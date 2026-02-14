Boyne Connecticut Institutional Homicide: Bond inflation, medical neglect, and sealed emails constitutionally overshadow the New Haven case.

LUTHMANN NOTE: The optics in this case are catastrophic. A 63-year-old diabetic defendant sees his bond explode from $7,000 to $1.5 million over a public witness list, lands in high-security isolation, reports medication lapses and vomiting, and now limps toward trial. Judge Peter Brown and the Connecticut judiciary sit under a cloud they created. Even if every ruling is technically defensible, the appearance is brutal. Courts are supposed to protect process, not weaponize it. If Paul Boyne suffers a preventable death in custody, civil rights investigators should be on the next train to New Haven, not for a Yale Law School symposium, but for a federal grand jury. Process cannot become punishment. And discretion cannot become destruction. This piece is “Boyne Connecticut Institutional Homicide,” first available on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

The Order That Sent Him To “The Hole”

(NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT) – Paul Boyne says the State of Connecticut is trying to kill him. He does not mean with a gun or a needle. He means with process, custody, and a bond order that moved him like freight. He says the state is using the clean language of discretion to do dirty work. Judge Peter Brown turned a bond decision into a sentence, while Joette Katz sits in the background like a shadow puppeteer.

He says the whole machine is designed to punish, not prosecute.

Paul Boyne

Boyne made those claims in a recorded Securus call on February 12, 2026. Officials transferred him to the Walker Correctional Institution Special Management Unit in Suffield.

“I’m in the worst hole of all the f—— holes in Connecticut,” Boyne said.

He described Walker as two blocks of about one hundred inmates each, where high-bond defendants go with “the worst of the worst.” He said Judge Brown’s bond hike moved him into a unit built for control, not preparation.

The transfer pulled him away from New Haven while his case remains active, and his jury selected and empaneled. He says the move crushed his access to counsel, trial preparation, and his health and readiness. The Connecticut Judiciary has literally and physically squeezed his defense.

“None of that matters. There’s no preparation,” Boyne said.

He described ongoing discovery and a defense team still fighting for material and a system that keeps moving the goalposts and then calls it procedure. An ever-increasingly seemingly sadistic judicial cabal treats his body like collateral. Boyne agreed that the apt term was Attempted Institutional Homicide.

Bail cannot be used as punishment, at least in theory. See Stack v. Boyle, 342 U.S. 1 (1951). Boyne says the theory died the moment Judge Brown signed the order increasing his bond from $7,000 to $1.5 million over the dissemination of an already‐public witness list that had been read at least three times in open court to prospective jurors.

Connecticut’s amended witness list in State of Connecticut v. Paul Boyne names former Justice Joette Katz (#16) as a witness, alongside multiple judges and even Boyne’s own parents. Judge Brown’s bond order barred Boyne from any contact with anyone on this list, effectively gagging him from communicating even with his elderly mother and father. The witness list “violation” is becoming increasingly criticized as a sua sponte and pretextual act of judicial revenge.

In Boyne’s view, that decision not only removed any realistic ability to prepare his defense, but it also created the very perception of judicial hostility that the Supreme Court has warned can undermine a fair trial. In Sheppard v. Maxwell, 384 U.S. 333 (1966), the Court held that trial courts must protect defendants from prejudicial influences and ensure that judicial proceedings are not swayed by public hostility or extraneous considerations that interfere with the orderly administration of justice.

Boyne argues that inflating his bond under these circumstances compromised his right to a fair process long before a jury even sat in the box.

And now, his health is complicating things further.

Boyne Connecticut Institutional Homicide: Medical Neglect as Pressure

Boyne is 63 years old and diabetic. He says the state knows that, and he says the state does not care. During the call, Boyne said he survived his first week only by luck.

“They didn’t, they couldn’t get any of my medicines,” he said.

He described his blood sugar going “high and low,” and he called it a “f—— shit show.”

