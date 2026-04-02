Connecticut Blogger Boyne Burned: How the State Turned Words Into Felonies

Connecticut Blogger Boyne Burned: Verdict exposes a dangerous shift—when speech becomes “conduct,” the First Amendment is at risk.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This case is not about whether Paul Boyne was offensive, aggressive, or even reckless. It’s about whether the government can take speech it dislikes and repackage it as criminal conduct to secure a conviction. The Stinson acquittal proves juries can draw that line when they are given clarity. Boyne’s conviction shows what happens when they are not. If this stands, it creates a roadmap for prosecutors: redefine speech, emphasize fear, and bury the First Amendment in complexity. That’s not justice. That’s a system learning how to silence without admitting it. And that should concern anyone who still believes in a free press. This piece is “Connecticut Blogger Boyne Burned,” first available on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

A Verdict That Hit Like A Hammer

Paul Boyne didn’t just lose his case in New Haven—he got steamrolled. On March 10, 2026, a Connecticut jury delivered a clean sweep for the prosecution, convicting the 64-year-old Virginia blogger on all 18 felony counts. The state called it cyberstalking, dressed it up in statutory language, and sold it as a straightforward criminal case.

Anapolis Graduate and Former U.S. Navy Nuclear Engineer Paul Boyne

But anyone paying attention could see something else unfolding beneath the surface, something far more dangerous than one man’s fate. This wasn’t a case about a gun, a knife, or a plan. It was a case about words—published, archived, and thrown back at their author as evidence of criminal intent.

Prosecutors told jurors that Boyne “paid for, operated, and authored” posts on thefamilycourtcircus.com, a site—this site—that has long been a lightning rod for outrage over family court rulings. They backed it with forensic evidence showing he accessed the site’s backend near publication times, tying him directly to the content. That much was never really contested.

Judges Stewart, Grossman, and Moukawsher

What mattered was how those words were framed. The state pulled numerous articles it didn’t like, labeled them “true threats,” and pointed directly at three judges—Jane K. Grossman, Elizabeth J. Stewart, and Thomas G. Moukawsher. It told the jury those posts threatened death, exposed personal information, and crossed the line into criminal behavior. It said the repetition of those posts created a “course of conduct” that amounted to stalking.

That argument landed. Hard.

But step back from the courtroom and the legal jargon, and the picture changes. There was no allegation that Boyne ever contacted these judges directly. No evidence that he showed up at their homes. No claim he coordinated with anyone to act on his words. The entire case rested on publication—on the act of putting words into the public square.

Connecticut didn’t prosecute Boyne despite his speech. It prosecuted him through it.

Connecticut Blogger Boyne Burned: The Trick That Made It Work

The move that made this case possible was simple and devastating. The state took speech and called it conduct. Once that label stuck, everything else followed.

The First Amendment didn’t disappear—it got sidelined. Jurors were no longer asked the hard constitutional question of whether offensive or even alarming speech is protected. Instead, they were asked whether a pattern of behavior—defined as publishing blog posts—caused fear.

That shift is subtle in language and massive in consequence. Because if publication itself becomes the “course of conduct,” then every writer, blogger, and commentator who pushes hard enough can be recast as a criminal actor. The government no longer needs to prove imminent incitement or a direct threat. It only needs to show that someone felt afraid and that the speech was repeated.

New Haven Judge Peter Brown

That is not how the First Amendment is supposed to work. But in Boyne’s trial, that is exactly how it was presented. The prosecution emphasized fear. The judges testified that they were frightened for themselves and their families. The posts were read, excerpted, and framed in the harshest possible light.

And the jury, sitting through days of testimony and then hours of dense legal instruction, was handed a narrative that made conviction feel not just permissible, but necessary.

That is how speech cases are lost—not with a bang, but with a reframing.

We are still waiting for his lawyers to file their motion for acquittal, a motion that Boyne says he requested because neither Judge Brown nor the jury (through Judge Brown’s instructions) have actually considered whether the First Amendment bars the criminalization of the Virginian’s speech—even when prosecutors repackaged it as “conduct” and sold it to a tired, confused, and improperly charged Connecticut jury.

TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

Connecticut Blogger Boyne Burned: A Different Courtroom, A Different Result

Now rewind just a few months and shift a few hundred miles south to Alexandria, Virginia, where a federal jury faced a case that looked, on its face, even more explosive. Peter Andrew Stinson stood accused of soliciting violence against President Donald J. Trump. The government’s evidence centered on a single Bluesky post: “Take the shot. We’ll deal with the fallout.”

Peter Stinson was acquitted because his statements about Donald Trump were not “true threats.”

If ever there was a sentence prosecutors could hang their case on, that was it. They tried to build around it, pointing to additional posts they said showed intent, arguing that the statement wasn’t idle chatter but a call to action.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher. And yet, on October 28, 2025, the jury said no.

Not guilty.

