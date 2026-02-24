Arizona Families Get the Shaft: Wendy Rogers says family court reform is impossible under Governor Katie Hobbs and requires GOP control.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Katie Hobbs has vetoed more meaningful reform than any governor in modern Arizona history. That is not spin. It is math. Wendy Rogers is doing the hard work. Hearings. Exposure. Bills. Public pressure. But without executive cooperation, reform dies. Strong families require strong courts. Strong courts require accountability. Accountability requires political power. Rogers understands the long game. Fix the elections. Elect Andy Biggs. Expand Republican majorities. Sign executive orders and reform bills in week one. That is the roadmap. Arizona families cannot survive another term of veto politics protecting what many parents call legalized family court extortion. This piece is “Arizona Families Get The Shaft,” first available on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com. The Unknown Podcast is available on Rumble and YouTube.

Rogers’ Diagnosis: Corruption and Racketeering in Arizona Family Courts

Arizona’s family courts aren’t just broken – they’re “corrupt” and rigged, according to State Sen. Wendy Rogers. In a recent interview, Rogers unloaded on a system she says has veered into organized graft.

“The judges are in… ‘cahoots’ with the therapists… and the attorneys… so much so that they’re not only extraordinarily expensive, but they’re sort of in this racket to prolong the proceedings for months and years,” Rogers told investigative journalists Michael Volpe and Richard Luthmann, describing a court cartel that milks parents dry.

Wendy Rogers is a retired fighter pilot.

Wendy Rogers has President Trump’s COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!

Grieving moms and dads, she noted, are forced to spend massive amounts – sometimes mortgaging their homes – to pay court-approved “experts” who string cases along interminably. The profits flow, justice be damned.

This isn’t Rogers’ lone-wolf theory. Last year, a joint legislative committee co-chaired by Rogers’ colleague Sen. Mark Finchem held 40 hours of hearings on what one witness called Arizona’s family court “house of horrors.”

More than 30 parents, children, and experts testified on the record, describing a system that ignores abuse, strips protective parents of custody, and funnels families into a for-profit maze of court-appointed therapists, evaluators, and “reunification camps.”

One 15-year-old girl recounted how her mother spent over $550,000 – blowing through life savings – and was ordered to take out a second mortgage just to pay the court’s chosen guardians and evaluators. The result? The teen and her sister were left with only a few hours of supervised visitation with mom each week.

“The system is breaking families,” Sen. Finchem warned at the hearings.

Observers say it amounts to legalized extortion: parents must pay $15,000–$25,000 for “therapy” or lose their kids, a scam “disguised as therapy,” as the Unknown Podcast co-host Richard Luthmann blasted.

Rogers agrees – calling the whole setup corruption and a “racket scam” perpetrated by a colluding cabal of judges, lawyers, and court quacks. Her diagnosis: Arizona’s family courts have become a racketeering enterprise that preys on desperate families under color of law.

Arizona Families Get the Shaft: Reform Bills Blocked by the Veto Queen

Rogers isn’t just raging; she’s leading a charge to gut this racket. This session, she and like-minded lawmakers rolled out a trio of sweeping reform bills – SB 1328, SB 1329, and SB 1330 – aiming to yank Arizona’s family courts out of the Dark Ages.

“We’re giving power back to parents,” Rogers said of the package, which is co-sponsored by firebrands like Finchem and Reps. Rachel Keshel and Lisa Fink. Each bill strikes at a core abuse.

Mark Finchem fights for Arizona families.

Rachel Keshel fights for Arizona families.

Lisa Fink fights for Arizona families.

SB 1330 would guarantee jury trials in most child custody cases, so parents can plead their case to twelve peers instead of one potentially biased judge.

SB 1329 would strip the absolute immunity from the cottage industry of court-appointees – think guardians ad litem, therapists – making these “hired guns” accountable if they harm families.

And SB 1328 would enshrine a presumption of 50/50 shared custody, ending the winner-takes-all game that pits parents against each other.

Rogers and allies say it’s a common-sense America First reform: restore constitutional rights in family court and stop the gravy train of court cronies.

The reforms drew fierce pushback from the legal establishment – and Rogers relished the fight. In a packed February 4th Senate hearing, a lobbyist for the counties, Jordyn Clark, argued that only judges have the “expertise” to decide complex custody disputes.

Rogers pounced.

“Are juries ever subject matter experts on the subjects they pass judgment on?” she demanded pointedly.

No jury in criminal or civil court is made up of PhDs, she noted – they’re average folks, moms and dads, and that’s the point. Clark also squawked that jury trials would be too costly, to which Rogers shot back that the current process is astronomically expensive already, with families burning through cash on endless evaluations.

By the end, Rogers had shredded the opposition’s talking points.

“What I’m hearing is a parroted soliloquy… not a thought-through ability to answer questions,” she scolded the flustered Clark.

