Family Court Warrior Honored: Dave Weigel wins Americans For Legal Reform’s 2026 award as FCFWP prepares a family-court torture investigation.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Dave Weigel did not ask permission from the family-court machine before turning its locked files, dirty tricks, and professional protection racket into a public evidence trail. He took the pain they meant to bury him under and forged it into an army. That is why this award matters. Weigel is not selling surrender, therapy-speak, or courthouse excuses. He is demanding records, names, numbers, sworn testimony, and consequences. Now FCFWP is preparing to document whether coercive separation, civil jailing, retaliation, and psychological destruction cross international torture lines. Let the black-robed machine answer the evidence. The warriors are watching—and they are multiplying. This piece is “Family Court Warrior Honored,” first available on The Family Court Circus.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

The Father Who Found the Machine

Dave Weigel did not enter family-court reform through a think tank, campaign, or fellowship. He entered through the grinder. Before becoming the founder of the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project, Weigel built a career in finance, managed fixed-income strategies, and completed Columbia’s Certified Portfolio Manager program. He was trained to follow money, test claims against numbers, and distrust narratives that could not survive an audit.

Then his own divorce and custody litigation dragged across more than a decade, and the analyst became the case study.

Family Court Fraud Warrior Project Founder and “General” Dave Weigel

Weigel says the experience cost him time with his children, money, his reputation, and his liberty. He has described arrests arising from civil family-court disputes, confinement at Rikers Island, holiday-season complaints, and years of proceedings in which he believed allegations outran evidence.

The suffering he describes is neither abstract nor polished for a conference room.

“They’ve taken my savings, my reputation, and time with my kids,” he said in a 2024 interview. “But I’m still here.”

That sentence is the hinge in the Weigel story. Family court did not turn him into a quiet casualty. It turned him into an investigator. He began treating dockets, orders, assignments, disciplinary outcomes, financial incentives, and repeated litigation tactics like market data.

His conclusion was that the system’s failures were not random. They formed patterns.

The Wall Street fiduciary had found a new portfolio to analyze: American families fed into a courthouse machine that too often rewards conflict while accountability disappears behind sealed files, judicial discretion, and professional immunity.

Family Court Warrior Honored: When Pain Became Evidence

The origin of the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project was not a logo or launch party. In his 2026 award speech, Weigel traced it to a telephone call during a holiday crisis. He said an attorney for his former wife was advancing what he regarded as a sixth false-arrest narrative—this time threatening Christmas with ten nieces and nephews at his home.

Mike Houlahan directed him to Americans For Legal Reform President Gary Jacobs. Jacobs spent an hour helping him locate counsel and plan a public presentation of the records.

Weigel says the strategy worked: put evidence where people could see it, make the accusation answerable, and deny secrecy its advantage.

“It gave birth to this idea that we can create an alternative system based on the court of public opinion,” he told the Americans For Legal Reform gathering.

That was not a substitute court with power to decide custody, guilt, or liability. It was an accountability mechanism—a public ledger where orders, transcripts, complaints, statistics, and firsthand testimony could be preserved, compared, and challenged.

From there, pain became proof—or, more precisely, material that could be tested for proof. FCFWP developed around permanent records, artificial-intelligence tools, quantitative review, video testimony, public education, and pressure campaigns. Its website describes a mission of exposing systemic dishonesty through transparency, while its “My Three Minutes” initiative invited parents to tell framed stories in their voices.

A traumatized parent’s account is evidence of what that person reports experiencing. Weigel’s contribution was recognizing that thousands of isolated voices become harder to ignore when their claims are organized around documents, dates, outcomes, and repeatable methods.

Family Court Warrior Honored: Building the Warrior Army

What began as Weigel’s defense became infrastructure for other families. FCFWP assembled a website, Facebook community, video channels, organizing calls, intake operation, digital archive, and two contrasting public ledgers: a Judicial Wall of Shame for documented accusations of misconduct and a Hall of Fame for officials and advocates the organization believes acted with integrity.

The project’s preliminary international petition reported that its Facebook community had grown to more than 22,100 members by July 31, 2026, and the petition remains a working document.

Weigel calls this a “behavioral change machine.” The phrase captures both the ambition and the risk. Scrutiny can force institutions to answer records they would prefer to bury. It can also be criticized as reckless if accusation is confused with adjudication.

