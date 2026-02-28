Domestic Terrorism (By Jack Doyle)
Was It Speech — Or a Pretext to Silence a Blogging Journalist?
LUTHMANN NOTE: This post was originally published on July 15, 2022. It was written by Paul Boyne. Four years later, the Boyne trial is forcing everyone to confront the obvious: hyperbolic political rhetoric is not a crime. In 2022, Boyne’s language was volcanic, angry, and laced with revolutionary imagery — but it was still speech. The First Amendment protects ugly speech, exaggerated speech, even speech that scorches public officials. What it does not permit is government retaliation dressed up as “probable cause.” If prosecutors like New Haven State’s Attorney Jack Doyle can rebrand metaphor as menace, then every dissident blogger is one affidavit away from handcuffs. The real question now isn’t whether Boyne was intemperate. It’s whether the State criminalized dissent to make an example of him. This piece is “Domestic Terrorism (By Jack Doyle),” first available on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.
The now-famous Worst Blog of the free speech kind provides public warning that John P. Doyle, Jr, state’s attorney for New Haven, GA23 is a domestic enemy of the Constitution, shredding protections of the Bill of Rights, a danger to society, a danger to himself, inciting imminent lawless action, angering deplorable mobs, as there is butthurt among public officials.
Doyle is another state paycheck sponge executing terrorism by order of the disgraced Richard Colangelo, the ‘former’ chief prosecutor, who abandoned post because of unethical conduct, abuse of office, while being a jerk. Doyle does not understand First Amendment jurisprudence, two hundred years of case law protecting expressions to tear down crooked governments, burn corrupt institutions to the ground, dispatch government officials, employ flash and bang of the Second Amendment to protect Constitution. Doyle begs it all. His latest act of tyranny is to issue warrants to hunt free expression tucked away on private servers, connected to the world wide web. Doyle’s terroristic mental defect overrides rule of law, providing twisted ‘probable cause’ that protected speech is criminal conduct in psychotic realm of his altered reality. Conspiring with pooper scooper trooper 1st class Samantha McCord, who masquerades as a detective, Doyle misuses his office to satisfy the whining of miserable black-robed state employees who complain of speech about the fact they are miserable state employees: Eric Coleman, Jane Grossman, Gerard Adelman, Robert Deichert.
The republic is collapsing, the criminal justice system, under direction of jewdicial authority is smashing doors, stealing property, alluding to crimes, while executing terrorism to chill expression of the sovereign people. The tactics are well known to history of tyranny and oppression, beat the critics as a warning to others, leaving only the Second Amendment to protect liberty. Mellakas, Doyle, Griffin play with matches, burning themselves in the process, when dry shot and powder become the people’s last defense, no one will cry over the death of tyrants, refreshment for the Tree of Liberty.
SUI JURIS - ARREST WITHOUT WARRANT CGS 54-170:
Sui Juris
Definition and Citations:
Lat. Of his own right; possessing full social and civil rights; not under any legal disability, or the power of another, or guardianship. Having capacity to manage one’s own affairs; not under legal disability to act for one’s self. Story, Ag.
Affirmation by the Third Circuit Appellate Court of the use of a Writ of Capias directed the Petitioner to submit it to the Supreme Court of the United States.
On April 4, 2025, the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit
Document Case No. 24-2242 filed by Appellant titled “Writ of Capias-Demand for Arrest”:
“Any further review must be sought in the United States Supreme Court”
Meyer v. Nebraska, 262 US 390 - Supreme Court 1923
Take judicial notice of an adjudicated fact by the Supreme Court, that writ of habeas corpus--may be invoked if the petitioner is free from bodily restraint and thereby the court is prohibited from dismissing this petition on the grounds the petitioner is not a prisoner or jailed.
As to LIBERTY, “While this court has not attempted to define with exactness the liberty thus guaranteed, the term has received much consideration and some of the included things have been definitely stated. Without doubt, it denotes not merely freedom from bodily restraint but also the right of the individual to contract, to engage in any of the common occupations of life, to acquire useful knowledge, to marry, establish a home and bring up children, to worship God according to the dictates of his own conscience, and generally to enjoy those privileges long recognized at common law as essential to the orderly pursuit of happiness by free men.”
Bond vs. UNITED STATES, 529 US 334 (2000)
The Supreme Court held that the American People are in fact Sovereign and not the States or the Government. The court went on to define that local, state and federal law enforcement officers were committing unlawful actions against the Sovereign People by the enforcement of the laws and are personally liable for their actions.
WAR CRIMES - Title 18 U.S. Code § 2441
PUBLIC NOTICE & JUDICIAL NOTICE (11/25/2025):
All Officers, Agents, Clerks, Judges, Administrators, and Actors of the Corporations and Associations Doing Business as the STATE OF CONNECTICUT, STATE OF DELAWARE, STATE OF NEW JERSEY, and the GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES; plus, PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC., CONNECTICUT BAR ASSOCIATION, and AMERICAN BAR ASSOCIATION have No Authority to Adjudicate, Govern or Legislate as they are “AT WAR WITH THE U.S. CONSTITUTION” and “ENGAGE IN ACTS OF TREASON”. They are the “ENEMY” of the American People executing “DOMESTIC TERRORISM” and “GENOCIDE” by “SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY” in weaponized courts, and the use of “BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS” by delivery systems from injection to Climate Engineering.
CHARGES & CLAIMS:
Title 18 U.S. Code 2441 War Crimes; Title 18 U.S. Code § 2384 - Seditious conspiracy; Title 18 U.S. Code § 2331 – Definitions “Domestic Terrorism”; Title 18 U.S. Code § 2332b - Acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries; Title 18 U.S. Code § 175 - Prohibitions with respect to biological weapons; Title 18 U.S. Code § 1091 – Genocide; Title 18 U.S. Code § 2382 - Misprision of treason; and Title 18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason by a weaponized the US Judicial Branch from top to bottom executing upon “We the People” of America through pirated power affirmed by “ENEMY” Courts. Plus, violation of the Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act & Geneva Conventions as affirmed by October 8, 2025, DECLARATION AND ORDER OF THE ALLIANCE OF INDIGENOUS NATIONS (AIN) INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL which states, “This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the 'COVID-19 nanoparticle injections' or 'mRNA nanoparticle injections' or 'COVID-19 injections meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction, according to the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, of 1989, 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023), Canada‘s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, 2004, and the International Biological Weapons Convention. This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the COVID-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.” Climate Engineering systems affirmed by Geoengineeringwatch.org.
LEGAL MAXIM:
The government is to be subject to the law, for the law makes the government.
AUTHORITY:
As a living-breathing American Man, one of “We the People”, the Owners of Our Government, I, Andrew Hamilton Pritchard, Sui Juris, have the authority to address any felony that I witness firsthand (CGS 54-170 Arrest without Warrant). (King James Version) Galatians 6:7-8, Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. Amen.
Respectfully,
Andrew Hamilton Pritchard, American, Free-Man, 9 Sylvester Court, Norwalk, Connecticut