Arizona’s Family Court Firestorm Hits The Ballot

Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe: The Unknown Podcast

Why Shawn Dell Wildman Is Running

(PRESCOTT, ARIZONA) - Shawn Dell Wildman begins the interview by explaining that she is not running a vanity campaign. She says she entered Arizona’s Legislative District 1 race because people in her community asked her to run. Legislative District 1 covers all of Yavapai County and part of Coconino County, including the Prescott area and a piece of Sedona. It is a huge district, and Wildman frames her candidacy as a direct response to people who feel unheard by the current political structure.

Shawn Dell Wildman

Wildman and her husband previously owned and published the Coffee Gram, a local newspaper with two editions serving Yavapai County. That work gave her a voice in the community and, more importantly, gave residents a sense that she would listen. She says people contacted her about permitting problems, bad governance, and the feeling that ordinary citizens no longer had access to their own government. Her pitch is grounded in old-fashioned citizen representation: a local publisher, known by readers and small businesses, stepping into politics because the people she covered began asking her to represent them.

The hosts press her on why voters recruited her, and Wildman’s answer is simple: trust. People knew her through decades of local publishing. They trusted how she and her husband did business. They trusted her willingness to raise issues others ignored. She describes her campaign as one rooted in constitutional government, community accountability, and protecting those who cannot protect themselves, especially children. The family court issue, she says, has only intensified the reason she is running.

The Zero-For-Thirteen Family Court Shock

The heart of the podcast is the Arizona family court reform collapse. The hosts frame the question bluntly: How did a package of thirteen family court reform bills fail without even one bill surviving? Richard Luthmann explains that he had contacted Representative Quang Nguyen to ask why parents, children, stakeholders, and advocates received no real answer after all thirteen bills died. Luthmann’s position is that “zero for thirteen” deserved explanation, not defensiveness.

Representative Quang Nguyen

Wildman agrees that the failure was stunning. She says the package was not a single rogue proposal or one badly drafted bill. It was thirteen bills, crafted as part of a broader reform effort, meant to address different parts of Arizona’s family court system. To her, the most striking fact is not simply that the bills failed. It is that not one of them was deemed worthy of amendment, discussion, or salvage. No compromise. No correction. No partial win. Nothing.

The interview emphasizes the human cost. Parents and advocates traveled to Phoenix. Some spent money they did not have after already being financially drained by court battles, lawyers, experts, custody fights, and years of litigation. They came believing the legislature would at least hear the bills. Instead, they watched the package die. Wildman describes the moment as a gut punch. The gallery, she says, was filled with people who had already suffered inside the system and were trying to prevent the next wave of families from being destroyed.

The Quang Nguyen Controversy And “The Lie”

The discussion then turns to Wildman’s reporting at the Yavapai Record and her “fact or fudging” approach to evaluating public claims. Wildman says she watched the prior Unknown Podcast interview involving Representative Quang Nguyen and was stunned by what she heard. Her article focused on whether Nguyen accurately represented what family court advocates and legislators told him before the bills were killed.

Representative Quang Nguyen LIED!!!

The key controversy concerns Nguyen’s claim that certain women or advocates asked him to kill the bills. According to the podcast discussion, Senator Mark Finchem contacted Representative Lisa Fink on air and clarified that the request was not to kill the bills, but to allow amendments. Michael Volpe explains the difference: asking for amendments means a bill may be imperfect but fixable. Asking to kill a bill means nothing can save it. That distinction becomes central to the interview.

Wildman argues that the timeline matters. A text message, allegedly sent before the hearing and well before the podcast controversy, suggested a decision had already been made to kill the bills. To Wildman, that means the families who came to Phoenix may have walked into a process where the outcome was already set. That is the part that turns a legislative defeat into something uglier.

Luthmann goes further, arguing that Nguyen owes Arizona families an answer. If unnamed advocates truly supported killing all thirteen bills, he says, Nguyen should identify who they are and explain why every bill was unsalvageable. The hosts and Wildman present this as a transparency problem, a representation problem, and a political accountability problem.

Mandatory Abuse Reporting And The Children Left Exposed

One of the strongest policy moments in the interview comes when Wildman discusses mandatory abuse reporting in family court. She points to SB 1644, a proposed mandatory abuse reporting bill, and questions why family court professionals are not clearly required to report suspected abuse when so many other professionals are. Teachers, doctors, police officers, and therapists are mandated reporters in many contexts. Wildman asks the obvious question: why should professionals inside family court be different?

The hosts explore the possible objection. There may be concerns involving attorney-client privilege or the role of evaluators who are appointed by the court to assess claims. But Luthmann and Wildman both argue that the basic principle should not be controversial. If a child discloses abuse to a guardian ad litem, therapist, evaluator, court-appointed professional, or another person operating under the authority of family court, that concern should not vanish into a sealed report or get filtered entirely through a family court judge.

