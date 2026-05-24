Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: PSI seeks 10+ years, computer monitoring, and speech restrictions for medically fragile Paul Boyne.

LUTHMANN NOTE: The Boyne PSI is the mask slipping. Connecticut’s judges do not merely want punishment. They want disappearance. They want a sick, aging man warehoused long enough for “time and old age” to finish the job, then gagged if he survives. This is what judicial vanity looks like when it gets a probation officer, a sentencing date, and a state seal. Boyne criticized the family-court machine. Now the machine wants his body in prison and his voice under electronic supervision. That is not justice. That is a robed cartel demanding silence and calling it public safety. This piece is “Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead,” first available on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

(NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT) – Ahead of Paul Boyne’s May 26 sentencing, Connecticut’s Presentence Investigation Report reads less like a neutral probation analysis and more like a judicial revenge memo with a state seal slapped on top. As Boyne read the PSI aloud from prison, the report acknowledged what everyone in the courtroom already knows: Boyne is a 64-year-old man with serious medical problems, diabetes, and a deteriorating physical condition.

According to Boyne’s reading, the Department of Corrections classifies him as Medical 3, meaning he needs access to nursing care 16 hours per day, seven days per week. Yet the judicial complainants are reportedly demanding not less than ten years in prison, maximum probation, 25-year protective orders, computer monitoring, and restrictions on searching, sharing, or writing about them and their families.

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: The Boyne verdict exposes a dangerous shift—when speech becomes “conduct,” the First Amendment is at risk.

That is death in two ways. First, physical death: a decade in prison for a medically fragile older man is not an ordinary punishment. It is a life sentence wearing bureaucratic lipstick. How long does Connecticut think Boyne will last inside a prison system already warned about his diabetes, medications, and need for regular medical care? And here is the kicker: Connecticut taxpayers will be forced to bankroll that care all the way, not to protect the public from a violent predator, but to satisfy what looks like a cabal of robed egos demanding tribute.

Second, civic death: the requested conditions would not merely punish Boyne for past conduct; they would cage his future speech, journalism, commentary, and political dissent. Retired Judge and world-class Libtard Thomas Moukawsher’s statement reportedly invoked “time and old age” as part of the sentencing logic — an astonishing admission that prison itself can be used as attrition, a slow-motion weapon against a man the judiciary wants broken.

Anapolis Graduate and Former U.S. Navy Nuclear Engineer Paul Boyne

The Connecticut Judiciary is not just sentencing Boyne. It is trying to bury the man, bankrupt the public, and silence a viewpoint, which was encapsulated in his recent statement in open court.

“A government that can fashion speech into conduct can also make citizens into slaves,” Boyne told New Haven Judge Peter Brown.

Boyne also said he believes “animals” are running the Connecticut Courts, and that they should all be prosecuted under 18 U.S.C. § 241 – The Ku Klux Klan Act for running what he calls a judicial Pedophile Protection Program.

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: Which animals are wearing the modern-day white Klan robes in today’s crooked Connecticut courts, Boyne asks?

Below are excerpts from the Boyne Presentencing Investigation that the State and the Judiciary will rely upon when Judge Brown imposes an expected “Death Sentence” on Paul Boyne.

The only conclusion I can gather: Corrupt Connecticut Judges Want Paul Boyne Dead, and YOU TOO, if you disagree.

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: Presentence Investigation Report Excerpts

Current Offenses

The following summary is taken from Connecticut State Police Case No. 210023745.

On June 25, 2020, Connecticut State Police began an investigation related to online harassment of Connecticut Superior Court judges. The harassment had been online on a website called Family Court Circus, also known as “the blog.”

Investigators learned that the blog targeted specific Superior Court judges, who will be referred to as Victim One, Victim Two, and Victim Three. Specifically, multiple blog posts concerned the deaths of these victims, described their recent rulings, listed residential addresses, posted and/or linked to photos of residential addresses, and threatened the use of firearms against them.

In addition to threats on their lives, the posts described a level of surveillance, both on their courtrooms and residences, causing each judge annoyance, alarm, emotional distress, and individualized fear for their safety based on the disclosure of their personal identifying information. The posts targeted these individual judges on the basis of their perceived religion and/or sexual orientation.

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: Always tough on enforcement – Retired CT State Trooper Sammy McCord.

