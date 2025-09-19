AZ Rep Rachel Keshel Talks Hope For America

AZ Rep Rachel Keshel: Charlie Kirk’s assassination sparked hope, unity, and accountability. The Radical Left’s hate ignited conservatives.

NOTE: Watch this The Unknown Podcast Special Interview on YouTube and Rumble. This piece first appeared on NYNewsPress.com.

Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

Shock and Defiance After Kirk’s Assassination

Charlie Kirk is dead – taken out by a radicalized Woke rooftop sniper in cold blood at a Turning Point USA event. The conservative firebrand’s assassination sent shockwaves across America’s heartland.

But in the wake of this political murder, a fierce defiance is rising.

Tucson-based Arizona State Rep. Rachel Keshel spoke exclusively with Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe, hosts of The Unknown Podcast, denouncing Kirk’s killing as “domestic terrorism” designed to silence conservatives.

“What terrorists do… their main goal is to silence people… and I absolutely do think this was meant to do that to young conservatives,” Keshel said, “but I think it will have the opposite effect.”

Rather than cowering, she and many on the right are determined to roar back. Kirk’s murder has become a rallying cry.

“It’s to instill fear in us… and silence us,” Keshel explained, “and I absolutely do think this was meant to do that… but I think it will have the opposite effect.”

In other words, the gunman’s plot has only steeled the conservative movement’s resolve.

Even as her voice crackled with emotion, Keshel made it clear that the fight is far from over. The exclusive interview revealed a poignant mix of pain and purpose. Two weeks after Kirk’s slaying, grief remains heavy – but it’s fueling a new determination.

“Charlie Kirk’s death is not going to be in vain. I can already see it,” she said, describing a conservative base that refuses to be intimidated.

There is sorrow, yes, but also a surging sense that this is a turning point for America’s future. In true NY Post fashion, one might say the radicals’ bullet backfired – igniting a fire in the very generation they hoped to terrify.

A Youth Movement Rises from Tragedy

Kirk’s assassination has struck the nation’s youth like a thunderbolt. Rep. Keshel, a mother of five, saw it firsthand.

“I have two college-age conservative kiddos of my own… they were feeling so sad, just this heartbreaking feeling,” she said of her children’s reaction to Kirk’s death. They never met him, yet “felt like they had lost a friend”, she added.

That personal grief has transformed into resolve. Instead of retreating in fear, young conservatives are charging forward.

“I have talked to numerous young conservatives… that have a fire in their belly… ready to just go out and carry the torch,” Keshel revealed. Far from silencing Turning Point USA’s mission, Kirk’s murder has supercharged it.

The proof is in the numbers. Turning Point USA – the youth organization Kirk founded – is seeing an explosion of support.

Charlie Kirk’s assassination sparked hope, unity, and accountability. The Radical Left’s hate ignited conservatives.

“The numbers of people signing up to volunteer with Turning Point are just increasing every day… now I think it’s upwards of 40,000 that have signed up to volunteer,” Keshel marveled.

In mere days, tens of thousands of patriots have put their hands up to continue Kirk’s work.

“That’s very inspiring,” she noted – exactly what Charlie would have wanted. Even teenagers and college students who barely knew Kirk are suddenly tuning in to his videos and podcasts. His Instagram following has “increased tenfold”, as Keshel observed, and he’s still spreading truth even after his death.

It’s a real-time mobilization of young conservatives unlike anything in recent memory – a youth movement rising from tragedy. Kirk’s martyrdom has lit a flame in Generation Z and millennial conservatives, galvanizing them to stand up for free speech and American values, just as he did. There is hope for America yet, growing in the hearts of its young citizens.

Outrage Erupts at Leftist Celebrations of Murder

As conservatives mourn and mobilize, they are also seething at the vile reactions from the far left. In the dark corners of social media, radical leftists mocked Kirk’s assassination – some even cheered it. This sick celebration has not gone unnoticed. Keshel didn’t mince words about holding these “radical Left lunatics” accountable.

She highlighted the most egregious example: a Tucson city official who openly rejoiced at Kirk’s death.

“We have a city councilwoman… who was talking about karma and basically cursing Charlie Kirk after he was murdered,” Keshel fumed.

The official in question, Ward 1 Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz, invoked “karma” on Kirk and sneered that he got what he deserved.

Tucson City Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz is a textbook Radical Left Maniac.

“She’s supposed to represent all of her constituents… that to me is a huge problem. We are her employer,” Keshel said, outraged that a taxpayer-paid leader would curse a murder victim.

The backlash was swift – even moderate Democrats distanced themselves from Santa Cruz’s grotesque comments.

It didn’t end there. Keshel described how Santa Cruz, days later, apparently feared retribution – hypocritically summoning police protection for herself amid rumors of a protest.

