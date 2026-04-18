Connecticut Prom Night Peril: Weigel alleges a Connecticut case is a “ghost prosecution” that kept him from his daughter’s prom night.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Prom night is supposed to be untouchable. It is one of those rare moments where life pauses, and families come first. But for David Weigel, that moment is being overshadowed by what he calls a crooked, politically motivated prosecution that does not add up. A case moves forward. Paperwork appears. Dates stack up. Yet the basics—arrest, service, presence—remain in question. That is not how justice works. That is how systems get abused. If a father is kept from his daughter’s prom because of a case built on shaky ground, that is not just unfair—it reeks of corruption. And people are starting to notice. This piece is “Connecticut Prom Night Peril.”

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

Prom night is supposed to be simple. It is dresses, tuxedos, photos, and proud parents watching their kids mark a milestone.

For Wall Street fixed-income guru, charitable watchdog founder, and father, David Weigel, it is something else entirely.

Connecticut Prom Night Peril: Dave Weigel

He says a pending Connecticut criminal case—one he claims was built on a flawed and possibly manufactured record—now hangs over the night, raising the real fear that showing up for his daughter could trigger enforcement action based on a prosecution he insists never lawfully began.

Connecticut Prom Night Peril: A Case on Paper and in Court Records – But How Did it Start?

David Weigel’s complaint is not subtle. He says New Canaan police and the Connecticut court system have built a criminal case around an event that, on the record now available, does not cleanly show how it lawfully began.

The pending Connecticut docket for S01S-CR26-0261203-S lists Weigel as the defendant, names Local Police New Canaan as the arresting agency, gives an arrest date of January 15, 2026, and shows charges of third-degree assault and disorderly conduct in Stamford, Connecticut Court.

David Weigel Court Record

A local New Canaan news report lines up in part with that charge pattern. NewCanaanite reported that police responded to a River Street home on January 15 after an issue involving juveniles developed, and that officers charged a 53-year-old River Street man with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, while charging a 38-year-old Rosebrook Road woman with disorderly conduct.

The article also said both were released after “promising to appear” in Superior Court

the following week. Wiegel disputes that he was ever “arrested.” He says he was never told to, nor did he ever agree to, appear in court in Connecticut. In reality, Zoali Alvarez trespassed into the New Canaan home of Weigel’s children and admitted as much in sworn testimony.

But the public article proves one thing. A real police incident occurred on January 15, and police publicly described a charge pattern that matches the docket images in Weigel’s file.

Weigel’s allegations begin where that article ends. He says there was no clean arrest event, no produced promise-to-appear paperwork, no clear service trail, and no coherent record showing how the case moved from incident to arraignment.

The burden now sits on the authorities. If the case began exactly the way the docket says it did, the system should be able to show the paper trail in full. If it cannot, the question is no longer rhetorical. It becomes the whole story.

Connecticut Prom Night Peril: The Timeline Problem Gets Worse, Not Better

Weigel’s strongest argument is the one ordinary people understand fastest. It is a time problem. One exhibit in the record shows a Connecticut case portal entry dated January 20, 2026, with the event label “Violation Notice Arrested.”

Weigel Fake Arrest

Another exhibit asks the blunt question: how could that have happened in Connecticut if Weigel was elsewhere?

The travel material matters because it does not read like vague hearsay. One flight record tied to confirmation DF56TM shows travel purchased on January 18, 2026, with itinerary changes and travel legs involving Louisville, Kentucky, and New York-area airports. The first page of that receipt, as loaded in the file set, reflects United Airlines travel for WEIGEL/DAVIDWILLIAM and shows the purchase and revised routing information.

Weigel Flight to Kentucky

Another itinerary image shows Weigel traveling between Newark and Louisville/Cincinnati from January 18 to January 24, 2026. That is the travel window Weigel says places him away from Connecticut during the critical period.

Weigel Flight from Kentucky

If those travel materials are authentic and complete, then the state has a major problem. A court portal entry suggesting an arrest-related event on January 20 would collide with documentary evidence placing the named defendant outside the state.

