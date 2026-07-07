This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
2h

La Fontaine and Luthmann refocus America from FIFA, World Cup Americanism to the destruction of American exceptionalism and decadence from capitalism that rules the world– – as it should. This may be one stunt, as identified by Sully and La Fontaine, but it is the spitting in your face that Jim Croce warned us about when Superman was here to save us. America – – see this for what it is, another testing of your integrity and patriotism.

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