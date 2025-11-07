Florida Bar Discipline Scumbag Shield: Is Smith Tozian Florida’s Go-To Firm for Lawyer Predators?

Florida Bar Discipline Scumbag Shield: Fake identities, bad faith, and a $62,320 sanction - Smith Tozian’s crooked defense of Nick Chiappetta.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

M. Thomas Nast

Michael Volpe

Cortney Kotzian

Richard Luthmann

Protectors of ‘Lawyer-Predators’

(FLORIDA, USA) – Smith, Tozian, Daniel & Davis, P.A. bills itself as Florida’s premier legal ethics defense firm – but critics say it has become a refuge for the state’s worst-behaved lawyers. The Tampa-based firm has made a niche out of defending attorneys accused of egregious misconduct, effectively acting as protectors of “lawyer-predators.”

In the latest scandal, the firm rushed to shield Nicholas Chiappetta – a Lake Worth attorney caught impersonating an opposing lawyer, flouting court orders, and engaging in bad faith – painting him as a victim of a vendetta.

Is Attorney Nick Chiappetta a ‘Lawyer-Predator’?

Meanwhile, email evidence suggests Smith Tozian engaged in ex parte back-channel communications with Florida Bar officials to tip the disciplinary scales in Chiappetta’s favor, all while stonewalling demands for transparency.

Scumbag Lawyer Defender Scott K. Tozian

An October 9, 2025, email exhibit appears to show the firm quietly corresponding with Bar counsel without copying the complainant. By October 27, Smith Tozian had still not produced the full string of secret communications.

The Smith Tozian firm also stood idly by while Chiappetta failed to file a conflict of interest waiver from the embattled lawyer’s client, Antifa-linked TikTok Paid Agitator Danesh Noshirvan, raising eyebrows about where their loyalties lie.

Noshirvan is linked to serious violations of federal law designed to stop child trafficking. Chiappetta’s representation appears to be a device to aid and abet Noshirvan’s questionable, if not criminal, content creation, doxxing, and AI-driven harassment activities.

“Under these circumstances,” journalist-complainant Richard Luthmann warned in a court filing, “the Court is justified in ordering [Chiappetta’s removal] – the fair administration of justice… cannot be achieved while Mr. Chiappetta’s conflict-fueled obstruction persists.”

In other words, the firm’s priority seems to be protecting its embattled lawyer-client at all costs – even if it means leaving the public, the courts, and Chiappetta’s clients as collateral damage.

The Smith Tozian firm’s aggressive tactics in the Chiappetta case fit a troubling pattern. Observers say the firm exploits the Florida Bar’s disciplinary system as a shield for misbehaving attorneys rather than a safeguard for the public. In Chiappetta’s case, Smith Tozian attorneys reportedly coordinated with Bar staff off the record, attempting to use the Bar grievance process as a bargaining chip in litigation, rather than a forum for accountability and consumer protection.

Chiappetta himself shows no remorse for clear and admitted ethical violations. The Lake Worth, Florida-based attorney bristled at the notion that he should be disqualified for his misconduct, dismissing it as a “transparent ploy” by the opposition.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

Chiappetta argued that Noshirvan, the client, had “voiced no concern” and wished to keep Chiappetta as counsel, even as Chiappetta’s personal ethical woes “materially limit[ed]” his representation. Noshirvan was his with a $62,320 sanction for bad faith by U.S. Judge John E. Steele in the Fort Myers federal court.

This strategy – deny any conflict, attack the accuser, and quietly pull strings with regulators – has become the Smith Tozian firm’s signature. As one veteran attorney quipped after seeing Smith Tozian in action, “They’re not just defending lawyers – they’re defending the indefensible.”

Fake Emails & Courtroom Outbursts

Nick Chiappetta’s unraveling reads like a Florida Man law edition – and Smith Tozian is dutifully sweeping up the mess. Consider Chiappetta’s stunts: He created a fake Yahoo email account to impersonate his opposing counsel, a brazen ploy caught only because of his own sloppiness.

In a defamation case where Chiappetta represents TikTok personality Danesh “@ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan, Chiappetta was discovered to have registered ptesq1@yahoo.com – a near-clone of attorney Patrick Trainor’s email ( pt@ptesq.com ). He built this lie on a “single keystroke – a ‘1’ slipped into a name.”

Chiappetta’s ruse was exposed when a screenshot in one of his filings inadvertently revealed a browser tab for the dummy Yahoo account. Confronted with the evidence, Chiappetta at first played dumb – then finally confessed in writing: “I made a Yahoo.com email account in 2023 utilizing the email address ptesq1@yahoo.com… Childish perhaps in retrospect”frankreport.com.

