DUI Dad Bodycam Footage: Aurora councilman Rob Andrews’ .252 DUI with a stepson present. Police acted. CPS stayed silent. Why the exception?

NOTE: This bodycam footage answers every question CPS refuses to. The facts are not close. They are not murky. They are not debatable. A sitting city councilman blew a .252 BAC, more than triple the legal limit, with his stepson in the car. Police documented it. Cameras captured it. The law is clear. What’s missing is accountability. Ordinary parents in Colorado lose their kids, their homes, and their reputations for far less. Here, CPS did nothing. No referral. No welfare check. No explanation. That’s not a failure. That’s a choice. This piece is “DUI Dad Bodycam Footage Released – Part 1,” first published on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

By Richard Luthmann

(ARAPAHOE COUNTY, COLORADO) - The bodycam footage has been released — and the facts are devastating for Aurora City Councilman Rob Andrews.

This video documents Andrews’ January 17, 2026, DUI arrest from start to finish, captured on Aurora Police Department body-worn cameras. The footage confirms what the police report already made clear: erratic driving, visible signs of intoxication, and a driver who should never have been behind the wheel.

The most damaging fact is undisputed.

An evidentiary breath test recorded a .252 BAC — more than three times Colorado’s legal limit and well into aggravated DUI territory. This was not a close call. This was extreme intoxication.

According to the official Aurora police report #AP 2026-16950, the councilman tried to pull rank immediately.

“Mr. Andrews handed me his City of Aurora City Council Member ID card” instead of his driver’s license, the report reads.

The footage also confirms that Andrews’ stepson was present in the vehicle during the stop. The stepson’s conduct toward police officers — including spitting in an officer’s direction — is documented in the police report and visible in context on bodycam.

Police followed procedure throughout.

They conducted roadside maneuvers.

They administered breath testing under Colorado’s Express Consent law.

They made the arrest.

What did not happen is the real scandal.

In Colorado, DUI arrests involving a child or a stepchild in the vehicle routinely trigger automatic Child Protective Services intake and review. Ordinary parents are subjected to CPS referrals, home visits, interviews, and court involvement for far less serious conduct.

In this case, there has been no CPS referral.

No welfare check.

No investigation.

No explanation.

Dan Makelky, the Director of Arapahoe County’s Department of Human Services (which oversees CPS), has some explaining to do – because by all appearances, his office did nothing. Andrews, a public official who has two minor children of his own, was not referred to CPS at all.

DUI Dad Bodycam Footage: Dan Makelky, Director of Arapahoe County’s Department of Human Services

The bodycam footage raises unavoidable questions:

Why was CPS not notified after a .252 BAC DUI with a stepson present?

Who decided this case did not warrant child welfare review?

Would any non-elected parent receive the same treatment?

Does political power override child safety protocols?

The footage does not show confusion or ambiguity.

It shows conduct that would devastate the lives of ordinary parents.

This is Part 1 of a series documenting the Rob Andrews DUI bodycam release and the unanswered questions surrounding CPS inaction.

Watch closely.

Because when the evidence is this clear, silence becomes the story.