Boyne Connecticut Institutional Homicide: Judge Peter Brown

He then described what happened after court. Officials threw him into a courthouse holding tank in the basement. He said there was no heat. He had only a jumper and a “shitty” sweatshirt and caught a chill. He had a fever that night, started throwing up, and has not eaten since Monday.

“I threw up like four times on Tuesday,” he said. “Still waiting” for sick call, he added.

In most correctional facilities, “sick call” is the formal request system inmates must use to obtain non-emergency medical treatment, and depending on staffing, backlog, and classification status, it can take days—and in some cases weeks—before an inmate is evaluated by medical personnel.

Boyne said he has been in bed and has not eaten. His bunkmate takes the food trays for trade. He described sleeping on thin pads that feel like bricks, burping acid reflux, and being sick “as a dog.” Then he said the quiet part out loud.

“They’re doing a good job if they wanna kill an old man,” he said.

Boyne Connecticut Institutional Homicide: MacDougal-Walker Correctional Institution

Boyne’s claim is not subtle. He believes the deprivation is the point. He believes the state knew medication would be delayed. The cold tank was predictable. The risk to a diabetic man was obvious. Suffering was not only tolerated, but it was also engineered, because the suffering serves as leverage.

The constitutional standards here are not mysteries. Deliberate indifference to serious medical needs violates the Eighth Amendment. Estelle v. Gamble, 429 U.S. 97 (1976). Pretrial detainees receive protection through the Fourteenth Amendment. Kingsley v. Hendrickson, 576 U.S. 389 (2015).

Boyne says Connecticut crossed those lines on purpose.

“They’re going to try to make me walk in on Tuesday and take a deal so I can go home,” Boyne said. “They can go f—— themselves.”

Boyne Connecticut Institutional Homicide: Questions for the Department of Corrections

When a 63-year-old diabetic inmate reports untreated medication lapses, repeated vomiting, fever, and confinement in freezing conditions, silence from officials is not reassuring. It is alarming. Rather than paraphrase, sanitize, or soften the record, we are placing our questions directly before the public.

The Connecticut Department of Corrections has been asked to confirm that Paul Boyne is receiving constitutionally adequate medical care and that he will be physically capable of standing in court on February 17 at 10:00 a.m. The email below speaks for itself.

The state may respond. Or it may not. Either way, the public will see exactly what was asked.

Before speculation fills the void, we are publishing our inquiry in full:

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Friday, February 13th, 2026 at 8:40 PM

Subject: PRE-OBITUARY HOLDING NOTICE – Media Inquiry Regarding the Pending Physical Status of Paul Boyne

To: Lt.GovernorBysiewicz@ct.gov <Lt.GovernorBysiewicz@ct.gov>, doc.victimservices@ct.gov <doc.victimservices@ct.gov>, gregory.borrelli@ct.gov <gregory.borrelli@ct.gov>, heather.augeri@ct.gov <heather.augeri@ct.gov>, lori.magora@ct.gov <lori.magora@ct.gov>, doc.publicinformation@ct.gov <doc.publicinformation@ct.gov>, Jesus.Guadarrama@ct.gov <Jesus.Guadarrama@ct.gov>, Kristan.Mangiafico@ct.gov <Kristan.Mangiafico@ct.gov>, Richard.Ortyl@ct.gov <Richard.Ortyl@ct.gov>, Yanike.Whittingham@ct.gov <Yanike.Whittingham@ct.gov>, Attorney.General@ct.gov <Attorney.General@ct.gov>, john.doyle@ct.gov <john.doyle@ct.gov>, ltgovernor.bysiewicz@ct.gov <ltgovernor.bysiewicz@ct.gov>, External Affairs <External.Affairs@jud.ct.gov>, officeof.chiefcourtadministrator@jud.ct.gov <officeof.chiefcourtadministrator@jud.ct.gov>, peter.brown@jud.ct.gov <peter.brown@jud.ct.gov>, tracy.dayton@jud.ct.gov <tracy.dayton@jud.ct.gov>, Carl.Cicchetti@connapp.jud.ct.gov <Carl.Cicchetti@connapp.jud.ct.gov>, Del Ciampo, Joseph <Joseph.DelCiampo@jud.ct.gov>, Giovanni.Spennato@jud.ct.gov <Giovanni.Spennato@jud.ct.gov>, Michele.Massores@jud.ct.gov <Michele.Massores@jud.ct.gov>, Patton, Kerry <Kerry.Patton@jud.ct.gov>, Peter.Fradiani@jud.ct.gov <Peter.Fradiani@jud.ct.gov>, Villar, Marie-Louise <Marie-Louise.Villar@jud.ct.gov>, barbara.jongbloed@jud.ct.gov <barbara.jongbloed@jud.ct.gov>, eugene.calistro@jud.ct.gov <eugene.calistro@jud.ct.gov>, james.pastore@jud.ct.gov <james.pastore@jud.ct.gov>, john.newson@jud.ct.gov <john.newson@jud.ct.gov>, melanie.cradle@connapp.jud.ct.gov <melanie.cradle@connapp.jud.ct.gov>, raheem.mullins@connapp.jud.ct.gov <raheem.mullins@connapp.jud.ct.gov>, rhonda.hebert@jud.ct.gov <rhonda.hebert@jud.ct.gov>, rhonda.stearleyhebert@jud.ct.gov <rhonda.stearleyhebert@jud.ct.gov>, robin.pavia@jud.ct.gov <robin.pavia@jud.ct.gov>

