Federal Court Boogeyman Backfire: INTERPOL clears Joey Camp, shredding Danesh Noshirvan’s lawsuit narrative in Fort Myers federal court.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Danesh built a lawsuit around a villain. The problem is that the villain does not exist. INTERPOL has certified that Joey Camp, who was subject to an improper arrest last year, is no longer subject to any Red Notice or Diffusion. The Belize Red Notice that Danesh Noshirvan covered, like it was the media tent at the Super Bowl, was deleted. That is not commentary. That is documentation. In Fort Myers federal court, before Judge John E. Steele, narrative is giving way to evidence. This is what happens when online outrage crosses into federal litigation. You cannot hashtag your way around certifications. You cannot smear your way around deleted notices. If credibility collapses, everything collapses. The Boogeyman is gone. Now the spotlight turns to who invented him. This piece is “Federal Court Boogeyman Backfire,” first available on FLGulfNews.com.

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

A Boogeyman in Federal Court

(FORT MYERS, FLA.) – Danesh Noshirvan – better known as social media’s “@ThatDaneshGuy” – built an online empire by doxxing supposed wrongdoers to an outraged mob of followers. Now he’s trying to turn that outrage into a payday in a federal lawsuit.

Federal Court Boogeyman Backfire: Danesh Noshirvan uses the federal courts to sue, and doxxes the federal judiciary when it suits him.

In Noshirvan v. Couture, filed in Fort Myers, Florida, the influencer claims he’s the victim of a vast conspiracy led by local businesswoman and mom Jennifer Couture (one of his past targets) aimed at destroying him. Noshirvan alleges Couture “hired” one of his longtime critics – journalist Joey Camp – to stalk and harass him as a “boogeyman” villain behind the scenes.

Noshirvan’s attorney, Nicholas Chiappetta of Lake Worth, Florida, has parroted these claims in court filings, seeking millions in damages for the supposed campaign against the TikToker.

From the start, observers noted something off about Danesh’s tale. His lawsuit runs 132 pages and name-drops Camp a staggering 463 times – even though Camp isn’t even a defendant.

Journalist Joey Camp

“He’s obsessed,” journalist Richard Luthmann quipped of Noshirvan’s fixation on Camp. “He sees Joey Camp swimming in his cereal bowl.”

Noshirvan himself has publicly derided Camp as a “goon” allegedly deployed by Couture “to harass [him] and [his] family for the past 3 years.” It’s a dramatic narrative fit for a tabloid – painting Danesh as the beleaguered victim and Camp as the menacing henchman.

But as the case unfolds before U.S. District Court Judge John E. Steele (a 2000 Clinton appointee), this federal fantasy is rapidly falling apart.

Federal Court Boogeyman Backfire: INTERPOL Exoneration Flips the Script

The turning point came with a bombshell revelation from INTERPOL. A certified letter dated February 10, 2026, confirms that Joey Camp is not wanted internationally – effectively voiding the Belize-issued Red Notice that Noshirvan waved around as proof of Camp’s villainy.

Noshirvan had repeatedly painted Camp as a dangerous fugitive – even smearing him online as a “convicted rapist” and “registered sex offender” supposedly on the run. Those lurid claims always strained credulity, and now INTERPOL itself has flatly undercut them.

Federal Court Boogeyman Backfire: Danesh Noshirvan’s social media ally, Jeremy Hales , celebrated Joey Camp’s baseless arrest last year.

Camp’s international lawyers triumphantly announced that INTERPOL has cleared Camp of all notices, validating what Camp has insisted all along: the charges out of Belize were bogus and politically motivated.

Evidence suggests the Belize Red Notice was a hit job from the start. Camp’s troubles in Belize began after he publicly criticized Belize’s Police Commissioner, Chester Williams, over an unrelated incident. In retaliation, Belizean authorities hit Camp with a charge for “spreading false news” in April 2024 – essentially punishing him for speaking out.

Crooked Chester Williams

Camp paid a fine for that minor offense, left the country, and then took to social media mocking Commissioner Williams’s alleged corruption. What followed was telling: Williams himself announced Belize had “about four arrest warrants for Joseph Camp,” including a personal complaint from Williams’s own son who was studying abroad in Taiwan at the time.

Camp’s jabs clearly struck a nerve. Belize escalated by seeking a Red Notice through INTERPOL – branding Camp an absconding sex criminal – but now that maneuver has imploded.

“This suppression of my freedom of expression… occurred in conjunction with an unprovoked physical assault… by an unidentified officer,” Camp wrote in a complaint, decrying how Williams abused his power to silence him.

INTERPOL’s review appears to agree: the Red Notice has been ripped to shreds, and Camp’s name expunged. The boogeyman Noshirvan relied on to prop up his case has effectively vanished in a puff of smoke.

Visit FLGulf.News

Federal Court Boogeyman Backfire: Smear Campaign Unravels

Joey Camp isn’t just cleared – he’s hitting back. Armed with the INTERPOL vindication, Camp now accuses Danesh Noshirvan, his lawyer Nick Chiappetta, and their media ally Mr. James McGibney, of knowingly advancing false smears against him from the start. According to Camp, Noshirvan’s team possessed FBI background checks proving Camp has no history of sex crimes – yet they still portrayed him as a predator.

In other words, Camp says, Danesh, his attorney, and his reputed lover lied to the court and the public, hoping a salacious smear would stick. These are explosive allegations that could spell serious trouble for Noshirvan’s case (and reputation).

Camp has filed formal complaints with INTERPOL’s internal watchdog and is reportedly urging U.S. authorities to investigate Belize’s misuse of the Red Notice system.

He’s even floated the idea of Belize facing consequences – hinting at a $20 million legal claim and possible expulsion of Belize from INTERPOL for what he calls a blatant abuse of process.