That does not automatically prove corruption, but it does prove that the system owes a direct answer. Was January 20 an arrest? Was it service? Was it data entry shorthand? Was it clerical slop? Or was it a non-event dressed up as a real one?

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That is not a technicality. It goes to the core of whether this case began through lawful process or bureaucratic theater.

A prosecution can survive bad spin. It cannot survive a rotten foundation forever.

The question Weigel keeps pressing is the right one: Did this case actually begin the way the record says it did?

Right now, the record supplied in this matter does not answer that cleanly. It complicates it.

Connecticut Prom Night Peril: Missing Paper, Moving Dates, and a System That Keeps Going Anyway

The oddities do not stop with the timeline. They pile up. The Connecticut docket images show the case moving forward across multiple dates. They show a future court date of May 20, 2026, and a notation reading “Bail Commissioner’s Letter Sent.” It also said Weigel was not represented by counsel.

Weigel Court Records

But earlier, the system said that Weigel was represented by the law firm of Goldman, Gruder & Woods – the same law firm that also represents Zoali and Carlos Alvarez in the civil restraining order hearing!

It also showed a March 26th appearance date that Weigel says no one noticed him about in any way, and where he was out of the country.

Zoali Alvarez has two pending criminal cases:

Zoali Alvarez court documents

Zoali Alvarez court documents

Weigel’s case entries reflect a case advancing through the system, including what is labeled as an arraignment stage, even as Weigel insists he was never properly brought before the court.

“This bogus, so-called arraignment only deepens the stench around this case,” Weigel said.

Weigel says the timeline itself exposes the problem. He acknowledges the January 15 encounter in New Canaan, but says that there were never any directions to appear in court, and he “definitely” was not arrested.

After that date, he left Connecticut and has not returned except for a single appearance tied to the Stamford civil court restraining order. He is not a resident of Connecticut, has not been present in the state, and maintains no mailing address or usual place of abode in the state.

“Every subsequent ‘encounter’ reflected in the Connecticut records places me somewhere where I was not. Flight records showing I was in Kentucky, New York, and Costa Rica during the period when police activity and docket events continued detailing my physical presence in Connecticut for legal purposes,” Weigel said. “This goes well beyond fiction. When they don’t have answers, it smacks of fraud.”

Weigel raises an important question of how any meaningful law enforcement contact could have occurred at all. The records show a case moving forward on paper while he is physically outside the state, and there is no proof of actual arrest, arraignment, or valid notice.

The issue sharpens around the so-called arraignment. The docket treats January 29, 2026, as the arraignment date and proceeds as if he was properly before the court. Weigel flatly disputes that. He says he was not in Connecticut at that time, was never lawfully arrested, never served, and never stood before a criminal court to be arraigned.

To him, that is not a misunderstanding. It is a fundamental break in due process—an arraignment that exists in the record but not in reality.

“This is worse than Minority Report. It’s Imaginary Report,” Weigel says. “And it’s intentionally keeping me from being with my daughter on her Prom Night.”

Weigel Passport and Costa Rica Stamp

Weigel Passport and Costa Rica Stamp

He says the irregularities only deepen from there. On February 15, 2026, his passport shows he exited the United States for Costa Rica through Liberia, and he only returned days ago, as reflected in his inbound travel records. That means large portions of the timeline—when the case continued to progress, when notices were supposedly issued, and when enforcement could have occurred—took place while he was either out of state or out of the country.

Put together, Weigel argues, the sequence does not look like a normal prosecution. It looks like a case that kept moving forward administratively, regardless of where he was or whether he was actually noticed. It raises the central due process question he keeps pressing: how can a court process a defendant through arrest, arraignment, and ongoing proceedings when, according to the public records, he was never properly brought into the system at all?

Weigel says that makes the state’s neat paper narrative look even more suspect. A court cannot honestly proceed as though a defendant has been cleanly brought into the process when, by independent travel documents—including U.S. Government passport stamps—he had just re-entered the United States and was never lawfully arrested, booked, served, or ever present in Connecticut.

