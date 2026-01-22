Colorado CPS Ignores DUI Dad: Councilman Rob Andrews had a .252 DUI with his stepson present. Why did he get a pass?

NOTE: This is what CPS looks like when you're powerless. Clipboard out. Doorstep interrogation. Parents on edge. Kids watching. One phone call, one allegation, and the machine rolls in. No warrant needed. No presumption of innocence. Just compliance or consequences. But swap the last name for a city council title and the clipboard disappears. No knock. No visit. No file. A .252 BAC with a stepchild in the car somehow earns silence instead of scrutiny. CPS isn't broken. It's selective. And that's worse.

By Richard Luthmann

(AURORA, COLORADO) – Child Protective Services loves to kick down doors when parents do nothing wrong. Miss a school email. Question a doctor. Argue with an ex. That’s enough to get your life torn apart by Colorado Child Protective Services and its county partners.

Files get opened. Homes get searched. Kids get interrogated. Careers get wrecked.

Colorado CPS Ignores DUI Dad: Why did he get a pass when other parents don’t?

But when the parent is powerful, connected, or politically protected, CPS suddenly goes blind. Drunk driving with a child in the car? Triple the legal alcohol limit? An arrest documented line by line by the police?

Silence.

No referral. No investigation. No knock at the door.

In the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services, the system that terrorizes ordinary families appears to operate under a different rulebook—one where accountability depends less on child safety and more on who you know.

Colorado CPS Ignores DUI Dad: Councilman’s Drunken Arrest with Stepson in Tow

Aurora City Councilman Rob Andrews ended a Saturday night in handcuffs after police caught him weaving his Ford F-250 through traffic on January 17, 2026. Officers say Andrews nearly jumped a curb and made an illegal turn before being pulled over.

According to the official Aurora police report #AP 2026-16950, the councilman tried to pull rank immediately.

“Mr. Andrews handed me his City of Aurora City Council Member ID card” instead of his driver’s license, the report reads.

Colorado CPS Ignores DUI Dad: Councilman Rob Andrews tries to use his office for favors.

That political badge failed to deter the cops. Andrews eventually produced his license, and the smell of alcohol hit officers right away. His eyes were “pinkish and watery,” and when pressed if he’d been drinking, the city lawmaker came clean.

He “admitted to having two gin drinks earlier in the evening,” the report records.

Colorado CPS Ignores DUI Dad: Aurora Councilman Rob Andrews

In the passenger seat sat Andrews’ stepson, Lynden Fredrick, witnessing the whole spectacle. The councilman claimed they’d been at an event and were looking for his other son’s car to help jump-start it.

But that story didn’t save him.

Officers had Andrews step out for sobriety tests on the chilly roadside. The six-foot-one councilman in dress clothes swayed through the eye test, exhibiting “six of the possible six clues” of intoxication, according to the report.

Moments later, cops slapped the cuffs on this elected official and placed him under arrest for DUI – with his own stepchild looking on in shock.

Colorado CPS Ignores DUI Dad: Over Three Times the Limit – and Spitting Mad

Back at the station, Aurora police administered a breathalyzer, and the results were staggering.

“The Intoxilyzer 9000 indicated Mr. Andrew had a breath alcohol content of .252 grams… per 210 liters of breath” – over three times Colorado’s .08 legal limit. Officers say Andrews, 41, blew so high that he earned an “aggravated” DUI designation on the spot.

His stepson, Lynden Fredrick’s, behavior at the scene added even more drama. The police report describes the 20-year-old becoming belligerent during the traffic stop. When an officer told Lynden to stay in the truck, the kid rolled down the window and spat at a cop.

Lynden Fredrick was a runaway at age 11.

“Lynden then rolled down his window and spit in my direction, missing me by mere inches,” the officer wrote.

The unruly stepchild then slammed the window shut and “became disrespectful.” Despite the spit and spectacle, officers didn’t escalate the situation. They continued calmly with Andrews’ field sobriety tests while Lynden stewed in the passenger seat.

Once Andrews was formally arrested for driving under the influence, he requested that all his personal property – and even the truck – be handed over to his stepson. In a generous move not afforded to every DUI arrestee, police released the vehicle to Lynden so the family truck wouldn’t end up impounded.