FCFWP’s strongest model is as an evidence army: parents, grandparents, whistleblowers, researchers, journalists, lawyers, and citizens trained to preserve filings, obtain public records, compare sworn statements, protect children’s identities, and separate what is known from what is merely suspected.

That army now moves across cases and jurisdictions. Its YouTube channel turns court records into public testimony. Its website seeks to convert financial and procedural patterns into reform demands.

Its preliminary Inter-American Commission on Human Rights petition uses reference matters—including those of Weigel, Charles Brice Chapman, Kristin Lynn Vermeulen, and Cindy Lynn Adams—while proposing a uniform protocol requiring complete court files, disciplinary records, informed consent, objective documentary anchors, and protection of minors.

The project’s proposition is blunt: family-court survivors do not have to remain scattered, ashamed, and unheard. They can become investigators of government. They can fight for truth without surrendering accuracy—and demand justice without pretending an allegation is a verdict.

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Family Court Warrior Honored: Advocate of the Year

Americans For Legal Reform recognized that transformation by naming Weigel its 2026 Advocate of the Year—an honor the organization described as its highest award.

Yet Weigel did not appear at the annual barbecue. He delivered a remote acceptance video from what he called “parts unknown,” saying he feared returning would expose him to imprisonment long enough to destroy his livelihood and kill the project.

He also alleged that criminal records had been created for arrests that could not have occurred because he was outside the state or country. The speech firmly established Weigel’s position.

What followed was less an acceptance speech than a battlefield dispatch. Weigel introduced himself as FCFWP’s founder and leader but said he was equally proud to be a “foot soldier” for Americans For Legal Reform, praising Jacobs, Carl Lanzisera, Jim Kelly, James Fegel, and advocates whose work preceded his own.

He spoke about the Wall of Shame, emphasized the Hall of Fame, and asked supporters to become involved.

“They need to see our size,” he said, warning that the rule of law cannot be defended by a handful of familiar names.

Family Court Watchdog Dave Weigel with other national reformers

Then he refused the hero’s pedestal.

“I don’t deserve this award,” Weigel said, placing himself on the shoulders of reformers and the families destroyed before social media gave victims a mass distribution system.

That humility was paired with unmistakable anger. He asked legal professionals to inspect FCFWP’s work and prove its conclusions wrong.

This is the proper challenge. An advocate’s award recognizes the work, endurance, and mobilization. Weigel accepted it by inviting scrutiny—and calling an army back to its feet.

The Next File: Torture

The next FCFWP campaign will test whether the family-court machine’s worst practices belong in a category more serious than bias, malpractice, or corruption: torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.

In coordination with the Institute for the Advancement of Justice & Human Rights and international human-rights experts, the project is preparing to document allegations involving coercive confinement, forced transport, intensive reunification programs, prolonged parent-child separation, retaliatory process, and state-linked conduct that may inflict severe physical or psychological suffering.

The word “torture” is not clickbait. Under the United Nations Convention Against Torture framework, the analysis turns on demanding elements: severity, intent, purpose, official involvement or acquiescence, and the surrounding facts. The IAJ’s July 2026 enforcement guide maps mechanisms—including civil-rights, obstruction, retaliation, unlawful-restraint, assault, and official-misconduct laws—while identifying gaps between America’s treaty promises and its enforcement architecture.

A companion project matrix treats civil contempt detention, forced reunification, and punitive separation as fact-dependent candidates for Article 16 treatment and, in extreme cases, Article 1—not automatic conclusions.

FCFWP’s job will be to build files that survive hostile review: complete records, verified timelines, medical and psychological documentation, informed testimony, state action, digital evidence, and protection for children.

The preliminary petition styled Weigel et al. v. United States argues that deliberate separation and arbitrary civil detention, proven within structurally compromised proceedings, reach psychological torture or cruel-treatment thresholds.

It is not yet a final filing, and its allegations remain unadjudicated. But the broader human-rights record is also a warning about what advocates and journalists operating from exile can face: legal, physical, and digital threats.

Weigel’s award looked backward at endurance. His next campaign points forward—to dossiers, experts, and testimony that may force the world to look inside America’s family courts.

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