Cancel Culture Halesverse Lawfare: TUG’s last-word circus, Piglet’s copyright fight, Larry Forman’s ethics cloud, and an IC3 complaint.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Jeremy Hales’s digital henchman, That Umbrella Guy (TUG), thinks he is exposing people, but Volpe exposed the tell: the man cannot stop answering. That is not journalism. That is ego with a keyboard. Add Larry Forman’s LawTube ethics mess, Piglet’s copyright problem, and the IC3 complaint naming Hales-world players over alleged legal-fee fundraising inconsistencies, and the Halesverse looks less like commentary and more like a preservation-demand factory. This is not merely internet beef. This is screenshots, filings, notices, dates, names, claims, and receipts — the stuff that survives after the livestream ends. The fog is thinning. The paper trail is growing. This piece is “Cancel Culture Halesverse Lawfare,” first available on FLGulfNews.com.

Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

The Last Word Is The Tell

(OTTER CREEK, FLORIDA) – Richard Luthmann went live with journalist Michael Volpe, and the Jeremy Hales Ecosystem, the Halesverse, did not get a polite update, a soft recap, or a sleepy internet-drama digest. It got thrown into the furnace.

The center of the first blast was ThatUmbrellaGuy, better known as TUG, the Hales-adjacent YouTube combatant who, according to Volpe, has revealed himself not through brilliant journalism but through compulsion. Volpe did not need a subpoena, a psychological evaluation, or a law-school seminar. He needed emails. He poked TUG, told him a narcissist always needs the last word, and then watched TUG come running back like a lab rat pressing the dopamine button.

That is the story. Not that TUG disagrees with Volpe. Not that TUG has a different editorial view. Not that TUG is defending some higher principle of truth, accountability, or journalism. The problem is simpler and uglier: he cannot let a jab pass. He cannot let silence do its work. He cannot stand the idea that someone else closes the loop.

Cancel Culture Halesverse Lawfare: TUG’s last-word circus.

Volpe read the exchanges on air and described TUG’s replies as juvenile, sexualized, evasive, and obsessed with dominance games rather than substance. In the live transcript, Volpe walks through the email chain and directly notes that after he told TUG “a narcissist must have the last word,” TUG responded anyway.

That is not reporting. That is ego maintenance with a microphone. TUG may call it commentary, but the performance looks more like a man trapped inside his own notification bell, begging the internet to believe he does not care while proving, with every reply, that he cares very much.

Cancel Culture Halesverse Lawfare: From Journalism To Smear Merchants

Volpe did not leave TUG floating in the abstract. He put him into a media pattern, and that is where the discussion got sharper. He compared TUG’s tactics to the kind of family-court smear work that ignores the core evidence, amplifies the convenient narrative, and then hides behind the vocabulary of “exposure.”

In the live, Volpe dragged the audience through the old Grini Rucki case and explained how alleged abuse evidence can get buried when a media operator decides the target matters more than the facts. The point was not nostalgia. It was a warning: once a commentator learns that selective outrage gets clicks, truth becomes optional.

That is where TUG fits inside the broader Hales ecosystem. He does not appear as an independent investigator building a record from the ground up. He appears, in Volpe’s telling, as an amplifier, a hired trumpet without the invoice, a man who reads what serves the storyline and ignores what complicates it.

When Volpe raised serious issues, TUG responded with childish insults. When Volpe pushed him on substance, TUG reached for crude schoolyard nonsense. When Volpe showed that TUG was reading deep into Substack notes and social-media crumbs, the mask slipped again. This was not casual attention. This was obsession pretending to be indifference.

Luthmann drove the point home: projection is the tell. TUG accuses others of ego while performing ego in real time. He accuses others of chasing attention while living inside their mentions. He mocks people for writing while apparently reading everything. The Halesverse is full of this move. They call others obsessed while running reconnaissance on every post, every typo, every stray remark, and every piece of digital lint they can weaponize.

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Cancel Culture Halesverse Lawfare: Larry Forman And The YouTube Ethics Vacation

Then the live turned to Kentucky lawyer Larry Forman, and that is where the circus picked up a law license. Volpe framed Forman as a YouTube lawyer whose provocative commentary may not be mere content, because lawyers carry professional obligations that do not disappear when the ring light turns on.

The issue is not whether lawyers can criticize judges. Of course they can. The issue is whether a lawyer can put a judge in a clown mask, call him unhinged, suggest he defends perverts, and then expect the bar rules to stay asleep because the algorithm applauded.

Volpe discussed how Forman amplified Hales’ narratives, covered the so-called “Judge Grudge” story, participated in a fundraiser connected to litigation later described on the show as frivolous, and now faces a defamation fight involving attorney Bruce Matkin. In the live transcript, Volpe says Forman’s own words may be what get him into trouble, particularly where he allegedly made ugly claims while acknowledging a lack of evidence.

