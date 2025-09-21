Colorado Court Cartel: Rabbi Jailed After Supreme Court Filing Service Trap

Colorado Court Cartel: Rabbi Jacob Bellinsky ambushed by Colorado courts after Supreme Court filing service in retaliatory arrest.

NOTE: View Episode 56 of The Unknown Podcast on YouTube and Rumble.

Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

A Colorado rabbi who blew the whistle on family court corruption was ensnared in a stunning legal trap. Rabbi Jacob Bellinsky went to a routine probation check-in and walked into an ambush.

Rabbi Bellinsky had previously arranged for the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office to serve his ex-wife with legal process on a U.S. Supreme Court filing. The crooked Colorado Probation Office used it as a pretext to slap on the cuffs.

Rabbi Jacob Bellinsky

The false report that triggered the arrest was filed by Bellinsky’s ex-wife in Indian River County, Florida, and Colorado authorities pounced. This wasn’t law and order; it was a scripted takedown.

Bellinsky had partially won key federal lawsuits exposing judicial misconduct and child-custody fraud. Insiders say the sudden bust was payback for those legal victories.

“They set me up because I fought back,” Bellinsky said, describing the ordeal as an act of pure retaliation. The cast of characters reads like a rogues’ gallery: Judge Dinsmore Tuttle – a senior Colorado judge Bellinsky has accused of “weaponizing” the courts – and even Chief Judge Philip Brimmer of the U.S. District Court, who initially dismissed Bellinsky’s civil-rights suits before the Tenth Circuit reinstated them.

Sources allege these officials colluded with prosecutors to silence a man who dared to expose their scheme.

On The Unknown Podcast (Episode 56), co-hosts Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe pulled no punches as they dissected the Bellinsky case. Luthmann, a flamboyant Florida journalist, called the case “a brazen frame-up by a bunch of judicial gangsters.” Volpe agreed, blasting the arrest as “retaliation, plain and simple – the system’s revenge on a whistleblower.”

The podcast – known for its bombastic, hard-hitting style – gave Bellinsky a platform to tell his story and name names.

“This isn’t justice. It’s a hit job,” Luthmann said.

Bellinsky was hauled off from the probation office in handcuffs, stunned at how far the judiciary would go to shut down a critic. The message from Colorado’s legal elite was clear: if you can’t beat him in court, trap him outside it.

Colorado Court Cartel: Psycho Ex-Wife and Scumbag Lawyer?

Rabbi Bellinsky’s saga began as a child custody fight and exploded into a full-blown exposé of a court conspiracy. The father of eight says a corrupt cabal abused the law to steal his children and destroy his life.

Colorado Court Cartel: A Family Torn Apart by Corruption

“For four years, I have been unlawfully separated from all contact with my minor children through coordinated abuse of judicial power,” Bellinsky lamented.

After his ex-wife, Rachel Zinna Galán, suddenly moved to strip him of custody, Bellinsky found himself targeted by bogus charges and void court orders. In 2022, Colorado prosecutors charged him with violating a restraining order for sending a single text to his daughter – “Have [daughter] call me” – during a Jewish holiday.

“They threw me in jail for reaching out to my child,” Bellinsky said in disbelief.

According to Bellinsky, these charges were all part of an “enormous ‘color of law’ crime spree” orchestrated by Galán’s attorney, Andrew Hart. Hart allegedly coached Galán to obtain fraudulent protection orders and lodge false reports of violations. Those false reports led to Bellinsky’s arrest and even jail time.

Attorney Andrew Hart

We asked Attorney Andrew Hart of Radeff & Hart Family Law Attorneys in Denver about Rabbi Bellinsky’s claims. As of press time, he has not responded. Here is what we asked:

