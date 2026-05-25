Debt Remembered and Debt Ignored: Memorial Day exposes two American debts: one paid in blood, the other dumped on us by Washington.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Greg Maresca hits the nerve that polite America avoids. Memorial Day is not a sale, a picnic, or a politician’s photo-op. It is a ledger. The names carved into stone paid one debt in full. Washington, meanwhile, keeps running up another and smiling for the cameras while the bill gets mailed to children who never had a vote. That is the obscenity. The fallen understood duty. They carried the mission. They did not pass the burden to the next guy. Our leaders should try that once. One debt built freedom. The other may bury it. This piece is “Debt Remembered and Debt Ignored,” also available on FLGulfNews.com.

Greg Maresca

By Greg Maresca

Memorial Day compels Americans to confront a word we avoid: debt. Not the financial kind that Congress pretends will magically resolve itself, but the older, heavier meaning — the kind carved into headstones at Arlington and cemeteries across the country. It is the debt paid in full by those who gave their lives, so the rest of us could live free.

No interest rate can measure it. No budget line can contain it. It is final, irrevocable, and sacred.

Debt Remembered and Debt Ignored: Memorial Day

Every year, we pause, as we should, to acknowledge that liberty is no accident. Its purchase price is steep. Many stood a post, walked point, climbed into a cockpit, or sailed into hostile waters so that we could enjoy the ordinary luxuries of American life: arguing about politics, grilling in the backyard, complaining about work, raising families in relative peace. The fallen paid the ultimate debt, while the rest of us live on the dividends of their courage.

There remains another debt that all Americans must face, one far less noble and far more self‑inflicted: the national debt that at $39 trillion is growing faster than the economy and its current path is unsustainable with interest payments amounting to $1 trillion a year – a figure most cannot comprehend.

Unlike the solemn debt honored on Memorial Day, this one grows not from sacrifice but from avoidance, avarice, and unaccountability. It is the bill we keep pushing onto future generations because those elected lack the discipline and forbearance to make the difficult choices.

The contrast is stark.

On one side are the young Americans who never hesitated when their country asked for everything. On the other, a political culture that bemoans over the smallest act of fiscal restraint. The fallen gave their lives, while Washington can’t forego a spending increase.

Memorial Day reminds us that debts must be paid.

The laws of economics will not suspend themselves out of patriotic courtesy. We borrow to fund today’s comforts while expecting tomorrow’s citizens, many of whom are not yet born, to pay the bill.

Imagine explaining this to a Marine who never made it home from Fallujah or a soldier who fell in the Korengal Valley. They understood duty in its rawest form. They lived by the credo that you don’t hand your problems over to the next guy. You handle them. You carry your weight. You complete the mission.

Debt Remembered and Debt Ignored: A debt dumped on us by Washington’s lack of discipline.

The contrast is telling, and that is the point.

Memorial Day should not be reduced to a political talking point; rather, it should remind us of the standards we once held. The men and women we honor this day lived with a clarity of purpose that our national budget sorely lacks. They understood that freedom requires responsibility. They knew that choices have consequences. They accepted that service is putting the country’s needs ahead of one’s personal initiatives.

If we truly want to honor their memory, we can start by adopting even a fraction of that discipline. We can demand leaders who treat the national debt as a real threat, not a distant abstraction. We can stop pretending that borrowing without limit is a harmless national pastime. And we can remember that the freedoms secured by the fallen are weakened when the nation they died for is weighed down by obligations it cannot meet.

The debt paid by America’s fallen is unpayable, but it is not unteachable. It is written in sacrifice, in folded flags, in names etched into stone.

One debt was paid in blood. The other is being charged to our children.

And if we forget the difference, then we have learned nothing from those who paid the first.

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