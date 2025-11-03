Federal Court Tells Danesh To Pay $62K Or Shut Up: Federal Judge John Steele sanctioned TikTok agitator Danesh Noshirvan. He may be finished.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

Fort Myers Federal Judge Lowers Boom with $62,320 Sanction

A federal judge has dropped an unprecedented $62,320 sanction on TikTok Mega Influencer Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan. U.S. District Judge John E. Steele, presiding in Fort Myers, Florida, ordered the massive penalty after finding Noshirvan engaged in bad-faith litigation tactics against Fort Myers plastic surgeon Dr. Ralph Garramone and his wife, businesswoman Jennifer Couture.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

The sanction – essentially a reimbursement of the defendants’ legal fees – is due immediately and marks a crushing blow to Noshirvan’s years-long courtroom campaign. Steele’s order, issued October 30, bluntly grants Garramone’s practice (Garramone Plastic Surgery, or “GPS”) attorney fees and denies all Noshirvan’s objections.

Noshirvan’s own conduct led to this reckoning. Over the summer, he barged into a deposition of his own wife, disrupted proceedings with profanity-laced outbursts, then weaponized social media to smear opposing counsel.

Danesh Noshirvan uses the federal courts to sue and doxxes the federal judiciary when it suits him. Now it’s time to pay the piper.

He falsely accused Garramone’s attorney – a Black civil rights lawyer – of making racist statements and harassing Mrs. Noshirvan, claims the court confirmed were pure fabrications.

Judge Steele found Noshirvan’s post-deposition tirade served “no purpose other than to…harass and intimidate” the defendants. In August, the judge sanctioned Noshirvan for this misconduct and warned that any further antics “may include dismissal of his case.”

Noshirvan didn’t heed the warning, and now Judge Steele’s hammer has come down: pay over $62K in fees for dragging this dispute into a fiasco.

Bloated Legal Bill Slashed to Size

The sanctioned fees didn’t come without a fight – or a haircut. Garramone’s legal team at Miami firm Duane Morris LLP initially demanded $99,909.90 to cover the cost of corralling Noshirvan’s bad behavior. They detailed over 175 hours of work by three attorneys and two paralegals, including two senior partners who sifted through Noshirvan’s sprawling social media posts.

Duane Morris LLP’s Ask

But Judge Steele found that the price tag was excessive and took a scalpel to the bill. Citing “excessive, unnecessary, and redundant” entries, he slashed the fee request by more than a third. The final award: $62,320 – a steep sanction, but significantly less than what the lawyers had requested.

Steele zeroed in on overbilling and clerical fluff. Duane Morris’s top lawyer on the case, Harvey Gurland, had touted Miami-level hourly rates – $860 an hour for himself, $640 for a senior associate – as justified given their expertise in defamation and media law.

Yet Fort Myers isn’t Miami, and the judge wasn’t about to pay South Beach prices. He noted that GPS tried and failed to find any local Fort Myers counsel willing to take the case, which forced Garramone to hire out-of-town attorneys. Acknowledging this, Steele granted a “slightly higher” rate than usual for the region, but nowhere near what was asked.

He pegged Gurland’s reasonable rate at $600/hour, and cut the other rates to $450 for the associate and $300 for junior counsel. Even the paralegals’ rate was trimmed to $200. In short, the judge told the Miami lawyers to check their big-city rates at the door.

Federal Court Tells Danesh To Pay $62K Or Shut Up: Attorney Harvey W. Gurland.

Then came the pruning of hours. Steele combed through the billing line by line and struck charges he deemed wasteful or clerical. He wiped out the time a paralegal spent merely indexing case law (0.9 hours) and calling the court clerk about an “emergency” filing (0.2 hours). He balked at a paralegal billing 3.0 hours to prepare binders and exhibits, calling those tasks administrative overhead.

Even lead attorney Gurland got dinged – the judge chopped 0.2 hours Gurland billed for “calling Chambers regarding the emergency motion,” labeling it “a clerical task that did not warrant counsel’s attention.”

The order also reduced the time spent on excessive preparation. Both Gurland and his colleague Julian Jackson-Fannin had personally pored over Noshirvan’s social media feeds; Steele found it redundant for two senior lawyers to tag-team that chore.

He further refused to let Jackson-Fannin bill for hours he spent preparing as a witness (not as an attorney) in the sanction hearing, axing over 20 hours of that prep work as beyond the scope.

