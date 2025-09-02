Danesh Noshirvan’s Digital Jihad faces lawsuits and revelations linking him to dark-money networks like Sixteen Thirty Fund’s Chorus program.

NOTE: This piece was first published on FLGulfNews.com.

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

Secret Dark Money Fuels Democratic Influencers

A secretive political influence campaign is funneling big money to woke social media stars behind closed doors. In August, a WIRED exposé revealed an initiative offering select online influencers as much as $8,000 per month to push the Democratic Party line. The catch: They had to keep the arrangement strictly secret.

The program, run through a nonprofit group called Chorus, is bankrolled by a powerful dark-money fund tied to Democratic donors. The contract terms require absolute secrecy regarding the payments and even dictate the political content that participants can post.

At least 90 high-profile influencers with a combined audience in the millions were approached to join this covert Chorus Creator scheme. Their instructions were clear: never disclose the Chorus sponsorship or the fact that the liberal Sixteen Thirty Fund was footing the bill.

Danesh Noshirvan’s Digital Jihad is connected to Sixteen Thirty Fund’s Chorus program and Dems’ Dark Money.

Internal communications reveal that organizers boast the nonprofit setup “avoids a lot of the public disclosure or public disclaimers” typically required of normal political advertising. That means no “paid for” labels and no names showing up on FEC reports.

In short, Democratic operatives established a shadow pipeline of cash to these social media megaphones. They skirted federal election transparency laws by hiding the money under a nonprofit’s cloak.

This revelation casts new light on the recent explosion of partisan propaganda on platforms like TikTok. It begs the question: which of the loudest Democrat-aligned influencers might be secretly on the take?

One name stands out: Danesh Noshirvan, the TikTok provocateur known as “ThatDaneshGuy.” His content – an endless jihad against conservatives – looks exactly like what a dark-money donor might pay for.

According to reporting by Taylor Lorenz and others, Noshirvan was among the influencers approached in 2024. In fact, he indicated on social media that he had even applied to join the Chorus cohort, suggesting a direct connection to this Sixteen Thirty Fund–sponsored effort (albeit the program’s secrecy meant participants were not officially named).

Danesh Noshirvan’s Digital Jihad Targets Conservatives

Danesh Noshirvan has built his fame – and fortune – by waging war on Americans he dislikes. The TikTok star’s “accountability” videos invariably single out people on the right. According to court filings, his campaigns “disproportionately target White, conservative, religious, traditional, and native-born Americans.”

In practice, that means he often goes after Trump supporters or people with conservative values. Noshirvan has openly shown contempt for Trump. He even posted a video of himself gleefully dancing on a mock-up of President Trump’s grave.

After the Dobbs decision, Noshirvan publicly shared home addresses, reportedly including private residences, of six conservative Supreme Court justices, urging his TikTok followers to direct harassment at their homes. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life was threatened when a mentally unstable man from California traveled to Maryland with weapons, admitting he intended to kill the Justice before being arrested near his home.

The FBI and law enforcement were alerted to the threats, yet federal authorities in the Biden Administration took no immediate action to stop the doxxing campaign.

Now it makes sense why – the Dark Money Dems were funding the attacks.

Danesh’s message to political opponents is clear: he intends to destroy reputations by any means necessary.

On social media, “ThatDaneshGuy” portrays himself as a vigilante exposing “racists” and “extremists.” In practice, he acts more like a digital “Jihadi Joe.” Noshirvan routinely smears targets with inflammatory labels – “anti-vaxer,” “anti-masker,” “white supremacist.” The Mega Influencer then urges his nearly 3 million followers to mob those targets in coordinated harassment campaigns – in the same modus operandi as the SCOTUS Justice attacks.

A pending lawsuit in Fort Myers federal court calls him a “prolific cyberstalker” who runs a “fee-for-service cyberstalking service” designed to enrich himself through harassment campaigns. The complaint also brands Noshirvan a “digital hitman” who incites mob harassment, weaponizes defamation, and wages “terror campaigns on TikTok.”

These phrases frame him not as a careless internet loudmouth, but as a calculated operator acting with malice, intent, and political purpose, motivated by the desire to ruin lives. In fact, he advertises his doxxing-for-hire skills on his profile, asking “Need someone identified?” next to a payment link.

