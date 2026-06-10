Did Danesh Target A Witness? Cortney Kotzian says the Danesh Noshirvan war followed her to Illinois, raising witness-intimidation questions.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Danesh Noshirvan built his brand by turning private people into public targets and calling it activism. Now the Fort Myers federal courthouse may be staring at the logical endpoint of that machine. Cortney Kotzian is not background noise. She is a listed witness who can explain how the @ThatDaneshGuy pressure model works in real life — online mobs, reputational attacks, fear, housing chaos, and private communications under siege. If Danesh or anyone in his orbit tried to destabilize her before trial, this is no longer influencer drama. This is witness intimidation territory, and the logs may tell the story. This piece is “Did Danesh Target A Witness?,” first available on FLGulfNews.com.

Dick LaFontaine

M. Thomas Nast

Richard Luthmann

How Brazen Has Danesh Noshirvan Become?

(FORT MYERS, FLORIDA) – Earlier this year, Cortney Kotzian, known online as @TheOmahaOracle, moved away from Southwest Florida and into the Chicago area, where an opportunity in the culinary industry took her. But she still could not outrun Cancel Culture Mega Influencer Danesh Noshirvan‘s firestorm.

Kotzian, a Nebraska native and Victim of Danesh, is mentioned on Noshirvan’s Witness List in Noshirvan v. Couture, the Fort Myers federal case that has become a legal landfill of TikTok feuds, defamation claims, online AI harassment campaigns, and courtroom blowback. She is listed as a federal witness for the counterclaimant-victims, Fort Myers-based Dr. Ralph Garramone, Garramone Plastic Surgery, his wife Jennifer Couture, and their family.

Did Danesh Target A Witness?: Cortney Kotzian – @TheOmahaOracle

Things seemed to be stabilizing for Cortney Kotzian after her move north: she had secured housing in the Chicago area, began her new position, and was trying to rebuild her social life away from the Southwest Florida chaos orbiting Danesh Noshirvan’s litigation and social media terror campaign.

Then, almost out of nowhere, came the housing blow-up — a sudden landlord conflict, alleged strange behavior around her apartment, police involvement, and what Kotzian believes was outside interference designed to destabilize her.

Quickly thereafter came fresh alarm bells. Kotzian reported attempted access activity against her Telegram and WhatsApp accounts, with screenshots showing multiple verification-code texts and one message stating her WhatsApp account was being registered on a new device.

Only one name could come to her mind: Danesh Noshirvan. The ruthless SCOTUS Doxxer and Cancel Culture Killer had targeted her before she could testify.

It’s a serious claim and risky business. Federal law treats intentional harassment aimed at dissuading a potential witness from testifying as a form of witness tampering.

Kotzian is not some random online heckler wandering through the smoke. She is an articulate social media personality, a woman who understands an audience, commands attention on camera, and has lived inside the Danesh ecosystem long enough to explain it in plain English. That makes her dangerous to Noshirvan in a courtroom.

The question now is no longer merely whether Danesh has run a years-long social media war against his enemies. The question is sharper, uglier, and potentially criminal: is a federal-court witness being terrorized before trial?

Did Danesh Target A Witness: The War Followed Cortney Kotzian To Illinois

What began as a federal defamation-and-harassment case has boomeranged back against Danesh Noshirvan, exposing a years-long @ThatDaneshGuy online campaign of reputational destruction, business interference, cyberstalking, false reports, and AI and bot-driven monetized harassment targeting Dr. Garramone, his wife, his family, and his practice. Danesh has called for weaponized violence in support of his paid agitation.

The legal battle has become less a clean defamation case and more a federal-court autopsy of Noshirvan’s online harassment model: years of social media attacks, follower mobilization, and targeted reputational warfare where private people were turned into content for his @ThatDaneshGuy machine. Garramone says Danesh’s actions have caused nearly $14 million in economic damage—before medical and emotional-distress claims are even counted.

Cortney Kotzian had been living in Naples, Florida, for the past few years when she took the opportunity to chase fresh scenery in Naperville, Illinois. Part of the move, she says, was practical and personal: she wanted distance from the Southwest Florida chaos surrounding Danesh Noshirvan, his online orbit, and the threats and pressure she says she had received while living there.

