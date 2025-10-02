Made You Look Faggot: Frank Parlato exposes anonymous trolls. Raw exchange reveals cowardice behind free speech excuses.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FrankReport.com. If you have been cyberstalked or bullied, we want to hear your story. Write the author at frankparlato@gmail.com or Richard Luthmann at richard.luthmann@protonmail.com.

Frank Parlato

By Frank Parlato

This story is the first in a series on cyberstalking. I am publishing unedited exchanges with online harassers.

All reveal something about how bullies use the internet: Often with anonymity as a shield, and always with free speech as their excuse.

Hiding behind anonymity may give bullies some legal cover.

Some are crude, others infantile—some psychotic, some ridiculous.

I suspect the nature of bullying has not really changed over time, but the means for bullying have improved with social media and AI technology.

In the past, a bully had to be physically present to stand before his target. That meant courage of a sort — or at least the willingness to face a punch in the nose.

Today, the coward’s advantage has multiplied. With a screen for a shield, anyone can be a bully. No strength required, no courage needed, no consequences likely.

Anonymity pushes it even further: the troll can strike, vanish, and strike again, never risking the retaliation that kept bullies in check when face-to-face.

I’m grateful to an Instagram user who sent me a message.

I cannot identify the sender. In social-media bullying, the bully’s real name is often kept hidden. The bully knows the target’s identity but prefers to keep their own identity secret.

The Instagram account is Made You Look Faggot (handle: chill_inwithhomies420), created in September 2025. The account had one follower and followed two accounts.

The Exchange with Made You Look Faggot

MYLF (Tue 8:21 AM):

You, Ralph and Jennifer are well and truly fucked now

Frank (3:57 PM):

Thank you for your message. It is coincidentally timed with an investigation into cyberstalking and bullying. Would you care to be interviewed—and if so, would you be willing to do it in your true name?

In either event, would you care to explain your techniques for attempting to bully people? — Frank Parlato.

MYLF:

Nope.

Just expressing my 1st Amendment rights.

Goodbye, and good luck.

Frank:

It is a proud thing—the First Amendment, and I encourage you to use it.

Perhaps you would care to use it a little further and explain how you mean the word ‘fucked.’ It can have several meanings.

I don’t wish to bully, harass, or frighten you. But since you initiated this conversation, perhaps you might be emboldened—protected as you are by the First Amendment—to answer a couple of questions.

Of course, I would prefer you to use your real name, but as I study the nature of bullying and cyberstalking, it seems that online bullies generally prefer to use anonymity to protect themselves. Would you care to comment?”

Analysis of Troll: Made You Look Faggot

The troll’s words were more revealing than they might at first appear. The troll begins with a threat: “You are well and truly fucked.” The phrase stuck out.

Today, in the mouth of a troll, the old oath has warped into a threat.

For centuries, English and American jurors swore to “well and truly try.” Office-holders pledged to “well and truly execute.” Even couples promised to “well and truly solemnize” their vows.

As background, MYLF lumps me with two others (Ralph and Jennifer) in their threat. It is not common knowledge that I have worked with Ralph and Jen on, among other matters, the online attacks on their character and reputation.

This demonstrates that this anonymous individual likely knows my work and may have already bullied or attempted to bully Jen and Ralph.

My approach is to ask questions, not trade insults.

In this case, MYLF had nothing more to say. Ironically, after invoking free speech, MYLF deleted the page.

It is illustrative of how cyberstalking begins:

Anonymous threats.

Retreat behind “free speech.”

Silence when pressed.

To Readers:

If you have been cyberstalked or bullied, I want to hear your story. Write me at frankparlato@gmail.com.

If you’ve bullied others, I’d like to hear your story. What drives you? What do you gain?

Is it fun?

Artistic rendering of Made You Look Faggot

I also hope to hear again from Made You Look Faggot. Perhaps in their real name. Or an equally clever name such as: MadeYouLookSmall (Chill_InWithMom’sWiFi)

If I were a psychiatrist, I might call it narcissistic fragility. Since I’m not, I’ll call it cowardice.

Lamentably, Made You Look Faggot has vanished—and left behind only the yellow streak he meant to hide. I smell the lingering odor of a coward.