That is the problem with LawTube clout-chasing. A nonlawyer can say plenty of stupid things and pay for them in reputation. A lawyer can say stupid things and wake up with ethics counsel on speed dial. The bar does not care that the thumbnail needed more flames. The disciplinary rules do not come with a YouTube exception.

If Forman wants to play pundit, propagandist, courtroom analyst, and shock-jock advocate all at once, he should understand the obvious risk: every clip can become Exhibit A, and every cheap shot can become a disciplinary question.

Cancel Culture Halesverse Lawfare: The IC3 Complaint: Filed Is Filed, But Words Matter

Then came the red warning light: the IC3 complaint. A complaint was filed on June 3, 2026, through the Internet Crime Complaint Center, carrying a submission ID and naming Jeremy Hales, Elephant Shoes LLC, Randall Shochet, and Martha George Rizk in connection with alleged legal-fee fundraising misrepresentations.

The complaint alleges that Hales and Rizk, with Shochet’s assistance, engaged in a scheme to solicit donations while allegedly giving inconsistent legal-fee figures on YouTube livestreams. It says the claimed amounts ranged from $360,000 to $1,000,000 and cites 18 U.S.C. § 1343, the federal wire-fraud statute.

Now here is where grownups need to talk like grownups. Filing an IC3 complaint does not mean the FBI has opened a criminal investigation. It does not mean anyone has been charged. It does not prove the allegations. It means a complaint was submitted into the federal internet-crime reporting system, and the allegations are now part of that record. That distinction matters because credibility matters.

Cancel Culture Halesverse Lawfare: IC3 Complaint

Volpe pushed back on air when the live discussion started drifting toward “under investigation” language, and he was right to do it. A filed complaint is not an indictment, not a search warrant, and not a conviction.

But do not let the distinction neuter the significance. The complaint is still a document. It identifies subjects. It lays out alleged livestream statements. It points to dates, videos, dollar figures, and a claimed pattern. It is a paper trail.

In the Halesverse, where so much of the operation depends on noise, mockery, and audience churn, the emergence of a structured complaint changes the terrain. The receipts are being organized.

Cancel Culture Halesverse Lawfare: Piglet’s Copyright Hot Seat

Finally, the show turned to Piglet — Megan Fox Writer, Megan Fox Investigates, Megan Fox Author, whatever branding mask is on the trough this week — and the copyright problem sitting directly in front of her.

Lisa Lee’s June 5 notice accuses Megan Fox of threats, defamation, harassment, invasion of privacy, copyright infringement, and related conduct. The notice states that prior cease-and-desist demands were sent on May 9 and May 11, and claims Fox not only failed to respond but openly mocked the demands and escalated the conduct.

The preservation demand is the real meat. Lee demands preservation of documents, communications, ESI, metadata, accounts, posts, emails, texts, recordings, financial records, and digital or physical assets. It specifically references communications involving Jeremy Bryan Hales, Martha George Rizk, Deanna West, Mathew Lewis, Jason Hipsher, and channels or entities including What The Hales, That Umbrella Guy, Megan Fox Writer, Jay Hip, Rosalyn Duke, Mr. Coop, ShizzyWhiznut, and Megan Fox Investigates on Rumble.

That is not a love letter. That is a litigation flare. And the copyright issue is not some tiny side dish.

If protected or paywalled material was taken and rebroadcast to avoid payment, “fair use” becomes a much harder hill to climb. Commentary, criticism, and news reporting can matter, but they are not magic words that sanitize wholesale appropriation.

Luthmann and Volpe drilled into that distinction on air: if someone goes behind a paywall, takes protected material, and rebroadcasts it to an audience for free, that is not journalism by default. That is potentially infringement with a microphone.

The Pressure Cooker Is Whistling

This is the Halesverse pressure cooker, and the lid is rattling. On one burner, TUG is proving Volpe’s point by acting like a man constitutionally incapable of silence.

On another burner, Larry Forman’s YouTube-lawyer act is raising ethical questions that cannot be waved away with a thumbnail and a punchline.

On the third burner, the IC3 complaint has put fundraising allegations into a federal complaint system, even if no one should overstate what that legally means.

On the fourth burner, Piglet is staring at a cease-and-desist and preservation demand that puts copyright, privacy, defamation, harassment, and evidence retention into one ugly package.

That is why this is not merely internet drama. Internet drama disappears after the comments cool. This is different.

This has filings, notices, transcripts, screenshots, dates, demands, and names. It has people saying things on streams and other people saving them. It has lawyers acting like influencers and influencers pretending to be journalists. It has accusations of lawfare, brigading, copyright theft, donor manipulation, and reputation destruction all orbiting the same digital swamp.

The Halesverse wants to live in the fog, where every allegation becomes “content,” every critic becomes a villain, and every receipt gets buried under another livestream.

But the fog is thinning. Volpe has the emails. Lee has sent the notice. The IC3 complaint has been filed. The screenshots are circulating. The transcript exists. And TUG, God bless him, still cannot stop talking.

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