Blogger Boyne Busted in Bond Backlash: Connecticut Judge admits bond was punitive as blogger jailed after secret hearing on excessive bail.

This piece is "Blogger Boyne Busted in Bond Backlash," first published on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com. The above video is also available on YouTube and Rumble.

Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe

Secret Hearing Spikes Bail, Blogger Back in Jail

A Connecticut judge has thrown outspoken blogger Paul Boyne back behind bars in a stunning turn of events. In a hurried, hush-hush hearing on Feb. 2, Judge Peter L. Brown abruptly hiked Boyne’s bond from $7,000 to an eye-popping $1.5 million. The move came after Boyne shared the prosecution’s witness list with journalists – a list already read aloud in open court.

In open court, Brown admitted the bond boost was meant to punish Boyne, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, former Department of Defense contractor, and devout Roman Catholic, for this disclosure.

“The purpose became clear: punish Boyne for publicizing what the state had already made public,” one report noted, and Boyne confirmed in a jailhouse call.

The extraordinary bond spike effectively revoked Boyne’s freedom, ensuring the 62-year-old blogger landed back in jail on the eve of his trial.

Judge Peter Brown

Judge Peter Brown, who presides over Boyne’s case, even acknowledged from the bench that the drastic bail was a direct response to Boyne’s conduct. Legal observers were floored.

“This looks like pure retaliation,” one court watcher muttered as marshals hauled Boyne away.

Boyne had been free on bail for over a year awaiting trial and had already picked a jury. He had even refused a lenient plea deal (time served, no probation) on principle. Now, instead of preparing his defense at home, he sits in a cell.

Paul Boyne is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, a former Department of Defense contractor, and a devout Roman Catholic.

Judge Brown set a February 17 date to revisit the bond decision, but until then Boyne remains locked up.

The message from the state’s power brokers was unmistakable: if you shine light on their “secrets,” they will make you pay.

Blogger Boyne Busted in Bond Backlash: Free Speech vs. Bail Overreach in a Constitutional Alarm

Critics say the jailing of Boyne turns fundamental rights on their head. Boyne is accused of speech – angry blog posts and sharing a court document – yet he’s being treated like a dangerous criminal.

“There’s something they haven’t discovered yet in Connecticut, and that’s called the First Amendment,” quipped Richard Luthmann, the outspoken journalist and commentator.

The First Amendment protects the right to publish lawful information, and Boyne’s camp insists he did nothing wrong by emailing a publicly available witness list. In fact, Connecticut law itself says witness lists are generally public records. No gag order or sealing was in place when Boyne circulated the list. Punishing him for this act looks like an assault on free speech and freedom of the press.

“The state’s overkill response has observers fuming about ‘weaponized’ justice,” Luthmann noted, calling the case lawfare rather than law.

The Eighth Amendment also hangs in the balance. That constitutional provision forbids excessive bail – meaning courts can’t set bail so high it becomes an instrument of oppression. In Stack v. Boyle (1951), the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that bail must be tailored only to ensure the defendant’s appearance at trial. By contrast, Brown’s colossal $1.5 million bond for Boyne – a nonviolent defendant who had appeared in court diligently – seems designed to detain, not to ensure attendance.

Even United States v. Salerno (1987), which upheld holding certain defendants pretrial, stressed that such detention is a regulatory measure for public safety, not a punishment.

Here, officials never claimed Boyne was violent or a flight risk – only that he embarrassed them by sharing documents. Using bail as a blunt weapon to silence a defendant subverts the presumption of innocence.

“Bail is not a tool for punishment,” journlaist Michael Volpe warned, noting that pretrial detention must be a last resort, not a knee-jerk retaliation.

Due process concerns are also front and center. Boyne’s jailing has severely hampered his ability to aid in his own defense, raising Sixth Amendment flags. Once he was locked up, Judge Brown went further – forbidding Boyne from accessing his legal documents and discovery materials while in jail.

Denying a defendant access to evidence cripples any fair trial preparation.

“If he represents himself and is not allowed to have his papers… there’s a due process violation off the bat,” Luthmann argued.

The entire episode, critics say, tramples on basic fairness. And adding insult to injury, the punitive bail hearing itself was cloaked in secrecy. The defense got almost no notice of the emergency hearing; press and public were essentially shut out.

The U.S. Supreme Court has long held that court proceedings should be open to the public (Press-Enterprise Co. v. Superior Court, 1986).

And ss Justice Hugo Black famously observed, “What transpires in the courtroom is public property.”

By staging a last-minute closed-door session to spike Boyne’s bond, Connecticut officials raised serious transparency concerns. Secret justice is no justice at all, constitutional watchdogs insist.

Blogger Boyne Busted in Bond Backlash: Prosecutor’s Ambush, Judge’s Retaliation

The showdown in court sprang from an unusual prosecution tactic. State’s Attorney Jack Doyle had blindsided the defense by dumping a sprawling 68-name witness list for what is, at heart, a simple harassment case.

“He threw out nearly 70 names, so there’s no way for you to prepare properly,” Michael Volpe said of Doyle’s maneuver.

Such a massive list – including seven judges and assorted insiders – was an “eye-popping number” clearly meant to overwhelm Boyne’s team.

Doyle painted Boyne’s subsequent email blast of that list as a grave offense, even though no court order barred its release and it had been left lying on a public table in open court. Boyne’s only “crime” was circulating it more widely. The state’s heavy-handed response suggests hurt egos, not genuine harm.