Volpe adds that mandated reporters are not required to prove the allegation before reporting it. Their job is to report suspected abuse so the proper authority can investigate. That point matters because family court often becomes a closed ecosystem where judges, lawyers, therapists, guardians, and experts all operate inside the same courthouse economy.

Wildman frames the issue in moral terms. If children are telling officials that they are scared or abused, those warnings must be taken seriously. She says some children have been returned to unsafe situations, some have been seriously harmed, and some are no longer alive. For her, mandatory reporting is not a technical reform. It is a baseline duty.

Equal Parenting, Domestic Violence, And The Hard Policy Fight

The equal parenting discussion is one of the most substantive parts of the episode because it does not pretend the issue is easy. Wildman supports a 50/50 parenting presumption as a starting point, not an automatic outcome. Her argument is that children need both parents whenever both parents are fit, safe, and able to contribute to the child’s life. She stresses repeatedly that 50/50 should begin the conversation, not end it.

Volpe challenges her with the strongest counterargument: when judges are told there is a legal presumption, they may default to it even in cases involving abuse, coercion, or danger. He plays an Australian parliamentary debate describing concerns that equal shared responsibility presumptions can be misunderstood or misapplied, especially in high-conflict cases involving domestic violence or child abuse allegations. Volpe asks whether Arizona would risk repeating that problem.

Wildman answers by returning to individualized justice. Every family is different. Every case must be evaluated separately. A 50/50 presumption, in her view, should not override police reports, medical records, testimony, expert evidence, child disclosures, or documented abuse. If a parent is dangerous, the court should adjust custody accordingly, including supervised visitation or reduced time when necessary.

Luthmann adds another layer, arguing that family court incentives are broken. He says allegations of domestic violence, coercive control, and parental alienation can become litigation weapons, especially when lawyers profit from acrimony. His position is that a simplified family court framework should reduce the financial and emotional war machine. The section captures the tension perfectly: equal parenting may protect fit parents from being erased, but it must not become a shield for abusers.

Election Integrity, Ballot Security, And Arizona’s Trust Crisis

The interview then expands beyond family court into Arizona election integrity. Luthmann asks Wildman about ballot security, election-day voting, and the broader reform movement associated with figures like Senator Mark Finchem and Captain Seth Keshel. Wildman answers that if the people cannot trust elections, they cannot trust the country. For her, secure elections are the foundation beneath every other reform issue.

Wildman focuses on chain of custody. She explains that in Yavapai County, mail can travel through Phoenix before returning to the county recorder. That process, in her view, creates opportunities for ballots to be lost, mishandled, delayed, or intercepted. She also says ballot envelopes can reveal partisan information to people who know what they are looking at. Her point is not merely that fraud can occur, but that the process creates distrust because too many hands touch the ballot before it is counted.

Volpe challenges her on signature verification and asks what evidence proves systemic insecurity. Wildman responds by pointing to broader concerns in Maricopa County and by endorsing hand-counted ballots in small precincts. Her preferred model is one-day voting, in-person voting, smaller precincts, and bipartisan counting teams where the public can see the process.

The section shows how Wildman connects election integrity to every other issue. If ballots are not secure, then family court reform, land security, border security, and constitutional government all rest on unstable ground. For Wildman, election integrity is not a side issue. It is the gatekeeper issue.

Wildman’s Closing Pitch — Citizen Legislator, Not Career Politician

The final portion of the interview gives Wildman space to make her broader campaign case. Volpe asks whether the election will be decided by the economy or by another overriding issue. Wildman says she entered the race because of underrepresentation. Family court reform has become a major issue, but it is not the only reason she is running. Her campaign is built on a three-part message: strengthen what remains, restore what has been taken, and remind voters that they are worth fighting for.

Wildman presents herself as a citizen legislator, not someone looking for a permanent political career. She says she and her husband had already retired from their publishing business and had other plans. This campaign was not part of their original life plan, but she was asked to return and believes there was a strong signal in her prior race that voters wanted another option. Between undervoting and the support she did receive, she saw an opening for a serious challenge.

Richard Luthmann closes with The Unknown Podcast’s traditional question: what should the hosts have asked that they did not? Wildman uses the moment to address the Second Amendment. She notes that Representative Nguyen is known as a strong Second Amendment advocate, but says she is also rock solid on gun rights. She and her husband were former federal firearms license holders and sold firearms themselves.

The interview ends where it began: representation. Wildman says she wants what the voters want. Her argument is that Arizona needs fewer entrenched politicians and more citizens willing to serve, fight, and leave the seat cleaner than they found it.

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