In the end, the judge approved 58.2 hours for Gurland (down from the 63.4 hours claimed) and similar reductions for the others, resulting in a total of $62,320.

Judge Steele’s Trim

Steele didn’t stop at fees. He flatly denied $2,739.06 in extra expenses Duane Morris had sought. That tab included nearly $1,990 for unspecified “travel away from home, local travel, meals, and car rental” and $750 for color printing – all of it undocumented. The judge refused to reimburse such vague add-ons.

He also shot down a $3,000 expert fee for a Miami attorney who opined that Duane Morris’s high rates and hours were reasonable. Steele found the expert’s declaration unpersuasive, noting it relied on Miami market rates and overlooked the fact that one lawyer (Jackson-Fannin) billed significant time as a witness in the hearing.

In short, every penny of the $62,320 sanction is pure attorney’s fees – no miscellaneous expenses, no expert costs, no fat. It’s the exact amount Judge Steele calculated as the “reasonable” price of Noshirvan’s misbehavior, and he wasn’t about to let a dollar more slide.

Pay Up Now – And It’s Just the Start

Judge Steele’s message to Noshirvan is clear: Pay up now and straighten up, or face even worse. This six-figure sanction is due immediately, underscoring the court’s impatience with Noshirvan’s antics. His pleas for mercy fell on deaf ears – Noshirvan had frantically argued the fee sanction should be capped at $5,000 or severely limited to 25 hours of work at bargain rates.

Steele flatly rejected that gambit.

By slamming Noshirvan with the full $62K penalty, the judge made good on his warning that bad faith would have serious consequences. Back in August, Judge Steele had explicitly cautioned that if Noshirvan committed any further post-deadline misconduct, “more severe sanctions…may include dismissal of his case.”

Federal Court Tells Danesh To Pay $62K Or Shut Up: Attorney Nick Chiappetta [L] and client Danesh Noshirvan [R] avoid cameras coming out of Fort Myers Federal Court.

Now, with this brutal fee award, the judge is one step from dropping the ultimate hammer – tossing Noshirvan’s case entirely.

For Noshirvan, the financial pain may only be beginning. If Judge Steele does throw out his lawsuit (a very real possibility given the escalating sanctions), that would free up Garramone and Couture to pursue their remaining counterclaims against him with a vengeance. Those counterclaims – essentially the defendants’ own accusations that Noshirvan defamed and harassed them – could expose the TikTok instigator to as much as $500,000 in additional damages and attorney fees, according to legal insiders.

In other words, the $62,320 sanction might be just a down payment on the half-million-dollar hit waiting in the wings if Noshirvan’s case collapses. The man who dragged a plastic surgeon and his wife into court could end up owing them a small fortune for his trouble.

Noshirvan’s opponents are smelling blood in the water. Dr. Garramone and Jennifer Couture have fought Noshirvan’s allegations for nearly two years, and now they hold the upper hand. Richard Luthmann, a journalist closely following the saga, put it bluntly.

Dr. Ralph Garramone and his wife, Jen Couture

Dr. Ralph Garramone and his wife, Jen Couture

Dr. Ralph Garramone and his wife, Jen Couture

Dr. Garramone and Jennifer Couture with Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott

“Dr. Garramone and Jennifer Couture are within inches of the death blow. I just hope there’s something left on the carcass when they’re done,” he said. “There are many out there that want a piece of this trophy.”

Noshirvan’s lawsuit is hanging by a thread, and even observers who once saw him as a social-media giant are watching his legal offensive turn into a self-inflicted disaster. The judge has effectively flipped the script: Noshirvan lit this fire, and now he’s getting burned.

As one court watcher quipped, the TikTok “avenger” has become “a dead man walking” in his own case – and the bill for his misdeeds has started to come due.

Slander Suit and ‘Antifa’ Accusations Close In

Adding to Noshirvan’s woes, he now faces a $20 million defamation slugfest brought by none other than Richard Luthmann, who has been waiting for his own pound of flesh. Luthmann, a Southwest Florida-based journalist and former political operative, sued Noshirvan after the TikTok star branded him a “pedophile” in an April 2025 Substack post and blasted the smear to 2.5 million followers.

The lawsuit calls Noshirvan’s accusation libel per se – essentially criminal slander, the kind of false charge (pedophilia) that inherently inflicts severe reputational harm.