FromRichard A Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>Tochart@rhfamlaw.com, hart@rhfamlaw.com, home@rhfamlaw.comCCMichael Volpe<mvolpe998@gmail.com>, Dick LaFontaine<RALafontaine@protonmail.com>, Rick LaRivière<RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, Modern Thomas Nast<mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, Frankie Pressman<frankiepressman@protonmail.com>DateSunday, September 21st, 2025 at 7:43 AMSunday, September 21st, 2025 at 7:43 AM Attorney Hart, We are a group of investigative journalists preparing a story on Rabbi Jacob Bellinsky’s recent arrest and the related probation action in Colorado. Our focus includes your client, Ms. Rachel Zinna Galán, and your role as her counsel. We seek your on-the-record response to the questions below. We intend to go to press shortly. If you respond after press time, we will incorporate your answers into a follow-up. Timeline and communications Did you or anyone at your firm communicate with Colorado probation or prosecutors about Rabbi Bellinsky prior to his arrest? If yes, who, when, and what was conveyed? Please provide copies. Indian River County, Florida reporting Did Ms. Galán consult you before making any report(s) in Indian River County? Did you advise or approve any report(s)? Do you stand by the factual accuracy of each statement made to Florida authorities? If yes, on what evidentiary basis? Service of U.S. Supreme Court filings Do you dispute that the Indian River County Sheriff effected lawful service of Supreme Court papers on Ms. Galán? Do you contend such third-party service violates a protection order? If so, please cite the exact statute, order language, and controlling case law. “Coaching” allegations Rabbi Bellinsky alleges you “coached” Ms. Galán to obtain protection orders and to generate violations through routine legal process. Do you deny this? Did you draft, edit, or script any statements by Ms. Galán to law enforcement or courts tied to these matters? Mental-health fitness and credibility Has Ms. Galán ever been evaluated for conditions that could affect perception or reporting reliability in this dispute? If you deny any concern about her fitness or stability, please state so clearly. If such issues are irrelevant or privileged, please so state. Due Process and the Petition Clause Do you believe Americans should face punishment for petitioning courts using lawful process (e.g., sheriff’s service)? If not, how should justice and social order address disputes arising from lawful service on protected parties? For the record: is your favorite book The Lord of the Flies? Case posture and federal litigation Do you dispute the Tenth Circuit’s remands in Rabbi Bellinsky’s civil-rights suits? Do you contend any abstention or immunity doctrines now bar merits discovery? Please explain your position. Evidence requests Please provide: copies of any reports to Indian River authorities, affidavits, emails/texts with Colorado officials about Rabbi Bellinsky, and any communications concerning the Address Confidentiality Program as it relates to service. If you refuse, please state the specific privilege or legal basis. Again, we plan publication promptly. Unless you state otherwise, we will treat your response as on the record and attributable to you by name and firm. If you prefer “for background” or “off the record,” please confirm terms in advance. You may reply to this email. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann

If Attorney Hart responds, we will publish his comments.

Colorado Court Cartel: Whistleblower Rabbi Exposes Scheme and Scores Court Victory

Judges and clerks in multiple counties – including Senior Judge Dinsmore Tuttle – stand accused of aiding the scheme or turning a blind eye.

Judge Dinsmore Tuttle

Bellinsky struck back with two federal civil-rights lawsuits under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and related laws. At first, the cases were tossed out on jurisdictional technicalities. But in a rare rebuke, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed those dismissals and cleared the way for Bellinsky’s claims to be heard.

The appellate panel even called one trial court move “erroneous,” cracking the armor of family court immunity. Advocates hailed it as a “watershed moment” in exposing how family courts hide misconduct.

“This is coordinated institutional criminality spanning all branches of Colorado government,” Bellinsky warned after the ruling.

Armed with this victory, he was poised to finally hold the alleged perpetrators accountable – until the Colorado powers-that-be devised their next trap.

Colorado Court Cartel: Shining a Light on Retaliation and the U.S. Supreme Court Trap

The retaliation against Bellinsky hit a new low with the probation-day sting. As he continued his legal fight – even petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court in two pending cases – his opponents plotted behind the scenes.

In a scandalous twist, a routine legal service involving the Supreme Court became the bait. Bellinsky had exercised his rights by using the Indian River County sheriff to serve official court papers on his ex-wife, a standard step in his appeal.

But prosecutors twisted this lawful act into a probation violation. They moved to revoke his probation, effectively criminalizing his right to petition the courts.

“They’re punishing me for following the law,” Bellinsky said, incredulous. “Every day this system runs, families are torn apart by unlawful judicial actions. It’s government-sponsored abuse.”

The hosts, Volpe and Luthmann, urged listeners to follow Bellinsky’s court battles and demanded accountability from the officials involved. They highlighted how Judge Tuttle and others were subjects of misconduct complaints even as they sat in judgment.

The Unknown Podcast isn’t mincing words: Episode 56 has become a rallying cry against what Luthmann dubbed “Colorado’s courtroom cartel.”

As the rabbi’s fight heads to the nation’s highest court, the world is finally taking notice. Bellinsky’s crusade – and the shocking retaliation against him – underscore the stakes when one brave parent dares to expose judicial corruption. In the court of public opinion, at least, the gavel is coming down hard on these crooked games.

