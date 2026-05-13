California Family Court Campaign Season: Julie Holburn’s forum meets the Michael Gates fake-check scandal in a reform-movement test.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This is exactly why reform movements need discipline. Julie Holburn did something important: she forced California candidates to answer real questions about CPS, probate court, judicial immunity, Title IV money, and court secrecy. That is the work. That is how sunlight gets in. But then the Michael Gates fake-check mess shows how fast a righteous cause can be damaged by bad optics. A nonprofit-style group cannot play campaign-prop games and expect nobody to notice. Gates says no money changed hands. Good. Now explain the picture. Family court reform is too serious for sloppy politics and fake-check theater. This piece is “California Family Court Campaign Season,” first available on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

Rick LaRivière

Julie M. Anderson Holburn

Richard Luthmann

California’s family court reform movement is entering campaign season with a hammer in one hand and receipts in the other.

Richard Luthmann welcomed Julie M. Anderson Holburn, the California family court journalist behind Unveiled and Uncensored, to discuss her recent candidates’ forum on family court corruption, CPS failures, probate exploitation, judicial immunity, Title IV funding incentives, and the public’s right to see what happens inside courts that decide the fate of children, parents, seniors, estates, and abuse victims.

Holburn’s forum was not a soft political meet-and-greet. It was a pressure test. Candidates were asked whether they would use county funding power to force CPS accountability, protect vulnerable Californians from predatory court-connected professionals, demand enforcement of Piqui’s Law and Family Code 3044, and support expanded public and media access to family and dependency court proceedings.

Her own event materials framed the night as “far bigger than politics.” Holburn told attendees it was about “accountability,” “transparency,” and most importantly, “children and families.” She said she became an investigative journalist after first being “a mother trying to navigate the very system” under discussion. Her stated focus was not mothers versus fathers or one side versus the other. It was whether the systems are working for children, families, victims of abuse, and justice.

The agenda identified the event as “Reforming California’s Courts: A Town Hall,” held May 1, 2026, at the Lake Forest Sun & Sail Club. It included candidate introductions, participating organization introductions, two moderated panel discussions, audience Q&A, and post-event interviews.

California Family Court Campaign Season: CPS, Probate, Title IV Money, and Court Secrecy Go on Trial

The key issue was power. County officials may not order judges around, but they can control funding, contracts, audits, public hearings, reports, vendors, and political pressure. That is where family court reformers see the opening.

Holburn’s candidates were pressed on how Boards of Supervisors could use budget authority to demand CPS accountability and transparency. The discussion also moved into probate court, where seniors, vulnerable adults, estates, conservatorships, and guardianships can become targets for the same kind of court-connected professional feeding frenzy parents describe in family court.

The questions were direct. How should vulnerable Californians be protected from predatory lawyers and court insiders? What happens when courts or agencies fail to follow the law? Should perjury in family court be prosecuted? Should public access be expanded through media access, remote viewing, audio and video recording, and lower-cost alternatives to court reporters and transcripts?

The forum also put federal funding incentives under the spotlight. Titles IV-B, IV-D, and IV-E shape child welfare, foster care, support enforcement, and family preservation systems. Reformers argue that when billions flow into removal, enforcement, services, and bureaucracy, the public deserves to know whether funding structures are protecting children or feeding the machine.

This is the question that now haunts California politics: Are candidates willing to confront the family court ecosystem, or are they simply willing to nod along while devastated parents tell horror stories?

Luthmann and Holburn framed the forum as a sign that the family court revolt is moving from courthouse hallways and parent groups into electoral politics. That matters. Once candidates answer on the record, voters can compare promises to action.

TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

California Family Court Campaign Season: Then Came the Michael Gates Fake Check Scandal

But the reform story then collided with a separate political optics disaster: the Michael Gates fake check scandal.

California Family Court Campaign Season: Michael Gates and the “Fake Check”

A widely circulated Instagram image appeared to show California Attorney General candidate Michael Gates standing with supporters and an oversized check from California Family Law Naked Truth. The check was made payable to “Michael Gates Attorney General,” dated April 8, 2026, in the amount of $25,000, with the memo line reading “Attorney General Campaign Support.”

Luthmann’s press inquiry described the image and demanded answers from the Gates campaign.

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Thursday, April 9th, 2026 at 1:53 PM

Subject: PRESS INQUIRY: Apparent $25,000 Campaign Check From California Family Law Naked Truth

To: gates4ag@gmail.com <gates4ag@gmail.com>, design.scapes@cox.net <design.scapes@cox.net>, mmorgan@bahamaden.com <mmorgan@bahamaden.com>

CC: Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, Dick LaFontaine <RALafontaine@protonmail.com>, Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, Frank Parlato <frankparlato@gmail.com>, Frankie Pressman <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, Joey@YourDaddyJoey.news <joey@yourdaddyjoey.news>, Joseph A. Camp <joey@joeycamp2020.com>

To the Gates for Attorney General campaign:

We write on behalf of a coalition of independent reporters regarding an image now circulating on Instagram that appears to show candidate Michael Gates posing with supporters holding an oversized check from “California Family Law Naked Truth” payable to “Michael Gates Attorney General” in the amount of $25,000, dated April 8, 2026, with the memo line reading: “Attorney General Campaign Support

That image raises obvious and serious questions.