“Why would you put Joette Katz on the witness list? Just dumb,” Luthmann remarked, stunned that prosecutors listed a former Supreme Court Justice who prosecutors previously argued had no direct role except being a critic of Boyne, thereby conceding her involvement.

New Haven State Attorney John P. Doyle

To observers, the witness list saga exposed how far the prosecution would go to stack the deck – and how swiftly the judge would retaliate when their tactics were exposed.

Prosecutor Jack Doyle didn’t stop at trying to pile on witnesses; he also took aim at the press covering the case. In open court, Doyle lashed out at journalists Volpe and Luthmann, deriding them as uncredentialed “troublemakers” and even suggesting their contact with witnesses amounted to “witness tampering.”

The prosecutor’s insinuation that reporters asking questions was a crime struck many as outrageous.

“What Doyle did in that courtroom [is] no different than if the Connecticut legislature passed a law that you had to get a license to be deemed a proper journalist,” Volpe fumed, likening the tactic to a direct assault on newsgathering.

Luthmann was even more blunt, comparing Doyle’s intimidation moves to the tactics of Lenin’s Cheka, the infamous Soviet secret police. In his view, Doyle’s conduct was that of a political enforcer, not a public servant. Such fiery analogies underscore the level of shock and anger at what transpired.

Even more baffling, by Monday Doyle himself withdrew his motion to raise Boyne’s bond – yet Judge Brown went ahead and jacked it up anyway. To courtroom observers, it appeared the judge was itching to jail Boyne regardless.

“He was looking for a reason to put Paul back in, and now he found one,” Volpe said of Judge Brown’s mindset.

Brown’s own words from the bench reinforced that impression, as he justified the bond increase by pointing to Boyne’s brazen sharing of the witness list. In effect, the judge affirmed that the bail hike was a punitive measure – a shocking admission that has left attorneys gasping.

“Of course it’s punitive,” Boyne said in a jailhouse phone call earlier today, noting the bond wasn’t about safety or flight risk at all, only about silencing Boyne’s speech.

Blogger Boyne Busted in Bond Backlash: Questions for Judge Peter Brown

We want answers, particularly as to why Judge Brown accepted State Attorney Jack Doyle’s claim that Volpe and Luthmann were “mentally ill” and “gadflies” and not reporters. Though the two are not mutually exclusive, we suspect that terms may be “code words” in the Connecticut Courts.

Doyle also said he was “launching an investigation” into Luthmann and Volpe.

For our answers, we went right to the Connecticut Judiciary. We received no response as of press time. Here is what we asked:

If we receive a response from anyone in the Connecticut Judiciary, officialor non-official, present or retired, real or imaginary, we will incorporate the same as part of a follow-up (of which we expect there will be many).

Blogger Boyne Busted in Bond Backlash: Lawfare and Weaponized Justice

The Paul Boyne saga has morphed from a niche cyberstalking case into a rallying cry over constitutional rights. To Boyne’s supporters, this is no ordinary prosecution – it’s lawfare: using the law as a weapon to bludgeon a dissident.

“This is lawfare, not law,” Luthmann wrote, after watching the state deploy secret hearings, gag orders, and a sky-high bond to break Boyne’s will.

The aggressive posture of Connecticut authorities has sent chills through free-speech advocates. By jailing a man for blogging and emailing public records, they argue, the state is effectively criminalizing dissent. The heavy-handed measures – sealing evidence, threatening reporters, punishing lawful speech – have drawn comparisons to authoritarian tactics. It’s a stark example of “weaponized justice,” critics say, where the justice system itself is bent into a tool of political retribution.

The influence of powerful figures looms large. The leaked witness list exposed a who’s who of Connecticut’s elite tied to the case, including former Judge Joette Katz – one of Boyne’s fiercest foes. Katz’s name on the list raised eyebrows, and Doyle admitted Katz personally called him about the case, an extraordinary behind-the-scenes intervention.

“Observers suspect Katz’s invisible hand in this prosecution,” the coverage noted, with one quipping that she finally got her “Nazi scalp” – a reference to Boyne’s habit of likening Connecticut’s tactics to a perceived battle against fascism.

Joette Katz

If true, it suggests the machinery of government is being driven by personal vendettas as much as by law. Boyne’s defenders warn that the outcome of this battle will echo far beyond one man’s fate.

“He has to stand up for the First Amendment… what he did is not wrong,” Volpe insisted, casting Boyne as a stubborn folk hero fighting “for every citizen of Connecticut.”

By refusing the easy way out (a plea deal) and enduring jail, Boyne is forcing a spotlight on practices usually hidden in the shadows. That spotlight is growing. News of the bond backlash has galvanized activists who see a pattern of officials abusing their power to muzzle critics. Far from cowing the dissenters, Connecticut’s hardball approach may be backfiring.

“I think this will create the Streisand effect… more scrutiny of the trial,” Volpe said, suggesting the state’s attempt to bury information will only amplify interest.

Indeed, public access watchdogs argue that transparency and sunlight are the antidotes to this kind of overreach. The state tried to slam the lid shut; instead it blew the story wide open. All eyes are now on the next hearing set for February 17, when Judge Brown has indicated Boyne’s bond situation will be revisited.

Will the court double down on what many call an unconstitutional detention, or will cooler heads prevail and restore Boyne’s freedom pending trial? The stakes are high. This clash has become a referendum on the rule of law in Connecticut’s courts.

As Boyne sits in jail for words he published and public information he shared with the press and the government, supporters say the question isn’t just whether one blogger goes free – it’s whether fundamental rights can survive when a justice system is weaponized against its own people.

The answer may come on Feb. 17, and the nation will be watching.

