Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: Noshirvan says a court-filed OnlyFans image could send a judge to jail. Luthmann and Camp dismantle the claim.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Danesh Noshirvan didn’t just jump the shark — he nuked the tank. When you start claiming that a Fort Myers federal judge and court clerks are committing crimes for handling evidence, you’re not making a legal argument. You’re waving a red flag about your own credibility. This is what happens when online outrage replaces legal understanding. The courts operate on rules, not TikTok narratives. And those rules are catching up to Danesh fast. Lawsuits, sanctions, exposure — it’s all converging. The OnlyFans issue isn’t the story anymore. The story is the unraveling. And if this trajectory continues, the consequences won’t be theoretical. This piece is “Danesh Jumps the Shark Again!”

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Watch on YouTube, Rumble, Spotify, and the Substack app.

Get more from Richard Luthmann in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

Joey Camp

(FORT MYERS, FLORIDA) – In a recent live broadcast, journalist Richard Luthmann delivered a scathing analysis of TikTok provocateur Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan’s latest conspiratorial outburst.

Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: Filed Court Document from Noshirvan v. Couture et. al., pending in Fort Myers federal court.

The segment with fellow journalist and commentator Joey Camp focused on Noshirvan’s increasingly erratic claims – including an accusation that showing a court-filed image from his OnlyFans content is a crime, and even suggesting a federal judge and court clerks should be prosecuted for it.

The two hosts dissected these claims as beyond absurd, situating them within Noshirvan’s broader pattern of online harassment, doxing, and wild legal gambits.

Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: Erratic Conspiracy – Court Evidence as “Crime”

Noshirvan’s latest flashpoint is an explicit image from his own OnlyFans video that surfaced as evidence in a federal court case. The influencer bizarrely claimed that anyone displaying that court-filed image could be guilty of a crime, branding it “revenge porn” and even insinuating that a respected judge committed an offense by allowing it in the record.

On air, Luthmann recounted how Danesh’s crooked logic asserted that U.S. District Judge John E. Steele of Fort Myers (who is overseeing one of Noshirvan’s cases) and even the court clerks should be arrested on child pornography charges simply because the image was filed as evidence.

Such claims left Luthmann and Camp flabbergasted. They noted that the court exhibit in question was properly redacted and publicly available – hardly an illicit act by the court.

“Do we have to go arrest Judge Steele and the entire clerk’s office? Is Danesh right?” Luthmann asked mockingly.

Camp was quick to dismiss the notion, pointing out that Noshirvan himself has not been arrested for the content and that the image exists in the public court record without issue. Luthmann characterized Danesh’s posture as blatant gaslighting – a desperate counter-narrative to paint himself as a victim of wrongdoing where none exists.

The two hosts agreed that the stunt reveals more about Noshirvan’s mindset than any actual legal reality.

Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: Courtroom sketch of a federal judge, John E. Steele, in Fort Myers – a target of Noshirvan’s latest outburst. Luthmann ridiculed Noshirvan’s suggestion that the judge and court staff committed crimes by handling evidence.

Luthmann’s response dripped with sarcasm and ire. He noted that Noshirvan has a habit of proclaiming his enemies will be jailed imminently.

“His favorite line is, ‘They will be arrested and in jail by the end of the week,’” Luthmann quipped, referring to Danesh’s repeated predictions of others’ doom.

In this case, the TikTok agitator aimed that fantasy at Judge Steele – a move Luthmann and Camp found not only legally ridiculous but indicative of Noshirvan’s increasingly unhinged strategy when cornered.

Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: OnlyFans “Revenge Porn” Claim Backfires

The controversy stems from Noshirvan’s own OnlyFans escapades coming to light in litigation. As court filings show, Danesh and his wife, Hannah Butcher Noshirvan, produced explicit content on his OnlyFans page – content that was later entered as evidence in a civil lawsuit.

Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: Hannah Butcher Noshirvan

Rather than confront the implications, Danesh lashed out with a distraction: during a deposition, he outrageously accused a prominent Black attorney (opposing counsel Julian Jackson-Fannin) of “sharing revenge porn in court” simply for referencing the OnlyFans material.

Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: Miami Civil Rights Attorney Julian Jackson Fannin

Noshirvan even smeared the attorney as a “racist” when questioned about a sensitive photo of his wife – an attack Luthmann labeled offensive and absurd.

