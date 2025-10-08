Florida Attorney Nicholas Chiappetta faces a 91-day bar suspension after Danesh Noshirvan’s allegations of bad faith; sanctions could end the case.

NOTE: This piece was first published on FLGulfNews.com.

By Richard Luthmann

Chiappetta and Noshirvan’s Troubled Case

LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA - Florida Attorney Nicholas Chiappetta is in deep trouble.

Danesh Noshirvan, a social‑media mega influencer known as “ThatDaneshGuy,” filed a federal lawsuit in 2023 against plastic surgeon Dr. Ralph Garramone, his wife Jennifer Couture, and their business entities. He also sued attorney Patrick Trainor and Trainor’s law firm, alleging harassment after he posted a video of Couture in an altercation.

Danesh Noshirvan by MK10 Art

During a Zoom deposition of Noshirvan’s wife, Garramone Plastic Surgery’s counsel Julian Jackson‑Fannin, a partner at Duane Morris LLP, began questioning about Halloween makeup, an OnlyFans account, and marriage rumors.

The deposition derailed when Noshirvan burst into the room and hurled profanities. He called Jackson‑Fannin a “motherfucker,” “dumb shit,” and “misogynistic piece of shit.” Noshirvan shouted, “What the fuck is wrong with you?” while his attorney, Nicholas Chiappetta, tried to calm him but then chided Jackson‑Fannin for “creating a reaction.”

Hannah Noshirvan in Black Face

The confrontation ended with Chiappetta praising his client’s outburst and challenging Jackson‑Fannin’s line of questioning.

The next day, Noshirvan turned to Substack and social media to attack Jackson‑Fannin. He described the lawyer as a “low‑class racist” who “went on a hyper‑racist tangent,” accused him of sexual harassment, and mocked him with graphic insults.

Danesh posted false, malicious, and bad-faith statements on his Substack page and across social media.

Posts on Instagram urged followers to “share this everywhere” and tagged professional organizations, prompting thousands of likes and threatening comments. Some messages included threats to “find him and his wife.”

Noshirvan also sent an email copying Chiappetta and others at Duane Morris, asking Jackson‑Fannin, “Do you hate brown people just like you hate women?”

Florida Attorney Nicholas Chiappetta [L] and client Danesh Noshirvan [R] avoid cameras while exiting Fort Myers federal court

He later posted a false claim that Patrick Trainor assaulted him during a prior meeting. Initially taken down, the posts were republished online when Chiappetta, after consulting his client, told him he could “green‑light” them again.

U.S. District Judge John Steele reviewed these events during a May 2025 evidentiary hearing and found that Chiappetta acted in bad faith by refusing to restrain his client and by approving the inflammatory posts. Judge Steele publicly reprimanded Chiappetta and reminded him that Florida Bar Rule 4‑8.4(d) prohibits conduct that disparages or humiliates litigants, witnesses, or counsel.

Florida Attorney Nicholas Chiappetta: Ethical Violations and Aggravating Factors

The court’s findings highlight multiple ethical violations. Rule 4‑8.4(d) forbids conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice, while Rule 4‑4.4(a) prohibits using means that have no substantial purpose other than to embarrass a third person.

By encouraging social‑media attacks and failing to stop his client’s abusive deposition behavior, Chiappetta violated both rules. Rule 4‑3.1 bars frivolous claims; the accusation that Trainor assaulted Noshirvan lacked evidentiary support.

Rules 4‑1.2(d) and 4‑5.3(b) require attorneys to refuse to assist fraudulent conduct and to supervise non‑lawyer assistants; Chiappetta instead told his client to continue posting. Judge Steele noted that Chiappetta declined to restrain his client and later “green‑lit” the posts even after they provoked threats.

Legal experts say these actions fit the Florida Standards’ definition of bad faith. Standard 6.1 states that suspension is appropriate when a lawyer knows false statements are submitted to the court and does not correct them. Standard 7.2 authorizes suspension when a lawyer knowingly violates a professional duty, causing injury.

Aggravating factors include a selfish motive, a pattern of misconduct, multiple offenses, refusal to acknowledge wrongdoing, and substantial legal experience.

Florida Attorney Nicholas Chiappetta faces a serious suspension

Chiappetta’s case appears to satisfy many of these factors. He sought to embarrass opposing counsel, allowed his client to behave abusively, approved repeated harassment posts, and has not acknowledged fault.

The Florida Bar has cited similar cases as precedent: in 2010, the court suspended attorney Robert Ratiner for 60 days after he grabbed an exhibit sticker and physically confronted opposing counsel during a deposition.

In 2006, the court imposed a 91‑day suspension on Donald Tobkin after he repeatedly interrupted proceedings, seized documents, and filed sham pleadings.

More recently, the court suspended attorney Jeffrey Norkin for two years for shouting at judges and opposing counsel, and later disbarred him for continuing to commit misconduct.

These precedents suggest that depositions are treated as serious court proceedings and that lawyers who fail to maintain decorum face significant disciplinary action.

Florida Attorney Nicholas Chiappetta: Possible Suspension and Impact on Noshirvan

Under the Florida Standards, suspensions of 30 to 90 days remove a lawyer from practice but do not require proof of rehabilitation; suspensions longer than 90 days do.

Legal observers say Chiappetta’s conduct likely warrants at least a 60‑day suspension, with a strong possibility of a 91‑day rehabilitative suspension.

Unlike shorter suspensions, a 91‑day sanction would require Chiappetta to petition for reinstatement, take part of the bar examination and show rehabilitation. Former disciplinary counsel notes that the Bar often seeks 91 days when an attorney refuses to recognize the wrongfulness of their actions.

The Florida Bar building in Tallahassee

“Once you see a pattern of bad faith and a refusal to acknowledge it, the court wants proof that you’ve changed,” one ethics lawyer said.

A suspension would leave Noshirvan without counsel. Finding a replacement could prove difficult. Noshirvan’s deposition behavior and online attacks have alienated potential attorneys and drawn national scrutiny.

During the hearing, Chiappetta argued that he could not control his client, saying Noshirvan “acts unilaterally,” but Judge Steele rejected that explanation.

If suspended, Chiappetta would be unable to represent Noshirvan during depositions, motion practice, or trial. Another lawyer stepping in would inherit a contentious case with multiple counterclaims, a history of discovery disputes, and a client who has publicly disparaged opposing counsel.

Even if Noshirvan wanted to represent himself, federal courts typically require self‑represented parties to follow the same rules of decorum. They would not tolerate the profanity displayed at the deposition.

As one practitioner noted, “Lawyers can be sanctioned for their clients’ conduct when they condone it. Clients can also be sanctioned if they misbehave. This case is a lesson for both.”

If a 91‑day suspension is imposed, the court may stay proceedings to allow Noshirvan to retain counsel or may continue under existing deadlines. Either scenario could delay resolution and increase costs.

Garramone and Couture’s attorneys have already sought $100k in attorneys’ fees as sanctions for the deposition misconduct, and the federal judge is considering the sanction amount.

Trainor’s law firm indicated it will pursue defamation claims over the assault accusation. Meanwhile, Jackson-Fannin has received threats and stated that he is considering his legal options.

The Florida Bar has yet to announce a formal charge against Chiappetta, but experts say the process could move quickly given the detailed factual findings.

If the Bar follows precedent, Chiappetta could be suspended for three months or more, sending a message that attorneys must control their clients and refrain from using social media to weaponize their influence.

Share

Leave a comment