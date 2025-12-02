Delinquent Danesh Destroyed: TikTok agitator ThatDaneshGuy faces a $62K sanction he cannot appeal. Precedent ensures the penalty sticks.

TikTok Antics Backfire in Fort Myers Federal Court

Limousine Libtard and Trust Fund Baby Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan built an internet persona and following as an Average Joe “accountability” content creator, calling out others for perceived bad deeds. The Woke social media starlet made his name by, among other things, doxxing the Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court, dancing on President Trump’s grave with his TDS in full display, using his children as Woke props, and criminally cyberharassing a Texas High School football coach to death.

Now, a federal judge has turned the tables. The Mansfield, Pennsylvania-based TikTok agitator was slapped with a $62,320 sanction in his own lawsuit – a penalty for outrageous misconduct that the judge branded as “bad-faith.”

Noshirvan had sued plastic surgeon Dr. Ralph Garramone, his wife Jennifer Couture, and others, claiming they harassed and defamed him after Danesh posted a viral video of a parking lot altercation involving Couture.

Instead of finding vindication, Noshirvan’s courtroom behavior ignited a legal blowback.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

U.S. District Judge John E. Steele delivered the rebuke after a two-day hearing, ordering Noshirvan to “reimburse the victim” – Garramone’s plastic surgery practice – for legal expenses that “would not have [been] incurred but for [Noshirvan’s] misconduct.”

The $62K sanction represents attorneys’ fees racked up solely because of Noshirvan’s antics. It’s an extraordinary smackdown for a social media terror who fancied himself the accuser.

Judge Steele traced the penalty to a fiery deposition incident: Noshirvan barged into his wife’s testimony with profanity-laced interruptions and threats aimed at the opposing lawyer, Julian Jackson-Fannin. The court found that the tirade was “committed in bad faith” and served “no purpose other than to harass and intimidate.”

Now, Danesh is the one paying the price. And his next high-six-figure trust fund payment doesn’t hit until late January 2026.

¡Pobrecito!

Delinquent Danesh Destroyed: GoFundMe Fail

Last month, Danesh appealed to his social media following and failed miserably, earning a failing grade below 65%.

Using a deceptive GoFundMe campaign, the Mega Influencer raised only $39K from his three million-plus followers. That means Danesh fans value his content at just over one cent. And like the penny, Danesh may soon face extinction.

Danesh and his lawyer, Nicholas Chiappetta of Lake Worth, Florida, also blew the appellate deadline. Judge Steele issued the sanctions Opinion and Order on October 30, which gave them 30 days to file a notice of appeal under Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 4(a)(1)(A).

They never filed one.

When the clock ran out on November 29, the order became final, unappealable, and fully enforceable. In the Eleventh Circuit, missing that deadline is jurisdictional — once the 30 days expire, no appeal is possible, and the sanctions “stick” forever.

In short, the TikTok loudmouth’s outbursts have backfired spectacularly, and now he must pay the piper without delay.

Delinquent Danesh Destroyed: Bad Faith Blowup and Blistering Reprimand

Noshirvan’s troubles didn’t end at that deposition meltdown – they only escalated afterward. Immediately following the heated session, he took to social media and blasted Jackson-Fannin with lurid accusations. Noshirvan accused the Black attorney of being a racist and a misogynist, even claiming the lawyer “produced ‘revenge porn’” in court.

Black Miami Civil Rights Attorney Julian Jackson Fannin

These false and incendiary posts sparked an online mob. A wave of vile threats soon targeted the attorney, his family, and colleagues, many seemingly from fake accounts and bots that Noshirvan is known to deploy.

The stunt crossed every line – and Judge Steele took notice.

In a scathing written order, the judge recounted how Noshirvan’s explicit tirade and subsequent smear campaign were flat-out false and calculated to inflame. The court deemed Noshirvan’s online allegations “false, inflammatory, and intentionally made to incite followers to engage in foreseeable harassment and intimidation.”