In reality, the court evidence put Danesh on the defensive, not his opponents. Under oath, Hannah Noshirvan admitted she never consented to appear in videos on Danesh’s OnlyFans and never signed the legally required model release forms for such content.

18 USC § 2257

This stunning admission suggests Noshirvan himself may have violated federal record-keeping laws for adult content (18 U.S.C. §§ 2257, 2257A). The explicit videos – reportedly depicting Hannah and at least one other female performing sex acts on Danesh – have been archived and filed in court.

Luthmann and Camp stressed the irony: Noshirvan cried “revenge porn” to distract from the fact that his own actions potentially border on criminal.

“He’s essentially accusing others of the very misconduct he appears guilty of,” Luthmann observed, calling it a textbook case of projection.

Indeed, projection has become a recurring theme with Noshirvan. The self-proclaimed “online accountability” crusader built his brand by hurling explosive labels – “predator,” “pedophile,” “child stalker” – at people he dislikes, then encouraging a mob to pile on.

One of Danesh’s Libelous Social Media Posts.

Danesh makes false and outlandish claims.

Danesh Noshirvan exploits his children as Woke props.

Now the evidence suggests those labels better fit Danesh himself. “The ‘Screaming Pedo Hiding Paperwork’ shtick is over, and the mirror Danesh aimed at others is finally pointed at him,” Luthmann wrote pointedly in an investigative piece.

On the broadcast, he underscored this reversal with tangible examples: Noshirvan has been sanctioned by judges for bad-faith litigation tactics, admitted to soliciting nude photos from an underage girl in Florida, and is accused by witnesses of sexualized conduct involving minors.

“He called us pedophiles with zero basis, and I’m suing him for it,” Luthmann reminded viewers, referencing his own $20 million defamation suit after Danesh plastered that slur to millions of followers. “Yet look who actually has the underage nude pics – Danesh does.”

Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: Smears, Lies, and Legal Meltdowns

The broadcast detailed how Noshirvan’s penchant for smear tactics and false accusations has led him into a legal morass. In the ongoing Fort Myers case, Danesh’s bombastic claims are crumbling under scrutiny. According to court transcripts, he has told lies “so brazen they border on parody”: for instance, he swore he had “no copy” of a notorious video he himself edited and spread virally to attack Florida mom and businesswoman Jennifer Couture, even though that video is public and central to the case.

Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: Fort Myers residents Jennifer Couture and Dr. Ralph Garramone (pictured) continue to be targeted by Woke TikTok jihadist Danesh Noshirvan in a vicious smear campaign. Couture, a local mother and businesswoman, and Garramone, a plastic surgeon, claim Noshirvan incited an online mob to harass and defame them. Their ordeal now forms the basis of a defamation case playing out in Fort Myers federal court.

He confessed to using a fake persona (“Erica Sabonis”) to deceptively message Couture during his campaign against her, and to deploying other sock-puppet accounts to bolster his narratives. These admissions raise the specter of Aggravated Identity Theft, a federal felony, since he impersonated others online to advance his schemes.

Even basic court procedures became a hurdle for Noshirvan. He ignored discovery rules by refusing to identify which evidence corresponded to which requests. His filings grew “self-destructive,” filled with conspiracy theories – such as the bizarre notion that public social media posts by critics were “conspiratorial communications” against him.

Luthmann noted that multiple sanctions motions against Danesh have essentially been “laughed out of court”, as judges lose patience with his antics. In one blistering order last year, Judge Steele found Noshirvan acted in subjective bad faith and used the legal process as a weapon to harass opponents. Steele sanctioned Danesh to pay $62,320 in attorneys’ fees after a deposition degenerated into a profanity-laced tantrum and other procedural abuses.

“This isn’t TikTok – it’s federal court, where there are real consequences,” Luthmann said, noting how the ruling sent a message that the law won’t tolerate Danesh’s cancel-culture circus.

FLGulf.News

Those consequences are mounting. U.S. Magistrate Judge Nicholas Mizell, in Luthmann’s own defamation case, reprimanded Noshirvan for skipping a mandatory scheduling conference and flouting basic court rules. The judge ordered Danesh to explain himself under oath and back it up with proof, casting doubt on Danesh’s ability to substantiate any of his allegations.

As Luthmann put it, “Judges don’t care about TikTok theatrics or woke buzzwords. They care about evidence, compliance, and truth under oath.”

