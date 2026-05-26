Babel with a Server Farm: Pope Leo XIV’s Magnifica Humanitas warns AI in wicked hands can destroy truth, trust, dignity, and the social world

LUTHMANN NOTE: Pope Leo XIV just did what most politicians, tech executives, and corporate ethicists are too cowardly to do: he named the spiritual crisis inside the AI revolution. This is not about hating technology. It is about refusing to worship it. Nuclear weapons can destroy the physical world, but AI in wicked hands can destroy the social world — truth, trust, reputation, family, work, memory, conscience, and democratic self-government. Man is not data. Man is not a machine input. Man is the image-bearing subject of God. The machine must serve man. Man must serve God. This piece is “Babel with a Server Farm,” first available on FLGulfNews.com.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

The New Bomb Is Not Just Nuclear

Nuclear weapons threaten the physical world. Artificial intelligence threatens the social world. One can vaporize cities; the other can vaporize truth, trust, reputation, work, family, memory, conscience, and democratic self-government.

The first leaves rubble. The second leaves a population unable to know what is real, who is responsible, what is just, or even what man is.

That is why Pope Leo XIV’s Magnifica Humanitas is so urgent. The encyclical does not denounce technology as evil. It does something sharper. It warns that humanity now faces a choice between constructing “a new Tower of Babel” or building a city where God and humanity dwell together.

Babel with a Server Farm: The Tower of Babel

Pope Leo’s frame is biblical, civilizational, and brutally modern: Babel was not primitive failure. It was organized technological ambition without reference to God, a project of uniformity, domination, and self-glorification. Genesis says men built to “make a name” for themselves, and God scattered them when pride replaced obedience. Gen. 11:4–9.

Pope Leo applies that ancient warning to the AI age, saying technology may heal, connect, educate, and protect, but may also divide, exclude, and generate injustice. Most importantly, he says technology is “never neutral” in practice because it takes on the character of those who design, finance, regulate, and deploy it.

Babel with a Server Farm: AI in Wicked Hands Becomes Power Detached From Truth

The danger is not that AI is a demon machine. The danger is that sinful man will build his sins into the machine and then call the output objective.

Pope Leo says the most serious question is not whether technology exists, but whether mankind is building Babel or rebuilding Jerusalem. In righteous hands, AI can be a servant. In wicked hands, it becomes Babel with a server farm: domination disguised as innovation, social control wrapped in efficiency, and power detached from truth.

Pope Leo’s encyclical goes directly at the center of the modern lie. He says those who command powerful technological and economic resources can influence what people believe about humanity, the world, the meaning of existence, the family, and even God.

Babel with a Server Farm: Pope Leo warns that AI can influence what people believe about humanity, the world, the meaning of existence, the family, and even God.

He calls that “pure power detached from truth.” That is the phrase. That is the bomb: AI as social weaponry. When algorithms and platforms decide visibility, reputation, credibility, employability, banking access, and political legitimacy, the social world can be destroyed without a missile launch.

A man can be digitally disappeared. A family can be algorithmically profiled. A journalist can be buried. A dissident can be flagged. A child can be trained by synthetic voices before he learns wisdom from a father, a mother, or a priest.

Scripture says man is made in the image of God, not in the image of a model, market, state, or machine. Gen. 1:27.

Pope Leo’s warning is that once truth becomes programmable, tyranny no longer needs jackboots. It needs dashboards.

Babel with a Server Farm: The Machine Has No Soul, No Conscience, and No Mercy

The AI salesman wants you to believe the machine is almost human. Pope Leo says no. It imitates intelligence, but it does not possess wisdom. It simulates empathy, but it does not love. It produces language, but it does not confess. It calculates consequences, but it does not bear guilt.

Pope Leo writes that so-called artificial intelligences do not have bodies, do not experience joy or pain, do not mature through relationships, and do not know from within what love, work, friendship, or responsibility mean. They have no moral conscience because they cannot judge good and evil, grasp ultimate meaning, or bear responsibility.

That destroys the central fraud behind AI supremacy: the machine can assist judgment, but it cannot replace judgment. It can help man work, but it cannot become man. It can process language, but it cannot become the Word made flesh. John 1:14.

Babel with a Server Farm: AI cannot become man. AI cannot have a soul.

This matters because AI is already embedded in systems affecting employment, credit, public services, and reputation.

Pope Leo warns that delegating such decisions to automated systems risks excluding people through structures that do not know compassion, mercy, forgiveness, or hope. That is where the spiritual danger becomes political.

A society that forgets mercy becomes administrative cruelty. A bureaucracy that hides behind AI becomes a priesthood of unaccountable math. Christ said the Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath. Mark 2:27.

The same rule applies here: AI was made for man, not man for AI.

The World Already Knows This Can Become Catastrophic

This is not just a Vatican concern. The secular AI world knows it too, though it often lacks the courage to name the spiritual disease underneath.

The Center for AI Safety’s widely cited statement says mitigating extinction risk from AI should be treated as a global priority alongside pandemics and nuclear war.

The Bletchley Declaration, signed by countries at the 2023 AI Safety Summit, warned that frontier AI may amplify disinformation and create serious, even catastrophic, harm, especially in cybersecurity and biotechnology.

UNESCO’s global AI ethics recommendation places human rights and human dignity at the center of AI governance, insisting on transparency, fairness, and human oversight.

NIST’s AI work likewise rests on the premise that AI risks must be governed because trustworthiness is not automatic; it must be designed, tested, managed, and held accountable.

These authorities are not preaching the Gospel. They are admitting the obvious from the wreckage side of the road. AI in wicked hands can break the conditions of civilization. It can flood the public square with synthetic lies, accelerate cyberattacks, blackmail, fraud, censorship, propaganda, and social sorting. It can industrialize defamation and automate exclusion.

Pope Leo’s theological contribution is to explain why, when technical power is severed from truth, humility, and God, man stops seeing his neighbor as a face and starts seeing him as a function.

Psalm 8 asks what man is that God is mindful of him. Ps. 8:4–6. AI without God answers: man is data.

Babel with a Server Farm: The Machine Must Serve Man, and Man Must Serve God

The answer is not panic. The answer is order. Pope Leo does not call for smashing the machines. He calls for disarming them.

That word matters. To “disarm” AI means to free it from the mentality of domination, monopolistic control, armed competition, and the insane assumption that technical power automatically confers the right to govern.

Pope Leo says developers bear a special ethical and spiritual responsibility because every design choice reflects a vision of humanity. That is the battlefield. Not merely code. Not merely regulation. Not merely market share.

The battlefield is anthropology: What is man?

Babel with a Server Farm: Pope Leo XIV’s Magnifica Humanitas asks: What is man?

If man is only appetite, AI will feed him addiction. If man is only labor, AI will replace him. If man is only data, AI will sort him. If man is only a political unit, AI will manipulate him.

But if man is the image-bearing subject of God — embodied, moral, relational, fallen, redeemable, and accountable — then AI must be chained to human dignity and ordered toward the glory of God.

Pope Leo’s “civilization of love” is not soft piety. It is the hard architecture of survival. Technology must build communion, not Babel. It must serve truth, not manufacture reality. It must protect the weak, not optimize them out of existence.

The machine must serve man. Man must serve God. Reverse that order, and civilization does not become more advanced. It becomes more inhuman.

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