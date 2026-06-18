This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
3m

God bless Bombadiko and Sully. Luthmann knows it. Now it is time for the rest of world FIFA fandom to take note. We no longer need to call these upsets. They are a true changing of the guard; ask Congo. I could hear Ronaldo crying across the Straight of Gibraltar. Keep telling us the truth, “we can handle the truth”.

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