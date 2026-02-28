This is For Real.

SUI JURIS - ARREST WITHOUT WARRANT CGS 54-170:

United States v. Sandford, Fed. Case No.16, 221 (C.Ct.D.C. 1806).

In the early days of our Republic, "prosecutor" was simply anyone who voluntarily went before the grand Jury with a complaint.

Affirmation by the Third Circuit Appellate Court of the use of a Writ of Capias

On April 4, 2025, the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

Document Case No. 24-2242 filed by Appellant titled “Writ of Capias-Demand for Arrest”:

“Any further review must be sought in the United States Supreme Court”

Legal Maxim: “The main objective of government is the protection and preservation of personal property, private rights, public liberties and upholding the law of God.”

Legal Maxim: “A claim not contested, stands true.”

Legal Maxim: “He who does not deny, admits.”

Legal Maxim: “Failure to enforce the law does not change it.”

Legal Maxim: “A claim bought in law that is not contested or rebutted, then stands true. Hence silence to a controversy is considered consent to any judgment.”

Legal Maxim: “An Unrebutted Affidavit is Truth.”

Legal Maxim: “No one is judge in their own case.”

Legal Maxim: “Judicial notice is a form of evidence.”

SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES

John G. Roberts, Jr.

Clarence Thomas

Samuel A. Alito, Jr.

Sonia Sotomayor

Elena Kagan

Neil M. Gorsuch

Brett M. Kavanaugh

Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Clerk of the Court

Scott S. Harris

CONNECTICUT:

United States District Court for the District of Connecticut Judge

Victor Bolden

Omar A. Williams

Sarala V. Nagala

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

Chase Theodora Rogers (RET. 2018)

Richard A. Robinson

Superior Court Judges

Robert L. Genuario

Kevin M. Tierney

Kevin A. Randolph

John F. Blawie

Charles T. Lee

A. William Mottolese

John F. Kavanewsky, Jt.

Ronald E. Kowalski, II

Douglas C. Mintz

David R. Tobin

Kenneth B. Povodator

Walter Michael Spader, Jr.

Bruce P. Hudock

Vikki Cooper

Robert G. Golger

Alex V. Hernandez

Sheila Ann Ozalis

Taggart D. Adams

Yamini Menon

Thomas Colin

Eric Tindil

William Clark

Gary White

Donna Heller

Margarita Moore

Mary Elizabeth Reid

Peter McShane

Maria Gonzales

Scott M. Jones

Chief Court Administrator, Judge

Patrick L. Carroll, III

Appellate Court Judges

Joseph P. Flynn

Bethany Jean Alvord

Alexandra Davis Dipentima

Connecticut Governor

Ned Lamont

Dannel P. Malloy

Connecticut Attorney General

William Tong and other Complicit Participants

Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney

Laurence Tamaccio

DELAWARE

United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit Judge

Tamika R. Montgomery-Reeves

Patty Shwartz

Anthony J. Scirica

United States District Court for the District of Delaware Judge

Colm Felix Connolly

Richard G. Andrews

Jennifer L. Hall

Maryellen Noreika

Gregory B. Williams

United States District Court of Delaware Clerk of Court

Randall C. Lohan

Delaware Supreme Court Justice

Abigail M. Legrow

Karen L. Valihura

Gary F. Traynor

N. Christopher Griffiths

Superior Court Judge

Eric M. Davis

Dannielle J. Brennan

Delaware Governor

John Carney and other Complicit Participants

NEW JERSEY

United States District Court for the District of New Jersey Judge

Renee Marie Bumb

Jamel K. Semper

Christine P. O’Hearn

Superior Court Judge

Frank J. DeAngelis

James M. DeMarzo

• Featuring Black’s Law Dictionary, 2nd Ed.

Sui Juris

Definition and Citations:

Lat. Of his own right; possessing full social and civil rights; not under any legal disability, or the power of another, or guardianship. Having capacity to manage one’s own affairs; not under legal disability to act for one’s self. Story, Ag.

Meyer v. Nebraska, 262 US 390 - Supreme Court 1923

Take judicial notice of an adjudicated fact by the Supreme Court, that writ of habeas corpus--may be invoked if the petitioner is free from bodily restraint and thereby the court is prohibited from dismissing this petition on the grounds the petitioner is not a prisoner or jailed.

As to LIBERTY, “While this court has not attempted to define with exactness the liberty thus guaranteed, the term has received much consideration and some of the included things have been definitely stated. Without doubt, it denotes not merely freedom from bodily restraint but also the right of the individual to contract, to engage in any of the common occupations of life, to acquire useful knowledge, to marry, establish a home and bring up children, to worship God according to the dictates of his own conscience, and generally to enjoy those privileges long recognized at common law as essential to the orderly pursuit of happiness by free men.”

Bond vs. UNITED STATES, 529 US 334 (2000)

The Supreme Court held that the American People are in fact Sovereign and not the States or the Government. The court went on to define that local, state and federal law enforcement officers were committing unlawful actions against the Sovereign People by the enforcement of the laws and are personally liable for their actions.

Andrew H. Pritchard's avatar
Andrew H. Pritchard
8m

WAR CRIMES - Title 18 U.S. Code § 2441

PUBLIC NOTICE & JUDICIAL NOTICE (11/25/2025):

All Officers, Agents, Clerks, Judges, Administrators, and Actors of the Corporations and Associations Doing Business as the STATE OF CONNECTICUT, STATE OF DELAWARE, STATE OF NEW JERSEY, and the GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES; plus, PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC., CONNECTICUT BAR ASSOCIATION, and AMERICAN BAR ASSOCIATION have No Authority to Adjudicate, Govern or Legislate as they are “AT WAR WITH THE U.S. CONSTITUTION” and “ENGAGE IN ACTS OF TREASON”. They are the “ENEMY” of the American People executing “DOMESTIC TERRORISM” and “GENOCIDE” by “SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY” in weaponized courts, and the use of “BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS” by delivery systems from injection to Climate Engineering.

CHARGES & CLAIMS:

Title 18 U.S. Code 2441 War Crimes; Title 18 U.S. Code § 2384 - Seditious conspiracy; Title 18 U.S. Code § 2331 – Definitions “Domestic Terrorism”; Title 18 U.S. Code § 2332b - Acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries; Title 18 U.S. Code § 175 - Prohibitions with respect to biological weapons; Title 18 U.S. Code § 1091 – Genocide; Title 18 U.S. Code § 2382 - Misprision of treason; and Title 18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason by a weaponized the US Judicial Branch from top to bottom executing upon “We the People” of America through pirated power affirmed by “ENEMY” Courts. Plus, violation of the Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act & Geneva Conventions as affirmed by October 8, 2025, DECLARATION AND ORDER OF THE ALLIANCE OF INDIGENOUS NATIONS (AIN) INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL which states, “This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the 'COVID-19 nanoparticle injections' or 'mRNA nanoparticle injections' or 'COVID-19 injections meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction, according to the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, of 1989, 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023), Canada‘s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, 2004, and the International Biological Weapons Convention. This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the COVID-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.” Climate Engineering systems affirmed by Geoengineeringwatch.org.

LEGAL MAXIM:

The government is to be subject to the law, for the law makes the government.

AUTHORITY:

As a living-breathing American Man, one of “We the People”, the Owners of Our Government, I, Andrew Hamilton Pritchard, Sui Juris, have the authority to address any felony that I witness firsthand (CGS 54-170 Arrest without Warrant). (King James Version) Galatians 6:7-8, Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. Amen.

Respectfully,

Andrew Hamilton Pritchard, American, Free-Man, 9 Sylvester Court, Norwalk, Connecticut

