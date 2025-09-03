DANESH IS SCREWED: Noshirvan hit with nearly $100K sanctions. Duane Morris demands payment after judge slams his “reprehensible conduct.”

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

Sanctions Storm Hits Noshirvan

TikTok jihadist Danesh Noshirvan is facing the bill of a lifetime. On September 2, 2025, powerhouse law firm Duane Morris LLP filed a motion in the Middle District of Florida demanding that Noshirvan cough up nearly $100,000 in sanctions for his courtroom antics.

The request comes after a federal judge found Noshirvan acted in “subjective bad faith” during a deposition of his wife, hurling expletives at opposing counsel Julian Jackson-Fannin and then inciting his online followers to harass him. The harassment escalated to threats of violence against Jackson-Fannin, his family, and colleagues.

Judge John E. Steele didn’t mince words in his August 12 Opinion and Order: Noshirvan’s “false and inflammatory” posts were meant to “improperly influence the litigation by disrupting court proceedings and harassing and intimidating opposing counsel.”

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

The sanctions ruling hit both Noshirvan and his lawyer, “Nickless” Chiappetta. The court publicly reprimanded Chiappetta for failing to rein in his client. Now, the financial hammer is falling, and the tab is steep: $96,498 in attorneys’ fees, $2,739 in costs, and $3,000 for an expert witness.

Danesh Is Screwed: Duane Morris Brings Heavy Artillery

Duane Morris didn’t play small ball. The Miami-based team, led by Harvey W. Gurland Jr. and Jackson-Fannin, put in over 175 hours on the sanctions fight. Gurland billed at $860 an hour, Jackson-Fannin at $640, and associate Anoosheh Shaikh at $500. Even the paralegals clocked in at nearly $300 an hour.

Attorney Julian Jackson-Fannin [C]

After a 10% discount, the grand total still came in at $99,909.90, with an expert trimming the number to $96,498.

“GPS is not seeking a windfall here,” the filing states, referring to Garramone Plastic Surgery, the Duane Morris client. “Rather, GPS is simply seeking reimbursement of the fees and costs reasonably incurred in successfully defending its constitutionally protected right to due process.”

The court already agreed Noshirvan’s behavior forced the sanctions motion. Now Duane Morris wants him to pay for the privilege.

And they’re not shy about their rates. As the motion argues, Miami is now a “national legal market,” with top firms charging national prices. Compared to $1,000-plus rates in South Florida, Duane Morris insists their billing was a bargain.

Danesh Is Screwed: Noshirvan’s Staggering Misstep

Noshirvan could have dodged this disaster. Duane Morris lawyers tried to resolve the fee issue without dragging the court back into it. They held a Microsoft Teams conference with Chiappetta on August 29. According to the filing, Noshirvan’s camp objected to everything—hourly rates, time expended, and costs—but offered nothing concrete.

Danesh Noshirvan and “Nickless” Chiappetta, avoiding the cameras outside Fort Myers Federal Court.

Even after Duane Morris cut rates again in a revised proposal on August 31, Noshirvan stayed silent. That left the firm no choice but to march back into court, receipts in hand.

The bill covers more than time sheets. Security measures had to be tightened at Duane Morris’s Miami office, and escorts hired for depositions. Travel to Fort Myers and stacks of evidentiary exhibits added thousands more. Add in $3,000 for expert Lawrence A. Kellogg, and the tally hits six figures.

For a man already drowning in lawsuits, this sanction is a gut punch. And worse, it’s a federal order, not an angry creditor. Failure to pay could mean escalating penalties, liens, or worse.

Bottom Line: Danesh Is Screwed

This is the nightmare Danesh Noshirvan never saw coming. His self-styled image as TikTok’s “accountability crusader” has collapsed into legal chaos. Instead of exposing corruption, he’s been exposed as a courtroom bully whose online mob tactics triggered real-world threats.

It looks like Danesh isn’t visiting Super Mario Land anytime soon.

Now the same federal court that called him out for “reprehensible conduct” is ready to make him pay dearly. Duane Morris isn’t bluffing. They’ve laid out their case, complete with affidavits, expert reports, and line-by-line billing records.

The demand is simple: $100,000 within 30 days. No payment plan. No discounts. No mercy.

For Noshirvan, the message is crystal clear: actions have consequences. And in federal court, those consequences come with a price tag he may not be able to afford.

Go WOKE, Go BROKE. Danesh is SCREWED.

