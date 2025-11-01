Black Widow’s 400‑Page Meltdown: Elizabeth Faulkner’s smear collapses as Judge Rakov recuses. Weigel: “Venom and vengeance, not justice.”

NOTE: This piece first appeared on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

Brazen 400-Page Revenge Scheme

(KINGSTON, NEW YORK) – Elizabeth Faulkner – dubbed the “Ulster County Black Widow” – has unleashed her most audacious ploy yet in family court. The notorious divorce attorney, infamous for marrying and bleeding multiple husbands dry, targeted nurse practitioner Helen Garber with a 400-page legal broadside larded with half-truths and lies.

Kingston, NY Attorney Elizabeth Faulkner

According to court insiders familiar with the full submission and Dave Weigel, founder and leader of the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project, Faulkner’s filing is a vengeful smear campaign wrapped in legalese.

“What Faulkner filed wasn’t a motion — it was a smear campaign dressed up as law. It’s 400 pages of venom and vengeance, not justice,” said Weigel, who called it “the most brazen abuse of legal process I’ve seen in years.”

Protective Mom Helen Garber

The sprawling Order to Show Cause, filed with Garber’s ex-husband Paul D. Gillis as nominal petitioner, seeks to jail Garber and seize her children in one swoop. Faulkner demands that Gillis be granted sole legal and primary physical custody of their young daughter – effectively cutting Garber out – and pushes for contempt charges that could put this mother behind bars.

It’s a retaliatory blitz aimed squarely at Garber for daring to speak out about alleged court corruption. Sources say the motion’s “evidence” reads like fiction.

Faulkner paints Garber as an unfit, unstable parent using cherry-picked incidents and wild distortions. In one section, the Black Widow claims Garber’s child has developed “psychiatric issues” due to Garber’s parenting – a charge insiders call utterly manufactured.

Routine parenting disagreements and past incidents are twisted into sinister portrayals of “neglect” and “abuse.” Faulkner even recycles stale grievances (and debunked tales) to pad her epic screed.

This legal monstrosity is nothing less than an attempted character assassination by court motion – a testament to how far the Black Widow will go to snare her prey.

Judge Recuses, Plot Stalls

Faulkner’s courtroom ambush did not go as planned. At a tense Ulster County Family Court hearing on October 30, Judge Sarah Rakov slammed the brakes on the Black Widow’s scheme.

Family Court Judge Sarah Rakov

According to court sources, Rakov refused to entertain Faulkner’s voluminous motion in full, addressing only the basic procedural issues. The judge did not rubber-stamp the requested immediate takeover of the child or any jail order – instead, she set the matter down for a proper hearing and scrutiny.

Faced with a 400-page minefield of dubious claims, Judge Rakov balked. In a dramatic turn, Rakov recused herself from the case entirely, stepping off the bench rather than wade through Faulkner’s toxic allegations, insiders report.

The case is now effectively frozen, adjourned pending reassignment to a new judge. Faulkner’s bid to fast-track her revenge hit a wall, leaving her frantic crusade in limbo.

Notably, this isn’t the first judge to recoil from the chaos wrought by Faulkner. One of the case’s original jurists abruptly recused amid irregularities in an earlier stage, and now Rakov has followed suit. The Black Widow’s litigation tactics have turned this custody saga into a hot potato that judges seem loath to touch.

For Garber, Rakov’s recusal is a temporary reprieve – a sign that even the court sensed something was off in Faulkner’s onslaught. However, it also means more delays for a loving mother who wants her child to be safe.

As the file now awaits a new judge’s eyes, Faulkner’s grand plan has stalled out on the launchpad. The Ulster County Family Court, it appears, is not so easily manipulated by a 400-page web of deceit.

Black Widow’s Social Media Venom

Faulkner’s venom isn’t confined to court filings – she’s also waging a ferocious cyber campaign against Garber. On Facebook, the Black Widow spews inflammatory broadsides clearly aimed at the embattled mother, and it’s a pattern of behavior.

“Parents who abuse and neglect their own children don’t deserve [love]. There is a special place in hell for these people,” Faulkner ranted recently, pointedly adding, “so too is there for the abuser’s supporters and defenders,” complete with the chilling battle cry: “We ride at dawn.”

In public comments and posts, Faulkner paints Garber as a monster, whipping up a digital mob with hashtags like #knowthetruth and #bearealparent.

She even cyber-stalks Garber’s supporters. In a private message to one commenter who defended Garber, Faulkner snarled, “People don’t get stripped of custody… for no reason. You know better than that,” effectively warning others to back off.

Meanwhile, Faulkner has allegedly weaponized (and given her history, may be grooming) Garber’s ex-husband, Gillis, as her personal attack dog. Under Faulkner’s direction, Gillis has filed false police reports and bogus claims to bolster the campaign against his former wife.

In one scheme, Faulkner and Gillis stole Garber’s old prescription bottles and photographed them to falsely brand her a drug addict – a completely fabricated hit job. He has also leveled phony accusations of assault and sought restraining orders based on fiction, all to paint Garber as dangerous.

Those who know Garber tell a very different story: she is a devoted, caring mother caught in an egregious smear campaign. Friends have rallied to her side, calling her an “amazing mom” who doesn’t deserve this nightmare.

Indeed, multiple other parents have come forward to echo that Faulkner employs the same playbook of false abuse and mental-health allegations to destroy families.

Through it all, Helen Garber remains resolute. This loving mother is under siege by a vindictive ex and his unscrupulous henchwoman, but she refuses to be silenced. Garber’s supporters are growing, united in exposing Faulkner’s lies for what they are.

The Ulster County Black Widow spun an elaborate web to ensnare her, but Helen Garber isn’t giving up, and the truth is now catching up with Elizabeth Faulkner’s venomous campaign.