Danesh’s Libelous Social Media Post

Far from exposing wrongdoing, the TikTok provocateur concocted lies to sic an internet mob on his opponent. Judge Steele concluded this behavior was intentional, egregious, and inexcusable in a court proceeding. It amounted to an abuse of the judicial process in pursuit of a personal vendetta.

The court’s hammer fell hard: not only must Noshirvan pay $62,320 to cover the defense’s legal bills, but his own attorney, Nicholas Chiappetta, earned a public reprimand for failing to control his client’s rampage. The message was unmistakable – the federal court will not tolerate litigants who turn a lawsuit into a social media circus of harassment.

Noshirvan’s bad-faith blowup earned him a costly lesson.

Delinquent Danesh Destroyed: Eleventh Circuit Precedent – No Escape on Appeal

Noshirvan has hinted at appealing the sanction, but he blew his chance. The last day to appeal the October 30 order came days ago. And even if he had, Eleventh Circuit law is not on his side.

Recent precedent from the U.S. Court of Appeals underscores that such sanctions will stick when a litigant behaves as badly as he did. Federal courts have inherent power to punish conduct that “abuses the judicial process.” To wield this power, a judge must find “subjective bad faith” – meaning the offender knew or recklessly ignored that their actions were frivolous or harassing.

Judge Steele’s order painstakingly documented Noshirvan’s bad faith, checking every box: intentional disruption, knowingly false accusations, and a scheme to intimidate the other side. On appeal, the Eleventh Circuit would review that bad-faith finding only for clear error, a highly deferential standard.

In plain terms, unless the trial judge’s findings are wildly implausible – and here they are well-supported – the appeals court won’t disturb them.

Ironically, for Danesh, a high-profile case from last month involving a source of his derangement drives the point home.

In Trump v. Clinton, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed nearly $1 million in sanctions against Donald Trump and his lawyer for a bad-faith conspiracy lawsuit.

The appellate panel, led by Chief Judge William Pryor, rejected every excuse and upheld the trial court’s determination that Trump’s suit was frivolous and politically motivated. They emphasized that prior patterns of abusive litigation can justify sanctions, noting “we have affirmed a sanctions award” in similar repeat-offender circumstances.

The court found “no basis for vacatur” of Trump’s penalties.

That spells bad news for Noshirvan: if a former President couldn’t overturn sanctions for bad faith, a TikTok instigator stands little chance. Eleventh Circuit precedent signals that Noshirvan’s $62K hit isn’t going anywhere.

Delinquent Danesh Destroyed: Pay Up or Shut Up – Consequences Loom

With his legal defeat now sealed at the trial level, Noshirvan faces a stark choice: pay up or suffer the consequences. Judge Steele ordered the $62,320 sanction to be paid immediately, warning that Noshirvan’s entire case could be dismissed if he doesn’t pay.

“Danesh is already a month late on his bill,” journalist Richard Luthmann quipped. “He can beg his 3 million social media followers for quarters if he must.”

Delinquent Danesh Destroyed: Fundraise Fail

But that GoFundMe.com appeal already failed.

Even if he abandons the lawsuit or drags out an appeal, the sanction isn’t evaporating – it’s effectively a judgment that will haunt him for decades. According to the court, this debt remains enforceable for up to 20 years, during which Dr. Garramone’s team can garnish Noshirvan’s wages, seize his bank funds, or slap liens on his property.

Interest is already ticking upward on the unpaid amount, compounding every year. In other words, the longer Noshirvan resists, the more it will cost him in the end.

Noshirvan protested that he has limited means – at one point claiming he had only $5,000 to his name – but being broke is not a defense against court sanctions. And Danesh is a trust-fund baby.

The federal court’s stance is clear: the sanction stands, no matter what. Any attempt to dodge payment could invite even harsher repercussions, like a contempt finding.

The Eleventh Circuit’s hard line on bad-faith litigants means Noshirvan can expect no sympathetic ear. Danesh must pay – immediately.

His bad behavior bought him a $62K problem that he can’t shake. The TikTok avenger who unleashed an online mob now finds himself cornered by the law – the bill has come due, and it’s not going away.