Connecticut State Police conducted an extensive investigation, including but not limited to victim interviews, witness interviews, execution of search-and-seizure warrants, and forensic analysis.

Upon completion of the investigation, authorities applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Paul Boyne. He was taken into custody on October 19, 2023.

The victims provided individual statements regarding the impact of these incidents on them and their families. They also provided a joint statement to the court regarding sentencing.

On March 10, 2026, Paul Boyne was found guilty by jury verdict of stalking in the first degree and electronic stalking. The jury found Boyne guilty of stalking in the first degree, electronic stalking based on fear of death, and electronic stalking based on emotional distress.

At that time, a presentence investigation was ordered.

Paul Boyne elected not to make a statement regarding the instant offenses for this report.

TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: Victim Statement One – Retired Judge Thomas Moukawsher

Judge Moukawsher says Paul Boyne put him in the crosshairs.

For over four years, concern for my safety and my family’s safety has been a shadow over my life. Time after time, my wife and I had to consider just how seriously to take the things that were said and done by the defendant. But those things were happening against the backdrop of changing realities, and those realities forced us to believe that the danger was real.

It is a matter of public record that in 2013, when I became a judge, violence was creeping into public life. Connecticut had already had a mass shooting at the offices of the state lottery. Just months before I took office, we experienced the horror of the public school massacre at Sandy Hook. Violence in the United States had reached the courts, too.

In 2005, a dissatisfied litigant went to the home of U.S. District Judge Joan Lefkow and murdered her husband and her mother. The shocking event coincided with the beginning of a decline in public respect for the courts. Yet I did not understand the full implications of all of this until it reached me.

I went into my judgeship believing that being a judge was a position of trust, honor, and scholarship — not the front lines of armed conflict between the state and those trying to undermine it.

Violence kept happening. Just before the blog started focusing on the U.S. District Court, Judge Esther Salas was in the basement of her home cleaning up after her son’s birthday party when he answered the front door and was shot and killed by a disgruntled lawyer.

Who would be next?

I began to think it might be me.

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: Former Judge Moukawsher- Judicial Angel, Drama Fag, or Schmuck?

The picture of my wife and my home published in the blog in late 2021 was deeply disturbing. I had been aware of the blog, but now I saw it turning from criticism to a program of violence. How were we to know whether people would actually show up at our home and try to burn it down, as the author of the blog suggested later?

What was I to make of the author’s posts that consistently urged how necessary and proper it would be to kill me with a .50 caliber or .308 caliber bullet? How could I not take seriously posts that positively begged people to kill me, crack my cranium, and showed my face as it would be seen through a rifle scope?

Violence was no longer hypothetical. It was being urged as a weapon against me and the rulings I made in court.

Ashli Babbitt was a 35-year-old Air Force veteran who was fatally shot by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd on January 6, 2021. She was a supporter of President Donald J. Trump and the only person who died at the Capitol that day.

This was all shortly after a violent mob attacked the Capitol of the United States* and armored fighting vehicles were stationed at courthouses. It would have been foolish of me to ignore the threats against me in the blog. [*We take former Judge Moukawsher’s statements as OPINIONS, thus we will not fact-check them. If they were taken as FACT, an entire analysis related to MISINFORMATION and DISINFORMATION would likely be required].

I did not ignore them. My wife and I worried. Our sleep was broken by every strange noise. We spent time looking out of windows. We spent thousands of our own dollars on security measures. We looked carefully when we left home or work. I drove to the courthouse at different times and from different directions. We were especially vigilant when there were children at our home, when having a holiday dinner, and when having friends over.

Public service had come to mean danger, not honor.

I believe that the danger reached well beyond the internet. It was in my courtroom on multiple occasions. As a presiding judge at the Regional Family Trial Docket, my workload increased as other judges sought to avoid controversial family cases.

Credibly-Accused Sexual Abuser Christopher Ambrose

A DCF Report of VAGINAL PENETRATION was ignored by the Connecticut Judiciary.

Files from Christopher Ambrose’s hard drive

The Ambrose v. Ambrose case was only one example. In it, the mother’s counsel adopted the author of the blog’s claim that there was a Jewish conspiracy in the courts to sell and exploit children. Incredibly, a lawyer raised this claim against a Jewish judge, demanding that I disqualify myself.

