LUTHMANN NOTE: A clerk’s stamp does not turn fiction into law. You cannot default a man you never served, sue someone who doesn’t exist, or manufacture jurisdiction from typos and theatrics. What happened here wasn’t litigation—it was performance art aimed at monetization, not justice. Jeremy Hales wanted a screenshot, not a ruling. He wanted spectacle, not service. When the law didn’t cooperate, the story got louder, and the facts got thinner. Enter satire. When the record becomes this absurd, ridicule is earned. Thus, the Crocodile Copulator—metaphor, not accusation. #HeyGERM. Rule 4 still matters. Jurisdiction still exists. Fake defaults still collapse. This piece is “Crocodile Copulator Jeremy Hales,” first available on FloridaGulfNews.com.

In this explosive special report from The Unknown Podcast, journalists Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe dismantle what they describe as a manufactured “Clerk’s Default” obtained by YouTuber Jeremy Hales in federal court. The hosts walk viewers through the anatomy of a so-called federal court “win” that collapses under basic due-process scrutiny.

At the center is a Clerk’s Default entered in the Northern District of Florida against “RICHARD LUTHMAN JR.”—a person Richard Luthmann says does not exist.

According to Luthmann, he was never properly served under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 4, was repeatedly misidentified in pleadings, and was wrongly labeled a New York resident despite having filed a Florida Declaration of Domicile and maintaining an open, judicially noticeable address in Naples, Florida.

The episode carefully traces the procedural timeline. Luthmann was added late to the case through amended pleadings, while simultaneously litigating another federal case in Florida, which clearly listed his address on the public docket.

The lawyer at the center of this mess is Randall “Pocket Rocket” Shochet, a courtroom regular whose name keeps popping up wherever service games, creative filings, and truth-adjacent storytelling collide. Critics say Shochet’s credibility is already a matter of public record, pointing to a 1998 Arkansas Supreme Court decision that upheld findings adverse to his character and candor in a licensing fight.

Now, opponents allege Shochet’s same habits are back on display—papers sworn, facts stretched, and corrections conspicuously absent even after repeated written notice. It’s not a conviction; it’s a pattern, they argue. And in a federal court that still believes in due process, patterns like that don’t age well—especially when a “default victory” looks more like a paperwork mirage than a lawful win.

Despite this, Hales and the Pocket Rocket allegedly attempted service on the wrong individual. Then they sought substituted service through the Florida Secretary of State—an option unavailable to an in-state resident with a known address.

Volpe presses Luthmann on the legal mechanics, while also pulling back the curtain on the media incentive structure behind repeated “default victory” claims made on YouTube.

Luthmann argues these defaults are not about winning cases on the merits, but about monetizing the appearance of legal triumph—defaults that routinely evaporate once challenged in court.

The discussion then turns sharply to ethics. Luthmann outlines a pattern of repeated written notices sent to opposing counsel—August 4, November 4, December 30, January 8, and January 22—warning of service defects, misidentification, and jurisdictional failure. Despite those warnings, the misrepresentations continued, culminating in the Clerk’s Default.

As the conversation veers into satire to illustrate the absurdity of the claims, the hosts introduce the phrase “Crocodile Copulator” as a deliberately exaggerated rhetorical device—mocking what they see as a litigation strategy untethered from reality. The hashtag #HeyGERM emerges as shorthand for calling out what they describe as performative lawfare.

The episode closes with a warning: when aggressive litigants, compliant counsel, and inattentive procedural safeguards converge, courts risk becoming props in a content economy.

Luthmann says his pending motion—filed as a limited jurisdictional appearance—seeks to vacate the default, dismiss the case, enforce alternative dispute resolution, and force judicial scrutiny of how the process was used.

The takeaway is blunt: “default” doesn’t mean justice when due process is ignored. And it looks like Crocodile Copulator Jeremy Hales will learn the lesson the hard way.

