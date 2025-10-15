NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Richard Luthmann

M. Thomas Nast

(FORT MYERS, FL) – Bodycam Busts a Conspiracy in the Making

Like the disgraced Jussie Smollett, TikTok Terror Danesh Noshirvan built his brand on a hoax—and got caught. His “cyberstalking conspiracy” case in Fort Myers federal court has collapsed under newly-acquired bodycam footage and a blistering federal ruling, exposing the entire plot as a desperate, attention-seeking fraud.

Bodycam footage from Sheriff’s Deputies captures attorney Nick Chiappetta frantically trying to sell a wild tale to Florida deputies. On September 15, 2023, just one day after taking Danesh on as a client, Chiappetta summoned Palm Beach County officers to report an “internet nut job” harassing him.

Bodycam Busts Danesh Noshirvan

The so-called nut job was Joseph “Joey” Camp, an outspoken online provocateur and former independent U.S. Presidential Candidate who wasn’t even a party to Danesh’s lawsuit. But Danesh had a history with Camp because Camp had previously exposed many of Danesh’s ANTIFA comrades, particularly in connection with the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Attorney Chiappetta, newly hired, breathlessly recounted how Camp, within hours of Chiappetta’s court appearance, bombarded him with calls, emails, and even a bar complaint.

The lawyer painted Camp as a dangerous cyberstalker: “He’s been in federal prison… a history of cyberstalking, harassing, internet escapades,” Chiappetta insisted.

The ambulance chaser can be seen reading the cues and talking points off of his computer screen: “Joey Camp is a paid-for-hire internet harasser.”

Nickless was still getting up to speed. The words he read off his computer screen aptly described his client, Danesh Noshirvan, and were probably written by him. The statements would be comical if Danesh, the Digital “Jihadi Joe,” didn’t have a body count.

He showed deputies emails and alleged Camp pulled photos of his family and even contacted his wife – all part of an apparent intimidation campaign.

Chiappetta even said Camp, whom he had never met, was a “meth head,” but offered no proof to the sheriff’s deputies. The ambulance chaser served a heavy dose of speculation only one day after taking the case.

Chiappetta’s dramatic play-by-play was heavy on alarm but light on actual threats. The deputies remained unimpressed.

“The call came out as a threat, and he’s not really making any threats there,” one officer observed coolly after reviewing Camp’s messages.

They advised Chiappetta to tell Camp directly to stop contacting him and to document any further harassment. Undeterred, the flustered attorney pressed on, citing Florida’s cyberstalking statute and pleading for a “paper trail” against Camp.

In the end, officers took down the complaint but cautioned that proving Camp’s identity or intent wouldn’t be simple. The bodycam clip shows a manipulative yet bumbling Chiappetta trying to inject Camp into the case narrative from the outset – laying the groundwork for the grand conspiracy story he and “TikTok Terror” Danesh would later peddle in court.

It was a sneak peek at their strategy: cast journalist Joey Camp as a shadowy stalker and boogeyman behind all of Danesh’s woes. (Danesh sees Camp as a “boogeyman behind every tree,” one observer quipped.)

Camp himself laughed off the paranoia: “Danesh is just jealous I have talent,” he told reporters.

Judge Steele Shreds the Web of Lies

Fast forward to August 12, 2025: U.S. District Judge John E. Steele issued a withering reality check that left “Delusional Danesh” and his lawyer in ruins. In a blistering 35-page opinion, Judge Steele systematically dismantled the fabricated conspiracy that Noshirvan and Chiappetta had been pushing.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

The federal lawsuit – Noshirvan v. Couture et al. – was built on claims that a cabal of enemies (including Danesh’s critics, opposing counsel, and Joey Camp) were colluding to defame and harass him. Steele found zero evidence to support the wild narrative.

He flatly declared he found “none of that was true.” The judge concluded that no conspiracy existed – directly rebuking Chiappetta’s allegations that defendant Jennifer Couture’s attorney and Joey Camp had teamed up in a smear campaign.

This wasn’t a close call; it was pure fiction. And the court called it out as such.

Judge Steele’s order didn’t stop at debunking lies – it excoriated the conduct of Danesh and Chiappetta. The veteran judge publicly reprimanded Chiappetta by name for “egregious” and unprofessional behavior.

“Nicholas Chiappetta has failed to meet the professional standards expected from officers of the court,” Steele wrote, branding the lawyer’s courtroom antics as a disgrace.

Luthmann calls Attorney Nick Chiappetta an “ambulance chaser” in filed court documents.

He found that Chiappetta “acted in bad faith” and had “expressly declined” to control his client’s outrageous behavior. The order cites a profanity-laced deposition where Danesh exploded at opposing counsel Julian Jackson-Fannin – calling the Black attorney a “pig” and “low-class racist” – without a shred of proof.

