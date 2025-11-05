#Cocks and Condoms: Leaked chat messages expose how Danesh Noshirvan and James McGibney built cancel culture into a business of humiliation.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FrankReport.com.

Frank Parlato

By Frank Parlato

They were men who exposed bad actors and stood up to bullies. Tough guys — online. Danesh Noshirvan and James McGibney.

McGibney, the virtual vigilante, whose work, he says, is to help the helpless and make the web a safer place. His handle is Bully Hunter; his website is Bullyville.

Danesh Noshirvan AKA ThatDaneshGuy

Danesh Noshirvan, “ThatDaneshGuy,” (pronounced Don-nish) the TikTok influencer, described himself in a lawsuit as an “online entertainer,” “journalist,” and “shock jock,” and admitted his “work often depicts bad actors behaving badly on camera…which unfortunately in some cases, results in public cancellation.”

They built their names on fights online in the economy of attention, where engagement is currency, conflict drives clicks, and followers mean clout. These aren’t necessarily seeking resolution; they are seekers of outrage. They have consolidated all the functions of a justice system into a single entity: Themselves. They are the investigator, the prosecutor, the judge, and the jury. They post names, form conclusions, and, sometimes aided by fake accounts and AI, they identify and then fight the bad actors.

They are not the only ones. But they are famous in their niche. We hear about these online vigilantes, and the fear they engender, but rarely do we ever get a peek behind the scenes of how they operated and importantly how they communicate with each other privately.

In the federal defamation lawsuit Noshirvan v. Garramone, nearly 200 pages of messages between the two online gunslingers were revealed during discovery, showing how these two men work together. It is a fascinating insight into the online vigilante business.

#Cocks and Condoms: The Partnership Begins

The messages begin in 2022.

McGibney:

Yoooooooooooooooooooooo!

Go check out my Twitter timeline lol.

Danesh:

Hello. I’ll take a look.

McGibney:

Pounding JoJo.

For those unfamiliar, JoJo is their nickname for Joey Camp, their much-despised nemesis, who seems to wield many of the same tools they use.

McGibney:

Also I’d like to hire you for a couple of things — one of them is running our TikTok account.

Danesh:

Holy shit.

McGibney:

You’re obviously very good at it.

Danesh:

Really?

McGibney:

Feel free to call me at —–…

That number better not end up on a bathroom stall lol

They discussed a documentary series featuring McGibney, and he would have Danesh on his first episode.

#Cocks and Condoms: Bonding

McGibney:

It’s about Camp and his financial supporters.

And it’s on a MAJOR network.

So call me biiiiitttcccchhhh!!!

Also, Credible Intel told me that he wants to feel your ass so be careful

Credible Intel is an anonymous Instagram account suspected by some to be operated by McGibney hiimself. McGibney and Danesh spoke about a target of theirs — Dr. Garramone.

McGibney:

I want to hire you for developing my TikTok presence immediately.

Danesh:

Give me a couple of hours max.

McGibney:

#cocks.

Danesh:

#assNcocks. I’m excited.

McGibney:

LOL you are the very first person I followed on TikTok. You were my first, Danesh. You took my TikTok virginity

danesh mcgibny

#image_title

They spoke about their operations.

Danesh:

I told people to follow — your numbers should start to go up.

It was September 8, 2022.

McGibney:

Love you. Do you have Venmo? Did Credible try to touch you yet?

Danesh:

I have Venmo.

(He gave his Venmo address.)

McGibney:

Just sent some money #cocks.

Danesh:

#COCKS. Thank you. What is that for?

McGibney:

Just for your help last night and today … and for condoms for Credible

Days passed. They spoke about Danesh working on his social media and other matters.

Danesh:

I’m verified.

McGibney:

Yeeeeeees! Let’s have a verification orgy~ LOL.

Danesh:

Joey is going to be so mad.

McGibney:

We both got verified on the same day.

Danesh:

Now we have to 69 — it’s tradition.

McGibney:

Ahahahahahahaha. In what country is that a tradition?

Danesh:

In the Amazon. Everyone is doing it. Joey did it with his fake dog Happy when he got verified on Gab.

McGibney:

Hahahahahahahhahahaha. You are too fucking much, man.

#Cocks and Condoms: Target Practice

They spoke over the weeks and months about helping each other and cross-promoting, and of attacking Joey Camp.

McGibney:

I love watching your stories. You’re fucking brilliant bro. Just stop trying to touch my penis.