By all appearances, evidence and truth are catching up with Noshirvan – and his reaction has been to double down on incendiary lies.

One of Noshirvan’s wildest conspiracies targeted Joey Camp, the journalist and Luthmann’s guest who had. covered Antifa and extremist activity. Danesh promoted a far-fetched tale that Camp had been “PWNed” (hacked) and then somehow orchestrated a SWATting incident on Danesh – a theory with no basis in fact. In reality, Camp documented the activities of Antifa radicals – including the desecration of the Denver federal courthouse – at great personal risk to himself. Antifa has a bounty on his head even to this day.

Hero Journalist Joey Camp

Photo by Joey Camp

Photo by Joey Camp

Photo of Antifa Riots by Joey Camp

Luthmann and Camp scoffed at Noshirvan’s delusions on air, pointing out that Danesh never could explain how this fantasy implicated the defendants he’s suing (Couture, Dr. Ralph Garramone, attorney Patrick Trainor, et al.).

“There is no evidence. No link. Just wild, guilt-by-association claims fed by paranoia, lies, and court-sanctioned fishing expeditions,” Luthmann said, describing Danesh’s case as a house of cards.

Each time one of Noshirvan’s claims collapses, he shifts to another outrageous assertion – a “desperate, flailing attempt to distract from [his] legal collapse,” as Luthmann bluntly summarized.

Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: Doxing, Threats, and “Digital Jihad”

Luthmann and Camp also placed Noshirvan’s behavior in the context of his broader online crusades, which they argue have crossed into dangerous territory. Danesh has cultivated an image as an “Antifa-linked” activist who will stop at nothing to shame his targets. In 2022, he infamously doxxed six U.S. Supreme Court Justices, broadcasting their home addresses in protest of the Dobbs abortion ruling.

“He put them at risk,” Luthmann said, noting that shortly after, an armed man was arrested en route to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home with the intent to murder.

Federal authorities apparently noticed: a Homeland Security source recently confirmed an “active file” on Noshirvan, labeling him a potential domestic threat due to his calls for harassment and violence. DHS officials have reportedly catalogued Noshirvan alongside other extremist agitators, alarmed that his rhetoric “blur[s] the line between trolling and threat.”

On the broadcast, Luthmann played clips of Noshirvan’s most incendiary videos to illustrate why the feds are interested. In one tirade, Danesh urges his followers to form “armed left-wing militias” in every major city to “fight back against ICE” (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). He refers to ICE agents as “[President] Trump’s personal pedo, racist army” and suggests confronting them with force.

He even warned that “the entire list of everyone who ever worked for ICE will be public” so their families can face the “exact same care” – a thinly veiled threat that officials did not overlook.

“You don’t threaten federal agents’ families and call for militias without consequences,” Luthmann remarked, citing DHS insiders who say Noshirvan has “earned” his place on a watchlist. According to Luthmann’s reporting, Danesh’s name now sits in intelligence dossiers, and some doubt he’ll even remain free long enough to see his civil trial.

Noshirvan’s digital warfare has also taken aim at private citizens. Luthmann and Camp discussed how Danesh’s online mobs have wrecked livelihoods – for instance, the Fort Myers surgeon Dr. Garramone and his wife, Jen Couture, who were targeted by Danesh’s campaigns and then sued him in return. Danesh routinely brands his critics as racists or predators to sic the internet on them.

“His business is extortion, plain and simple,” Luthmann said, describing Noshirvan as a “cancel-culture race hustler” who monetizes the destruction of others. This scorched-earth approach – dubbed a “digital jihad” by observers – appears fueled by more than ideology. Investigators are probing whether dark-money networks bankroll Danesh’s activities.

Scott Dworkin

Danesh Noshirvan is directly linked to Scott Dworkin, founder of the Democratic Coalition Against Donald Trump.

Danesh’s own social media links him to figures like Scott Dworkin and the Soros-backed Democratic Coalition, suggesting partisan funding and even potential violations of campaign finance or foreign agent laws. In one bizarre boast, Danesh claimed, “The Ayatollah is paying me… we have an agenda to turn America into Sharia law,” effectively declaring allegiance to Iran’s regime. Whether said in jest or not, such statements bolster the view that Noshirvan’s activism has morphed into an unhinged crusade – one that has drawn interest from federal counterterror units.

