American Justice Under Siege: Plots, Protests, and Paid Agitators

American Justice Under Siege: Assassination plots, doxxing, paid agitators, and dark money networks now threaten America’s courts.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Frankie Pressman

Michael Volpe

Richard Luthmann

Justice Under Threat: The Assassination Plot and Its Aftermath

BALTIMORE, MD, FT. MYERS, FL, and MANSFIELD, PA - In June 2022, Nicholas Roske flew from Los Angeles to Dulles with a suitcase packed with a pistol, zip ties, tactical gear, and burglary tools. He took a taxi to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home because a leaked abortion opinion and the Uvalde shooting angered him.

Attempted Assassin Nicholas Roske [L] and SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh [R]

Roske admitted he planned to break in and shoot the justice. U.S. Marshals saw him outside at 1:05 a.m.; he called emergency services and confessed.

Investigators found a Glock, magazines, ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, and lock‑picking tools. Prosecutors said he had searched for ways to stab someone’s neck and saved maps of the justices’ homes. They called his mission a preplanned, cold-blooded murder designed to change the Court.

Roske pleaded guilty and apologized, calling his actions “misguided.“

U.S. Judge Deborah Boardman, a Biden appointee, stated that the conduct was incredibly serious and warranted a significant sentence. She warned that anyone who intimidates judges will be caught and punished.

U.S. Judge Deborah Boardman

Judge Boardman then sentenced Roske to eight years and one month in federal prison.

Shocked prosecutors wanted a 30‑year term. They had labeled his plan terrorism. Roske had wanted to murder a United States Supreme Court Justice and his family.

With time credits, Roske could walk out of federal prison as early as 2030. Many legal observers are disgusted, and with good reason. Judge Boardman’s sentence, like her August decision blocking President Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order, appears overtly political and raises deep concerns about equal justice under law.

Under the Biden DOJ, Stephen Chase Randolph, a 34‑year‑old Kentuckian, also received eight years in prison. U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb, another Biden appointee, handed down the term because he participated in the highly politicized Jan. 6, 2021, event at the U.S. Capitol. Biden federal prosecutors said Randolph and another man used a metal crowd‑control barrier to assault two Capitol Police officers.

For the record, the only person to die at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was a Donald Trump supporter named Ashli Babbit. She was shot and killed by U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, who was never charged with a crime.

Michael Leroy Byrd

Attorney General Pam Bondi called Roske’s eight-year sentence woefully insufficient and vowed to appeal the sentence. She said the attack was a disgusting assault on the judicial system and demanded harsher punishment.

FBI Director Kash Patel promised the full force of the law against violence targeting officials.

U.S. Attorney Kelly O’Hayes said politically motivated violence has no place in society and pledged relentless prosecution.

Assistant Attorney General John Eisenberg stressed that no justice should fear for their family’s safety.

In the four years following January 6, 2021, more than 1,504 individuals were charged in nearly all 50 states with crimes related to the alleged breach of the U.S. Capitol.

And yet, the paid agitators who gave Justice Kavanaugh and other U.S. Supreme Court Justices’ addresses to Roske and egged on him and other deranged would-be murderers have yet to be charged with any crime.

American Justice Under Siege: Doxxing, Dark Money and Looming Charges

In 2022, Danesh Noshirvan published the home addresses of six conservative Supreme Court justices after the Dobbs decision. That doxxing of credible intelligence created a climate that encouraged Nicholas Roske’s plot against Justice Kavanaugh and a true threat at the justice’s residence.

Journalist Richard Luthmann has been following woke cancel culture and the threat it poses to the republic. He says Noshirvan’s posts violate 18 U.S.C. § 115, which prohibits threats to federal officials. He urges Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute the “TikTok terror” and warns that doxxing and misinformation erode judicial independence.

“Danesh Noshirvan is a digital jihadist with connections (and possibly allegiance) to the Islamic Republic of Iran, George Soros, Scott Dworkin, and Democrat Party dark money,” Luthmann said.

Chief Justice John Roberts echoed these concerns in his 2024 Year-End Report on the Federal Judiciary. He said the practice of doxxing endangers lives.

Noshirvan admitted on Dr. Phil that if his doxxing led to death, he would not feel responsible.

The doxxer’s legal strategy against journalists has deepened public outrage. In January 2025, his embattled lawyer, Nick Chiappetta of Lake Worth, Florida, served Luthmann with a baseless subpoena moments after Judge Kyle Dudek, now a newly minted Trump Article III Fort Myers federal court judge, left the bench.

Luthmann called the subpoena a deliberate assault on the free press and a press-chilling tactic.

“What ‘Jihadi Joe’ Noshirvan and his lawyer did to me in the Fort Myers federal courtroom is no different than what the ANTIFA sympathizing Portland Police Department did to Nick Sortor. They twisted the law to assault journalism and truth to further the corrupt aims of a foreign-funded domestic enemy,” Luthmann said.

