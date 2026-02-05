Danesh Hate Crime Hoax: Evan Berryhill was branded a bigot by a viral mob. Charges were dismissed, but she was destroyed in the process.

A Woman Alone in a Dark Parking Lot

On the night of April 12, 2022, Evan Berryhill came home from an evening out with friends.

She was 28. She owned a small clothing boutique called Texas Angels on Concho Avenue. She had no criminal record. She parked in front of her apartment. She got out of her car.

Two men approached her in the dark.

One of them was Taylor Oglesby, a San Angelo Police dispatcher whose mother was a San Angelo Police officer. The other was his partner, Charles Hardy. One of them told Berryhill: “This will not end well for you.”

Berryhill, alone at night, confronted by two men in a dark parking lot, reacted. She spoke back. Harsh words. One of the men declared that they were more attractive to other men than she was. Berryhill responded with a short and quite possibly appropriate rejoinder. She called them “fucking faggots” and, with the audacity of a woman being cornered in the dark by two bullies, thumped the cell phone Hardy was holding to record her.

The men had been filming the entire time.

She also said something worse in the eyes of the intolerant work. She called thetwo bullies a “disgrace to America” and proclaimed (her real sin) “Republican all the way, baby!”

She was angry. She was startled.

Hardy told police — who someone had summoned to the scene — that he did not wish to press charges.

After all, these were words, and they had said some too.

Berryhill publicly apologized for the unforgivable sin of calling two gay bullies faggots the next day on Hardy’s Facebook page.

That might have been the end of it.

Danesh Hate Crime Hoax: The Master Bully Gets the Video

Then the master bully, Danesh Noshirvan, got the video.

As he usually does, he edited out the provocation: the dark parking lot, two men approaching a woman alone, their taunting, the veiled threat from a man connected to the police department. What remained was a thirty-second clip of a woman using a forbidden word: faggot.

Danesh published a series of videos to his alleged two million followers, branding Berryhill a “homophobe” and doxxing her business. The videos attracted views, most of them bots, purchased and paid for — but some humans undoubtedly.

But Berryhill did not know that most of the engagement was artificial; it was one man with a keyboard and spoofing software. One vicious cyber stalking bully — Danesh Noshirvan.

Danesh Hate Crime Hoax: The Manufactured Mob

Within hours, Berryhill’s Google business profile received over 500 one-star reviews — all fake. None of them were from her customers. Most, if not all, of them were Danesh and his software spoofing of reviews.

But she, like so many other Danesh’s victims, did not know it.

She thought they were random humans across the nation out to get her.

She took her social media down. She removed her phone number from her website.

Then the voicemails started—strange men from across the country, threatening to rape her.

Berryhill believed dozens of different men were hunting her. The voices were distinct. The numbers were different. She didn’t know about voice-spoofing software. She didn’t know about auto-dialers and AI-generated voices. She didn’t realize that what sounded like a mob could be one man at a keyboard.

Meanwhile, the Facebook pages of Oglesby and Hardy became, as San Angelo LIVE! reported, “a clearing house of content, primarily screenshots, for leftist activists to harvest to load into bot farms and use in messaging to defame and harass Berryhill.” One of the men posted real-time sightings of Berryhill’s whereabouts — when she arrived at her apartment, when she left. She went to the police to report the stalking.

Her business collapsed. Her cash flow dried up. She couldn’t afford an attorney.

Danesh Hate Crime Hoax: The Prosecutor Finishes the Job

Then the prosecutor stepped in — not to protect her, but to finish her.

Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy signed an arrest affidavit charging Berryhill with a Class B Misdemeanor, invoking hate crime language in Texas statutes to allege that Berryhill “selected” Hardy as a victim because of her bias against homosexuals. As the original reporting noted, since the only people present were two gay men who had approached her, her “selection” was somewhat limited.

As Joe Hyde for San Angelo Live wrote:

“The charges come after a grueling four-month county attorney’s office investigation of Berryhill who was confronted in a dark parking lot in front of her own apartment by two men. One of the men identified himself as a “dispatcher” with the San Angelo Police Department and claimed the encounter “will not end well” for her.

“Using video recordings taken during the series of back-and-forth insults between Berryhill and the two men as evidence, Lacy said in his charging document that Berryhill touched one of the men, Charles Hardy, while calling both men “f-in f-ggots.” The utterance of the insult led Lacy and his criminal investigator to charge Berryhill with ‘assault’ via unwanted touching and elevated the charge from a Class C Misdemeanor to a Class B because Lacy wrote that Berryhill did so due to her animus towards homosexuals.”

Berryhill was booked into jail. Her mugshot was published. Noshirvan had new content. Another round of harassment began.

Berryhill broke down in tears. “I have no money to hire an attorney. I am so screwed,” she said.

Why was she arrested?

Fake pressure.

As Hyde from San Angelo Live reported:

“Phones at the PD blew up and messages to local media crescendoed demanding someone in local law enforcement and the media get justice for the two men. Police did no arrests at the scene but after a four month investigation by the county attorney’s office, Berryhill was booked for Assault (Physical Contact) Committed Because of Bias/Prejudice. Post-arrest, a new wave of videos and online shaming commenced to celebrate the arrest (and the mug shot). The leftist cause being promoted is demanding public endorsement of the two men’s sexual orientation.”

Danesh Hate Crime Hoax: Charges Dismissed

After friends raised enough money for San Angelo attorney Shawntell McKillop to take her case, the prosecutor dropped the charges altogether. Not deferred adjudication. Not probation. Dismissed.

Berryhill has no criminal record.

On the same day the prosecutors dropped the charges against Berryhill, the bully Charles Hardy, the man who claimed to be her victim, was arrested for criminal mischief after allegedly breaking fixtures at the hair salon where he rented space. A judge released him on a $500 bond.

Danesh Hate Crime Hoax: The Pattern

The pattern is always the same. Noshirvan finds a clip. He strips the context. He manufactures a mob. The target loses her business, her safety, her peace of mind—a prosecutor, mistaking synthetic outrage for public demand, piles on. And the man who started it all moves on to the next target.

Berryhill survived. Many of Noshirvan’s targets have not been so fortunate.

Danesh Hate Crime Hoax: The Bully Falls

In January 2026, TikTok permanently banned the bully, Noshirvan, from its platform. His alleged two million followers, most of them bots, vanished overnight.

Jeremy Wilson, one of his victims, claimed his username @ThatDaneshGuy. Wilson is also suing the TikTok menace.

Noshirvan drifted to a platform called Upscrolled, where he has roughly 1,500 followers. This is evident proof that his two million followers were mainly fake, since one would think half a million real humans, or at least 100,000, would follow the great bully to his new platform.

He remains IP-banned from X for doxxing Supreme Court justices. He owes $62,320 in federal court sanctions after a judge found he acted in “subjective bad faith” and used his platform to “incite harassment and intimidation.”

His reign of terror may be over. But for Evan Berryhill and literally more than 100 others, they live with the damage he’s done.