Luthmann emphasized that Noshirvan’s tactics often involve elaborate hoaxes and intimidation. In one case, Danesh’s circle circulated a doctored photo purporting to show journalist Joey Camp under Interpol arrest, hoping to scare him off.

“Interpol doesn’t even make arrests – it was almost certainly cooked up by Danesh,” Luthmann noted wryly.

This pattern of deceit and threats with Danesh at the center led Luthmann to previously label Noshirvan a “paid agitator” and “digital arsonist” who burns reputations with fake evidence, malicious claims, and troll farms.

Now, as legal and law enforcement pressures mount, that fire he started is inching closer to Noshirvan himself.

Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: His Toxic Allies – McGibney and Chiappetta

During the broadcast, Luthmann and Camp also shone a harsh light on two key Noshirvan enablers: James McGibney and Nicholas “Nick” Chiappetta. According to leaked chats and court filings, these men, with Danesh, form a “coordinated cyber-harassment cabal” orchestrating smear campaigns and misinformation.

McGibney – notorious as the founder of the now-defunct “anti-bullying” site Bullyville – in reality acted as Danesh’s puppet master, feeding him intel and egging him on to attack their mutual adversaries. In private messages, McGibney assured Noshirvan, “under no circumstance am I moving off of Joey”, vowing to help target journalist Joey Camp. He even boasted of building a dedicated hate website to malign Camp, gleefully asking Danesh if he wanted to hear the URL in advance.

ANTISEMITISM – James McGibney

Far from dissuading Danesh’s excesses, McGibney encouraged them – at one point digging up a mugshot and personal gossip about Jen Couture for Danesh to weaponize online. In the chats, McGibney provides the “bankroll and tech support,” creating sites and fake accounts, while Danesh serves as the “front-facing hitman” blasting out the defamation to millions.

McGibney’s own conduct has come under fire. When journalists exposed the Danesh–McGibney chat logs in an article, McGibney attempted a bogus DMCA takedown to censor the story. The gambit failed – Substack and other outlets reinstated the report after McGibney didn’t follow up with any lawsuit, effectively conceding the strike had no merit.

The restored “Trolls In Trouble” exposé portrays McGibney as a fraud who falsely touts himself as a Ph.D. (“fake ‘Dr.’ McGibney,” the piece calls him) while engaging in the very harassment he pretended to combat. Luthmann did not mince words about McGibney’s ethics.

Camp noted that a widening federal probe into Danesh could easily sweep in collaborators like McGibney. Camp suggested McGibney’s attempts to bury evidence and orchestrate attacks may soon attract legal scrutiny of their own.

Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: Luthmann calls Attorney Nick Chiappetta an “ambulance chaser” in filed court documents.

Then there’s Nick Chiappetta, Danesh’s attorney – described by Luthmann as a “poorly regarded ambulance chaser” who has hitched himself to Noshirvan’s sinking ship. If McGibney is the banker and Danesh the hitman, Chiappetta serves as the third man, lending a veneer of legal cover to the operation.

But that cover is wearing thin.

Judges have openly blasted Chiappetta’s conduct, finding he acted in bad faith and failed to control his client’s outbursts. In one sanctions order, Judge Steele noted Chiappetta’s lack of oversight as Danesh made “false and intentionally” inciting statements to his followers. Chiappetta also filed a motion portraying Danesh as a destitute family man who couldn’t pay a large sanction – only to have that “modest means” claim implode when Danesh’s own tax filings showed millions in assets.

“It’s stunning bullshit,” Luthmann remarked, borrowing a George Carlin phrase after seeing Danesh’s 2023 IRS forms listing over $1.1 million in property placed in service for his TikTok “business.”

The bottom line: if the tax return is truthful, Danesh lied to the court about being broke; if his poverty plea was truthful, then he lied to the IRS – either way it’s fraud. And by submitting those misleading claims in court, Chiappetta may have violated his duty to verify facts, potentially inviting Rule 11 sanctions or worse.

Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: Did Attorney Nick Chiappetta engage in criminal impersonation?

Chiappetta’s biggest problems may stem from the fact that he was caught impersonating fellow attorney Patrick Trainor. How was he busted? Becuase Chiappetta filed the evidence in the court record himself, and then admitted to the dishonesty when questioned.

“I don’t know how this guy still has a license,” said a Naples attorney who did not wish to be mentioned.