He likens the inside of a courtroom with Danesh to a “playground brawl” and fears for his safety outside of it because of enraged online leftist mobs and Danesh’s own lawyer. Attorney Chiappetta sent threatening emails telling him to stop reporting and calling him an “extortionist” and “terrorist” after conveying a counteroffer brokered in mediation before a federal judge.

@LuthmannNews on X: A FL lawyer who faces a 91-day suspension stands before a federal judge, then screams “extortion,” calls his opponent a “terrorist,” and wastes taxpayer money. That’s Nick Chiappetta. No ethics. No respect for the courts. #ChiappettaGate #DaneshNoshirvan #LegalEthicsFail

Luthmann argues that Noshirvan and Chiappetta are weaponizing justice to silence critics and engaging in exactly the activity Chief Justice Roberts warned about.

Beyond the courtroom, lawsuits accuse Noshirvan of running a fee‑for‑service cyberstalking operation. A WIRED exposé revealed a Chorus program that secretly pays influencers beginning at $8,000 a month to push left-wing narratives. Filings allege Noshirvan applied to join the scheme, raising questions about undisclosed funding.

American Justice Under Siege: Cancel Culture’s Footnote to Murder

In a post after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated, TikTok influencer Danesh Noshirvan wrote that “we don’t need to honor his memory.”

Danesh Noshirvan danced on Charlie Kirk’s grave.

Danesh said school shootings across America already honored Kirk’s memory and demanded a “footnote” blaming his pro‑gun rhetoric for his death.

Coming from a man who has built a following by doxxing and shaming people for offensive speech, the gloating sparked outrage. Noshirvan’s “accountability” videos, which urge his millions of followers to harass targets, generate income.

Now, many are asking whether the cancel culture vigilante should be canceled by the DOJ.

Florida Businesswoman and Mom Jennifer Couture

One of his early targets, Fort Myers businesswoman and mom Jennifer Couture, was doxxed after a viral altercation with a paid agitator at a Dunkin’ Donuts. Noshirvan broadcast her personal details and accused her of violent conduct. Harassment ensued, including a bombardment of local law enforcement. Danesh engineered and manipulated Couture’s arrest, and she pleaded guilty to a minor charge, receiving probation.

Noshirvan kept smearing her, falsely claiming she stalked his children and insinuated that she had a sexual relationship with Carmine Marceno, the local sheriff, to keep her from getting “busted.”

Danesh Noshirvan spreads baseless lies on social media and in filed court documents.

None of Noshirvan’s claims has any validity whatsoever; instead, they are intended to undermine the public perception of law and order—a tactic reminiscent of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals.

After years of silence, Couture is fighting back. In a scathing statement, she called Noshirvan a bully and his attorney Nick Chiappetta a “scumbag.” She said she is disgusted by their lies and hopes they face prison.

Sydney McDaniel, a cosmetologist from West Virginia, faced a similar onslaught. Her 15‑second video defending Elon Musk drew only a few views until Noshirvan blasted it across his platforms. Danesh called her a Nazi sympathizer and tagged her workplace.

The post went viral, and she was fired. She is still under leftist social media assault and dealing with the trauma.

“He wanted a scalp, and I was it,” McDaniel said.

She accuses Noshirvan of targeting white people and inciting mobs for his views. With victims speaking out, the backlash against the cancel culture king is growing.

American Justice Under Siege: Paid Agitators and the Erosion of Trust

In the aftermath of protests, officials often blame “outside agitators” for stirring trouble. Police consider physical paid agitators to be individuals who move from city to city and place to place, and are paid to cause chaos. The presence of paid agitators delegitimizes genuine protest movements.

The digital age has supercharged this phenomenon. Influencers like Danesh Noshirvan turn outrage into revenue. His “accountability” videos target conservatives, often white and religious Americans, and he urges his followers to mob them.

Danesh’s woke cancel culture has a new target: Christian Nationalism.

Danesh and the woke subversion agenda are targeting “Christian Nationalism.”

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, former Marine David Esslinger posted emotional videos calling for answers, even if it meant civil war.

Journalists Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe interviewed Esslinger on The Unknown Podcast.

Esslinger had quickly deleted his videos and apologized, recognizing that the videos were foolish and violence is not the answer, as many have taught, including Charlie Kirk, Jesus Christ, and President Donald J. Trump.

But that wasn’t enough for internet hitman Danesh Noshirvan, who pounced on the clip to launch a scorched-earth campaign. Noshirvan, who built his brand on doxxing and canceling conservatives, is now branding Esslinger—and by extension, anyone who mixes faith with politics—as a dangerous “Christian Nationalist.”

It’s a smear tactic straight out of Saul Alinsky’s Playbook, designed to ruin lives and silence dissent.

Danesh and the woke left’s “Christian nationalism” panic is largely a moral panic. Mainstream Christians who love America and the constitutional republic are being unfairly demonized. The left’s “problem” with Christian nationalists is seen as a mix of ideological bias and paranoia – an attempt to delegitimize traditional Christianity’s influence by equating it with racism, theocracy, and violent insurrection.