The real-world consequences of Noshirvan’s campaigns have been devastating. In one notorious case, Texas high school football coach Aaron De La Torre died by suicide after enduring a wave of abuse. Media reports linked the harassment directly to Danesh’s online onslaught – a tragedy later dubbed the “Cancel Culture Killing.”

Aaron De La Torre [deceased] with wife Lori

In another, he falsely accused a West Virginia hairstylist of being a Nazi sympathizer. He unleashed harassment that wrecked her business and reputation.

Make no mistake, Danesh Noshirvan has left a wide wake of victims in his online jihads, ranging from ordinary citizens to professionals with reputations to lose. Among them are Jennifer Couture and Dr. Ralph Garramone, who allege in federal court that he doxxed, defamed, and incited harassment against them as part of a “cyberstalking-for-profit” scheme. Coco Briscoe, a Virginia influencer, has accused Noshirvan of targeting her with coordinated campaigns that damaged her livelihood. Daniel McGwire, a private citizen from California calling out the Mexican Cartel drug trade in his neighborhood, and Evan Berryhill, a conservative political commentator, were also subjected to his smear tactics and online mobbing.

These named cases are only a fraction of the fallout. Investigative Reporter Richard Luthmann describes the number of Noshirvan’s victims as running into the thousands, including targets, friends, and family members, each subjected to humiliation, reputational destruction, and in some cases physical danger as a direct result of his online harassment machine.

Noshirvan’s “accountability jihads” leave everyday people in ruins.

Each time, his own fame and bank account only grow.

Dark-Money Suspicions and Dem Operative Ties

Noshirvan’s close alignment with Democratic activists has only fueled questions about who is bankrolling him. One of his boosters is Scott Dworkin, a prominent Democratic strategist and co-founder of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump. Dworkin publicly promoted Danesh on social media – urging people to follow @ThatDaneshGuy and subscribe to his Patreon.

Danesh Noshirvan’s Digital Jihad: The Mega Influencer is directly linked to Scott Dworkin, founder of the Democratic Coalition Against Donald Trump

He praised Danesh as “one of the hardest working investigators out there” and a “fearless advocate” for truth. It was a clear signal that Noshirvan had the blessing of influential anti-Trump networks. He had backing from players at the top of the Democratic food chain.

Danesh Noshirvan’s Digital Jihad: Scott Dworkin

More evidence suggests that Noshirvan may be a paid operative rather than an independent do-gooder. Richard Luthmann’s federal lawsuit flatly alleges that Danesh is on the payroll of Democratic dark-money interests. The complaint links Noshirvan to Dworkin’s operation and claims they are funded by liberal mega-donor George Soros, among others.

Luthmann even argues that Noshirvan’s entire TikTok “accountability” shtick is really a “foreign active measure”. He claims regimes in Beijing and Tehran cooked it up to undermine American society.

His suit names Dworkin’s group alongside the Chinese Communist Party and the Islamic Republic of Iran as possible puppet-masters pulling Danesh’s strings.

Danesh Noshirvan’s Digital Jihad: The Mega Influencer must answer questions about his funders in multiple lawsuits.

These explosive allegations underscore the high stakes behind Noshirvan’s antics. If true, the TikTok Mega Influencer is far from a lone vigilante. He would be a willing attack agent in a well-funded, coordinated campaign to smear conservatives.

His “grassroots jihad” starts to look like AstroTurf, fertilized by money from partisan power brokers. Some of those backers may have engaged in election law violations. Some may even be foreign adversaries, if the allegations hold true.

The new revelations about the covert Chorus creator scheme clear the way for the direct connection between Danesh and the dark money he has alleged in his past two years of coverage.

“I have the Sixteen Thirty Fund’s IRS Form 990. It’s a Rosetta Stone,” said Luthmann.

Legal Battles to Expose the Money Trail

Now, Noshirvan’s victims are dragging the TikTok terror into court – and the truth may soon come out. He faces a bevy of lawsuits in Florida federal courts, where plaintiffs accuse him of defamation, harassment, cyberstalking, and worse. All suits have a common scheme: part of his “services” is to punish those he deems guilty. They seek hefty damages for the devastation he caused.

Danesh Noshirvan’s Digital Jihad victim Stephen Carega is suing Danesh Noshirvan in Lake County, Florida, for falsely tagging him as a racist.

A lawsuit by Richard Luthmann directly targets the exposure of Danesh’s hidden backers as evidence of malice. Luthmann’s case not only sues Noshirvan for the torment he inflicted, but explicitly targets the funding behind Danesh’s operation. Through the legal discovery process and old-fashioned investigative journalism, he plans to unmask the money trail.

“You can say many things about me, but you can’t say I don’t know all about money laundering,” Luthmann said, who was previously an attorney working in offshore finance and asset protection. “This is going to be like shooting fish in a barrel because most of these people are very, very stupid.”

Danesh may soon be compelled to turn over financial records, communications, and other evidence revealing who pays for his digital jihads. Any secret contracts or dark-money stipends from groups like Chorus or Dworkin’s network could be laid bare under oath.

Luthmann says the Sixteen Thirty Fund’s 2023 IRS Form 990 is a roadmap of the dark money ecosystem behind the Chorus Creator scheme. The filing lists a wide array of grantee organizations that received six- and seven-figure checks. Among them are America Votes ($625,000), ProgressNow ($1.8 million), North Fund ($8.1 million), Empire State Voices ($3.4 million), Family Friendly Action Fund ($3.3 million), Western Conservation Action ($3.3 million), and We Act 4 Change ($1.5 million).

Sixteen Thirty Fund IRS Form 990 Page 1

Many of these are 501(c)(4) advocacy nonprofits designed to move money quickly into political organizing, influencer campaigns, and social media operations while shielding donor identities. Subpoenas to these organizations would trace the flow of dollars from Sixteen Thirty Fund’s coffers into the hands of digital operatives and content creators.

Luthmann has stated his belief that this trail does not stop with broad progressive causes—it extends directly into the influencer incubator Chorus. It will tie all the way to notorious online jihadist Danesh Noshirvan and his cabal, potentially including online creator James McGibney and Attorney Nicholas Chiappetta.

“In addition to the consultants and political hack organizations receiving millions, there are forty-seven consultants listed on the 990 that received substantial monies from the Sixteen Thirty Fund,” Luthmann said. “We will hit paydirt, and Danesh and his dark money masters will be fully exposed. Danesh and his crew can’t ‘delete’ bank transfers.”

Luthmann also says Danesh could be in “big trouble” because he has already certified truthful financial disclosures in other cases.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele, who sits in the Fort Myers Division of the Middle District of Florida U.S. Court. Danesh Noshirvan has several cases pending in Florida state and federal courts.

“A few months ago, I was shocked when I heard that Danesh was abandoning his economic claims against Garramone and Couture. Now it makes sense,” Luthmann said. “I’d bet dollars to donuts he was told, maybe by Dworkin himself, to obscure the money trail. It’s all beginning to make sense.”

By compelling production of financial records, communications, and subgrants from these entities, prosecutors or civil litigants could expose the full extent of how Democratic dark money was laundered through nonprofit shells to underwrite political influence campaigns.

Luthmann says he’s not worried about his safety for exposing powerful dark money interests that could potentially be linked to individuals with dangerous connections.

“I’m sure there’s dark money that traces back to Beijing, Tehran, and the Mexican Cartels. Out of this feeding trough is how Danesh apparently makes his money,” Luthmann said. “It shows intent and malice. But it also shows crimes, and I’ve already handed off substantial information to Trump’s people. When anyone ever wonders why they have trouble serving me with papers, it’s for good reason. I’m smart. I don’t want to get shot by the Mexican hitmen that Danesh evidently simps for. We’re protected because we have Jesus and President Trump keeping us safe.”

The courts are already scrutinizing Noshirvan’s tactics – and taking a dim view of them.

In August, a federal judge sanctioned Danesh for engaging in bad-faith litigation tactics and found that he had incited an online mob with false accusations. The judge warned that if Noshirvan continues his abuse, more severe penalties will follow. That could even include outright dismissal of his claims.

Cornered by multiple lawsuits and judicial rebukes, “ThatDaneshGuy” is finally being forced into the sunlight. Soon enough, the TikTok Terror may have to reveal who’s really funding his jihad. Whether it’s partisan dark money, foreign interests, or both, the answers may finally come to light.