Andrews was then hauled to Aurora Municipal Jail to sober up on a detox hold. He was later issued a summons for DUI and multiple traffic violations, with a court date set for March 9, 2026.

This humiliating episode – a city councilman caught red-handed driving blitzed with his stepson in the car – should have triggered a flurry of alarms beyond the criminal charges. But shockingly, it didn’t.

No CPS Investigation – A Politician’s Pass?

In Colorado, any ordinary parent busted for DUI could face a visit from Child Protective Services. State law treats driving drunk with a minor as child endangerment by default.

It’s “often automatic that officers will charge both the DUI as well as child abuse” when they are along for the dangerous ride. The arresting agency “will typically file a report with Colorado’s county-level child protective services… leading to an investigation into your parenting and your home environment.”

Yet in Councilman Andrews’ case, there’s no sign of any such report or investigation.

Dan Makelky, the Director of Arapahoe County’s Department of Human Services (which oversees CPS), has some explaining to do – because by all appearances, his office did nothing. Andrews, a public official who has two minor children of his own, was not referred to CPS at all.

Colorado CPS Ignores DUI Dad: Dan Makelky, Director of Arapahoe County’s Department of Human Services

We asked Makelky why. He did not respond as of press time. Here is what we asked:

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Thursday, January 22nd, 2026 at 9:19 AM

Subject: Request for Comment: CPS Referral Standards in Councilman Rob Andrews DUI Case

To: humanservices@arapahoegov.com <humanservices@arapahoegov.com>

CC: Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, Dick LaFontaine <RALafontaine@protonmail.com>, Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, Frankie Pressman <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, juliea005 <juliea005@proton.me>, Joey@YourDaddyJoey.news <joey@yourdaddyjoey.news>, Joseph A. Camp <joey@joeycamp2020.com>, Michael Phillips <mikethunderphillips@gmail.com> Dear Director Makelky, We are a group of independent journalists who report on family court, child welfare, CPS accountability, and corruption across the United States. We are writing to request an on-the-record response from the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services regarding Aurora City Councilman Rob Andrews and the Department's apparent lack of action following his January 17, 2026, DUI arrest. According to the Aurora Police Department's official report, Mr. Andrews was arrested for driving under the influence with a recorded breath alcohol content of .252, more than three times the legal limit. The report further states that his stepson was in the vehicle during the stop and engaged in disruptive conduct toward officers. Mr. Andrews was booked, charged, and released. The police report obtained from the Aurora PD is attached . Under ordinary circumstances, DUI arrests involving a stepchild or any child routinely trigger an automatic referral to Child Protective Services for intake review and investigation. Parents with far less severe conduct are regularly subjected to home visits, interviews, and court involvement. As of today, we have been unable to identify any CPS intake, investigation, or public explanation regarding Mr. Andrews. Accordingly, we respectfully request answers to the following: 1. Was a CPS intake or referral made to Arapahoe County Human Services following Mr. Andrews' DUI arrest? 2. If not, who made the determination that CPS involvement was unnecessary? 3. What specific criteria were applied to conclude that a .252 BAC with his step-son present did not warrant review? 4. Does Arapahoe County maintain different CPS referral standards for elected officials or public figures? 5. How many non-elected parents in Arapahoe County were referred to CPS in the past year for DUI-related incidents? Given the intense public concern surrounding selective enforcement and unequal treatment in child welfare cases, transparency is essential. We intend to publish on this issue shortly and would like to include your response for our readers. supplying a fair and balanced perspective on the issues. If we receive your responses after press time, we will incorporate them into a follow-up. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

Tips or Story Ideas:

(239) 631-5957

richard.luthmann@protonmail.com

LINKTREE

Muck Rack Profile

Substack: This is For Real.

Editor-In-Chief: FLGulf.news

Editor-In-Chief: NYNewsPress.com

Editor-In-Chief: TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

Contributor: Frank Report

Contributor: Sun Bay Paper

Follow Me on Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn TRUTH Rumble Newsbreak

What are the consequences for Rob Andrews? None to date.