The viral exchange demolished the notion that family courts need esoteric wisdom – it’s sunlight and citizen juries they fear.

But no matter how compelling Rogers’ case, one immovable object stands in the way: Gov. Katie Hobbs, the “Veto Queen” of Arizona.

Arizona Families Get the Shaft: Katie Hobbs and Kamala Harris

“While these bills may make it through the Arizona legislature,” Rogers lamented, Hobbs is almost certain to veto them. And with good reason – from Hobbs’ perspective. The Democrat governor, backed by powerful lawyer and judge lobbies, has made a sport of torpedoing GOP reforms.

Last year, she nuked a bill to ban court-“therapeutic interventionists” – those pricey therapists who latch onto custody cases like leeches – issuing a dismissive veto despite heart-wrenching testimony in its favor.

In fact, Hobbs has torched multiple family court fixes that had sailed through the legislature with bipartisan support. She vetoed HB 2256, which would have barred judges from yanking custody away from protective parents (usually mothers trying to shield kids from abusers), effectively siding with the abusers.

She vetoed HB 2255, which simply required courts (not bankrupt parents) to pay for mandatory psychological evaluations – tests that currently cost families $20,000 a pop – thereby shrugging off parents losing their homes to legal bills[16].

By the numbers, Hobbs has wielded her veto stamp with historic aggression: 63 vetoes in one legislative session, blowing past a record set in 2005. The result is a governor widely derided as Arizona’s Veto Queen, notorious for blocking even modest reforms.

To Rogers, Katie Hobbs is Public Enemy Number One for suffering families – the human roadblock keeping Arizona’s court crisis unresolved.

“You have to expose, expose, expose,” Rogers says, urging her colleagues to force Hobbs’ hand by sending her the bills even if they get vetoed.

Shine a spotlight on the governor’s obstruction, Rogers insists, so voters know exactly who to blame.

Arizona Families Get the Shaft: Only a Red Wave Can Save Arizona Families

Rogers’ blunt assessment is that nothing will truly change for Arizona families until voters boot Katie Hobbs out of office.

“Family court reform will stall until Arizona has a Republican governor,” she warns. The current GOP-majority legislature can pass bills till they’re blue in the face – Hobbs’ veto pen is locked and loaded. An override of Hobbs is a fantasy (“mathematically… never happens,” Rogers quips) given the slim margins.

“The real plan B,” Rogers says, “is to take back the governor’s office” – and with it, Arizona’s future.

MAKE ARIZONA GREAT AGAIN: President Donald Trump and Arizona Gubenatorial Candidate Andy Biggs

That plan is already in motion. Congressman Andy Biggs, a Trump-aligned firebrand and former State Senate president, has answered the call. In January, Biggs formally launched his 2026 campaign to unseat Hobbs, telling Republicans, “I am jumping in formally to the race for governor… It is now time to Make Arizona Great Again.”

He’s surged to frontrunner status, and Rogers is one of many conservatives rallying behind him as the state’s last best hope. She notes that Biggs, a stalwart of the House Freedom Caucus, knows Arizona’s battles inside-out – from border security to election integrity – and crucially, he shares her zeal to clean up the courts.

This fight, Rogers emphasizes, isn’t isolated: it’s part of the America First crusade to root out corruption in all arenas. Clean up the courts, clean up the elections, stop the Marxists and Antifa paid agitators, defend our borders and law enforcement, and take our state back – that’s the mantra.

Rogers rose to national prominence challenging the 2020 election results, and she sees the family court purge as a natural extension of that mission for accountability.

Arizona Families Get the Shaft: Senator Mark Finchem with Kari Lake, the woman many believe won the Arizona governor’s race in a stolen 2022 election.

“It’s all connected,” she said on the podcast, drawing a line from activist judges to rigged voting machines. Fix the system, her argument goes, at every level.

And the first step is firing Katie Hobbs.

Arizona’s families, Rogers argues, can’t afford another four years of Hobbs’ rule-by-veto. Every day of delay means more children torn from safe parents, more life savings drained in bogus “therapy” schemes, more abusive exes empowered by a twisted status quo.

The urgency in Rogers’ voice is visceral. She urges Arizonans to channel their outrage into action – at the ballot box and beyond. Republican legislators will keep flogging these reforms to keep the issue front and center. Whistleblowers and activists are raising hell on social media and at the Capitol, determined to make Hobbs feel the heat.

But ultimately, Rogers says, the power lies with the people. Come November 2026, they must make a choice: continue with a governor who defends corrupt courts, or elect one who will sign reform into law. The stakes could not be higher for children and parents trapped in the current nightmare. Rogers is betting that Arizona’s mama bears and papa bears will roar in unison for change.

Her final message doubles as a rallying cry and warning shot to the Governor’s office: Arizona families can’t afford another Hobbs term. Send her packing.