CC: Todd.Bussert@pds.ct.gov <Todd.Bussert@pds.ct.gov>, Kelly.Billings@pds.ct.gov <Kelly.Billings@pds.ct.gov>, Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, Frank Parlato <frankparlato@gmail.com>, Frankie Pressman <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, Dick LaFontaine <RALafontaine@protonmail.com>, Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, breakingnews@courant.com <breakingnews@courant.com>, ckeating@courant.com <ckeating@courant.com>, emahony@courant.com <emahony@courant.com>, hbennett@courant.com <hbennett@courant.com>, klove@courant.com <klove@courant.com>, newstips@courant.com <newstips@courant.com>, Marc@insideinvestigator.org <Marc@insideinvestigator.org>, conner@insideinvestigator.org <conner@insideinvestigator.org>, insideinvestigator@protonmail.com <insideinvestigator@protonmail.com>, tips@lawandcrime.com <tips@lawandcrime.com>, Eugene Volokh <volokh@stanford.edu>, Volokh, Eugene <volokh@law.ucla.edu>, juliea005 <juliea005@proton.me>, Michael Phillips <mikethunderphillips@gmail.com> To the Connecticut Department of Correction: We are investigative reporters demanding immediate clarification regarding the medical condition of inmate Paul Boyne, currently housed in the Walker Correctional Institution Special Management Unit. Mr. Boyne is over 60 years old and diabetic. On a recorded February 12, 2026, Securus call, he reported that he was deprived of prescribed diabetic medication during his first weeks in custody. He described uncontrolled blood sugar swings, repeated vomiting, fever, and exposure to an unheated courthouse holding cell. He further stated he has struggled to obtain timely medical care after filing sick-call requests. https://rumble.com/v75q4oq-connecticuts-attempted-institutional-homicide-boyne-in-the-hole-fights-back.html He says he can’t think straight, and his criminal trial is days away. This appears to be by design. These allegations, if accurate, raise serious constitutional concerns. A criminal defendant may not be forced to proceed to trial unless he is medically and mentally capable of meaningful participation, and any state action affecting bodily integrity must satisfy strict constitutional scrutiny. Sell v. United States, 539 U.S. 166, 178–80 (2003). We are requesting general clarification regarding the medical safeguards currently in place for Mr. Boyne while he remains in state custody. Without seeking disclosure of confidential medical records, please confirm: - Whether Mr. Boyne is presently receiving appropriate treatment consistent with his known diabetic condition. - Whether his prescribed medication regimen has been maintained without interruption since remand. - Whether established protocols exist to prevent lapses in medication administration for medically vulnerable detainees. - Whether routine monitoring procedures are being followed for inmates with insulin-dependent or glucose-sensitive conditions. - Whether he has been medically evaluated following his reported symptoms of vomiting, fever, and instability. - Which office or supervisory authority within the Department oversees medical compliance for detainees with chronic conditions? We are not requesting protected health information. We are seeking confirmation that constitutionally adequate medical safeguards are in place and functioning. Additionally: - Who approved Mr. Boyne’s placement in Special Management Unit housing? - Was his age and medical condition evaluated before that decision? - What written risk assessment was conducted prior to transfer? Mr. Boyne has publicly characterized his situation as “Attempted Institutional Homicide.” That is his language. However, the legal standard for deliberate indifference to serious medical needs is well established in federal law. We further request confirmation that no end-of-life contingency procedures have been initiated or discussed internally due to medical deterioration. - Will Mr. Boyne be medically stable and physically present for his scheduled February 17, 2026, court appearance at 10:00 a.m.? - When a judge increases bond on a medically vulnerable defendant and that defendant lands in high-security isolation, does DOC view that as routine housing — or as judicial intent made concrete? - If a 60-year-old diabetic reports medication lapses and vomiting in confinement, does DOC classify that as a medical alert — or a paperwork inconvenience? - When politically sensitive prosecutions move through the system, does DOC simply receive bodies — or does it receive expectations? - At what point does “judicial discretion” become “correctional consequence,” and who inside DOC decides where that line actually lives? - If Paul Boyne walks into court on February 17 “healthy,” DOC will call that proof of humane care. If he does not, what will DOC call it? - Have you made prospective arrangements for the disposal of Paul Boyne’s body? Will it be a burial at sea for the Annapolis graduate? The public deserves clarity before rumors fill the void. We intend to go to press soon. If we do not receive your response before press time, we will incorporate any responses received into a follow-up. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann

Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

Tips or Story Ideas:

(239) 631-5957

richard.luthmann@protonmail.com

If we receive any response from the Connecticut government, we will keep the readership informed.

Boyne Connecticut Institutional Homicide: The Paperwork War and the First Amendment Trap

Boyne says the jail conditions are only one blade of the scissors. The other blade is the paperwork war. Prosecutors are holding back discovery and forcing the defense to fight blind.

His counsel recently received a dump of discovery and learned something explosive. A Virginia State Police officer, Boyne said, “videoed the door breach and the SWAT raid,” at his home in 2023. Boyne said the defense has demanded that video for more than a year.

“Now we know it exists,” he said, and he said the state still does not have it.

He said Virginia did not give it to Connecticut, and that missing video is a due process rupture. If exculpatory material exists and is withheld, the doctrine is plain. Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83 (1963).

Boyne claims the raid itself raises chain-of-custody and jurisdiction questions. He described a search warrant and evidence movement he believes violated basic safeguards as a “workaround,” saying that specific word appears in emails. Officials talked about “workaround loopholes,” and Judge Peter Brown sealed emails pursuant to a Connecticut Practice Book section that, in his view, show coordination and viewpoint discrimination.

In other words, Boyne says those sealed communications and Judge Brown’s “judicial discretion” sit at the center of the case.

Under Connecticut Practice Book § 42-49A, a court may seal police or law enforcement communications filed in a criminal case only upon specific findings that an overriding interest justifies secrecy and that the order is narrowly tailored to protect that interest. Judge Brown has yet to fully articulate these findings.

Boyne insists this prosecution is a First Amendment war disguised as a criminal case. He points to voir dire, where prospective jurors were asked what the First Amendment means, and argues that speech sits at the center of the state’s theory whether prosecutors admit it or not. According to Boyne, Connecticut State Police referenced his political views — including his anti-Semitic statements, his distrust of Jewish members of the Connecticut judiciary, and his inflammatory rhetoric about them — in support of warrant applications to search his homes and seize property.