A criminal case in Connecticut cannot move forward unless the court first obtains personal jurisdiction over the defendant through lawful process—either a valid arrest or proper service of a summons or promise to appear. Conn. Gen. Stat. §§ 54-1f, 54-2a, 54-63c. Connecticut courts recognize that jurisdiction in a criminal matter attaches only when the defendant is properly brought before the court. State v. Boyd, 295 Conn. 707, 719–20, 992 A.2d 1071 (2010); State v. Fleming, 198 Conn. 255, 262–63, 502 A.2d 886 (1986). The Practice Book likewise presumes that an arraignment occurs only after lawful initiation of proceedings and the defendant’s presence pursuant to valid process. Conn. Practice Book §§ 37-1, 37-2.

Connecticut Supreme Court in Hartford

Both the Connecticut Constitution and the Fourteenth Amendment require notice and an opportunity to be heard, which cannot exist without lawful service and jurisdiction. Conn. Const. art. I, § 8; State v. Patterson, 230 Conn. 385, 392–93, 645 A.2d 535 (1994). Where independent evidence shows the defendant was not in the state, was not arrested, and was never served, any purported arraignment or continued prosecution raises serious due process concerns. A court cannot proceed on the assumption of jurisdiction when the foundational requirements of lawful arrest or service have not been satisfied.

This is not a technical glitch. It is more evidence that the case was pushed ahead on assumptions, shortcuts, and manufactured paperwork instead of real due process. That progression is why Weigel calls the case a manufactured prosecution.

“I will prove that this is political corruption and a politically-motivated prosecution in absentia, where Connecticut authorities have outright lied,” Weigel said. “New Canaan Chief of police John DiFederico appears to have been bought and paid for by wealthy local builders Zoali and Carlos Alvarez, their slimy little henchman Frank Lieto, and the local Democratic Party establishment.”

The machinery keeps turning, yet basic initiating documents remain missing or unproduced:

If police arrested him, where is the full arrest packet?

If they served a promise to appear, where is the signed notice?

If he failed to appear, where is the clean enforcement trail?

Are they mailing notices? If so, to what address? (To his wife’s house, where an adversarial divorce is still pending?)

Why do the dates shift while the record still looks incomplete?

Why does the case behave like a normal prosecution while the underlying chronology still looks abnormal?

The comparison docket involving Zoali Alvarez sharpens the point. Her companion case, S01S-CR26-0261202-S, also lists January 15, 2026, as the arrest date and also names Local Police New Canaan as the arresting agency. But her file shows only disorderly conduct, while Weigel’s shows the added assault third-degree count.

Her February 4 image gives a next court date of April 28, 2026. Public reporting likewise said the woman was charged only with disorderly conduct, while the man drew the assault charge as well.

Under Connecticut law, that charge spread is serious. Assault in the third degree under section 53a-61 is a Class A misdemeanor. Disorderly conduct under section 53a-182 is a Class C misdemeanor.

So when Weigel says the system cast him as the aggressor without producing the full backbone of a lawful criminal start, he is not complaining about optics. He is complaining about exposure, leverage, and pressure.

Connecticut Prom Night Peril: Questions for New Canaan Officials

We asked New Canaan officials for some basic answers. They did not respond as of press time.

Here is what we asked:

From: Dick LaFontaine, Investigative Journalist <RALafontaine@protonmail.com>

Date: On Friday, April 17th, 2026 at 8:49 AM

Subject: URGENT – PROM NIGHT: Questions on Weigel Case Irregularities and Public Safety Concerns