No social worker knocked on his door. No welfare check on the kids. Nothing.

This, despite Andrews being caught dead-to-rights driving blind drunk at .252 with his stepson in tow. Countless other parents, in Colorado and elsewhere, have been flagged for far less. Why was Andrews treated differently?

The silence from Colorado’s child welfare bureaucracy is deafening. It smells like a cover-up or special treatment for the powerful – exactly the kind of backroom favor that erodes public trust. Makelky’s DHS had the report of an intoxicated dad with a child in danger, yet chose to look the other way. Is it because the offender holds a city council title? Aurora residents and child advocates want to know if political influence tainted what should have been an automatic child safety response. The public is left to wonder: Where was CPS when a drunk councilman’s kid needed them?

Colorado CPS Ignores DUI DadL Ex-Wife’s Court Battle Exposes “Family Man” Facade

The DUI scandal isn’t the only time Rob Andrews’ behavior has raised questions about his fitness as a father. Court records show that his ex-wife, Demetria Martinez, has repeatedly had to drag Andrews into court just to get him to pay for their children’s basic needs.

In early 2025 – barely a year before the DUI – Martinez filed a contempt of court action against Andrews for failing to reimburse his share of extracurricular expenses. She flat-out refused to drop the case, telling Andrews’ high-priced attorneys, “No, I will not be voluntarily dismissing the contempt case.”

Why? Because Martinez had meticulously documented how she was footing the bills while Andrews dodged the obligations. Her exhibits detail payment after payment she made on time for their kids’ activities:

$150 – Youth basketball league fee (Colorado Mayhem Basketball)

$758 – Cheerleading travel team registration for their son, identified as “RJ”

$475 – Competitive cheer uniform costs (required for the program)

$414.57 – Airline tickets for a national cheer competition (for one adult and two children)

Martinez’s records show she paid for cheerleading tuition, camps, travel and uniforms – often totaling over $6,200 a year for just one child’s cheer program. She covered every expense promptly, from summer sports camps to team uniforms, while Andrews ignored invoice after invoice.

A Deadbeat’s Check?

Only when faced with a contempt hearing did Andrews finally cough up his share. In fact, on January 22, 2025, he belatedly wrote his ex a cashier’s check for $3,894.66 – an amount that suggests he had been severely behind on payments.

Martinez’s evidence paints a damning picture: the councilman touts himself as a family man in public, but behind closed doors he shirked basic financial responsibilities for his kids until a judge’s gavel loomed.

The contrast is glaring – an everyday mom scrimping to cover the kids’ basketball and cheer fees, versus a powerful politician who needed a court threat to do the right thing.

It’s all too common says Jill Jones Soderman, founder and executive director of the Foundation for the Child Victims of the Family Courts (fcvfc.org).

“Protective parents get thrown like wolves to the slaughter when dealing with the courts and CPS,” Soderman said. “When you are dealing with narcissistic abusers and bureaucratic agencies, you must be expert in preserving and presenting evidence. That is what we help our clients do first and foremost, so that they can truly and effectively advocate for themselves.”

Colorado CPS Ignores DUI Dad: Time to Demand Answers – Why Does Andrews Get a Pass?

This bombshell saga of Rob Andrews – drunken driver, absent father, and apparently untouchable politician – has Aurora and all of Colorado asking hard questions. How is it that a city councilman can blow a .252 with a stepchild in the car and walk away without so much as a peep from Child Protective Services?

Why was Andrews, an elected official sworn to uphold the law, seemingly exempted from the laws that apply to everyone else?

