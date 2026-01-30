Danesh Targets Navy Rape Survivor: Antifa-linked mega influencer cyberstalked and suicide-baited using bots, doxxing, and harassment.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Let’s stop playing make-believe. Antifa Leader Danesh Noshirvan doesn’t practice “accountability.” He practices ideological sadism. His pattern is clear: contempt for white women, open hostility to the American military, and a fixation on humiliating rape survivors for clicks and clout. What he did to Navy veteran Rebecca Martin wasn’t edgy content or online drama—it was disgraceful, predatory, and criminal in spirit if not yet fully charged on paper. He weaponized her trauma, her service, and her child as entertainment. That’s not activism. That’s abuse dressed up as politics. And sooner or later, the law catches up to people who confuse cruelty with courage. This piece, “Danesh Targets Navy Rape Survivor,” was first published on FrankReport.com.

This is Part #3 of the Danesh Chronicles

Frank Parlato

Rebecca Martin

Richard Luthmann

The Man Behind the Mask

(FLORIDA, USA) – Danesh Noshirvan AKA @ThatDaneshGuy is a 38-year-old from Mansfield, Pennsylvania. He has cases pending across the country, including in the federal court in Fort Myers.

He calls what he performs on TikTok “accountability culture.” TikTok lists two million followers. Independent analysis suggests roughly 1.5 million are bots. Only a few thousand followers show consistent human engagement.

X banned him for doxxing Supreme Court justices.

He is facing a $62,320 federal court sanction for “bad faith” conduct after a judge found he lied about and harassed opposing counsel in his own lawsuit. A Texas grand jury is reportedly investigating whether his campaign against high school football coach Aaron De La Torre—who killed himself ten days after Noshirvan targeted him—constitutes cyberstalking.

He is the man who targeted Rebecca Blumer Martin, a Navy veteran whose story of military rape and subsequent PTSD was published in Rolling Stone in 2013.

What follows is Rebecca’s account describing events she says occurred between September 2021 and the present.

Her testimony has been edited for clarity and length.

September 11, 2021

Danesh attacked Rebecca Martin relentlessly with his bot army.

By Rebecca Martin

It was 9/11. On TikTok, I came across a livestream featuring Danesh Noshirvan, titled “Guilt” and “Savannah Mom.” They were discussing how they had hacked into someone’s account.

Danesh said he microwaved SIM cards to prevent the possible discovery of what he does to identify people.

Someone in the live comments asked, “Why are you microwaving SIM cards?”

I knew. I’m a Navy veteran. I know what criminal activity looks like. It offended me that they were celebrating hacking Americans. I reported it to the FBI.

January 1, 2022

Before Danesh targeted me, I had 89,000 followers on TikTok. I covered cold cases and public court proceedings. After Jen Welch attempted suicide, following Danesh’s harassment campaign, I posted a video showing him discussing hacking and included instructions for reporting it to the FBI.

On January 1, 2022, he responded by mocking my voice and sexually harassing me. After that, the bot accounts appeared under variations of the same name, “You Lie Like a Rug.” When I blocked one, another took its place.

They told me to become one of the twenty-two. If you don’t know that reference: 22 veterans die by suicide every day.

Danesh posted links to the Rolling Stone article describing my rape during military service and my PTSD.

He added, “This is going to be bigger than Rolling Stone.”

I started getting calls on my phone and spoofed text messages. My husband got messages from women sending nudes, saying, “You missed our date last night.”

Danesh Targets Navy Rape Survivor: Phishing Attack

This is the phishing link they used to access my router.

My four-year-old daughter used my husband’s old phone on WiFi so she could play games and watch YouTube videos. It received phishing messages. She clicked one. After that, our devices were compromised.

From there, I believe Danesh gained access to our router and other devices.

When I later said they hacked a child’s phone, one of Danesh’s coconspirators—Guilt—said, “That wasn’t a kid’s phone.”

She admitted they hacked the device.

January 5, 2022

Four days after the harassment began, just days after Jen Welch’s suicide attempt, I tried to hang myself.

I had just gotten out of the shower. My hair was still wet. I was not in a good place mentally. My health was deteriorating. Danesh and his coconspirators were harassing me, attacking me, and threatening my family.

I saw all these messages telling me to become one of the 22 today.

I thought: You know what? You won’t leave me alone. Fine. Fuck you. I’m going to do it. I fell out of the noose. I broke my arm. They had to set it.

