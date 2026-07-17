LUTHMANN NOTE: Family-court judges wield powers that would make medieval tyrants blush. They can separate parents from children, drain families financially and bury lives beneath orders protected by judicial immunity. Peter Bogaard is, in my opinion, one of the great scumbags of the American family-court machine—arrogance in a robe, unchecked power dressed up as discretion. Isabella Alfano is not asking anyone to disrupt the court. She is asking Americans to watch it. Bogaard may control the microphone and command the courtroom, but he does not own the justice system. It belongs to the people. On Friday, the people should be watching.

Richard Luthmann

Rick LaRivière

(MORRIS COUNTY, NEW JERSEY) - New Jersey mother Isabella Alfano is calling upon journalists, family-court reform advocates, and concerned citizens to observe oral argument in her Morris County divorce case on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Morris County Judge Peter A. Bogaard

The proceeding will take place virtually before Superior Court Judge Peter A. Bogaard in Alfano v. Alfano, docket number FM-14-979-20.

According to an email from Bogaard’s law clerk, the Zoom link may be forwarded to individuals wishing to observe the proceeding. The court notice identifies the matter as an oral argument before the Morris County Superior Court’s Family Division.

Alfano alleges that Bogaard concluded her divorce trial without allowing her to call 14 witnesses, address all her exhibits, present an evidence binder exceeding 982 pages, or place into the record more than 50 police reports that she contends were falsified by her former husband.

These allegations are sufficiently serious to justify public observation of what happens next.

Judge Peter A. Bogaard - A HALL OF SHAMER!

Judge Bogaard is already a nationally recognized target of criticism from family-court reform advocates. The Family Court Fraud Warrior Project lists him on its Judicial Wall of Shame and specifically names Isabella Alfano among the litigants associated with complaints against his Morris County courtroom.

The Family Court Circus has also published a detailed profile collecting criticism of Bogaard and calls by legal advocates for judicial scrutiny and investigation.

Previous reporting has examined Bogaard’s involvement in the Monica Ciardi controversy, including claims that judicial authority and criminal proceedings were used against a mother who publicly criticized the New Jersey court system. Those accusations remain disputed, but the documented controversy underscores why public observation matters.

JOIN THE VIRTUAL COURTROOM

Case: Alfano v. Alfano

Docket: FM-14-979-20

Proceeding: Oral Argument

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern

Judge: Peter A. Bogaard, J.S.C.

Court: Morris County Superior Court, Family Division

Zoom courtroom:

https://njcourts.zoomgov.com/j/1657274082?pwd=MJbvXTJQW1jHfP6LvWua8KgtxagCsF.1

Meeting ID: 165 727 4082

Password: 456132

Observers may identify themselves with a neutral name such as:

Court Watcher for Isabella Reyes

Court watchers must remain muted, refrain from disrupting the proceeding, and follow every instruction issued by the court.

Do not record, photograph, livestream, rebroadcast, or otherwise capture any portion of the proceeding. The official court notice warns that unauthorized recording or use of the virtual court event could expose participants to criminal charges.

WHY COURT WATCHING MATTERS

Court watching is neither harassment nor interference. It is the peaceful observation of a public institution exercising government power.

Judges decide custody, property rights, financial survival and the future of families. Those decisions should withstand public scrutiny. When a litigant alleges that witnesses were silenced, exhibits were excluded, and evidence was prevented from entering the record, citizens have every right to observe the next proceeding and reach their own conclusions.

No observer should interrupt Judge Bogaard, communicate with the parties during the hearin,g or attempt to influence the outcome.

The mission is simpler:

Log in. Remain silent. Pay attention. Bear witness.

Family court operates in the name of the people. On Friday, the people should be watching.

Sunlight is not interference. Accountability is not contempt. Court watching is civic duty.

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