Judge Steele noted that Danesh’s accusations were baseless, and Chiappetta essentially let his client run amok. The lawyer’s meek attempt to say “Danesh, stop” was quickly abandoned, effectively giving Danesh a green light to continue the tirade and even repost a defamatory screed after a token deletion.

By sitting silent (or worse, enabling the misconduct), Chiappetta “actively enabled Danesh’s harassment.”

Danesh maliciously defamed; Chiappetta sheepishly condoned.

The judge was aghast. He warned that if Danesh ever again disrupts litigation or incites the harassment of opponents, “more severe sanctions” – up to outright dismissal – will follow.

For now, Noshirvan faces an order to pay the defendants’ legal fees for the sanction motion, an amount that could reach six figures.

Chiappetta earned himself a rare public smackdown in the record, a humiliating badge of shame for any attorney. In plain terms, Judge Steele essentially called Chiappetta a dishonest “unprofessional hack” and put both client and lawyer on notice that their courtroom games won’t be tolerated again.

Activist’s Vendetta Backfires Spectacularly

The collapse of Danesh Noshirvan’s lawsuit has laid bare his true agenda: a vindictive vendetta to muzzle anyone who challenges him. Noshirvan – a TikTok Mega Influencer with nearly 3 million followers across all platforms – has made a career of doxxing and flaming “villains” online.

Bodycam Busts Danesh Noshirvan, who falsely claimed Joey Camp was harassing him through his ambulance-chaser lawyer’s debunked report to FL Sheriffs’ Deputies. Judge Steele said Camp knew the Defendants, “nothing more.”

But in this case, the accountability jihadist was the real villain all along.

Judge Steele’s order confirms what Danesh’s targets have said for years: his content is built on lies, bullying, and bad faith.

Bodycam Busts Danesh: Joey Camp from filed court documents. Danesh calls Camp a “White Supremacist,” among other things. Danesh’s claims are totally debunked.

Danesh tried to portray Joey Camp as a criminal cyberstalker, even weaving him into court filings as an alleged co-conspirator with his other enemies.

That narrative has now been blown to bits. The supposed stalker “boogeyman” never existed – except in Danesh’s imagination and fabricated evidence.

“We all know what’s really been done to us: cyberstalking, intimidation, libel, persecution, defamation. Not the other way around,” said an outraged Jennifer Couture after Steele’s ruling.

Jennifer Couture

Couture, the Florida mom who found herself smeared as a “child stalker” by Danesh’s online posts, has blasted him as a “TikTok predator” and calls Chiappetta a “scumbag” for enabling the deceit.

“He’s using the courts to attack anyone who stands up to him,” she said of Danesh and Chiappetta’s tactic.

In a fiery public statement, Couture didn’t mince words about the duo’s failed ploy: “Nick is demented and a money-grubbing whore… They are con men. I hope they both rot in hell,” she fumed.

Bodycam Busts Danesh Noshirvan, who uses the federal courts to sue and doxxes the federal judiciary when it suits him.

For “Digital Jihadi Joe” Danesh, who once relished unleashing online mobs on his targets, this courtroom catastrophe is the ultimate role reversal. His lawsuit was meant to silence a journalist and vindicate his victim act. Instead, it has exposed Danesh as a manipulator fueled by personal grudges.

His own evidence evaporated under scrutiny, and a federal judge effectively branded him the aggressor, not the victim.

Even the Florida Bar is now under pressure to discipline Chiappetta for the falsehoods he propagated on his website and in court.

Meanwhile, Joey Camp – the very man Danesh sought to frame as a stalker – emerges vindicated, watching his tormentor’s case implode. The “cancel culture” anti-avenger has been unmasked as a fraud in a court of law. And the fallout isn’t over.

Danesh’s troubles go beyond this civil fiasco: a Texas grand jury has convened to weigh criminal charges against him for an online harassment campaign that allegedly led to a man’s suicide.

In the end, Delusional Danesh’s own tactics have boomeranged back to destroy his credibility. What began as a high-octane crusade to destroy a critic has ended in humiliation – a TikTok tyrant’s legal hoax crushed by cold, hard facts.

The message is loud and clear: lies and conspiracies don’t survive under oath, and Danesh Noshirvan’s reign of cyber terror is finally facing a reckoning in the real world.

Like Jussie Smollett, TikTok Terror Danesh Noshirvan staged his own fake victimhood — thinking using his lawyer for camoflage was slick. But this time, the bodycam caught the lie. Danesh’s grand “cyberstalking conspiracy” already flopped in court, exposed as a self-inflicted hoax fueled by ego, deceit, and a thirst for attention.

And he achieved his goal: now everybody knows.