While I was hospitalized from my suicide attempt and broken arm, Danesh claimed I was faking it.

His moderators piled on. Lisa. Melissa Brubeck. Cindy Esquire. They were his Patreon supporters. They were paying him to help him destroy people.

When They Came to Vegas

Online, they used handles like “Everybodyknowsyourname,” “roserealtalk,” and “buggiegirl18.”

They kept posting links to my Rolling Stone article. Then one day, Melissa Brubeck got on a plane to Las Vegas to find me.

When she landed, she created a new account called “gfytoday.” She commented that she wanted to rape me—her words were “carnal knowledge.”

Then she went to my husband’s job. She showed up asking for him. She told people she was his aunt.

Brubeck also wrote a blog. She called it “My Manifesto.” In it, she admitted to “performing a background check” on me.

That background check became the information Danesh used to doxx me.

My Daughter

After I came home from the hospital, the harassment didn’t stop.

They had gained access to my private videos, screen-recorded them, edited them, and redistributed them on an account called “Pablo Ice Cream Bar.”

One of the videos showed my four-year-old daughter playing with a rainbow crochet doll. They claimed I was teaching my child to harm Black people with voodoo, over a rainbow-colored doll and a four-year-old’s imaginative play.

Here is the IC3 report submitted by Melissa Brubeck admitting to posting a video of my child on the Pablo account.

On December 23, 2022, Danesh asked his followers to call Child Protective Services on me.

What Danesh didn’t know: I’m a Choctaw Native American tribal member. Under the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, CPS has no jurisdiction over Native American children.

The Judge

I tried to file a protection order against Danesh in Las Vegas. I was actually living in North Las Vegas—a different city. I filed in the wrong jurisdiction deliberately because Danesh kept telling everyone I was in Las Vegas. I figured if they harassed the police, filing false claims about me, seeking my arrest, at least it would be the wrong department.

The judge denied it. Wrong jurisdiction. Then he told me privately. “I am very sympathetic to what you’re going through.” He warned me that if I refiled in my actual jurisdiction, I would reveal my location to my harassers.

His advice: “Move and don’t tell people where you are.”

Danesh Targets Navy Rape Survivor: The Arsenal

Danesh found court documents from my rape case. He and his followers circulated paragraphs describing how I was drugged and raped by an Army service member on February 12, 2010, while I was a Cryptologic Technician stationed at Fort Gordon. They used my military sexual trauma as entertainment.

He used my face as the thumbnail for his videos because it got him more views.

Danesh advertised his porn site using my face.

He called me a “Halloween decoration.”

He admitted—publicly—that he had access to my Dropbox.

He and his followers created accounts pretending to be me.

They posted a geolocation to my house.

They published videos mocking my rape. Someone commented on one of my videos: “I believe you. And I thank you for your service.”

Underneath, someone using my name commented: “She lies.”

Danesh calls rape victims liars. He digs up the worst moment of your life and uses it as a weapon. He posts your trauma, your military records, your child’s face, your home address—and then he calls you the problem.

Danesh Targets Navy Rape Survivor: The Impersonation Army

He and his followers created accounts using variations of my username. They would argue with strangers, attack people, spread misinformation—pretending to be me. When people saw these accounts behaving badly, they thought it was me. They hated me based on the actions of impostors.

One account impersonated my username and got into an argument with someone about their autistic child. I’m autistic myself. I would never mock someone’s autistic child. But people thought I did because the account used my name.

A fake account impersonating me.

When I copyright-claimed my images, they changed the profile pictures and kept going. They found me in random comment sections to harass me using my child’s image.

That’s the plan. Destroy the person. Destroy their reputation. Make everyone believe the target is the monster. And when you break them—or they die—move on to the next one.

Danesh Targets Navy Rape Survivor: Nude Photographs

Through hacking, they obtained some nude pictures of me that were private. I received text messages from someone who sent me naked images of myself. I played it off like they had the wrong number. I didn’t want them to confirm my identity. But I showed the screenshot to James McGibney—one of Danesh’s allies who had doxxed me.

McGibney recognized the phone number. He said: “We’ve doxxed this person before. I need to look into this.”

That’s when he realized Danesh uses tactics against others, then claims those same tactics were used against him.

Whatever Danesh said happened to his wife, whatever he said happened to him—it wasn’t being done to him. It was him doing it.

