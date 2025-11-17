Tonight’s episode of Tiff N The Punisher – Gunning 4 CPS features investigative journalist Richard Luthmann, diving into one of the most shocking family-court cases in Texas.

Richard Luthmann

The focus is Brice Chapman — a world-class cowboy entertainer who once performed at the White House and toured the country showing his horsemanship skills.

Chapman now claims he is the latest target of a broken system. According to Chapman and his supporters, a Texas family-court judge unlawfully stripped him of his multi-million-dollar ranch without due process, a move they say violated his constitutional rights and destroyed his livelihood.

Chapman now faces new criminal actions that his advocates believe were filed to cover up judicial misconduct.

Joining the discussion is Dave Weigel, Founder of The Family Court Fraud Warrior Project, a growing national movement fighting for transparency and accountability in family courts. Weigel has been documenting Chapman’s case and helping him fight what he calls “one of the most extreme abuses of judicial power I’ve ever seen.”

Tiff N The Punisher is a hard-hitting platform exposing CPS corruption, government overreach, and family-court injustice. Hosts Tiffany and The Punisher equip families with tools rooted in constitutional rights — due process, equal protection, and the limits of state power.

Tune in tonight. Learn the truth. Stand with families fighting back.

YouTube:



Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/rluthmann

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rluthmann/

Share

Leave a comment