Attorney Shelby Woods

Attorney Abby Zinman

We asked Andrews and his legal counsel for answers. As of press time, we received no response. Here is what we asked:

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Thursday, January 22nd, 2026 at 9:45 AM

Subject: Media Inquiry Regarding DUI Arrest and CPS Referral Standards

To: Sweeney_Chambers@cod.uscourts.gov <Sweeney_Chambers@cod.uscourts.gov>, serviceofprocess@auroragov.org <serviceofprocess@auroragov.org>, azinman@hkm.com <azinman@hkm.com>, swoods@hkm.com <swoods@hkm.com>, randrews@auroragov.org <randrews@auroragov.org>, rob@andrewsforaurora.com <rob@andrewsforaurora.com>, areinert@grsm.com <areinert@grsm.com>, admin@notforaurora.com <admin@notforaurora.com>, Hara_Chambers@cod.uscourts.gov <Hara_Chambers@cod.uscourts.gov>, acolwell@hkm.com <acolwell@hkm.com>, bbulawa@grsm.com <bbulawa@grsm.com>, cod_prose_filing@cod.uscourts.gov <cod_prose_filing@cod.uscourts.gov>, humanservices@arapahoegov.com <humanservices@arapahoegov.com>

CC: campjosepha@gmail.com <campjosepha@gmail.com>, Joseph A. Camp <joey@joeycamp2020.com>, Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, Dick LaFontaine <RALafontaine@protonmail.com>, Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, Frankie Pressman <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, juliea005 <juliea005@proton.me>, Michael Phillips <mikethunderphillips@gmail.com> Dear Councilman Andrews and Counsel, We are a group of independent journalists who cover family court, child welfare enforcement, and public accountability involving elected officials. We are writing to request your on-the-record response to several questions arising from Mr. Andrews’ January 17, 2026, DUI arrest in Aurora, Colorado, as documented in the Aurora Police Department’s official report ( attached herewith ). According to that report, Mr. Andrews was arrested for driving under the influence after police observed erratic driving and administered sobriety testing. The evidentiary breath test recorded a breath alcohol content of .252, more than three times Colorado’s legal limit. The report further states that a Mr. Andrews’ stepson was present in the vehicle during the stop and engaged in disruptive behavior toward police officers. Given the seriousness of these facts and the routine treatment of similarly situated parents across Colorado and the entire country, we request responses to the following: 1. Why should Child Protective Services not investigate a DUI arrest involving a documented BAC of .252 with your stepson in the car? 2. Were you or anyone on your behalf contacted by CPS or Arapahoe County Human Services following the arrest? 3. Do you believe elected officials should receive different treatment from CPS than ordinary parents in comparable circumstances? 4. What steps, if any, have you taken to address the conduct described in the police report involving your stepson and law enforcement? 5. Do you teach your children to show respect for police officers performing lawful duties? 6. What alcohol were you consuming on the night of the arrest, and over what period of time? 7. At what point did you believe it was safe to drive rather than use a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft? 8. Have you reviewed the breath test results, and do you dispute their accuracy? 9. Court filings indicate that your former spouse previously sought contempt relief for unpaid child-related expenses. When, specifically, do you contend that any alleged arrears were fully resolved? 10. How should the public reconcile your role as a public safety decision-maker with the conduct described in the arrest report? Parents across Colorado are routinely subjected to CPS investigations, home visits, and court intervention for far less severe conduct. The public has a legitimate interest in understanding whether political status affects child welfare enforcement. We intend to go to press shortly and request your response so that we can accurately report a fair and balanced perspective to our readership. If we receive your responses after press time, we will incorporate them into a follow-up. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann

Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

One local watchdog site, NotForAurora.com, has long warned that Andrews is leveraging his position for special treatment, even branding him “a danger to Aurora’s future.”

The pattern here is a chilling one: a public official who appears to use his power and connections to skirt consequences. Andrews flashed his council ID during a DUI stop, and the fallout that any other parent would face magically never materialized. It’s the kind of systemic double standard that infuriates law-abiding citizens.

We entrust officials like Dan Makelky at Colorado DHS to protect children without fear or favor – not to turn a blind eye when the offender is politically connected. Aurora’s parents and taxpayers deserve answers now.

The facts are on the table: children are at risk, and an influential father was let off the hook. It’s time to raise our voices and demand accountability.

Why does Rob Andrews get a pass?

Colorado’s families deserve to hear the answer straight from Dan Makelky and the CPS bureaucracy – no spin, no excuses. Until they come clean, this stinks of a cover-up, and the outrage will only grow.

The message to authorities is loud and clear: Do your job, or the public will be asking every day why you didn’t.