Danesh:

Never

McGibney:

Is today your birthday?

Danesh:

Yes.

McGibney:

Happy motherfucking birthday Mine’s on Halloween .

More discussion followed about people they were going after. One day, McGibney asked Danesh for a phone call.

McGibney:

Call me bitch. Loooooool

McGibney:

I had someone email yesterday asking why I was friends with a bully. They were referring to you. Here was my response: ‘I consider Danesh much more than a friend. He’s going to be my lover one day.’ I haven’t received a response yet Lol.

Danesh:

Ha ha ha.

Push bullies back — it’s the only thing they respond to. #cocks

McGibney:

They all respond to cocks.

Danesh:

Who wouldn’t?

I hope that when Joey raided my OnlyFans he cried about my giant dong staring him down.

As a bit of explanation, apparently Danesh had an OnlyFans account at one point. Joey Camp uncovered it, captured the photos, and revealed that Danesh had 12 subscribers – apparently, from the names, they were men. Danesh, like McGibney, is married with children.

McGibney:

Hahahahahahaha.

Danesh:

He went around posting a photo of two girls giving me a BJ at the same time. Oh no, I’m so embarrassed ha hahahaha.

McGibney:

Lucky bastard

Danesh:

It’s everything you dreamed it would be. That’s posting revenge porn though (by Camp). I should be on with you.

McGibney:

For real!!!!

Danesh:

And say, ‘Sup doc, I’m back, bitch.’

McGibney:

Do you want to?

Danesh:

Hahaha YES, that would be so funny.

They talked more about a show, the online platform Gab, appearing on Dr. Phil, and people they were after.

McGibney:

Do you want to be on Dr. Phil’s podcast?

Danesh:

Possibly — to discuss what?

McGibney:

Ummmmm your penis, obviously — To discuss all the good work you do.

#Cocks and Condoms: The Operations

Their messages show a willingness to employ a full spectrum of digital tools, from creating spoof accounts for intelligence gathering to discussing methods for account suspension demonstrating a proactive approach to their campaigns. Some of their work appeared to be hacking, by trying to find people’s account passwords.

Much of their messages detailed their criticisms of others, how they were going to harm someone, and how they were going to help each other out. They exchanged questions about Instagram and how to do videos. And they shared each other’s content with each other.

McGibney:

I truly you — like, sit on your lap . cocks.

More talk followed about Joey Camp, Garramone, and his wife Couture — what they posted, what they were doing, the Netflix deals they might get, the tools they used to hack and spy, and many compliments.

McGibney:

Netflix reached out to me earlier this week. Looks like we may be doing another documentary . Anything that involves me thinking that my penis is getting bigger will have my undivided attention .

Danesh:

That’s wonderful — you totally deserve it, bud.

They spoke about their posts and more technical questions, sometimes drifting into hints at amour.

McGibney:

I just told a sock account that I loved you — just FYI lol.

Danesh:

Are you toying with sock puppets again?

McGibney:

Lol I thought you were doing well, my friend.

Danesh:

Doing pretty well actually — how about you?

McGibney:

Oh, you know… meow .

Ha ha ha ha ha. I fucking heart you so very much .

Danesh:

What did I do?…. What can I say? You’re rubbing off on me.

McGibney:

Legendary.

They spoke about Joey Camp.

McGibney:

I am about to create the website digitalenema dot com with all of his info.

Danesh:

Hahahahah.

McGibney:

You’re a good man, Danesh. Thank you for all your support — you are a loyal friend .

Danesh:

Thank you, I appreciate it and I’m grateful to you. I’m a fan of what you do too.

They spoke about the risks and dangers of being suspended on social media platforms for offensive content, their contacts, and the people they were targeting.

One day, both of them received a similar email—a bizarre missive that seemed to come from a fake account.

McGibney:

Lol and these idiots are sending these emails to the most brutal heavy hitters out there — you and me . Hope you’re well, brother meow .

Danesh:

I’m flattered that you would compare me to yourself, and I only hope to make the kind of impact you’re making. I am well, thank you, sir — hope you are too.

They sent each other many links, often their own content, a lot of discussion about JoJo—about taking him down and the fight with Couture and Garramone, who had allegedly engaged Camp to fight back.

Danesh:

Cocks.

McGibney:

Yooooooo

Go look at my latest post… meow. Alleged hacking is fun!