Naperville offered the promise of a reset — a job, a room, a new city, and the kind of cosmopolitan anonymity where she could breathe, rebuild, and prepare for the next chapter without constantly feeling watched, tracked, or dragged back into the @ThatDaneshGuy vortex.

Then came the housing blow-up — the moment Kotzian says her fresh start in Naperville turned into another front in the Danesh war. According to Kotzian, landlord Barbara Richards allegedly became fixated on her social media, her conversations, her work situation, and the people around her, while Kotzian began to suspect that outside poison was being poured into the relationship.

She believes Danesh Noshirvan, or someone in his orbit, contacted Richards, spread lies about her, and helped trigger a chain reaction that left Kotzian scrambling for safe housing just as she was trying to stabilize her life and prepare for the federal courthouse battlefield in Fort Myers in November.

The pattern Kotzian describes is unmistakable: things were finally going well, then the same kind of chaos she says followed her in Southwest Florida suddenly appeared in Illinois, right where she lived, right where she slept, and right where a listed federal witness could be knocked off balance before trial.

Kotzian later said police contacted her because someone had allegedly gone onto Zillow, found Richards, and impersonated Kotzian while threatening Richards over the security deposit — conduct Kotzian denies and believes was designed to make her look unstable, poison her landlord relationship, trigger police involvement, and force her out of safe housing.

She specifically said she believed “Danesh” was sending police to Richards’ house and “preventing me from having a safe place to live” by lying about her and others online. The allegation remains unproven, but Kotzian’s claim is clear: she believes Danesh or his orbit targeted her landlord, spread lies, and helped turn her housing into another battlefield.

Motive, means, and opportunity are now squarely on the table.

Did Danesh Target A Witness: Why Kotzian Matters

TikTok presence is not testimony, but presence matters. A witness who can look jurors in the eye, tell a coherent story, and translate years of online chaos into human terms can do damage that no spreadsheet or motion practice can do.

Kotzian is potentially a great witness for Garramone and Couture because she can translate the whole ugly Danesh ecosystem into human language. She is not a corporate damages expert, a lawyer, or a paid consultant; she is a social media native who lived inside the @ThatDaneshGuy blast radius, understands how the online pressure machine works, and can explain to a jury how posts, followers, group chats, impersonation claims, and digital harassment become real-world fear.

That is terrible for Danesh because Kotzian is not easily dismissed as an establishment witness or legal technician. She presents as articulate, emotionally direct, media-savvy, and comfortable in front of an audience — the exact kind of witness who can take years of chaotic online conduct and make it simple: this was not advocacy, this was a campaign.

If she testifies consistently with what she has already said, she could help Garramone and Couture show motive, pattern, impact, and intimidation, while making Danesh look less like a plaintiff seeking justice and more like an operator trying to control the narrative before the jury ever hears the case.

That is the heart of the theory Kotzian is advancing: the pressure campaign is not random. She believes the pattern points to Danesh or someone acting in his orbit. She sees the timing, the litigation stakes, the attempted access to private communications, and the pressure around her move as part of a coordinated effort.

That belief is evidence of her state of mind, not direct proof of Danesh’s hand. But in witness-intimidation analysis, state of mind matters, timing matters, and the target’s relationship to an official proceeding matters.

If the goal is to rattle her, isolate her, drain her, or make her unavailable, then the courthouse has a serious problem.

FLGulfNews.com

Did Danesh Target A Witness: Federal Criminal Exposure Is Not A Toy

Federal witness-tampering law is not built only for mobsters whispering threats in parking lots. Under 18 U.S.C. § 1512(b), it is a crime to knowingly use intimidation, threats, corrupt persuasion, or misleading conduct with intent to influence, delay, or prevent testimony in an official proceeding.

Under § 1512(d), intentional harassment that hinders, delays, prevents, or dissuades a person from attending or testifying can carry up to three years in prison. The same statute makes clear that the proceeding does not even have to be pending or about to begin at the time of the conduct.

That is why this is not just internet drama. If a litigant, ally, follower, investigator, troll, or cutout is trying to scare Kotzian away from testimony, the law has a name for that. If someone is trying to compromise her phone, penetrate her Telegram or WhatsApp, interfere with her housing, or trigger police chaos around her while she is tied to a federal proceeding, that is not “content.” That is potential obstruction.

Illinois law adds another layer. The state’s stalking statute defines harassment as a course of conduct directed at a specific person causing substantial emotional distress and serving no legitimate purpose. It also defines cyberstalking through repeated electronic communication and, in certain circumstances, unauthorized access or attempted access to online accounts.

Again, attribution is the battlefield. Screenshots of codes do not directly identify Danesh. But if platform logs, police records, IP data, device records, or communications tie this activity to Danesh or his agents, the joke ends fast.

Did Danesh Target A Witness: The Money Gun Is Pointed Back At Him

The timing is brutal for Danesh Noshirvan. For years, his public posture has been simple: Danesh as victim, Danesh as crusader, Danesh as the wounded social media truth-teller supposedly forced into federal court because bad people did bad things to him.

Now, the $50 million Garramone/Couture settlement demand flips that script like a courtroom table. This is no longer a “pay us and go away” situation for Danesh and his ambulance-chaser lawyers. This is a counteroffensive with numbers, names, theories, and a damages model that turns Noshirvan from plaintiff into potential financial target.

“My understanding is that the demand on the table asserts $13,975,456 in claimed economic losses for Garramone Plastic Surgery and Dr. Ralph Garramone,” said investigative reporter Richard Luthmann, who has been covering Danesh Noshirvan and “Woke Cancel Culture” for the last four years. “Add to that roughly $25 million in claimed emotional-distress damages, for a stated total of $38,975,456, and additional damages reserved all the way up to $50 million.”

That is not pocket-change litigation theater. That is a money gun pointed straight back at @ThatDaneshGuy. Even if Noshirvan disputes every dollar, even if he calls it inflated, even if his lawyers attack it as settlement-position shock-and-awe, the strategic reality is unavoidable: Garramone and Couture are no longer merely defending.

“Ralph Garramone and Jen Couture are on the offensive,” Luthmann said. “And can you blame them? They are sick of the bullshit, and now they’re looking to make Danesh answer for his lies, frauds, race-baiting, and harassment. They want him to pay the full cost of his online war. From what I’ve seen, if he keeps pressing, he’ll end up in prison or the poor house.”

Politically, legally, and psychologically, the Garramone demand changes the atmosphere around the case. Noshirvan is no longer standing alone at center stage as the influencer-plaintiff claiming victimhood. He is staring at a defense-side damages theory that paints him as the engine of a four-and-a-half-year campaign of online harassment, defamation, tortious interference, reputational destruction, false reports, and follower-driven pressure against private people and a medical practice.

That is why Cortney Kotzian matters. If the Garramone/Couture side has to explain to a Fort Myers jury how a TikTok influencer allegedly turns people into targets, weaponizes followers, drives reputational panic, and converts private suffering into content, Kotzian may be the kind of witness who can make the machinery understandable.

As @TheOmahaOracle, she speaks the language of social media. She knows the rhythm of the mob. She understands how online pile-ons bleed into jobs, housing, family, safety, and sanity. That makes her useful to Garramone and Couture — and potentially dangerous to Danesh.

That also gives Danesh, or anyone aligned with his interests, a motive to neutralize witnesses who can humanize the defense narrative. Kotzian does not need to be a perfect witness to be a damaging one. She only needs to be credible, composed, and clear enough to help jurors see the pattern. If she testifies cleanly, confidently, and consistently, she could help move the case away from “Danesh the victim” and toward “Danesh the operator.”

That is the last thing Noshirvan needs with eight-figure damages claims hanging over his head.

Neither Noshirvan nor his lawyer, Nicholas Chiappetta of Lake Worth, Florida, returned requests for comment.

Did Danesh Target A Witness?

So the question now hanging over Fort Myers federal court is ugly but unavoidable: is Cortney Kotzian merely being hit by random digital garbage, landlord chaos, and suspicious account-access attempts, or is a federal witness being pressured before trial?

The motive is there. The means are plausible. The opportunity is obvious.

And if phone logs, platform records, Zillow data, police reports, IP traces, or witness testimony connect the dots, Danesh may discover that his biggest problem is no longer TikTok, defamation, or even the settlement demand. It may be obstruction.

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