Publicly filed incorporation records for California Family Law Naked Truth describe the organization as a California nonprofit public benefit corporation organized for charitable purposes within the meaning of 26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3), and those same articles state the corporation “shall not participate or intervene in any political campaign … on behalf of any candidate for public office.” Separate California tax records indicate the entity is tax-exempt. At the same time, federal tax law flatly bars a 501(c)(3) from making campaign contributions, and California’s contribution rules for Attorney General candidates do not allow a $25,000 contribution from a single source.

So the question is simple: what exactly is going on here?

Please respond to the following by return email:

1. Did the Gates campaign receive, deposit, solicit, direct, coordinate, or in any way accept a $25,000 contribution from California Family Law Naked Truth?

2. If yes, on what date was the contribution received, and into which committee was it deposited?

3. If no, why was the campaign candidate photographed with what appears to be a campaign check explicitly labeled “Attorney General Campaign Support”?

4. Was this check real, symbolic, staged, or ceremonial?

5. If symbolic, who created it, who authorized it, and why was it presented in a way that appears to represent an actual campaign contribution?

6. Has the campaign returned any funds connected to California Family Law Naked Truth or any affiliated individual, officer, director, intermediary, or related entity?

7. Has the campaign made any inquiry with counsel or compliance staff regarding whether this apparent contribution violated federal tax law, state campaign-finance law, or both?

8. Will the campaign release copies of any contribution records, return records, deposit records, or internal compliance communications concerning this transaction?

9. Did Michael Gates or anyone acting on his behalf request, encourage, or approve support from this nonprofit?

10. Does the campaign dispute that the image communicates to the public that a 501(c)(3) nonprofit gave Gates a $25,000 campaign contribution?

We are preparing coverage on whether the Gates campaign used a tax-exempt nonprofit as a political cash vehicle, or whether the campaign participated in a public stunt that created that exact appearance. Either way, the optics are brutal and the questions are not going away.

The other option is that the campaign was a vitim of fraud and/or misinformation. Which is it?

Please provide a full statement and any supporting documents immediately, as we are preparing to go to press this week. If we do not hear back, we will report that the campaign declined to answer questions about an apparent $25,000 campaign contribution tied to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. If you respond after press time, we will incorporate your statements into a follow-up.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Regards,

Richard Luthmann

That matters because California Family Law Naked Truth’s own public incorporation records describe the organization as a California nonprofit public benefit corporation organized for charitable purposes. The filing says the group is organized and operated exclusively within the meaning of Internal Revenue Code § 501(c)(3). It also states that the corporation “shall not participate or intervene in any political campaign” on behalf of any candidate for public office.

The California Franchise Tax Board entity-status letter also identifies California Family Law Naked Truth and indicates the entity was in good standing as of April 7, 2026.

Gates responded to Luthmann’s inquiry by saying: “No. That was an image for their event. I did not receive any donation from that organization.”

That answer may avoid the worst-case scenario. But it does not solve the optics. If no money changed hands, why stage a check that looked like a $25,000 campaign contribution? Who created it? Who approved the words “Attorney General Campaign Support”?

Was Gates misled, careless, or simply caught inside a bad political stunt?

California Family Court Campaign Season: Reformers Cannot Hand the Machine Ammunition

This is where the story becomes larger than Gates, one nonprofit, or one Instagram image.

Family court reformers are asking the public to believe them when they say courts hide misconduct, CPS ignores credible abuse reports, probate insiders drain estates, judges disregard statutes, and families are punished for telling the truth. That credibility matters. It cannot be protected with sloppy optics, staged campaign props, or unclear nonprofit conduct.

Luthmann and Holburn dug into the central problem: reform movements cannot demand accountability from courts while playing loose with nonprofit rules, campaign imagery, and public trust. The family court machine already has every incentive to dismiss reformers as reckless, emotional, or unserious. Reformers should not make that job easier.

California Attorney General Candidate Michael Gates

The Gates image, if merely symbolic, still created the public appearance of a nonprofit backing a political candidate with a large campaign-style check. That is not a small mistake. It is a flashing red warning sign for any movement trying to gain legitimacy in front of voters, journalists, prosecutors, legislators, and watchdog agencies.

The righteous cause remains. Children deserve protection. Parents deserve due process. Seniors deserve safeguards. Abuse victims deserve courts that enforce the law. The public deserves access to proceedings where government actors and court-connected professionals exercise life-altering power.

But the movement must be disciplined. No fake checks. No vague explanations. No amateur-hour campaign theatrics. No self-inflicted wounds.

California’s family court revolt may be ready for prime time. Holburn’s forum showed the questions are finally reaching candidates. The Gates fake check scandal showed the danger. A movement built on exposing hidden corruption cannot survive if it tolerates confusion in its own ranks.

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