To: jacqueline.dlouhy@newcanaanct.gov <jacqueline.dlouhy@newcanaanct.gov>, ncpdrecords@newcanaanct.gov <ncpdrecords@newcanaanct.gov>, TransferStation@newcanaanct.gov <TransferStation@newcanaanct.gov>, info@newcanaanct.gov <info@newcanaanct.gov>, Katie.Lam@newcanaanct.gov <Katie.Lam@newcanaanct.gov>, Alison.Keena@newcanaanct.gov <Alison.Keena@newcanaanct.gov>, brian.mitchell@newcanaanct.gov <brian.mitchell@newcanaanct.gov>, claudia.weber@newcanaanct.gov <claudia.weber@newcanaanct.gov>, BoSDistribution@newcanaanct.gov <BoSDistribution@newcanaanct.gov>, TCDistribution@newcanaanct.gov <TCDistribution@newcanaanct.gov>, Amy.Lehaney@newcanaanct.gov <Amy.Lehaney@newcanaanct.gov>, Shannon.Vallerie@newcanaanct.gov <Shannon.Vallerie@newcanaanct.gov>, Kelsi.McCarthy@newcanaanct.gov <Kelsi.McCarthy@newcanaanct.gov>, Ellen.Samai@newcanaanct.gov <Ellen.Samai@newcanaanct.gov>, transferstation@newcanaanct.gov <transferstation@newcanaanct.gov>, sarah.carey@newcanaanct.gov <sarah.carey@newcanaanct.gov>, lola.sweeney@newcanaanct.gov <lola.sweeney@newcanaanct.gov>, Sebastian.Caldarella@newcanaanct.gov <Sebastian.Caldarella@newcanaanct.gov>, Janice.Bouton@newcanaanct.gov <Janice.Bouton@newcanaanct.gov>, Sharon.Wynter@newcanaanct.gov <Sharon.Wynter@newcanaanct.gov>, Anne.Kelly-Lenz@newcanaanct.gov <Anne.Kelly-Lenz@newcanaanct.gov>, Diane.Wilson@newcanaanct.gov <Diane.Wilson@newcanaanct.gov>, Ryan.Stacy@newcanaanct.gov <Ryan.Stacy@newcanaanct.gov>, george.benington@newcanaanct.gov <george.benington@newcanaanct.gov>, Joan.McLaughlin@newcanaanct.gov <Joan.McLaughlin@newcanaanct.gov>, Elizabeth.Orteig@newcanaanct.gov <Elizabeth.Orteig@newcanaanct.gov>, dionna.carlson@newcanaanct.gov <dionna.carlson@newcanaanct.gov>, BoFDistribution@newcanaanct.gov <BoFDistribution@newcanaanct.gov>, Don.Smith@newcanaanct.gov <Don.Smith@newcanaanct.gov>, Steven.payne@newcanaanct.gov <Steven.payne@newcanaanct.gov>, Sarah.Carey@newcanaanct.gov <Sarah.Carey@newcanaanct.gov>, recreation@newcanaanct.gov <recreation@newcanaanct.gov>, shannon.vallerie@newcanaanct.gov <shannon.vallerie@newcanaanct.gov>

CC: Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, Frankie Pressman <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>, juliea005 <juliea005@proton.me>, amy.d@fraudwarrior.org <amy.d@fraudwarrior.org>, director@fcvfc.org <director@fcvfc.org>, vincent.candelora@cga.ct.gov <vincent.candelora@cga.ct.gov>, sromedia@cga.ct.gov <sromedia@cga.ct.gov>, minnie.gonzalez@cga.ct.gov <minnie.gonzalez@cga.ct.gov>, rob.sampson@cga.ct.gov <rob.sampson@cga.ct.gov>, rob.sampson@ctsenaterepublicans.com <rob.sampson@ctsenaterepublicans.com>, tips@insideinvestigator.org <tips@insideinvestigator.org>, publisher@ctmirror.org <publisher@ctmirror.org>, news@journalinquirer.com <news@journalinquirer.com>, news12ct@news12.com <news12ct@news12.com>, conner@insideinvestigator.org <conner@insideinvestigator.org>

Dear New Canaan officials,

This is a press inquiry regarding Prom Night, the pending criminal case involving David William Weigel (Docket No. S01S-CR26-0261203-S), and a series of documented irregularities that raise serious questions about the integrity of the process and whether jurisdiction has actually attached to the stated criminal case.

