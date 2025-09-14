Bella Ciao Bullet: Kirk Assassin’s Antifa Anthem Exposes Marxist Plot

Bella Ciao Bullet: Charlie Kirk’s assassin's Antifa anthem turned Marxist war cry, exposing dark-money youth radicalization in America.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

Bullet Casings Etched with a Partisan Battle Cry

Investigators uncovered a chilling detail in the Charlie Kirk assassination: bullet casings at the scene were engraved with anti-fascist slogans. On September 12th, Utah Governor Spencer Cox publicly confirmed this bizarre find – an unfired bullet casing from the killer’s rifle was indeed inscribed with the words “O bella ciao, bella ciao.”

One recovered round bore that Italian phrase meaning “Goodbye, beautiful,” famous as the chorus of a World War II resistance anthem. Another casing was scratched with the taunt, “Hey fascist! Catch!” These inscriptions add a disturbing layer to the killing, suggesting the shooter saw Kirk as a “fascist” enemy from his own warped worldview.

Antifa Assassin Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect, allegedly fired the fatal sniper shot that struck Kirk during a Utah campus event. Kirk was a prominent conservative activist – the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA – and his broad daylight slaying has sparked nationwide shock and intensified debate over political violence.

The presence of “Bella Ciao” on the murder weapon immediately fueled speculation that the gunman was driven by left-wing “anti-fascist” ideology, effectively leaving a political calling card at the crime scene. To seasoned observers, it looked less like a random lyric and more like the signature of a partisan amidst the war for Western Civilization.

“Bella Ciao”: Anti-Fascist Anthem from WWII to Antifa

“Bella Ciao” rose to fame as the anthem of Italians who fought Benito Mussolini’s fascist regime and the Nazi occupation during World War II. Italian communist partisans sang the defiant folk tune as a celebration of freedom and liberation amid their life-and-death struggle.

The song’s roots go back further – originally a 19th-century workers’ protest ballad before it was adapted into a rallying cry against fascism. In the post-war decades, Bella Ciao generally became a global symbol of resistance to tyranny, often heard whenever people “rose up” against oppression. Or at least that’s what the revisionists say.

Today, the melody has been revived and co-opted by left-wing activists and social movements worldwide. Crowds belt it out at protests from Europe to the Americas, signaling opposition to any regime deemed authoritarian.

The song even leapt into pop culture when the hit Spanish Netflix series Money Heist featured it as a rebel anthem, searing its refrain into the minds of a new generation.

However, modern accounts downplay the fact that the song carries nearly a century of subversive fervor – from its Marxist partisan origins to its present role as the unofficial soundtrack of Antifa. It’s little wonder, then, that seeing those words etched on a bullet casing raised immediate red flags.

Radicalized by a Marxist Rhetoric War

The Bella Ciao inscription was no fluke; it was a red flag. Combined with the sneering “Hey fascist!” message, it strongly suggests Robinson viewed Kirk as the kind of tyrant that anti-fascists should eliminate.

This is the lexicon of Antifa – the modern militant left-wing movement that casts itself as heir to the anti-fascist partisans. Robinson’s bullet scrawl aligns with the Antifa mindset that any outspoken conservative is a “fascist” by default. While a few commentators noted that the far-right “Groypers” (followers of extremist Nick Fuentes) had ironically co-opted “Bella Ciao” in online trolling wars against Kirk, investigators and experts see a more straightforward motive.

The shooter’s own words on the casings point to an “anti-fascist” crusade.

Robinson’s act is proof of a dangerous Marxist indoctrination at work. The suspect’s age – barely out of college – and his choice of a communist partisan slogan aren’t coincidental. They are the fingerprints of an ideological subversion program targeting young Americans.

The Charlie Kirk assassination was a targeted political murder fueled by years of radical leftist hatred, emboldened by universities, media operatives, and a system that coddles extremism.

Bella Ciao scrawled on a bullet is the ultimate calling card of that extremism – a symbol of partisan warfare repurposed for a new American conflict, with Charlie Kirk as its most high-profile casualty yet.

Dark Money Fueling a Youth Revolution

Evidence is mounting that Robinson’s radicalization wasn’t an isolated internet rabbit hole, but part of an orchestrated campaign. Recent revelations uncovered a secret political influence program funneling big money to “woke” social media stars behind closed doors.

In short, Democratic operatives established a “shadow pipeline of cash” to pay these online megaphones while skirting federal transparency laws. Their instructions: push the party narrative and never reveal the paymasters.

One name stands out in this scheme – TikTok terror Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan, who made his name by waging war on conservatives. Danesh Noshirvan has a body count. His content – effectively an “endless jihad against conservatives” – is exactly the kind of output such dark money was buying.

Noshirvan even doxxed Supreme Court justices and urged mobs to harass them, acts which federal authorities under Biden “took no immediate action to stop them.”

Now the reason is coming into focus: the Dark Money Dems were funding the attacks all along.

Critics say this toxic mix of paid propaganda and permissive policing has green-lit a Marxist youth revolt. They warn hostile foreign powers may also be quietly cheering – even bankrolling – the chaos to weaken America from within.

Meanwhile, Democrat leaders have often downplayed Antifa’s violence, effectively giving radical foot soldiers free rein. The tragic consequence is now on full display.

Let’s not sugarcoat this. Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a deranged, fighting-aged man carrying bullets tattooed with a communist fight song. That’s not some cute Netflix meme. That’s a Marxist war cry.

The Left has spent years feeding poison into America’s youth – in classrooms, on TikTok, through dark money shills like Danesh Noshirvan – until one of their indoctrination targets finally snapped.

The Democrats shrug, the media smirks, and foreign enemies laugh.

Here’s the truth: the Charlie Kirk bullet didn’t just say Bella Ciao. It said Goodbye, America. And if we don’t wake the hell up, they’re going to mean it.

The New American Golden Age cannot begin until we crush the Marxist rot, defund their dark-money pipelines, and reclaim our youth from indoctrination.

President Donald J. Trump

Thank God we have a man in the White House who is up to the task.

Share

Leave a comment