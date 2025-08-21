This is For Real.

This is For Real.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Blessing Herman's avatar
Blessing Herman
8d

Going on in NE courts too. Surely, all over the US. Slowly digging roots up of family court issues.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Scrivener, LLC (Cook Islands)
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture