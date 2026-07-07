Empire State of Decay: Russian daredevils for a viral proposal, exposing New York’s struggle between ordered liberty and public disorder.

LUTHMANN NOTE: The issue is not whether two daredevils are photogenic, romantic, or good at feeding the algorithm. The issue is whether a serious city still knows how to defend the line between liberty and lawlessness. New York’s greatest landmarks were built by discipline, engineering, sacrifice, and ordered ambition. They were not built so influencers could turn them into unauthorized stunt sets while the public safety system scrambles below. A civilization can survive crime. It cannot survive the cultural decision to applaud disorder as creativity. Rome learned that lesson late. New York’s time is running out. This piece is “Empire State of Decay,” first available on NY News Press.

Matt “Sully” Sullivan

Dick LaFontaine

Bread, Circuses, and a City Testing Its Own Limits

New York does not fall in one day. Neither did Rome. Civilizations rarely collapse because one foreign army crosses one border or one madman lights one match. They decay first in the habits of daily life. The laws become optional. Authority becomes theatrical. Serious people are mocked as scolds. Recklessness gets repackaged as art. Crime gets explained away as sociology. Disorder gets renamed “expression.” Then, when the public finally notices the smoke, the professional class insists the fire is manageable.

“Bread & Circuses” — Whether Kathy Hochul or Mayor Mamdani are playing the fiddle like Nero, the one thing that is happening before our eyes is the breakdown of law and order, ushering in the burning of New York City.

That is the context for the Empire State Building stunt. On July 1, 2026, Russian daredevil climbers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov, also known as Ivan Beerkus or Vanya Beerkus, climbed the spire of the Empire State Building, unfurled a banner, staged a proposal, came down, and were arrested. Reuters reported that the banner carried a peace message and that the couple was charged with offenses including burglary and trespassing. ABC News reported that police and Empire State Building security were reviewing surveillance to determine how they entered and evaded screening at the observation deck.

The romance is not the story. The proposal is not the story. The Instagram content is not the story. The story is that two people allegedly penetrated one of the most iconic and security-sensitive landmarks in America, turned the skyline into their personal stage, and forced the public safety apparatus of New York City to react. That is not harmless whimsy. That is civilizational arrogance in stunt form.

Empire State of Decay: The Human Cost of “Victimless” Spectacle

The modern defense of lawlessness usually begins with a shrug. Who got hurt? Nobody died. The pictures were dramatic. The banner said something sweet. The couple is attractive. Their followers loved it. Netflix already introduced them to the public in Skywalkers: A Love Story. Therefore, the argument goes, this was not really a crime. It was performance.

The absence of law and order is introducing the new look American socialism, one stunt at a time.

That is the poison. A society that cannot distinguish between creativity and criminal trespass has already begun negotiating with its own decline. Scaling a secured skyscraper is not a private act. It is a public imposition. It risks the climbers’ lives, the lives of responders, and the safety of anyone below. It tests building security. It forces police into dangerous positions. It creates copycat incentives for every fame-hungry daredevil with a GoPro, a social media account, and a childish belief that consequences are for ordinary people.

The couple’s brand is not accidental. Reuters noted they are known for high-risk climbing and were featured in the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story. Cosmopolitan likewise described them as a thrill-seeking couple known for urban climbing adventures around the world, with past stunts in places from Chicago to China.

That matters because the Empire State Building was not a spontaneous mistake. It appears to fit a pattern: transgression, spectacle, monetization, applause. The city becomes the unpaid production crew. The police become the safety net. The courts become the after-party. The public becomes the mark. This is how order erodes: not always through riots, but through tolerated exceptions that teach everyone else the rules are negotiable.

Thanks for reading This is For Real.! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

NY News Press

Empire State of Decay: Rome Had Coliseums. New York Has Viral Trespass.

Rome’s elites understood spectacle. Bread and circuses were not merely entertainment; they were anesthesia. Keep the crowd distracted. Keep the symbols glowing. Keep the machinery wobbling behind marble and ceremony. By the time the public realizes discipline has gone soft, the barbarians are not at the gate. They are already inside the operating system.

Like many of the great global landmarks that have fallen into decay, New York City is happening right before our eyes.

New York’s version is different but recognizable. A city can report encouraging crime numbers and still suffer visible disorder. Both things can be true. The NYPD announced that the first half of 2026 brought the fewest shooting incidents, shooting victims, and murders in recorded city history, with 322 shooting incidents, 381 shooting victims, and 122 murders. Major crime was reported down nearly 6% citywide. Those numbers deserve real credit, especially for the officers doing dangerous work under political pressure.

But statistics do not erase civic perception. New Yorkers live in the gap between official charts and street reality. They see subway chaos. They see retail theft. They see emotionally disturbed people abandoned to sidewalks and platforms. They see foreign nationals turn the Empire State Building into a stunt platform and wonder whether anyone in authority still knows how to say no without apologizing.

Even the crime story is uneven. The New York Post reported fresh concern over subway and bus crime in multiple patrol boroughs, including increases in transit robberies and felonious assaults, despite the broader citywide decline.

That is the danger zone: a city improving on paper while weakening in spirit. Rome had roads, aqueducts, and legions. It still lost the will to enforce the civilization those things served.

Empire State of Decay: Ordered Liberty or Managed Decline

The answer is not panic. The answer is seriousness. The Empire State Building climb was not the end of New York. It was not the sack of Rome. It was a flare shot into the night sky, illuminating the soft assumptions of a culture that too often confuses indulgence with compassion and spectacle with meaning.

Welcome to 21st-century Gotham.

Ordered liberty is not authoritarianism. It is the condition that allows civilization to function. The artist gets to paint because the building is secure. The tourist gets to dream because the landmark is protected. The commuter gets to move because the platform is orderly. The shopkeeper gets to open because theft has consequences. The police officer gets to go home because the political class backs the rule of law instead of treating enforcement as a public relations liability.

New York needs consequences that match the act. Trespass on critical infrastructure cannot become a cost of doing business for influencers, activists, daredevils, or documentary stars. The law should not bend because the stunt came with a romantic soundtrack. If anything, high-profile acts demand clearer accountability because they teach the culture what will be rewarded.

Even for American dreamers, the folklore of heroic rescues may be beyond our reach.

Rome’s decline was not just corruption or invasion. It was the steady exhaustion of civic duty. Citizens stopped believing the rules were shared. Elites stopped acting like guardians. Spectacle replaced seriousness. That is the lesson New York should hear while there is still time.

The Empire State Building once symbolized ambition, discipline, engineering, and American confidence. It should not become a prop for the age of managed decline. New York can still choose order. But it has to choose it out loud.

Share

Share This is For Real.

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

NY News Press