“These Democrats… they don’t even wanna fund our police, [but] when they need their own security, it’s a different tune. So that’s really hypocritical,” Keshel observed pointedly.

Across the country, other leftist activists and even a few blue-check influencers joined in gloating over Kirk’s slaying – only to face fierce consequences.

Hate has consequences. Several individuals who publicly celebrated the murder have been outed and fired from their jobs.

“A natural consequence for a lot of these people is that they’re losing their jobs,” Keshel noted of the developing “consequence culture.”

Employers and communities are shunning those who glorify political violence. Meanwhile, law enforcement is taking threats seriously: In Tucson, stickers reading “Make Assassination Great Again” popped up on GOP yard signs – and police are treating them as death threats. Keshel and her colleagues are determined to make an example of anyone who incites or applauds such bloodshed.

Free speech may protect dissent, but celebrating a patriot’s murder crosses a line. The message is clear: the radical left’s hate speech and online threats will no longer get a free pass. Accountability is coming for those who thought Kirk’s death was a joke.

Foreign Subversion and a National Call to Action

Kirk’s assassination has exposed an even deeper crisis – one reaching beyond our shores. Keshel warned that foreign enemies are stoking America’s internal divisions and even subverting and weaponizing our own youth. In the interview, she pointed to startling evidence linking recent acts of domestic terror to shadowy overseas influence.

At least three of the last mass shooters were obsessed with a popular online game run by a Chinese company, she noted.

“It’s not far-fetched to think that foreign… governments maybe are… getting into some of these games and actually brainwashing [people]… encouraging these people to go out and become real-life snipers,” Keshel said bluntly.

In fact, a researcher of hers discovered a staggering 2,800 references to Charlie Kirk in those very game chat rooms. Foreign adversaries are seeding hate and violence on American soil – a national security threat, 100% in Keshel’s view. This is ideological subversion at the hands of Beijing and other hostile regimes, she suggests, and it demands an urgent response. America is under attack from within and without.

Keshel isn’t waiting for Washington to wake up – she’s taking action in Arizona.

“I am already working… on a law that is all about Charlie Kirk and what just happened,” she revealed.

The proposed legislation will crack down on precisely these dangers. The bill targets foreign funding of radical groups and the incitement of political violence, filling gaps that extremists have exploited.

“The foreign funding element is in there, [and] inciting of violence,” Keshel explained, noting she’s drafting the language with legal experts now.

She hopes that this “Charlie Kirk Law” becomes a model nationwide – a first step to safeguard our youth and our freedoms from foreign agitators and extremist rhetoric alike.

But legislation alone isn’t enough. Keshel issued a broader call to action for the conservative movement and all patriotic Americans. Now is the time for unity and moral clarity. Petty squabbles on the right must be set aside in the face of this common threat.

“This is a huge opportunity to… get together with like-minded Americans… it doesn’t matter what political party, and try to figure out how do we move forward together right now,” she urged.

Even many disillusioned Democrats, she says, are horrified by the far-left’s tactics and looking for a new path. Kirk’s death, as tragic as it is, could be the catalyst for a new era of cooperation among those who cherish truth and liberty.

Keshel also stressed the need to safeguard free speech while drawing a line against true incitement. She advocates tough conversations about curbing dangerous rhetoric without eroding the First Amendment – possibly through civil penalties for those who use speech to inspire violence.

Luthmann and Volpe were skeptical that a civil fine regime would pass constitutional muster. It’s a delicate balance, but one that leaders must address head-on.

Arizona State Representative Rachel Keshel

And crucially, security for high-profile conservatives will be bolstered. The assassination exposed glaring lapses – like the failure to secure rooftops at outdoor rallies.

“I have no idea why no one… checked to make sure that the rooftops were secure,” Keshel said of the Kirk shooting, noting it mirrored a prior attempt on President Trump.

Going forward, every conservative event will enhance its defenses, from improved venue security to heightened personal protection. Leaders will not be sitting ducks.

In the final analysis, Charlie Kirk’s assassination has become a galvanizing moment for America. A young family man was slain for his beliefs – and in response, a movement has been reborn. Hope for America lives on in the thousands of new volunteers, the packed churches of praying citizens, and the steely resolve of leaders like Rachel Keshel.

“We should not squander this opportunity to make this country better,” Keshel declared, reflecting on the massive turnout of young people seeking meaning after the tragedy. If the radical left thought a bullet could stop Charlie Kirk’s message, they were dead wrong. Instead, his martyrdom is uniting patriots of all stripes – and putting the enemies of freedom on notice.

America will rise, stronger and more united, to hold the lunatics accountable and carry the torch of liberty forward.

Share

Leave a comment