The difference wasn’t luck. It was clarity. The Stinson jury was forced to confront the First Amendment head-on. They were given a clean framework that separated protected speech from criminal conduct. They were told that even offensive, reckless, or inflammatory language is protected unless it crosses a very specific line—one tied to intent and the likelihood of real-world action.

Unlike Connecticut Judge Peter Brown, the U.S. Magistrate Judge ordered that the prosecutors articulate the words and statements that constituted true threats and why:

“ORDERED that the Government shall submit a supplemental brief with this Court that identifies the top five statements made by Defendant Stinson that the Government finds to be “true threats” under 18 U.S.C. § 871. For each statement identified, the Government shall also provide a legal basis for why it finds these statements to be true threats under First Amendment law.”

Unlike in Connecticut Judge Peter Brown’s courtroom, Stinson’s lawyers raised objections to the jury charge (and specifically to the First Amendment instruction), which were considered and incorporated by the court in the final jury instructions.

The jury saw the words. They weighed them. And they refused to let the government stretch them into a crime. Same country, same Constitution, and same basic issue—speech that made people uncomfortable or afraid.

One jury acquitted. The other was convicted.

The Virginia case was focused on a home-grown leftist, a self-proclaimed Antifa activist whose single line of identified speech targeted the “mainstream media darling” President of the United States. The purveyors of the Connecticut case (Boyne would call them the “JEW-dicial” branch, as described in the State Attorney’s press release) locked their death scope on an out-of-state “White Christian Nationalist” whose uncomfortable mass of words (still not squarely identified and appearing nowhere in Judge Brown’s jury instructions)

Stinson was acquitted on his statement. Boyne was convicted for the incessantness and tone of his kvetching.

Connecticut Blogger Boyne Burned: The Jury Instructions—Where This Case Unravels

The contrast between those two outcomes doesn’t just raise eyebrows. It points straight to the heart of what may ultimately undo the Boyne conviction: the jury instructions. In Connecticut, the instructions ran more than 140 pages. They covered everything—burden of proof, witness credibility, expert testimony, multiple counts, police investigations—but when it came to the First Amendment, they buried the lead.

Jurors were told that a “true threat” is not protected speech and that the state had to prove Boyne understood the threatening nature of his words. They were told to consider context, intent, and the reaction of the recipients.

All of that sounds correct in isolation. But that’s the problem—it was presented in isolation, scattered across a massive document that demanded sustained legal focus from ordinary citizens already worn down by the trial. The instructions never forced the jury to confront the central constitutional tension in a sharp, unmistakable way. They never drew a bright line between advocacy, hyperbole, journalism, and criminal threat.

Instead, they blended speech into a broader narrative of conduct, repetition, and fear. And once that blend takes hold, the outcome becomes predictable.

The Boyne jurors were no longer deciding whether the government had crossed a constitutional boundary. They are deciding whether a targeted defendant behaved badly enough to deserve punishment for repeated “conduct” affecting public officials.

That is a very different question—and a much easier one to answer against this controversial, out-of-state, “White Christian Nationalist” defendant in deep-blue Connecticut.

Connecticut Blogger Boyne Burned: The Appeal That Could Change Everything

Paul Boyne’s sentencing is set for May 26, 2026. That date will mark the end of one phase of this case and the beginning of the one that really matters. Because this conviction is headed for appeal, and it’s headed there fast.

The issues are already lined up. Did Connecticut effectively criminalize speech by redefining it as conduct? Did the jury receive a clear and usable instruction on the First Amendment, or were they left to navigate a legal maze that obscured the core issue? Did the state prove the kind of intent required under modern Supreme Court precedent, or did it rely on fear and inference?

These are not technical questions. They go to the core of how far the government can go in policing speech in the digital age.

Professor Eugene Volokh

We’ve asked famed Professor and First Amendment scholar Eugene Volokh to weigh in. He’s declined, stating: “Thanks, but I’m swamped and should pass.”

True, Professor Volokh is a busy guy. But if the Boyne conviction stands, it will send a clear message: publish enough harsh words about the wrong people, and the state can come for you—not by banning your speech outright, but by redefining it. It sounds a lot like the Soviet Union his family escaped from: “Show us the man, and we will find you the crime.”

“Find us the man, and we will find you the crime.” – Joette Katz, allegedly.

If the Connecticut verdict falls, it will reaffirm something older and more dangerous to those in power—that even offensive, reckless, and deeply uncomfortable speech remains protected unless it crosses a line the government cannot redraw at will.

In Alexandria, that line held. In New Haven, it disappeared in the fog. Splintered verdicts. Perhaps portending a splintered constitution, a splintered country, and the splintering of the rule of law.

Now the appellate courts will decide whether that fog was a mistake—or the beginning of something much worse.

Can the fragmentation of free speech splinter the rule of law and the Union itself? The Boyne conviction, if it stands, is a dangerous precedent.

Share

Share This is For Real.

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

TheFamilyCourtCircus.com