The Nursing Board

One of Danesh’s coconspirators, “Muscles and Nursing,” working at a veteran’s home as a nurse, attacked me online. I reported him to the state nursing board.

He asked Guilt to hack into the nursing board to delete my complaint.

Guilt said, “I’m not doing this anymore.”

Danesh’s own hacker had a limit. Government databases were apparently it.

McGibney’s Apology

James McGibney

McGibney is the only person who ever apologized for exploiting my daughter.

He wouldn’t do it publicly, but he did it privately—on X, in direct messages. He told me he was in a group chat with people who suggested he buy the URL “Rebecca.Navy” so they could doxx me. He refused. Veteran to veteran, he said. Leave us alone.

He also admitted someone was angry with him when he took down the doxxing of me. I can only assume that was Danesh.

Danesh Targets Navy Rape Survivor: The Harasser Who Died

LisaMarie was one of Danesh’s dedicated followers. She would harass me every hour on the hour. I’m not exaggerating. She was on his Patreon. She was on his Discord. She created accounts to impersonate people—including an attorney named Chris Hunter. She used my child’s image to spread misinformation about my rape.

In June 2022, LisaMarie took her own life.

I was one of the first to notice. I knew something was wrong because the harassment stopped. When someone is attacking you every hour and then suddenly goes silent, you notice.

Danesh blamed me for her death.

A woman who spent months stalking me, impersonating attorneys, using my daughter’s image to mock my rape, harassing me on the hour every hour, and when she died, Danesh said it was my fault.

Her husband came on TikTok to address the rumors. People were saying she’d been bullied into suicide. Her husband said no—” she gave it as good as she got.”

He was telling the truth. She was an attacker, not a victim of attacks. She was one of Danesh’s coconspirators.

Here’s what this shows: Danesh’s operation destroys everyone it touches. His targets attempt suicide. His followers take their lives. He keeps going, weaponizing every death, blaming everyone but himself.

LisaMarie harassed me until the day she died. Then Danesh used her death to harass me more.

The Perfect Blue Connection

I’d been documenting Danesh and his coconspirators. One of them, Our Exorcist, and Danesh had the same foreign language symbol appearing on both their pages.

I put that symbol into Google Translate. It was Japanese, and the words translated as Mamoru Uchida.

The name meant nothing to me. But I found a wiki page.

Mamoru Uchida is a character from Perfect Blue, a Japanese psychological thriller. In the story, Mamoru Uchida is a beast who becomes obsessed with a woman who rejects him. He stalks her. He sends her threatening letters. He terrorizes her psychologically.

She kills herself.

That’s who Danesh (and Our Exorcist) chose to identify with: A stalker whose victim commits suicide.

His operation is doxxing people, subjecting them to threatening messages and attacks until they break. He found a fictional character who does what he does—stalk and terrorize until the target is dead—and they made him their symbol.

Jen Welch attempted suicide.

I attempted suicide.

Aaron De La Torre is dead.

This was the plan.

Danesh Targets Navy Rape Survivor: Today

I record and screenshot every single interaction I have. Danesh said on a live stream that I document everything. So he’s kind of left me alone. He knows I will record it, document it, and post about it.

My original account is gone. They mass-reported it until TikTok’s system deleted it. That’s what he does: mass-reports the person right before he makes a video. They report every video, every comment, the account itself, over and over until the system thinks you’re the problem.

How many real followers does he have? Out of two million? A couple thousand, maybe. The rest are bots.

I offered to testify in Jennifer Couture’s lawsuit against him. I told her I just need to know the date and where to show up.

I was supposed to become one of the 22.

I refused.

Danesh Targets Navy Rape Survivor: The Pattern

Jen Welch attempted suicide. I attempted suicide four days later. Aaron De La Torre died ten days after Noshirvan targeted him.

LisaMarie harassed me hourly until June 2022, when she took her own life. Noshirvan blamed me.

In another time, this would be called collateral damage. In this one, it is called content.

A Note to the FBI

Now, a note addressed not to the audience, but to the authorities.

Jennifer Couture’s civil trial will place Danesh Noshirvan under oath. His coconspirators will be named.

Communications will be examined. A federal judge has already imposed a $62,320 sanction for harassment and bad faith conduct—an official finding, not an allegation.

The reports have been in FBI possession since September 2021. The witnesses are no longer hypothetical. They are present, willing, and waiting.

The door to the courtroom is open.

Rebecca Martin can be found on TikTok as @the10toedtomato and on X as @YupCherie.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