In addition to a drug paraphernalia charge from Illinois that the Florida Bar somehow overlooked, Luthmann and Camp highlighted a leaked admission by Chiappetta that he never verified Danesh’s tall tales before filing them. In the secret chats, even Chiappetta privately expressed doubts, calling Danesh’s fabricated “terror campaign” narrative shaky – yet he still forwarded Danesh’s affidavits to the court.

“That puts Chiappetta in hot water,” Luthmann said, noting that aiding a client’s fraud on the court can carry professional and legal consequences. Chiappetta could face sanctions or even perjury charges himself for submitting Danesh’s false statements.

The Florida Bar has also been criticized for not acting sooner on Chiappetta’s role in what one Luthmann piece termed a client’s “digital jihad” of litigation terror. In short, the attorney who hitched his wagon to Noshirvan’s crusade might soon regret it.

Danesh Jumps the Shark Again: Legal Reckoning on the Horizon?

As Luthmann’s broadcast made clear, the controversies surrounding Danesh Noshirvan are finally coalescing into a day of reckoning – both in court and potentially beyond. Noshirvan is currently a defendant in multiple lawsuits, including the business interference counter-suit by Couture and Garramone, a federal case in Nebraska, a state case in Central Florida, and Richard Luthmann’s own defamation case (which is ongoing in Fort Myers). The latter awaits a sanctions decision against Danesh for his procedural misdeeds, which could further weaken his position across the board.

Meanwhile, Judge Steele’s $62k sanction in the Garramone case remains due, and Danesh’s attempt to plead poverty was flatly contradicted by evidence. Judges have signaled they are prepared to throw out Danesh’s claims if his bad-faith conduct continues, and talk of possible criminal referrals is growing louder.

In Denton County, Texas – home of Aaron De La Torre, who took his life after being targeted by Danesh’s “pedo” smears – there is “more than chatter” about impending felony charges related to that tragedy.

Aaron De La Torre with wife Lori

Denton TX DA Paul Johnson

Texas AG Ken Paxton

“Ken Paxton is running for U.S. Senate, and Chip Roy is running for Texas Attorney General. Both camps were shocked about how Denton County District Attorney Paul Johnson has handled this case to date,” Luthmann said. “In reality, they can indict a ham sandwich if they have the political will. The fact that they haven’t indicted Danesh yet makes Texas Justice look like a laughing stock. Chuck Norris is rolling over in his grave.”

Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris

Federal investigators, too, are reportedly compiling dossiers on Danesh’s activities across state lines, treating him as a domestic extremism case.

Danesh’s allies are facing fallout as well. James McGibney’s failed censorship attempt has only drawn more attention to his and Danesh’s covert partnership. McGibney has so far avoided direct legal accountability, but the exposure of his role – encouraging harassment, trafficking in others’ personal data, and possibly conspiring to defame – could subject him to civil litigation or inclusion in any federal probe that “widens to [Danesh’s] allies”.

At the very least, McGibney’s reputation as an “anti-bullying” advocate lies in tatters, replaced by an image of a vindictive puppet master with dubious credentials.

Nick Chiappetta, for his part, may face the harshest scrutiny. Judges have openly criticized him in court orders, and if it is shown he knowingly facilitated false statements or frivolous filings, he could face sanctions, contempt proceedings, or state bar action.

Luthmann and Camp did not hide their contempt for Chiappetta’s conduct, calling it an “epic failure” of ethics. They noted that Chiappetta’s name appears prominently in the leaked chats with Danesh and McGibney, implicating him in the broader harassment scheme. Any ongoing federal investigation into Danesh’s activities would likely examine whether legal counsel was complicit in his campaign of lies and intimidation.

In sum, Richard Luthmann’s fiery broadcast with Joey Camp painted a picture of a reckoning at hand. After years of shouting accusations and skirting rules, Danesh Noshirvan’s own words and deeds have ensnared him.

“The influencer who built a brand on destroying others is now learning a hard truth: accountability is not a performance. It’s real,” Luthmann said.

The courts, and possibly federal agents, appear poised to deliver that accountability.

Luthmann’s parting message was unsparing: Danesh Noshirvan, along with his collaborators James McGibney and Nick Chiappetta, are trolls in trouble – and this time, no amount of online posturing will save them from the real-world consequences that await.

Share

Share This is For Real.

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

FLGulf.News