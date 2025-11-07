Blood Ballots and Bans: The Unknown Podcast Blows Up Episode 63

Blood Ballots and Bans: Volpe and Luthmann expose election chaos, censorship, and a courtroom meltdown in Episode 63 of The Unknown Podcast.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on NYNewsPress.com.

Election Recap: Weak Candidates, Surprise Wins, and Party Flip-Flops

Michael Volpe opened Episode 63 of The Unknown Podcast with a blistering recap of the latest elections, confessing that one controversial candidate defied all predictions.

“Not only did Jay Jones not need to drop out, but he won… he got 53.2% of the vote,” Volpe admitted, highlighting a shock victory by a politician many wrote off.

Co-host Richard Luthmann blasted voters’ poor choices, arguing that bad leaders are a self-inflicted wound.

“You keep on electing these maniacs, and that’s what you’re gonna get,” he warned bluntly. “Plant corn, get corn.”

JAY JONES: KILL ‘EM ALL!

In Virginia, Volpe skewered Republicans’ reflex to make excuses after an embarrassing defeat. Volpe noted that Trump-aligned candidate Winsome Sears “didn’t just get beaten. She got her butt kicked.”

Luthmann quipped that Democrat and Independent Virginia voters must have been “racist” for rejecting a black female Republican.

Over in New Jersey, Volpe marveled that despite star organizer Scott Presler “camped out in New Jersey,” a weak Democrat like Mikie Sherrill could still “win by 13%.” The implication was clear: the GOP’s supposed secret weapons and vote-gathering gurus aren’t delivering.

Luthmann poured cold water on the idea.

“Virginia, New Jersey, and New York are deep blue states,” he said. “And now they’ve gone Commie.”

The biggest head-scratcher came out of New York. Progressive upstart Zohran Mamdani trounced two high-profile rivals – including ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo – in what Volpe called a trio of “incredibly weak candidates.”

After years of painting Cuomo as a pandemic villain, many suddenly treated him “as a savior” against the socialist Mamdani.

“Are you all kidding me?” Volpe railed, calling out the flip-flop.

The takeaway from the night of ballots: charisma can beat controversy, weak candidates sink races, and political loyalty is a fickle thing.

Blood Ballots and Bans: Groypers Unleashed

As the election dust settled, Volpe and Luthmann turned to a brewing firestorm on the right.

“Tucker Carlson interviewed this guy… Nick Fuentes,” Volpe recounted, almost incredulous.

Fuentes leads the ultra-nationalist “Groypers” and, as Volpe put it, “he’s a neo-Nazi. He hates everyone… he said that Hitler is cool… and Tucker put him on the air.”

The podcasters noted Carlson gave the Holocaust-denying 25-year-old a friendly platform – with no pushback on his most toxic views. The fallout was immediate.

Conservative heavyweight Ben Shapiro unloaded a 42-minute broadside condemning Carlson’s stunt as “vile garbage” and slamming Fuentes as a “pro-Hitler nut job” peddling “anti-Americanism.”

Volpe observed that Shapiro “declared an ideological war” on both Fuentes and Carlson, shoving an already fractured GOP into open conflict.

Luthmann likened the episode to a circus, arguing that Carlson knew exactly what he was doing. The goal wasn’t persuasion but provocation.

“The key is to provoke, to get your name… talked about,” Volpe explained, noting Carlson’s embrace of outrage culture. In the attention economy, any publicity is good publicity – even an intra-party uproar.

Luthmann introduced the concept of hyperreality to describe the spectacle.

Groyper Leader Nick Fuentes

“This guy is not for real. He’s… a manufactured digital spectacle,” he said of Fuentes, lumping him in with professional trolls like Candace Owens and Andrew Tate. Tucker Carlson, once a serious journalist, is now “falling down that same rabbit hole,” chasing viral infamy over substance.

The hosts pulled no punches about the corrosive effect. Carlson’s neo-Nazi dalliance further “blew up” the conservative movement’s civil war, but Volpe doubts it influenced election losses (“none of these elections were all that tight,” he noted).

Instead, it proved a point: in today’s media, spectacle trumps principle.

“This is P.T. Barnum at its finest,” Luthmann declared. “P.T. Barnum was not a political philosopher, and neither are these people… they’re not news people either.”

In other words, when fringe entertainers set the agenda, serious conservatism gets hollowed out – and everybody loses.

Blood Ballots and Bans: Volpe Fights Back Against “Criminal Muppet Cult” Censorship

The podcast then pivoted to Big Tech’s chokehold on dissenting voices – with Volpe himself serving as Exhibit A. YouTube terminated Volpe’s channel without warning, causing dozens of his investigative videos to disappear.