Childish is right – and also potentially criminal. The sham email, apparently meant to trick witnesses or adversaries into thinking they were talking to Trainor, could violate federal laws against identity fraud and obstruction.

Yet even after this stunning admission, Smith Tozian continued to represent Chiappetta, fighting tooth and nail to keep him on the case and his bar card intact, despite the ethical mushroom cloud it created.

Fake emails are only one chapter in Chiappetta’s saga of misconduct. In court, he’s distinguished himself with open defiance and incendiary antics – conduct that prompted a federal judge to sanction him formally. During a court-ordered settlement process this fall, Chiappetta went off the rails, branding the mediation “extortionate” and “terroristic.”

As to Chiappetta’s bad faith conduct, Judge John E. Steele previously noted it was hard to imagine “a more direct assault on the integrity of the judiciary short of outright profanity in open court.” The context makes it worse: Chiappetta’s outburst came in an October 3, 2025, email response to opposing counsel’s settlement offer, where he spat, “Neither I, nor my client, will negotiate with a terrorist attempting extortion. You have a better chance of winning the lottery than… receiving $10,000 from my client.”

This rant was no private temper tantrum – it became part of the court-guided mediation dialogue shared with the mediator and even the judge’s chambers. By effectively calling a court-sponsored settlement effort a criminal shakedown, Chiappetta not only insulted the plaintiff but “maligned the federal mediation process itself,” as Luthmann later told the court.

Even as the court admonished attorneys to work in good faith, Chiappetta proudly refused, declaring he “[would] not negotiate with anyone acting in bad faith” – i.e., anyone who dared hold him accountable for his ethics troubles. Such truculence forced the lawsuit (Luthmann v. Noshirvan) into chaos, defeating any chance of a “just, speedy, and inexpensive” resolution while Chiappetta remained counsel of record.

Danesh Noshirvan

The fallout from Chiappetta’s brinkmanship has been severe. In a separate but closely related case (Noshirvan v. Couture), Chiappetta earned a scathing rebuke from U.S. District Judge Steele for enabling his client Noshirvan’s outrageous behavior. During a deposition in that defamation suit, Noshirvan launched into a profanity-laced tirade against opposing counsel – and Chiappetta did nothing to stop it.

In fact, after the deposition, Chiappetta gave his client a “green light” to repost vile, harassing attacks about the opposing lawyer online, effectively escalating the abuse. Judge Steele found that Chiappetta “acted in bad faith” and “failed to meet the professional standards expected from officers of the court in connection with the deposition and its aftermath.”

Black Miami Civil Rights Attorney Julian Jackson Fannin

Danesh’s Libelous Social Media Post

Black Miami Civil Rights Attorney Julian Jackson Fannin

The judge underscored that lawyers are duty-bound to keep depositions “efficiently, orderly, and courteously” – a duty Chiappetta shamelessly abdicated. For this dereliction, Steele hit Noshirvan and Chiappetta with sanctions: a formal public reprimand for Chiappetta and a fee-shifting penalty requiring Noshirvan to pay the defendants’ legal bills.

Last week, that sanction was quantified at $62,320 in attorney’s fees – a hefty price tag for Chiappetta’s misdeeds. The financial blow has reportedly caused major acrimony between Chiappetta and his client. After all, it’s Noshirvan who must write the $62k check for conduct his lawyer could have prevented.

In court filings, Luthmann pointed out the obvious: Chiappetta’s personal conflicts – including an ongoing Florida Bar grievance – have “compromised” his ability to represent Noshirvan and led him to “sabotage the potential resolution of this case.”

Courtroom sketch of U.S. Magistrate Judge Nicholas Mizell

Even Noshirvan’s supporters are starting to balk. Cortney Kotzian, a journalist and content creator who initially sympathized with Noshirvan until a very public feud erupted several years ago, attended a recent hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nicholas Mizell. She was “stunned” by Noshirvan’s performance on the stand, describing it as a disturbing spectacle.

Kotzian observed that Noshirvan seemed utterly lost under oath – failing basic questions about his own name and the date – and she openly questioned whether he “truly grasps the consequences he’s facing.”

The implication was clear: with Chiappetta as his counsel and Smith Tozian running interference, Noshirvan is barreling forward blindly, digging himself into a deeper hole.

The Florida Bar and Smith Tozian Silent

Investigative reporter Richard Luthmann gave the Smith Tozian law firm and the Florida Bar notice of Chiappetta’s “dastardly deeds done.” He sent an email on October 27, 2025, copying Florida Bar counsel and the attorneys at Smith Tozian. Here is what he said:

Tips or Story Ideas:

Smith Tozian did not respond.

Florida Bar counsel responded, copying Attorney Scott Tozian: “We have received your recent correspondence. Since our 25-page limit has been exceeded, please do not send additional documents.”