I held a remote hearing on the motion, but someone had provided the Teams internet link to several people who were not parties to the case. Most of them were identified only by telephone numbers, but one was identified by the name “Alex Jones,” the Sandy Hook denier and conspiracy theorist. These people then proceeded to disrupt the hearing by using the Teams chat function to spew their lies and insult and mock the proceedings.

Ambrose Custody Eval

Moukawsher Memo Decision Ambrose

mia exhibit fc petition abuse

Based upon what the Ambrose attorney said to me on the record about the origin and timing of her outrageous claims, I believe she got them directly from the defendant and that he was one of the people on the call. The claims ground the case to a halt while I considered them and what my duty required me to do to the attorney who raised them.

Increasingly, I believe I saw the blog’s allegations showing up in other cases, accompanied by a rise in other blatantly false conspiracy claims. In one case, a party posted allegations from the blog on the docket of the case. In another, the party adopted the same tactics as the mother in the Ambrose case. It was as though the person advising the mother and her lawyer in Ambrose was also advising the party in the other case, including about how to make false claims of sexual abuse and corruption.

I believe there were traces of the blog in several other cases too, the most painful of which involved a young man who, following the request of both parties, I permitted to write a letter to the court about custody. Sadly, the letter echoed the blog’s allegations and attacked the integrity of the court.

The poison was spreading, and I was left with no doubt that there was nothing merely rhetorical about the blog’s claims and threats of violence. The poison and talk of violence kept showing up in court.

The final thing that hammered home the new hostility and violence toward the courts occurred just as I retired in 2023. Maryland family court Judge Andrew Wilkinson made a custody ruling. Later that day, while his wife and son were inside the home, he was gunned down in his driveway by the man who lost the custody ruling.

From that day through the trial of this case to this day, the dangers posed by people calling for the murder of judges has been all too real to me.

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: Did they make a Martyr?

The defendant in this case is well aware of this. It was part of his plan to intimidate and terrorize me, my family, and other judges. The uncertainty alone achieved that purpose, but I believe he clearly had more in mind. I believe he wanted his advocacy to succeed and for one or more of us to be murdered. His hope may have been that some mentally disturbed individual might really believe his lies and act on them.

My other fear was that he would act himself.

The tone of the blog began as mere criticism, but perhaps to gain attention or to test its boundaries, it became increasingly vicious in tone, and then it started advocating violence. If the blogger was to keep escalating his campaign, there would have to be violence, even if he had to do it himself. His level of hatred was such that it was a natural next step.

For me and for my family, the impact of this crime has been deeply painful. But there is more at stake here than the suffering of the individual judges involved. The system of justice in this country is being undermined by threats against judges.

I have seen it happening with my own eyes, and I am convinced that unless a very strong message is sent, this kind of intimidation will become routine. If it does, it will drive good people away from public service. It will mean more judges will seek to avoid controversial cases, and more people in those cases will feel that a system that cannot deliver them justice no longer deserves public support.

The stakes are high. A serious sentence is needed in this case to send a message of deterrence to others who might be tempted to follow the path of the blogger in this case.

The character of the blogger himself is obviously an important thing to consider in sentencing. I believe that everyone who has encountered this man knows that if he were released, he would return to doing exactly what he was doing before — maybe incrementally at first, but ultimately returning to intimidate and threaten judges and now prosecutors too. How can it be doubted? Even while the case against him has been pending, he has continued his attacks.

A substantial prison sentence is the only thing that might cause him to give them up.

But that is only a hope. I am not so sure it will work. So there is another thing to be gained from a substantial prison sentence: time and old age. Time for our families to feel safer. Old age to make it more difficult for this man to pursue us. It is a brutal calculation, but unless I am misreading his personality, there will not be any real admissions of guilt, expressions of genuine remorse, or recognition that his view of the world is profoundly wrong.

He will leave prison nursing the same prejudices and hatreds, and will take them to his grave.

Former Judge Moukawsher

Time and Old Age

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: Victim Statement Two – Judge Jane Grossman

Paul Boyne railed that Judge Jane Grossman dispensed “Marsupial Ju$tice”

Like most judges, I have been the subject of criticism through the appellate and judicial review process. The defendant’s behavior was an entirely different thing. His comments were irrational. They were about my gender, my religion, and my appearance.

He did not just threaten me once. For over a year, he tracked me at home, and it worked. He continued harassing me even after his parents’ house was searched and his computers were seized. In fact, he used the statements in the search warrant to launch another round of harassment toward me.

