 using a legitimate bank loan,” Finchem explained on Real America’s Voice. “Minutes later, that same property is appraised at $200 million under a hard money loan funneled through a shell title company. Without lender identification, donors can anonymously inject cash into campaigns. We’ve tracked these trails across states — they leave digital footprints like dust at a crime scene.”

In one glaring example, the Election Fairness Institute identified 422 identical $200,000 mortgage-based donations – all executed on June 30, 2023 – routed to Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost’s campaign. The donor records were riddled with fake addresses and phone numbers, suggesting a coordinated effort to evade detection.

By masking giant contributions as routine home loans, the scheme sidesteps Federal Election Commission rules that require disclosing who’s behind the money. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was so alarmed that he ordered ActBlue to overhaul its donation verification protocols. Previous audits had already revealed that ActBlue was accepting donations without even basic credit card fraud checks, allowing for hundreds of millions in phantom charges.

Finchem has delivered the trove of evidence to the IRS, FBI, and Justice Department, urging swift action. “We can’t prove it all, but the digital trails are damning,” he said. “This isn’t just fraud — it’s an assault on election integrity.”

Trump Administration Cracks Down on Foreign Cash

Armed with Finchem’s dossier, President Trump’s administration is wasting no time going after the alleged election money laundering ring. Republican-led House committees have issued subpoenas demanding ActBlue’s records, after discovering the platform may have knowingly accepted “fraudulent or illegal” donations for left-wing candidates.

ActBlue Magic Mortgage Bombshell: Senator Mark Finchem leads the fight for election integrity with President Donald Trump.

In March, as the new administration took charge, congressional oversight letters raised red flags about ActBlue to Treasury officials. Investigators demanded every Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) detailing dubious ActBlue-linked transactions. They charge that under President Biden, the Treasury stalled these requests for months.

Now, under President Trump’s watch, the logjam is over – the hunt for hidden donor money is full throttle. Finchem confirms the Justice Department and FBI have the evidence in hand. “When you see numbers this big, you’re looking at cartel money, you’re looking at human trafficking cash, you’re looking at foreign adversaries buying influence through corrupted systems. We are going to follow the money,” Finchem vowed.

U.S. attorneys and IRS criminal investigators are reportedly “moving forward” with expanding probes. Trump allies praise the crackdown as a long-overdue cleansing of dirty campaign cash. They note that funneling foreign money into American elections is a felony offense—and a national security nightmare.

With the Department of Justice now treating ActBlue’s activities as potential crimes, Trump’s team is positioning this scandal as a defining battle for fair elections. In the words of one GOP oversight member: “No more hiding behind computer screens – if you launder money into our elections, we will find you.”

ActBlue Magic Mortgage Bombshell: Election Integrity at Stake as Scandal Widens

The unfolding ActBlue mortgage scandal has sparked bipartisan alarm about the integrity of U.S. elections. Even some Democrats quietly acknowledge that if Finchem’s evidence holds up, it exposes an unprecedented subversion of campaign finance laws.

Conservative watchdogs frame it more bluntly: ActBlue acted as a foreign agent, channeling enemy funds into American politics. Finchem has suggested that enormous sums – some analysts claim up to 60% of ActBlue’s donations – could trace back to donors in China.

He cites LexisNexis property records showing inexplicable value spikes, pointing to illicit sources from Beijing to the cartels. Such allegations, if proven, mean Democratic campaign coffers were filled with overseas cash – a serious federal crime and a betrayal of voters.

ActBlue insists it’s a legitimate grassroots platform and denies facilitating any wrongdoing. However, the evidence of these “magic” mortgages and phantom donors has put the organization under scrutiny.

“When a PAC this influential gets so far off the rails, it’s not just a scandal — it’s a threat to democracy,” Finchem said grimly.

President Trump has blasted ActBlue’s alleged scheme as “treasonous,” according to aides, and vowed that “America’s elections are not for sale to the highest foreign bidder.”

President Donald J. Trump

As investigations deepen, one thing is clear: this magic mortgage house of cards is teetering on the edge. The coming months will reveal whether justice catches up with ActBlue’s big-money trickery – and whether U.S. election integrity can be restored in its wake.

