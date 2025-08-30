Faith Under Fire: Christian persecution rages. Churches burned, kids murdered, freedoms crushed. Faith is under fire. Silence is complicity.

NOTE: This piece is also available on FLGulfNews.com.

Greg Maresca

By Greg Maresca

Measured by scale and severity, the 20th century stands as the darkest chapter of Christian persecution in history. Of the estimated 70 million Christians martyred across time, more than half lost their lives during the last century, driven by totalitarian regimes, ideological purges, and ethnic violence, with no part of the globe left untouched.

Despite the march of time, not much has changed in the first quarter of this century.

Tucked deep within Egypt’s Sinai Desert, St. Catherine’s Monastery has endured as the world’s longest-standing Christian sanctuary, offering uninterrupted worship for over 1,500 years. Yet in May, an Egyptian court handed control of the monastery’s land to the government. The ruling threatens not just their autonomy but the very presence of the monastic community at this ancient spiritual oasis.

Faith Under Fire: Christian persecution rages in India.

According to the Evangelical Fellowship of India, Hindu politicians are weaponizing anti-conversion laws to target Christian communities across India. The laws prevent Christian conversions and are used to harass pastors, disrupt worship services, and criminalize expressions of faith.

Last month, ISIS carried out a string of attacks on four Christian-majority villages in Mozambique. Homes were torched, Christians beheaded, and over 46,000 were driven from their towns. The violence triggered mass displacements, compounding an already critical humanitarian emergency. Also in Africa, the genocidal murder of Christians in Nigeria has doubled since last year, with four months remaining.

Unlike overseas, the erosion of American religious freedom has taken a more gradual decline, unfolding through legal, cultural, and institutional shifts. Faith-based organizations have faced pressure to conform to government mandates that conflict with their doctrinal autonomy and moral teachings for opposing abortion, contraception, homosexuality, and transgenderism.

Public expressions of faith like prayer and religious symbols have been restricted in certain schools, government spaces, and at abortion mills like Planned Parenthood. This backlash of repercussions and marginalization raises concerns about the future of freedom of expression.

The Family Research Council reported 1,384 acts of hostility since January 2018. You can add the transgender shooter who killed two children and injured 17 at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis this past Wednesday.

Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, were murdered while in prayer at Annunciation Catholic School in south Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Last year, 383 churches endured 415 attacks across 43 states. There were 284 acts of vandalism, 55 incidents of arson, 28 gun-related attacks, 14 bomb threats, and 47 incidents of assault, disruption of services, and terroristic threats. California led the nation with 40 attacks, followed by Pennsylvania with 29, Florida and New York with 25, Texas with 23, and Tennessee and Ohio with 19.

Throughout American history, religious freedom has been a cornerstone of the nation’s character, enshrined in the First Amendment of the Constitution. The Founding Fathers understood the importance of protecting individual conscience and religious freedom from government interference. Yet, this foundational right continues to be challenged from all walks of Left America. Christian business owners have been sued, high school coaches fired for praying, and Catholic hospitals forced to offer abortions.

Everyone paying attention realizes we are in the midst of an existential fight for our longstanding American values and way of life. We are at a tipping point and engaged in a spiritual battle for our nation’s soul. The radical Left’s agenda is not just political; it is poison to freedom, hostile to truth, and a direct threat to our God-given rights. Its grip is strangling our schools, courts, media, and government.

Faith Under Fire: Christianity is arguably under greater assault now than it has been in centuries.

The Christian ethos is losing influence and respect in American life. The unchurched have increased by 12% over the last two decades, indicating a mounting cultural and spiritual crisis. The principle of religious liberty, once a unifying ideal, is now at the center of polemical debate, raising somber concerns about the future of religious freedom in American life.

The Left’s hostility is about undercutting America’s biblical foundations. As cultural and political battles escalate, so too does the need for a vigilant and engaged body of Christ to defend the moral pillars upon which our country stands.

If we fail to speak out, we risk surrendering the very ideals that once made America a symbol of hope and liberty. The moment for silence is behind us. Our voices must rise today and at the ballot box in defense of faith, family, and freedom.

When our foundation is cracking, straddling the fence is complicity.

Editor’s Note:

Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel

St. Michael the Archangel,

defend us in battle.

Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.

May God rebuke him, we humbly pray,

and do thou,

O Prince of the heavenly hosts,

by the power of God,

thrust into hell Satan,

and all the evil spirits,

who prowl about the world

seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.