All of this leaves Danesh Noshirvan’s grand narrative in tatters. The core premise – that he was the innocent target of a deranged, criminal “Camp-Couture conspiracy” – looks more like a work of fiction.

“Danesh’s lawsuit is unraveling,” Richard Luthmann reported bluntly. “Every major claim he makes is verifiably false — or worse, self-incriminating. He claims to be a victim. But he’s the aggressor, the Webster’s dictionary definition of PREDATOR: one who injures or exploits others for personal gain or profit.”

In court filings, Couture’s side has presented evidence that many of Noshirvan’s accusations were fabricated or wildly exaggerated. One example: Noshirvan claimed a journalist’s routine inquiry was “witness intimidation” – an accusation a judge dismissed as baseless.

Far from exposing a plot against him, Danesh’s case is instead exposing how far he was willing to stretch the truth. As veteran reporter Frank Parlato noted in Frank Report, Noshirvan is an “influencer who weaponized outrage” – but now that weapon has misfired spectacularly.

Outrage Machine Meets Law-and-Order

For years, Danesh Noshirvan wielded an online outrage machine to name-and-shame others. He built a following north of 2 million by siccing digital mobs on people he deemed “bad” – often leveraging bots and sock-puppet accounts to amplify the dogpile.

His “accountability” crusades, critics say, often veered into harassment and vigilantism. In one notorious campaign, Noshirvan doxxed six U.S. Supreme Court justices after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, broadcasting their home addresses and helping mobs show up at their doorsteps. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz blasted Noshirvan’s stunt, linking it to the attempted assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Danesh’s anti-ICE tactics align with the most extreme fringes of Antifa activism – aggressively publicizing personal info to intimidate targets under the banner of “justice.” But now those same tactics are facing scrutiny under the cold light of a courtroom.

Florida’s political climate makes this clash all the more striking. The Sunshine State – led by law-and-order conservatives and deeply hostile to Antifa antics – is an unlikely venue for Noshirvan’s outrage act. Governor Ron DeSantis and other officials have loudly condemned left-wing “doxxing” and protest violence, passing laws to crack down on exactly the kind of behavior Danesh boasts about.

Yet here in a Fort Myers federal courtroom sits Danesh Noshirvan, trying to paint himself as the victim. For added irony, the judge presiding, John E. Steele, is a Clinton-era appointee – hardly a MAGA conservative – underscoring that this isn’t about partisanship so much as principle.

In court, facts trump TikTok spin. And the facts are shredding Noshirvan’s claims.

“This is not about justice,” Richard Luthmann observed of Danesh’s lawsuit and online theatrics. “It’s about silencing critics. Noshirvan and his allies tell their Woketard audience that anyone who opposes them is going to jail, and then releases his AI bots. It’s textbook disinformation warfare.”

In Florida, such manipulative histrionics are finding little sympathy. The state that prides itself on backing the blue and punishing hoaxes is watching Noshirvan’s spectacle with measured outrage – and perhaps a bit of schadenfreude as his story crumbles.

Federal Court Boogeyman Backfire: Cancel Culture on Trial

This courtroom drama has morphed into a referendum on weaponized cancel culture. Jennifer Couture and Dr. Ralph Garramone, continual targets of Noshirvan’s viral vendettas, are now key figures in flipping the script. Couture – a Fort Myers businesswoman and mom – saw her life turned upside down after Danesh’s edited TikTok videos painted her as a violent “racist” villain in a 2022 parking lot tiff.

She endured torrents of abuse: hundreds of threatening messages, harassing phone calls, even a false report to child protective services accusing her of harming her own teenager.

Dr. Garramone and Jennifer Couture with U.S. Senator Rick Scott

An innocent bystander, Dr. Garamone’s plastic surgery practice was bombarded with one-star reviews from Danesh’s followers, causing patients to cancel surgeries and business contracts to fall apart.

All of this was orchestrated by Noshirvan’s self-styled “accountability” campaign – a crusade now under the microscope. In a twist of fate, Couture and Garamone’s response was to sue Noshirvan right back, and their allegations of defamation and cyberstalking helped drag Noshirvan into federal court. What was once an online pile-on has become a real-world legal battle, with a judge examining Noshirvan’s conduct and claims.

Media across the spectrum have taken note. Investigative reporters like Luthmann and Michael Volpe have chronicled Noshirvan’s downfall, while outlets from Frank Report to PatriotFetch.com to Navy rape survivor-turned-journalist Rebecca Martin have framed it as a cautionary tale of cancel culture run amok. The Gateway Pundit and InfoWars.com have honed in on Noshirvan’s violent anti-ICE rhetoric.

Even Reason magazine’s legal blog highlighted the case as an example of a “cancel culture” personality colliding with actual law.

Federal Court Boogeyman Backfire: Are Danesh Noshirvan’s days numbered?

The consensus? Danesh Noshirvan’s narrative is collapsing under its own weight. His outrage-fueled persona, once untouchable on TikTok, is being deflated by hard evidence and court scrutiny.

“Danesh has a body count. Aaron De La Torre is dead. He calls for ICE agents to get shot, and laughs when they do. He belongs in prison,” Luthmann said. “I hope he’s behind bars before we reach trial.”

While it remains to be seen if Noshirvan will face criminal charges, his civil case against Couture is faltering badly. The INTERPOL twist was the final straw: without the Joey Camp “boogeyman” to blame, Danesh is left with a paper-thin grievance and a pile of dubious claims.

In the end, the federal courtroom in Fort Myers is delivering a reality check to a man who made a career out of internet outrage. The message is loud and clear: in the battle of facts vs. fury, facts are winning – and Danesh Noshirvan’s cancel-culture fairy tale is coming to a spectacular end.

Share

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

Visit FLGulf.News