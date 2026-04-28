Family Court RICO Wreckage – VIDEO

Family Court RICO Wreckage: Matt Grant’s federal case dismissed. Appeal looms as Volpe and Luthmann debate corruption, flaws, and fallout.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This one stings—but it’s not over. The court got the execution right and the theory wrong. Grant’s complaint was a mess—no question—but the underlying issue? Still very real. Family court abuse isn’t fiction. It just wasn’t properly pleaded. The judge leaned too hard into disbelief instead of letting discovery test the claims. That’s where the appeal lives. If Grant sharpens the pattern, tightens the theory, and drops the noise, this could come back with teeth. If not, this becomes Exhibit A for the other side. Bottom line: bad case, real problem, next round decides everything. This piece is “Family Court RICO Wreckage,” first available on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

Luthmann and Volpe - The Unknown Podcast

(ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI) – The Matt Grant federal RICO case has been dismissed with prejudice, but the legal and political fight is not over. On this episode of The Unknown Podcast, Michael Volpe and Richard Luthmann break down the collapse of Grant’s lawsuit, the federal court’s harsh ruling, the weaknesses they flagged from the beginning, and the larger question now facing the family court reform movement: Did this case expose corruption, or did it hand reform opponents a weapon?

Matt Grant

U.S. District Judge Joshua M. Divine

Grant, a St. Louis attorney, father, and Republican congressional candidate, filed a sweeping federal RICO lawsuit alleging a corrupt enterprise inside the St. Louis family court system. His theory was explosive. He claimed judges, lawyers, guardians ad litem, evaluators, and others were part of a system that prolonged custody litigation, inflated fees, and damaged parents and children. The allegations touched a nerve because Volpe and Luthmann have both covered family court abuses for years. They know St. Louis has a history. They know some of the names. They know prior cases raised serious red flags.

But they also asked Grant the hard question early: how does this not look like sour grapes?

That question is now central because the district court framed the case exactly that way. The judge ruled that Grant had repackaged his own custody dispute as a massive federal RICO conspiracy after losing in state court. The court found the complaint too sprawling, too disorganized, and too conclusory to survive. It cited Rule 8, plausibility standards under Twombly and Iqbal, and the lack of a clear connection between Grant’s personal custody fight and the broader alleged enterprise. The court also denied leave to amend, dismissed the case with prejudice, and invited briefing on possible sanctions.

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Family Court RICO Wreckage: Can Grant Rebuild the Case?

Volpe’s analysis is blunt. He argues that Grant may have had a real reform instinct, but he did not build the case the right way. RICO requires a pattern. It requires structure. It requires a coherent enterprise. It requires more than one man’s bad experience, even if that experience is serious. Volpe says Grant needed to show multiple cases, multiple victims, repeated acts, and a documented history of misconduct. Instead, the filing became what lawyers often call a shotgun pleading: too many allegations, too many defendants, too many theories, and not enough clean connective tissue.

Luthmann agrees that the complaint had serious execution problems, but he also sees possible appellate issues in the court’s reasoning. He questions whether the judge went too far at the motion-to-dismiss stage by weighing facts and interpreting evidence before discovery. The clearest example is the “buying future litigation” email, a phrase tied to prior St. Louis family court reporting. The judge treated it as a colloquial phrase, not evidence of corruption. Luthmann argues that it may be a factual determination made too early. At the pleading stage, the question is not whether the judge believes Grant can prove the claim. The question is whether the allegations, assumed true, state a viable claim for relief.

That tension drives the episode. Volpe and Luthmann are not cheerleading blindly for Grant. They are doing what serious family court reform coverage requires: separating the existence of real systemic problems from the legal sufficiency of one particular lawsuit. A bad pleading can still involve a real issue. A flawed case can still point toward a corrupt system. But a federal dismissal like this can damage the reform movement because defenders of the system can now point to the ruling and say a federal judge called the allegations baseless.

Family Court RICO Wreckage: Grant Will Fight On

Grant is not conceding. After the ruling, he said, “I will be appealing. Having the opportunity to show and place actual evidence before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals how civil rights are being violated in St. Louis, Missouri is a victory in and of itself.” Grant added that he predicted dismissal in his first complaint, but did not expect the court to rely on Rule 8 and “all but call me a liar.” He insists his “credibility is concrete in this town and in that courthouse” and calls the Rule 8 decision “reversible error.”

That sets up the next phase: the Eighth Circuit.

The episode also examines Grant’s congressional run. Is this lawsuit a campaign launchpad? Was the federal case part of a larger political awakening? Or will the dismissal become baggage in a crowded Republican field? Luthmann suggests Grant can still pivot if he makes the case about faith, family, civil rights, government accountability, and federal funding streams that critics say incentivize family court abuse. Volpe adds that family court alone may not be enough to win a congressional race, but it can become part of a broader Republican message about bureaucracy, parental rights, judicial power, and government overreach.

This episode asks the question cleanly: courtroom setback or launchpad for reform? The district court has spoken. Grant says he is appealing. Volpe and Luthmann say the fight now depends on whether Grant can do what the first complaint did not: build the pattern, sharpen the theory, and prove this is bigger than one custody case.

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