Publicly available court records list an arrest date of January 15, 2026, yet no clear arrest event, service record, or executed “Promise to Appear” has been produced. Additional records reference a January 20 “Violation Notice Arrested” entry, despite documentation suggesting Mr. Weigel was out of state during that time. The docket continues to advance, with multiple court dates scheduled, but there is no clear evidence of lawful initiation or service.

These are not minor discrepancies. They go directly to due process, jurisdiction, and the legitimacy of the prosecution itself.

This is important because tonight is Mr. Weigel’s daughter’s high school prom. He has publicly stated that he fears entering Connecticut due to the uncertainty surrounding this case and potential enforcement actions based on what he alleges is a defective or manufactured record.

Weigel alleges that Chief John DiFederico is effectively in the pocket of the Alvarezes and that the case against him is retaliatory, driven by his decision to defend their gay son against what he claims were abusive and coercive actions.

Accordingly, we request immediate comment on the following:

1. Can the New Canaan Police Department produce the original arrest report, incident report, and any executed “Promise to Appear” for Mr. Weigel?

2. Who entered the January 20, 2026 “Violation Notice Arrested” event, and what does that entry specifically reflect?

3. Was Mr. Weigel ever physically arrested, detained, or personally served in Connecticut? If so, when, where, and by whom?

4. If he was not served, on what legal basis has this case proceeded through multiple docket entries and court dates?

5. Has any bench warrant been considered or issued in connection with alleged non-appearance? If not, why not?

6. What steps, if any, have been taken to audit the accuracy of the docket in light of these discrepancies?

7. What assurances can you provide to the public that enforcement actions will not be taken based on incomplete or inaccurate records?

More broadly: how can New Canaan officials justify maintaining a prosecution with unresolved foundational questions, particularly where the practical effect may be to deter a parent from attending his child’s Prom Night out of fear of arbitrary enforcement?

This inquiry goes to public confidence in law enforcement and the courts. If the record is accurate, it should be easy to prove. If it is not, the consequences extend beyond one case.

We will be publishing on deadline. Please provide any statements, documents, or clarifications as soon as possible. If you respond after press time, we will incorporate your statements into a follow-up.

Regards,

Dick LaFontaine

Investigative Journalist

The whole point here is that Connecticut government can provide no assurances to the public that enforcement actions will not be taken based on incomplete or inaccurate records. Their silence speaks volumes about how easily the system can become weaponized.

“This whole thing is a crooked, politically motivated mess—nothing about this case adds up, and it looks like the system is being used to punish me for stepping in and protecting an at-risk kid,” Weigel said. “The fact that we can’t get straight answers—or any answers at all— is wrong on so many levels.”

Connecticut Prom Night Peril: Now It Hots Home – Prom Night, Public Trust, and Chief DiFederico’s Problem

This story turns personal because of timing. Weigel says his daughter’s prom now unfolds under the shadow of a Connecticut prosecution he believes never lawfully came together. He fears any move near Connecticut could expose him to selective enforcement in a case he says was built first on accusation and only later on paperwork. That fear may sound dramatic. But once a case number exists and court dates start stacking up, the human impact becomes real whether the foundation is strong or not.

That is why this is now also a test for New Canaan Police Chief John DiFederico, who has been chief since late 2022.

Connecticut Prom Night Peril: New Canaan Police Chief John DiFederico

Weigel’s broader claims go much further. It alleges a pattern of retaliatory reporting, misuse of official systems, and pressure tactics surrounding the Alvarez dispute, all while highlighting Weigel as a whistleblower/watchdog punished for intervening in a volatile family matter to save an LGBT youth at risk.

Weigel lays out the exact questions a fair-minded police department should want answered fast: what records exist, what notice was served, what event happened on January 20, and why does the docket still look like a normal prosecution if the beginning remains so muddy?

That is the larger trust issue. This is not about proving Weigel innocent in one shot. It is about proving the state’s version started cleanly.

If New Canaan police and the Connecticut courts have a straight story, they should show it. If they cannot, then Weigel’s allegation stops sounding like bluster and starts sounding like the most dangerous kind of local case: one where the paper record itself becomes the controversy.

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