He did not stop until he was incarcerated.

I took the defendant’s threats seriously. I was forced to make changes to many areas of my life: the route I took to work, my daily events, where I parked, and which activities I attended. I stayed out of photographs and public statements. I devoted many hours to removing my name from public websites and other online databases.

The defendant threatened to shoot me through the windows in the back of my house. To this day, I revisit that threat when I am in that room. He threatened to shoot me in my car, something I think about every time I back out of my garage.

It is important to emphasize that the defendant never had a case before me. He threatened me over decisions I made in the cases of other people. These were litigants he did not know personally. They found him on the internet, and he involved himself in their cases by threatening and harassing judges, lawyers, witnesses, court staff, and other litigants.

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: Judge Jane Grossman admitted apparent judicial misconduct in her testimony at the Boyne trial related to the Tiberi case.

The defendant’s actions were an enormous distraction to the judicial process. He called court staff. Some appeared at my doorway in tears over the foul and vulgar things he said to them. For nearly a year, judicial marshals contacted me weekly over his posts, threats, and contacts with the Judicial Branch.

His involvement in these cases delayed court proceedings, caused the branch to increase security in the courthouse, and created pointless, expensive, nonsensical issues in the cases he involved himself in.

Financially, I spent a great deal of money upgrading our security system and making improvements to our home.

The defendant’s actions impacted my family. I had to explain to them that I had been threatened, which was extremely distressing to them. I also had to request that they not discuss me or their relationship to me with anyone they did not already know. My entire family was forced to change their behavior because of the defendant’s conduct.

The defendant showed no regret for his actions or any understanding of how he harmed me. To the contrary, when I testified, he was making noises and gestures and laughing. During the break, he made comments to me in the hallway. In his trial testimony, he admitted to his conduct without any insight as to how it impacted anyone but himself.

He has a long history of ignoring court orders in Connecticut and other states. He is unlikely to change his behavior without incarceration and intense supervision.

I am requesting a sentence that reflects this reality.

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: Victim Statement Three – Judge Elizabeth Stewart

Judge Elizabeth Stewart complained that Paul Boyne made fun of her appearance.

I shared what happened to me in trial testimony, and I reiterate that again in this statement because the defendant has changed my life for the worse and has interfered with the functioning of the family court.

Although I have lived in and around cities most of my life and know how to look out for myself, it has only been since I was featured in the blog that I have changed how I live my life. I installed a security system after living without one for almost all of my life. I look out windows and doors before stepping outside. I watch for unfamiliar cars, and if they park out front, I record their license plates. My family and I plan multiple possible escape routes from our home.

I follow the advice federal marshals provide to federal judges for their protection at home, and I invited state marshals to my home to provide additional advice. When I go into public, I inspect rooms before I enter. I keep my back to the wall, and I figure out how to leave quickly.

Although I had a very limited presence on the internet other than my published decisions as a judge, I strictly curtailed that footprint and retained services to delete references to my name, address, and other information that was available online. I also ensured state and town information about me was suppressed.

Most of all, I fear for the safety of my family. They did nothing to deserve this, and when they are home, they share my fear. I do not enjoy living my life this way, and neither do they. But now that our home address, a photograph of our home, and suggestions of how to shoot me, burn our house down, or drown me in Long Island Sound have been posted on the defendant’s blog, it is a necessity.

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: Evidently, Judge Stewart fears mirrors.

I also want to detail how the defendant’s blog disrupted the functioning of the family court and frightened the service providers who assist litigants and their children during a very difficult time for many of them.

In this case that I handled, that landed me on the blog, the first thing that happened was that the psychologist I had appointed to conduct a study to help me determine child custody and visitation was featured in the blog about another case, and she stopped helping families that were involved in family court litigation.

Next, the blog posts about me featured photographs with a child psychologist who was providing family therapy to the father and the son. That issue of the blog also included photographs of the lawyers who tried the case.

The next day, another issue of the blog showed a photograph of the home of the guardian ad litem, along with unflattering and threatening information about him, and the guardian submitted his resignation.

Later, the blog posted photographs of the minor children immediately after the trial in this case.

The wife’s lawyer stopped representing her after I issued my post-trial decision that addressed the family finances, child custody, and visitation. The wife filed a series of what can only be characterized as bizarre submissions to the court. The wife is a highly sophisticated and educated person, and these filings were not at all like the ones she filed when she represented herself earlier in the case.