In his view, the state converted protected speech, however offensive, into probable cause.

The First Amendment does not protect true threats or criminal conduct. Virginia v. Black, 538 U.S. 343, 359 (2003). But it does protect political speech, even when it is harsh, repugnant, or hateful. Snyder v. Phelps, 562 U.S. 443, 458 (2011); New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, 376 U.S. 254, 270 (1964). Government action motivated by hostility toward a speaker’s viewpoint triggers strict constitutional scrutiny. Rosenberger v. Rector & Visitors of Univ. of Va., 515 U.S. 819, 828–29 (1995).

Boyne Connecticut Institutional Homicide: This is a First Amendment case.

The Fourth Amendment requires that warrants be supported by probable cause tied to evidence of criminal conduct, not ideology or association. Zurcher v. Stanford Daily, 436 U.S. 547, 556 (1978); see also Stanford v. Texas, 379 U.S. 476, 485 (1965) (condemning searches targeting expressive materials based on ideas).

The Fourteenth Amendment forbids punishment of a pretrial detainee and prohibits selective enforcement based on viewpoint. Bell v. Wolfish, 441 U.S. 520, 535 (1979); Wayte v. United States, 470 U.S. 598, 608 (1985).

Boyne argues that the state cannot bootstrap protected political speech into probable cause and then shield that process from scrutiny through sealing orders. Connecticut Practice Book § 42-49A permits sealing only upon specific findings that an overriding interest justifies secrecy and that the order is narrowly tailored. He contends that bail revocation and document sealing serve one purpose: to prevent public scrutiny of internal communications.

In Boyne’s telling, if those Virginia State Police emails ever see daylight, they will show that protected expression — not criminal conduct — was the engine of the prosecution. And if that is true, he says, the case collapses.

“So if it’s not a First Amendment case, why are they asking the jurors what the f— the First Amendment means?” he asked.

He invoked NRA of America v. Vullo, 602 U.S. ___ (2024), and argued the test is government suppression of expression. He says the state labeled political speech as stalking. He says that relabeling is the trap.

Protected speech on matters of public concern receives the highest protection, while viewpoint discrimination is forbidden. Boyne says Connecticut is doing exactly that, and he says Judge Brown is the gatekeeper holding the “judical bull-whip.”

Boyne Connecticut Institutional Homicide: “I Will Not Give Them The Satisfaction”

Boyne’s voice on the call swung between rage and resolve. He sounded sick and exhausted. He also sounded determined to survive out of spite. I asked him directly how long he could live under those conditions and when he thought he would be dead. Boyne laughed and refused the script.

“I am not gonna give them the satisfaction of being dead,” he said.

Boyne said he would survive. He said he would come out and “hammer every one of these assholes because they are so far outside the law.”

Boyne Connecticut Institutional Homicide: Joette Katz

He managed to eat a pear and keep it down. He said he needed time to regroup, then he promised revenge through litigation. Boyne predicted federal court next, describing a “very large federal civil lawsuit.” He said certain officials are “going down.”

The record already shows a First Amendment problem, and he says the state knows it. Officials “worked around” it anyway.

“The sealed emails are the smoking gun,” Boyne said. “The entire case is a deprivation of rights based on viewpoint discrimination.”

Connecticut has not publicly answered Boyne’s accusations. Judge Peter Brown has not responded to or even entertained these claims.

Joette Katz has not issued a public statement about her apparent involvement, baked into the discovery.

The Connecticut Judiciary will decide whether Boyne’s allegations collapse or detonate. But Boyne is their Public Enemy Number One, and has been for years.

His story has a brutal, simple shape. A bond increase sends an elderly, diabetic man into the hardest unit. Medication disappears. Cold concrete replaces heat. Vomiting replaces meals. Discovery stays missing. Emails get sealed. Speech becomes crime. Procedure becomes punishment. Death ensues.

This is Attempted Institutional Homicide. But Boyne says he will not give them the satisfaction. He says if he walks out alive, the next courtroom will not be in Connecticut.