Blood Ballots and Bans: Melon Head Megan

One person cheering the ban was former PJ Media journalist Megan Fox, who had frequently cited Volpe’s videos in her articles. Luthmann didn’t mince words about her role, labeling Fox “part of the conspiracy, the… criminal Muppet cult” that targeted Volpe. He accused this shadowy clique of using dirty tricks to silence Volpe’s reporting.

“They’re engaged in harassment… extortion… intimidation… at least two or three crimes using interstate commerce,” Luthmann alleged, claiming the group files false reports and cyber-stalks to muzzle critics.

Volpe noted the ironic hypocrisy: Fox built content off his work, yet “all those videos are gone… that channel has been terminated. That’s my channel,” he said, frustration palpable.

Her articles now sit littered with dead video links – evidence of Big Tech’s arbitrary censorship. The hosts scoffed at Fox “severing herself from her past” by effectively scrubbing sources that once buttressed her stories.

If she hoped to erase inconvenient truths, Volpe implied, it only proves her complicity in the silencing.

Rather than take it lying down, Volpe is weighing legal vengeance.

“I think that you need to sue… Sue, sue, sue,” Luthmann urged emphatically. “That’s the only way you’re gonna get these people at the table.” He even suggested Volpe sue YouTube CEO Neal Mohan personally, just to send a message.

The strategy is shock and awe: force Big Tech to defend its bias in court. Luthmann believes YouTube has already calculated that most users won’t fight back – and when a few do, “we might as well just buy them off right away.”

In other words, the tech tyrants have a weakness: a courtroom.

Volpe’s next move may be to give YouTube and its “Muppet” hatchet squad a legal battle royale – shining a light on Silicon Valley’s free-speech double standards.

Blood Ballots and Bans: Black Widow Lawyer Elizabeth Faulkner’s 400-Page Ex Parte Meltdown

Finally, Volpe and Luthmann exposed a legal saga so bizarre it could be ripped from a pulp thriller. Enter attorney Elizabeth Faulkner of Ulster County, New York – better known by her nickname, “the Black Widow.”

Blood Ballots and Bans: Attorney Elizabeth Faulkner

As Luthmann explained, “we call her the Black Widow because she has a pattern of… taking clients and sucking them dry, but also marrying them, and then sucking them dry” in divorce court.

Faulkner has reportedly cycled through multiple husbands this way, leaving personal and financial wreckage in her wake. But it’s her latest courtroom caper that earned her infamy on Episode 63.

Faulkner engineered an ex parte legal ambush against a client’s ex, a mother named Helen Garber. In a secret filing exceeding 400 pages, Faulkner painted Garber as a menace to her own child. The filing claimed Garber’s young daughter was in “grave danger” under her care and had to be immediately removed. The shocker? This emergency plea wasn’t based on abuse or neglect – but on online posts by third parties.

“Wait, she got an ex parte order to remove children from the mother based on things that Dave Weigel said online about the case?” Volpe blurted in disbelief.

Indeed, Faulkner’s motion argued that because family court activist Weigel, founder of the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project, had discussed Garber’s case, the child had to be taken away.

Incredibly, a judge initially signed the order. Police literally showed up at the girl’s school with the papers, barring the handoff back to mom.

Wall Street’s Dave Weigel

Luthmann recounted how Faulkner smeared Garber by association. That mix of truth and poison proved lethal as Faulkner’s 400-page tantrum cast her as guilty by proximity, and the initially judge signed the order, ignoring the First Amendment, probably not reading the papers at all.

The next day, after a major media uproar, the Judge held a conference call with the attorneys and backtracked on the order.

The Black Widow’s gambit represents “a 400-page meltdown” of ethics and due process, as Volpe and Luthmann described it. It’s a case study in legal hypocrisy – a lawyer exploiting the system’s worst loopholes (ex parte orders, character assassination) while ostensibly championing a child’s welfare.

Blood Ballots and Bans: Ulster County Family Court Judge Jacqueline Ricciani

And she’s not done. Earlier this week, Faulkner tried to get an “emergency conference” with the new judge, Hon. Jacqueline Ricciani.

The Black Widow’s Latest Letter

In Faulkner’s hands, protecting children became a pretext to punish an enemy. The hosts exposed how a family court can be twisted into a weapon, with lurid accusations and secret filings replacing honest evidence. It’s exactly the kind of rot The Unknown Podcast was born to shine a light on.

“How Faulkner hasn’t run into the Lawyer Grievance Committee yet escapes me,” Luthmann said. “But she will very soon.”

From ballots to bans to Black Widows, Episode 63 delivered a searing indictment of the hypocrisy infecting politics, the media, and the law. No sacred cows were spared.

Volpe and Luthmann’s message was unmistakable: in an era of blood, ballots, and bans, only the brutal truth stands a chance. Their parting shot hit like a gauntlet thrown – if you’re not ready to face the ugly reality, get out of the way, because these two are just getting started.

