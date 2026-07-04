This is For Real.

This is For Real.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
20m

Am I the only one who is ready to bow their head to Bombadiko and Sully? They have called it. They have pounded the drum. They have highlighted the African movement. They were on Morocco in 2022 collectively before it became a bandwagon movement. I am in With their genius. Boys, take us for a ride. I am your ride-a-long girl

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scrivener, LLC · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture