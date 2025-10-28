Donald is Top Dog: Fort Myers Labrador Up for America’s ‘Hero Dog’ Title

Donald is Top Dog: Fort Myers Labrador guides his blind Army vet handler to freedom and fame as a finalist for America’s 2025 Hero Dog Award.

Richard Luthmann

(FORT MYERS, FLORIDA) – The name Donald has been at the top of the news of late. This story is no different. It’s about Donald, a six-year-old yellow Labrador retriever from Fort Myers, who is finally getting the national recognition he deserves. The faithful guide dog has been named one of five finalists in the American Humane Society’s 2025 Hero Dog Awards, a nationwide competition honoring extraordinary canines.

Donald is Top Dog: Army veteran Teri Galgano with Donald COURTESY: Teresa Galgano.

His handler, Army veteran Teri Galgano, lost her vision to a rare degenerative condition after 25 years of military service. Since being paired with Donald in 2021, Galgano says the dog’s “off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart” have brought independence and joy back into her life. Now this local hero hound is vying for the ultimate honor – to be crowned America’s top “Hero Dog” of 2025.

Donald’s journey from a neighborhood guide to a national hero has captured hearts across the country. He was selected from 25 semifinalists as the finalist in the Service/Guide Dog category.

“These amazing dogs have touched lives in ways that words can barely capture,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane, which created the Hero Dog Awards 15 years ago to spotlight “unsung canine heroes” who keep people safe, happy, and healthy.

Honoring dogs like Donald, she added, “is about celebrating the incredible bond between humans and their dogs that inspires us all.”

Galgano, for one, needs no further proof of that bond – she simply calls Donald “my partner in independence.”

A Life-Changing Partnership Beyond Sight

Galgano, 54, served in the U.S. Army for over two decades and now works as an outreach director for the Blinded Veterans Association. After losing her central vision, she found herself fearful of everyday mobility. Then came Donald. Since being matched through a guide dog program in 2021, the mellow yellow Lab has transformed her daily life.

“I don’t think I would travel as much as I do if I didn’t have Donald,” Galgano said, describing how her canine companion expertly guides her through bustling airports and city streets. “He makes traveling through airports a breeze. He leads me through traffic and takes me to the women’s bathroom. He’s an incredible aide for navigation for me.”

With Donald by her side, Galgano now flies cross-country for work each month and even earned a master’s degree, walking at graduation with Donald at her side, where the dutiful dog earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

Donald is Top Dog: Playing golf with Teri. COURTESY: Teresa Galgano

At home in Fort Myers, Donald continues to prove he’s more than just Galgano’s eyes; he’s her source of confidence and fearless independence.

“When you go blind, you’re fearful of falling. And Donald has taken that fear away,” Galgano said.

The big Lab has an uncanny intuition for safety. In one instance, Galgano gave the command to proceed forward – but Donald refused to budge. Only then did Galgano discover a construction hazard ahead; her guide had intuitively blocked her from stepping into danger.

“He really knows what he’s doing. He anticipates problems,” she said, noting that Donald’s smart decision “protected a life” that day.

Off duty, this once-serious service dog loves to let loose: he dances along to music, plays hide-and-seek, and even has a weakness for liverwurst ice cream from a downtown cafe. But the moment his harness goes on, Donald is all business – a steady leader guiding Galgano through every obstacle.

“He gives my independence back to me,” Galgano said gratefully. In her eyes, Donald has already earned the title of hero.

America’s Top Dogs Take Center Stage

Donald’s nomination shines a spotlight on the Hero Dog Awards’ inspiring pack of finalists. The annual contest, now in its 15th year, searches for standout dogs in five categories – and Donald is in extraordinary company. This year’s Hero Dog Awards finalists also include:

Lieutenant Dan

Lieutenant Dan (Emerging Hero) – A rescue mutt who lost both hind legs as a pup but never his zest for life. Outfitted with wheels, Lieutenant Dan hikes, swims, and even does on-screen appearances, proving what it means to be “handi-capable.” His joyful spirit inspires people of all abilities to embrace their differences and live life to the fullest.

Harrison

Harrison (Law Enforcement/First Responder) – A tireless K-9 officer from North Carolina trained to sniff out hidden electronics. Harrison’s unique nose helps investigators find critical digital evidence, especially in child predator cases. Off the clock, he’s a gentle goodwill ambassador, delighting kids at community events and strengthening public trust in law enforcement.

K9 Ultra

K9 Ultra (Military) – A highly trained military working dog with a nose for explosives and nerves of steel. The instant her handler says “seek,” Ultra snaps into mission mode. She has even leapt from helicopters on deployments. Yet this fierce protector is also a goofball off duty – hiking trails, collecting beach rocks, and barking at every mysterious bump in the night.

Sgt. Bo

Sgt. Bo (Therapy Dog) – Once a stray, now a superstar of comfort. Sgt. Bo served with the Metro Nashville Police, providing steady paws and soothing presence to countless children and adults in crisis. He could defuse tense situations and dry a child’s tears just by trotting over with his wagging tail. After years on the job, this gentle soul recently retired, but his legacy of hope and love lives on.

“America fell in love with five standout dogs who are quietly serving their communities and our country,” Dr. Ganzert said in a statement, praising this year’s finalists. “These incredible dogs leap out of military helicopters, sniff out crime, and empower children during times of crisis. American Humane is so proud to give them the recognition and gratitude they deserve.”

Each of these furry heroes has already won their category – now they’re facing off for the ultimate 2025 American Hero Dog of the Year title.

From Fort Myers to the Red Carpet

The climax of the Hero Dog Awards will unfold on November 7, 2025, when one of the five finalists will be announced as the overall Hero Dog of the Year in a nationally televised reveal. Win or lose, Donald will join his fellow four-legged champions for a victory lap of sorts at a star-studded gala in Palm Beach this January. There, under the bright lights of the red carpet, the humble guide dog from Fort Myers will stand proudly with heroes from across the country – a moment Galgano can barely believe is real.

“I never imagined my best friend would be celebrated on a stage like this,” she said, beaming with pride.

For Galgano and Donald, the glitzy awards night will be a far cry from their quiet morning walks back home, but one thing is certain: Donald has already earned his place as a hero in his handler’s heart and now in the eyes of the nation.

Donald is Top Dog: Taking a Break. COURTESY: Teresa Galgano

As the final votes are tallied, Southwest Florida is rooting hard for their hometown contender. After all, Donald has spent years guiding Galgano through life’s darkest moments – now he’s leading her straight into the spotlight.

And if this loyal Lab snags the Hero Dog crown, it will simply confirm what Galgano and many others already know: when it comes to courage, love, and unwavering service, Donald is top dog.