Very similar filings were made, purportedly by Ms. Ambrose and another wife whose name now escapes me. They all had the same signature line, the same font, and the same tendency not to send copies to the lawyers on their certificates of service.

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: KATZ SPEAK TO ONLY – Judge Stewart recycles former Justice Katz’s off-book, unsactioned, illegal investigations into UPL. Boyne was never charged with the Unauthorized Practice of Law. This IS NOT “Relevant Conduct” and is a judicial smear job of the first order.

In this case, Judge Truglia asked the wife about these filings. She admitted on the record in open court that she had shared her e-filing credentials with the person making those filings. That person was the defendant. Shortly thereafter, acting on her own behalf, she withdrew those filings.

The defendant constantly called the Bridgeport Clerk’s Office demanding immediate access to orders and other documents in the many paper files that were still a feature of long-running family cases. When he could not get what he wanted right away, he would become verbally abusive. On at least one occasion, he featured a longtime hardworking clerk in his blog.

After the administrative judge became involved in an effort to protect the clerks and allow them to serve the people who actually had active litigation cases pending, the defendant threatened him in his blog.

All of us who have served in, or continue to serve in, the state court are trying to do the best we can to serve the litigants and their children. We understand that it is a difficult and emotionally charged experience for many people, and we want to help them get through it expeditiously and with minimal damage to their families and finances.

The defendant’s blog has scared away many of the professionals who would make the process better.

I am not a vindictive or vengeful person. As the daughter of a newspaper and wire-service reporter, I have the utmost respect for the First Amendment and the freedom of the press. But this blog is not making a positive contribution to our discourse. As the defendant admitted at trial, he needs it with violence because people will not read it if he simply advocates his opinions about the family court.

But the threats, the violence, and the antisemitic and sexist language put people’s lives in danger. Over the years, his blog has progressively become more violent and dangerous. He has no sympathy for his victims, nor does he have any remorse.

There is no evidence that he will change.

For all these reasons, even though he already has served some time prior to going to trial, he deserves a serious prison sentence and strict conditions of probation afterward to protect those of us who are his victims.

Medical Section

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: Sentenced to Death?

The PSI then addresses family background, relationships, children, education, employment, housing, and medical history.

According to Boyne’s reading, the medical section states that the Department of Corrections classifies him as Medical 3, meaning he needs access to nursing care sixteen hours per day, seven days per week.

Boyne summarized the medical section as saying his body is “falling apart,” that he has many medications, and that he has significant ongoing health issues.

Connecticut Judges Want Boyne Dead: Summary Recommendation

Paul Andrew Boyne, a 64-year-old male, was found guilty by jury verdict of stalking in the first degree and related electronic stalking charges.

Paul has no prior convictions.

The victims provided the following joint statement:

The three victims join in requesting a significant period of incarceration, not less than ten years, followed by the maximum period of supervision by probation. We request that probation conditions include a prohibition on searching, sharing, or writing about the victims and their families, and that this condition be enforced through monitoring of any electronic devices used by the defendant.

All victims request full no-contact standing criminal protective orders for 25 years.

Victims One and Two will be attending sentencing and may wish to address the court.

Paul is a resident of Virginia, and as a result of the Interstate Compact Agreement, any period of probation would be transferred to Virginia. Paul will be subject to any special conditions of probation ordered by Connecticut, as well as any conditions ordered by Virginia.

[Probation Officer] spoke with both the Connecticut Interstate Compact Unit and Virginia. The issue of computer monitoring can be addressed if ordered by the court.

A significant period of incarceration followed by a period of probation would be recommended based on a Level of Service Inventory risk assessment conducted by probation.

The following areas of risk are identified: attitude, companions, and emotional/personal.

Therefore, the following special conditions are recommended:

No contact with the victims or victims’ families, including by telephone, in writing, through social media, or through a third party. Also, stay away from the residences where the victims and their families may reside. You must agree to sign a computer-access agreement form, JD-CR-1 [form number uncertain from audio]. Computer monitoring and/or related restrictions may be imposed as ordered by the court.

NOTE: The foregoing is reconstructed from recorded prison calls. The official PSI should be consulted before quoting this as the complete report.

Share

Share This is For Real.

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

TheFamilyCourtCircus.com