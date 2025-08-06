Danesh Noshirvan Skips Court for Universal – Now Judge Wants His Hide

Danesh Noshirvan Skips Court: TikTok star skipped court for Universal Studios. Judge Mizell sets August 27 hearing. Sanctions loom.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

Court No-Show Triggers Judge’s Fury

Danesh Noshirvan – a social media “vigilante” with millions of followers – was a no-show at a mandatory federal court conference in Fort Myers on July 17. U.S. Magistrate Judge Nicholas P. Mizell was not amused.

Danesh Noshirvan at the Fort Myers Federal Courthouse.

In a blistering Text Order the next day, Mizell noted Noshirvan’s unexplained absence and ordered him to “show cause” why he shouldn’t be sanctioned or even hit with a default judgment for flouting court procedures.

TEXT ORDER. Defendant Danesh Noshirvan failed to appear for an in-person Rule 16 conference scheduled on July 17, 2025. Yet, he never requested a continuance, nor did he contact the court. In addition, Noshirvan failed to engage in a planning conference and file a case management report in violation of our local rules and orders. See M.D. Fla. R. 3.02; Civil Action Order, Doc. 3 at 3. The Civil Action Order also directs the parties to meet and confer about selecting a mediator when filing a CMR, but Noshirvan ignored that directive as well. As such, by August 1, 2025, Noshirvan must show cause why he should not be sanctioned or held in default for failing to appear or otherwise defend. Noshirvan’s show cause response must be under oath and corroborated by something other than his personal statement. Signed by Magistrate Judge Nicholas P. Mizell on 7/18/2025. (TLP) (Entered: 07/18/2025)

Noshirvan had made zero effort to notify the court or his opponent beforehand – no request to reschedule, no heads-up, nothing.

Now the judge has summoned the 35-year-old influencer to appear in person on August 27, 2025, to answer for his truancy.

NOTICE of hearing: re: 49 Response to Order to Show Cause, 46 Order to Show Cause; Evidentiary Hearing set for 8/27/2025 at 01:30 PM in Ft. Myers Courtroom 5 C before Magistrate Judge Nicholas P. Mizell. (WRW) (Entered: 08/01/2025)

This brazen skip isn’t Noshirvan’s only courtroom sin. He’s blown off multiple pre-trial obligations: failing to confer with the opposing party, ignoring a required case-management meeting, never filing the joint case report, and stalling on picking a mediator.

In short, Noshirvan has stonewalled the litigation at every turn. Now, he’s the”theme park fugitive” of Fort Myers Federal Court.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. Magistrate Judge Nicholas Mizell

The court’s patience has worn thin. Mizell’s order explicitly warns that Noshirvan’s pattern of non-compliance “threatens the orderly administration of justice” and “warrants remedial action.”

After thumbing his nose at basic rules and ghosting the process, Noshirvan is finally being dragged before a federal judge to face the music, under threat of sanctions that could shut down his defense for good.

Vacation Excuse vs. Theme Park Reality

When confronted, Noshirvan tried to pass off his absence as an innocent mix-up. In a sworn declaration to the court, he claimed he simply forgot to put the July 17 hearing on his calendar and was away on a “long-scheduled family vacation” in California. Missing court was a “genuine mistake,” Noshirvan insisted – not a sign of disrespect.

“I mistakenly forgot to add the hearing to my calendar,” he pleaded under oath, portraying himself as otherwise diligent and calling it a simple human error.

But evidence now tells a very different story. Court filings reveal that at the very hour Noshirvan was supposed to log into the federal status conference, he was actually living it up at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. Exhibits show video and photos of Noshirvan “queuing for entry to Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge” – an immersive Super Nintendo World thrill ride – instead of appearing before Judge Mizell.

The family vacation alibi gets even flimsier: later that same day, Noshirvan wasn’t just chasing theme-park kicks, he was on camera co-hosting a celebrity podcast in L.A.. According to timestamps and social media posts, Noshirvan joined rapper Snow Tha Product’s talk show while court was in session, blatantly “prioritiz[ing] a personal theme park vacation over federal court obligations.”

And his West Coast escapades didn’t stop there. Investigators tracked the influencer to Las Vegas in the following days, where he continued his leisure spree – even filming content at a swanky Hilton resort on the Strip.

Danesh at Elara Las Vegas

The Hilton Vacations Club Elara Center Strip Las Vegas Pool

Hilton Grand Vacations’ Elara in Las Vegas

In sum, Noshirvan’s under-oath excuse about a harmless calendar goof and wholesome family trip has been eviscerated by hard evidence. He effectively played hooky from federal court to go on a California adventure, complete with amusement rides and on-air media antics – all while a federal judge waited in vain.

Podcast Hosts Slam “Pattern of Dishonesty”

Noshirvan’s courtroom duck-and-cover isn’t an isolated slip-up – it’s part of a “pattern of dishonesty,” according to those following the case.

On The Unknown Podcast, plaintiff Richard Luthmann and investigative journalist Michael Volpe shredded Noshirvan’s explanation and behavior as brazen bad faith.

Volpe mocked Noshirvan’s written excuse as a “dog-ate-my-homework” story. He read aloud how Noshirvan had the gall to tell the judge he’d “done everything [he] can to follow deadlines” – then scathingly added, “Not everything, Danesh, because if you had, you would’ve shown up” to the July 17 hearing.

Luthmann, who is suing Noshirvan for defamation and intentional torts, was even more blunt.

“I’m not gonna let him go in and lie to the court,” Luthmann fumed. “I think that he was very dishonest” about why he missed the conference.

Luthmann says that Noshirvan and his “co-conspirators,” James McGibney and Lake Worth, Florida Lawyer Nick Chiappetta, are “crooked as hell,” and the world is beginning to agree.

Noshirvan previously created content dancing on President Donald Trump’s grave.

On the podcast, Luthmann ticked off a laundry list of Noshirvan’s litigation failures to date – “seven or eight different things” undone. No case management report. No cooperation on selecting a mediator. No response to settlement overtures. Total radio silence on every procedural step.

“He is the king of dilatory delaying tactics,” Luthmann seethed, describing how Noshirvan stonewalls and stalls in this case and even in others.

The hosts noted that while Noshirvan plays the victim of a Florida lawsuit he “got dragged into,” he’s simultaneously a plaintiff in another Florida federal case – a hypocrisy that didn’t escape them. Both Volpe and Luthmann agreed the evidence paints Noshirvan as a litigant who simply doesn’t take the process seriously.

They suspect Judge Mizell will be deeply skeptical of Noshirvan’s vacation yarn – and ready to drop the hammer. If Noshirvan’s cavalier attitude continues, Volpe warned, the court’s next move could be far more severe.

The message from the podcast was clear: Danesh Noshirvan’s credibility is shot, and his day of reckoning on August 27 is fast approaching. The theme-park fugitive of Fort Myers federal court is about to face some real-life consequences – no fast-pass or backstage excuse is getting him out of this one.

Share

Leave a comment