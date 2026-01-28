Boyne Witness List Revealed: VIDEO

Boyne Witness List Revealed: Connecticut’s Boyne trial witness list is a scandal, naming judges, DHS agents, and a disgraced abuser.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This witness list is not for the prosecution. It’s a self-indictment. Connecticut didn’t just overreach—it panicked. When a state names a gaggle of judges as witnesses in a speech case, it admits the case can’t stand on facts or law. It needs authority theater. The inclusion of DHS agents, court insiders, and a witness with documented credibility problems tells you everything. This was never about public safety. It was about silencing criticism and protecting a closed system from exposure. Now that system has put itself under oath. That’s a catastrophic miscalculation. Once judges testify, the illusion of neutrality is gone—and the First Amendment walks into court with receipts. This is “Boyne Witness List Revealed,” first available at TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe

(NEW HAVEN, CT) – The State of Connecticut has detonated a legal bombshell in State of Connecticut v. Paul Boyne—and it’s not coming from the defense.

Paul Boyne and Jack Doyle

As revealed and dissected by Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe on The Unknown Podcast, prosecutors have filed an amended witness list naming 68 potential witnesses, a move so sweeping it borders on institutional self-exposure. The list includes at least seven sitting or former judges, multiple court administrators, state and local law enforcement, Department of Homeland Security agents, and—most shockingly—Christopher Ambrose, a man credibly accused of child sexual abuse by multiple adoptees.

This is not normal. Judges are almost never witnesses in criminal trials, especially not in bulk. Yet Connecticut’s own filing names judges as both alleged “victims” and witnesses, dragging the judiciary directly into the evidentiary arena. Court administrators, Judicial Branch personnel, and even the Connecticut Attorney General, William Tong, also appear, raising serious questions about politicization, retaliation, and institutional panic.

Even more explosive is the inclusion of Christopher Ambrose, whose credibility is radioactive. Ambrose has been publicly accused by his adopted children of sexual abuse and has been caught making allegedly false sworn statements in federal court filings. His appearance on the witness list opens the door to devastating cross-examination and raises the obvious question: why would prosecutors risk calling a witness whose credibility is already in ruins?

Add to that the Virginia State Police, Danbury Police, Herndon Police, Connecticut DCF, judicial security (“goon squad”), forensic services, ICE/DHS agents, and even representatives from Comcast and web-hosting companies, and the picture becomes clear: this is not a narrow criminal case. It is a full-spectrum effort to validate a prosecution that increasingly looks constitutionally infirm.

As Luthmann and Volpe explain, the witness list reads less like a trial strategy and more like a bureaucratic dragnet—one that risks exposing judicial misconduct, investigative overreach, Brady violations, and First Amendment retaliation in open court.

In trying to prosecute a blogger for speech, Connecticut may have put its entire power structure on the stand.

And once that happens, there’s no walking it back.

Enjoy one of our press inquiries below. We’ve received no response from Jack Doyle as of press time.

From: Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>

Date: On Tuesday, January 27th, 2026 at 11:40 AM

Subject: why did you put Chris Ambrose and William Tong on the Paul Boyne witness list?

To: John.Doyle@ct.gov <John.Doyle@ct.gov>, Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Why are an accused pedophile and the Attorney General of Connecticut part of your witness list? ……… Check out my Substack

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Tuesday, January 27th, 2026 at 12:30 PM

Subject: Re: why did you put Chris Ambrose and William Tong on the Paul Boyne witness list?

To: John.Doyle@ct.gov <John.Doyle@ct.gov>, Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>

CC: emahony@courant.com <emahony@courant.com>, Bandy Lee <bandyleemd@gmail.com>, Mia.Ambrose <Mia.Ambrose@proton.me>, Todd.Bussert@pds.ct.gov <Todd.Bussert@pds.ct.gov>, Tina.Swithin@gmail.com <Tina.Swithin@gmail.com>, manuelgomez802@gmail.com <manuelgomez802@gmail.com>