Danesh defends Antifa and puts ICE Officers and their families in jeopardy. [Photo by Joseph Camp]

According to the complaint, Noshirvan never retracted or apologized for the vile claim. Instead, he allegedly doubled down, emailing the article far and wide in Florida and beyond. Luthmann says he “has the receipts” showing Noshirvan blasted the defamatory post to countless inboxes and social media threads.

Now, Luthmann is suing for up to $20 million in damages, aiming to make the TikTok instigator answer for what he calls a blatant, malicious lie.

“Danesh used the federal courts to run a Woke censorship scam,” Luthmann said, referring to Noshirvan’s pattern of abusing lawsuits to silence critics. “Others, including Jeremy Hales, are doing the same thing, and I’ve already pledged my life, liberty, and sacred honor to help Save America by defeating these paid agitators one by one.”

With Garramone and Couture closing in from one side and Luthmann launching a legal broadside from the other, Noshirvan is boxed into a nightmare of his own making.

Richard Luthmann

Richard Luthmann

Richard Luthmann

Richard Luthmann

The broader picture painted by critics is even more damning. They depict Danesh Noshirvan as a social media hitman with ties to extremist networks.

In leaked communications, Noshirvan has been described as an “Antifa-linked” agitator who runs coordinated smear campaigns under the guise of activism. His crafted online persona – a do-gooder exposing “bad guys” – hides a darker reality: a paid internet troll on jihad, who weaponizes cancel-culture tactics for personal vendettas.

Evidence shows Noshirvan secretly teamed up with known internet provocateurs to target conservative figures. In one bombshell leak, former Marine James McGibney (creator of Bullyville.com) acts as Noshirvan’s puppet-master, feeding him dirt and even funding his attacks as part of an Antifa-like online harassment ring.

TikTok’s Danesh Noshirvan and Bullyville’s James McGibney plotted harassment, perjury, and schemes.

The chat logs reveal McGibney urging Noshirvan to unleash hell on people like Jennifer Couture and right-wing hero journalist Joey Camp – going so far as to obtain Couture’s mugshot and court records for Noshirvan to post.

It is also inescapable that the messages between Danesh and McGibney have a certain homoerotic flair.

“I think Danesh and McGibney are gay lovers, in my opinion,” Luthmann said. “I saw one of Danesh’s OnlyFans videos where he shoved a ‘white bullet’ up his ass, and I think it had ‘Dr. James’ written on it. Danesh appeared extremely happy while doing the deed.”

Danesh and McGibney – Homoerotic

Danesh and McGibney – Homoerotic

Danesh and McGibney – Homoerotic

For all Noshirvan’s talk of holding others accountable, his own operation looks more like a mercenary smear machine. From creating fake “sockpuppet” accounts to impersonate his targets’ allies, to coordinating with shadowy donors and enablers, Noshirvan has turned social media into a weapon. Now, those same tactics are boomeranging back.

Even law enforcement is taking notice. In Texas, authorities are reportedly investigating Noshirvan in connection with the suicide of high school football coach Aaron De La Torre that followed a blatantly false TikTok harassment campaign. Noshirvan falsely accused De La Torre of child abuse online – spurring a barrage of posts and calls that drove the man to take his own life.

Aaron De La Torre with wife Lori

Texas Law Enforcement found zero evidence for Noshirvan’s claims, and now a grand jury is probing whether the TikTok agitator’s actions amount to death-resulting criminally negligent homicide. It’s a grim reminder that Noshirvan’s “cancel culture” crusades can have real-world consequences – and that he may finally be held to account beyond just civil court.

Noshirvan built his fame by meting out vigilante justice on social media, but the tide has turned. He once doxxed Supreme Court justices’ home addresses to sic angry crowds on them. He reveled in getting people fired, shamed, and ostracized for their missteps.

Now, with multiple lawsuits and sanctions bearing down, the self-proclaimed avenger finds himself on the receiving end of a much more official form of justice. As Judge Steele’s actions demonstrate, the federal courts have little patience for Noshirvan’s brand of chaos.

“This isn’t TikTok. It’s a federal court. Play by the rules,” one court commentator proclaimed.

In other words: Danesh Noshirvan’s days of dishing out punishment are over – it’s time to take his own medicine. The online tormentor is now a cautionary tale in the making: play games in court, and you’ll pay the price. The $62,320 sanction is just the beginning of Noshirvan’s comeuppance, and it won’t be the last.

