The Badal v. Badal family court case in New Jersey has become a flashpoint for allegations of court corruption, censorship, and abuse of power. At the center is Cristin Badal, a protective mother who says she endured years of abuse and coercive control by her ex-husband, J. Bradley “Brad” Badal—a former politician turned police-supply businessman.

According to investigative reporting, Cristin’s fight is not only about custody but also about exposing how family courts can be weaponized by powerful insiders. She and her advocates have documented evidence of domestic abuse, including medical records and brain imaging, that support her claims. Instead of addressing this evidence, Brad Badal sought to silence his ex-wife and the press with a sweeping gag order.

The Bad Acts of Brad Badal

Brad Badal’s background is littered with allegations of shady dealings. Reports tie him to secret financial partnerships with convicted felon Bruce Bendell, a longtime New York car dealer who pleaded guilty to tax fraud. Together, they allegedly ran an off-the-books cash arrangement that fueled Badal’s rise in the police-supply business.

He’s also accused of betraying business partners, driving rivals into bankruptcy, and using family court as a weapon against Cristin—even allegedly staging incidents to seize their child and home. Critics say his political and legal connections in New Jersey gave him undue influence in the courtroom.

The Gag Order That Backfired

In March 2025, Brad Badal filed a motion demanding that journalists, watchdogs, and even Cristin herself be silenced. His lawyer argued that critical reporting was “false speech” and could be banned by the court. This attempt to turn family court into a censorship chamber drew immediate outrage.

First Amendment advocates and court watchers flooded the courthouse, warning that if Badal succeeded, every family court abuse story could be gagged at the whim of a powerful litigant. Journalists like Michael Volpe and Richard Luthmann, both explicitly targeted by Badal’s filings, sounded alarms about what they called an “Orwellian” move to erase reporting.

Judge Farber Upholds Press Freedom

On March 31, 2025, Judge James Farber rejected Badal’s gag order. In a major victory for transparency, the court ruled that family court cannot be used to silence watchdog journalists or erase public corruption reporting.

The decision was a blow to Brad Badal’s censorship campaign and a relief to Cristin, who continues to fight for her child and for truth to be heard. For court watchers, the case highlights why their presence matters: without public scrutiny, powerful insiders might succeed in twisting the system to their advantage.

Court watchers are needed at today’s hearing to ensure transparency and accountability. By showing up, the public sends a clear message: family courts cannot operate in darkness.

Join NJCourts Virtual Courtroom

Below is the link to appear for the motion hearing at 3:45 pm on Sept. 11.

https://njcourts.zoomgov.com/j/1615692238?pwd=xUitEbVsqVu10K1lC1BaFuvK3uUBBW.1

Meeting ID: 161 569 2238

Password: 667816

One tap mobile

+16468287666,,1615692238# US (New York)

+16469641167,,1615692238# US (US Spanish Line)

Dial by your location

+1 646 828 7666 US (New York)

+1 646 964 1167 US (US Spanish Line)

+1 551 285 1373 US (New Jersey)

Meeting ID: 161 569 2238

Password: 667816

Find your local number: https://njcourts.zoomgov.com/u/actiSw0uha

Join by SIP

1615692238@sip.zoomgov.com

Join by H.323

161.199.138.10 (US West)

161.199.136.10 (US East)

Meeting ID: 161 569 2238

Password: 667816