However, the woke left fails to distinguish patriotic Christians from actual theocrats, and jumps to apocalyptic conclusions (fearing an imminent theocracy or fascism) that are not grounded in reality, like Danesh’s claims of legitimate conditions precipitating a new American civil war.

American Justice Under Siege: Danesh Noshirvan is a Chicken Little.

Danesh and his progressive followers have become “American Chicken Littles” on this issue, writing so breathlessly about a looming Christian coup that their credibility suffers. The more the left cries wolf with charged terms like “Christian Nationalism,” the more it alienates ordinary Christians and erodes honest discourse.

Danesh and his woke ilk forget that America is and always has been a Christian nation. According to the Pew Research Center, approximately 67% of Americans identify as Christian, with a significant portion of the population being Protestant (33%) and Roman Catholic (22%). Additionally, surveys indicate that 60% of U.S. adults believe the founders intended for the country to be a Christian nation, and 45% think it should still be considered one today.

Legal filings say Danesh includes these divisive claims while he offers doxxing services for a fee and runs a cyberstalking business. Foreign Dark Money-backed schemes, controlled by Democrat donor networks (George Soros, Scott Dworkin) and nation-state actors (the Communist Chinese Party, the Islamic Republic of Iran) illegally pay influencers to promote subversive political messages while hiding funding sources from legal scrutiny.

This mix of activism and profit blurs the line between advocacy and harassment, and that is the shady digital realm where Danesh Noshirvan and others like him reside.

American Justice Under Siege: Damning Legal Admissions

In May 2025, TikTok Mega Influencer Danesh Noshirvan’s legal troubles deepened when he admitted under oath that he had failed to obtain the legally required model-release forms for explicit videos he posted on OnlyFans.

Danesh Noshirvan engaged in what he called “simulation” on the stand in a federal court case. It qualifies as commercial pornography under 18 U.S.C. § 2257.

Under 18 U.S.C. §§ 2257 and 2257A, producers of pornography must verify that performers are at least 18 and keep age‑verification records; failure to maintain those records is a criminal offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

Noshirvan’s testimony indicated that he had no 2257 documentation for content featuring himself, his wife, and another woman, and observers noted that he “crumbled” when questioned about the statute.

During the same litigation, Noshirvan harassed Julian Jackson‑Fannin, a Black civil‑rights attorney and partner at Duane Morris LLP; he called Fannin a “racist,” a “pig,” and a “misogynist,” falsely claimed Fannin said Black people looked like monsters, and urged his 2.5 million followers to target the lawyer.

Self-proclaimed “Iranian Anchor Baby” Danesh Noshirvan harassed and doxxed with impunity under the Biden DOJ, ruining lives and leaving a body count.

These attacks sparked threats against Fannin, his family, and his law firm.

In an August 12 Opinion and Order, U.S. District Judge John E. Steele concluded Noshirvan’s deposition conduct—during which he hurled expletives such as “dumb shit” and “fuck you” at Fannin—showed subjective bad faith.

The judge found that Noshirvan’s post‑deposition posts were false and inflammatory, were designed to incite harassment and intimidation of opposing counsel, and served no purpose other than to disrupt the litigation.

Judge Steele sanctioned Noshirvan by ordering him to pay his litigation opponent’s attorney’s fees and costs and publicly reprimanded his lawyer for failing to restrain him, warning that continued misconduct could lead to dismissal of his case.

American Justice Under Siege: Should Danesh Go Down?

Danesh claims that what he does is “accountability.” He says he’s no different from a talk show host or a shock jock.

His victims call him a “prolific cyberstalker” and “digital hitman” who incites mob harassment for profit. Texas authorities are investigating whether his harassment campaign contributed to coach Aaron De La Torre’s death.

The late Aaron De La Torre with his wife, Lori

If prosecutors conclude his conduct crosses the line into criminality, the SCOTUS doxxer could soon face felony charges.

The consequences are real. Texas coach Aaron De La Torre’s death spurred an investigation into whether Noshirvan’s harassment played a role. A law enforcement spokesperson affiliated with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office stated that authorities are investigating whether his conduct meets the threshold for criminal liability.

American Justice Under Siege: Doxxing is violent.

Digital rights attorney Patrick Trainor warns that social media platforms must do more to police harmful behavior. With millions of followers, these influencers wield enormous power, yet platforms like TikTok have been slow to act.

America now faces two threats: physical attacks on public officials and digital mobbing of private citizens. The assassination of Charlie Kirk, the attempted assassination of Justice Kavanaugh, and the harassment campaigns by paid agitators fueled America’s dark money enemies, foreign and domestic, showing how easily violence can be inspired.

Lawmakers and courts must strengthen laws against doxxing and cyberstalking while protecting legitimate protest. Otherwise, the fragile balance between free speech and public safety will continue to erode.