Danesh:

Hahahahahha you’re insane…

McGibney:

I just outed Nick.

Danesh:

I’ll check it out.

Danesh:

cocks

McGibney:

I was finally able to use the word ‘cock’ in a post!!!!

They spoke about collaboration and bad actors they were going to cancel, then back to JoJo. They talked about meeting in person and doxxing.

Danesh:

What they should do is dox whatever CEO they’re mad at and make his life a living hell. Cocks

They went on about Joey, stalking, interviews, battles with different people on social media, and asking each other for help. They spoke of building websites for spoofing others — particularly JoJo.

McGibney:

Mark Zuckerberg knows who I am. A friend of mine told me that when Mark found out the site was shut down by Believable, he said, ‘Really? Damn, that dude’s pretty badass.’

McGibney:

Do you have any proof that Ralph cheated on his wife?

Danesh:

Not physical proof.

McGibney:

Call me right meow if you can. What area code are you? Also cocks— the Donkey Kong referencing your latest post is hilarious.

They spoke about creating a fake site — JoJoCouture.camp — to spread misinformation targeting Camp, Couture and her husband, plastic surgeon Ralph Garramone.

McGibney:

When you end up owning his plastic surgery business, can you put me down for a penis enhancement procedure?

Danesh:

You’re already at the legal limit, sir. Actually, we’re going to use that money to set up a team and headquarters, streamline what we do, and get people to work on the smaller stuff so we can take on the bigger things. We need to make it so that people like Joey can be shut down quickly. We bully your bully, we stalk your stalker, we abuse your abuser.

McGibney:

You had me at head.

At one point, Danesh generously offered to give McGibney $1 million from the proceeds of his lawsuit against Dr. Garramone. This was before the lawsuit turned against him, where he was sanctioned and fined $62,000, and his attorney was publicly reprimanded by the judge.

McGibney was on another track. He spoke about a documentary series.

McGibney predicted:

And now you are probably starting to see, Danesh, I don’t play around…this dosuseries is going to smash all the records!!!! Lol.

When you really want to exact revenge on someone, you do it in a docuseries!

Danesh:

ha ha ha ha ha ha ha .

The docuseries did not come to fruition, though McGibney did appear in a documentary on A&E called Bully Hunter.

Realscreen described the program as a “one-off” special. There has been no announcement that A&E has ordered a full series, and the show is not currently airing in rotation, indicating that the initial run did not meet the thresholds for a series order.

But that came later. In their texts, they were talking about getting people arrested, and sharing Google Drives. They spoke about revenge, the age of consent, and JoJo. McGibney spoke of doing a new site, Jojo.camp

Danesh:

I love you

McGibney:

Tease

McGibney wrote:

I’m very proud of you, Danesh.

Danesh wrote:

Thank you. This has been very difficult, I’m sure you know. Joey is going down so hard. Thank you for everything. Credible genuinely saved my mental health.

McGibney:

He’s a good man — Credible, though, he is constantly hitting on me lol. You would have gone through exactly what you were going through. If you ever need to reach out, call me.

On New Year’s, McGibney wrote:

Guess who’s about to have the worst day of his life lol. Hitting 2024 hard.

McGibney added:

Apparently, I’m gay, so if you ever want to go out on a date, ha ha ha ha.

Danesh:

With that money you’re collecting, I’ll be there with bells on.

McGibney:

You had me at bells.

Danesh::

Balls — I’ll attach my balls for the evening.

McGibney said:

I want bells

Danesh wrote:

You’ll get what you get,

More discussions about the lawsuit, then about the bad actors they were exposing for what they determined was wrongdoing. One morning, Danesh offered a one-word question.

Danesh:

Meow?

McGibney:

Meow meow.

Then they talked about posts and other things as they discussed collaborating. There were people to get arrested. People to DOX. About TV shows and docuseries, people to get fired and how they were going to get Joey Camp.

It is the correspondence of two virtual vigilantes not normally seen by outsiders and but for discovery in a lawsuit, we would not have seen it

Two men, Bullyville and ThatDaneshGuy: soldiers in the online war against bad actors, have granted, via discovery in a federal civil case, a rare peek into their lives, their motives, their friendship, their aspirations and the business they have chosen.

Are you the victim of Danesh Noshirvan or James McGibney? We would like to hear from you. Call (239) 631-5957 or email richard.luthmann@protonmail.com .

Share

Leave a comment