Luthmann replied to the Florida Bar counsel:

The Florida Bar Rules say that I have an opportunity to respond to Mr. Chiappetta in the context of this attorney grievance. Thank you for confirming that he is in DEFAULT. Because if he were not in DEFAULT, you would be proceeding over a STAR CHAMBER in violation of your own rules. If the Florida Bar Disciplinary Process is void of DUE PROCESS, then the organization has opened itself up to scrutiny not only in this case, but wholesale as a crooked trade association that has abandoned it’s consumer protection functions and does not act like a “grand jury.” But that’s not the case here, Bar Counsel Suhm, now is it? We wouldn’t want to end up in court because the Florida Bar violates it’s own charter, rules, and due process while taking state and federal funds. This clearly isn’t a matter for DOGE or Florida DOGE, right? If Mr. Chiappetta is allowed a response, will I be allowed a reply? Is there a procedure to move for additional pages? The state and federal courts have such a procedure. I trust you won’t simply dismiss, disrespect, or disregard the rights of a complainant as to notice and an opportunity to be heard.

The ever-bombastic Luthmann says that there has been no further communication from The Florida Bar, and he still has not received a copy of Smith Tozian’s response to the Chiappetta grievance charges or the ex parte emails between Smith Tozian and The Florida Bar.

The Florida Bar Counsel

“I’m sure the consumer public in Florida, particularly senior citizens, will be happy to know that attorney discipline is apparently overseen by mindless protocol droids,” Luthmann said.

A History of Defending the Indefensible

If Smith Tozian’s dogged defense of Nick Chiappetta feels familiar, that’s because it is. The firm has a long, notorious history of enabling Florida’s most unethical lawyers to evade full accountability. For decades, whenever a Florida attorney makes headlines for misconduct, Smith Tozian’s name is on the defense side – a “scumbag shield” for the legal profession’s worst actors.

Need proof?

Look at the rogues’ gallery of clients past: Manuel A. Machin, a Tampa lawyer who tried to bribe a murder victim’s family to stay silent at sentencing, was represented by none other than Donald A. Smith Jr. of Smith & Tozian. Machin’s scheme – offering $30,000 to keep grieving relatives from speaking in court – was so appalling that the Florida Supreme Court remarked, “A lawyer who tries to buy a victim’s silence… prejudices the administration of justice.” Machin ended up suspended for 90 days, escaping with a slap on the wrist in 1994, thanks in part to his skillful defense.

Then there’s Daryl James Brown, a Bradenton attorney caught in a convoluted fraud involving a double-pledged escrow that left a surety company holding a $148,000 bag of losses. Brown was charged with dishonesty and misrepresentation, but with Scott K. Tozian and Gwendolyn H. Hinkle from Smith & Tozian at his side, he fought the allegations for years. In 2005 the Florida Supreme Court finally suspended Brown for six months – a punishment critics called lenient for a scheme the referee said Brown knew was “contrary to honesty and justice.”

The Smith Tozian law firm’s target clientele.

The pattern continues: Cyrus Alan Cox, a Fort Lauderdale lawyer who racked up an astonishing 59 rule violations (from trust account abuses to conflicts of interest), was represented by Scott Tozian when the Bar sought to disbar him. Cox was ultimately disbarred in 1998, but not before Smith Tozian fought to lessen the blow.

And let’s not forget David A. Graham, a Broward attorney who stole client settlement funds and lied to Bar investigators – behavior so egregious that the Supreme Court disbarred him in 1992. Who was Graham’s counsel? Scott Tozian, of course. It’s a who’s who of disgraced Florida lawyers, and the common denominator is the Tampa firm that defended every one of them.

Why does Smith Tozian do it? In fairness, even bad actors deserve a defense. But the firm’s critics argue that there’s a difference between ensuring due process and enabling serial misconduct.

Smith Tozian’s attorneys – many of them former Bar prosecutors – know the disciplinary system inside out according to their own website. That expertise can be a force for good, helping lawyers avoid minor infractions. But many see it as a tool to game the system.

Time and again, the firm’s advocacy has helped lawyer-clients delay or dilute discipline, allowing dangerous attorneys to keep practicing when stricter punishment might have protected the public.

Chiappetta’s License to LIE CHEAT STEAL and KILL?

In Chiappetta’s case, observers fear the same playbook is unfolding: use procedural tricks and personal connections to drag out the process, cast the aggressor as the victim, and muddy the facts with side issues (here, blaming the opposing party’s “tactics” and a supposed conspiracy against Chiappetta). Meanwhile, Chiappetta continues filing vexatious motions and fanning the flames online, confident that his Smith Tozian team will fend off any immediate consequences.

Luthmann – the plaintiff going up against Chiappetta – has been unabashed in calling out this dynamic. He accuses Smith Tozian of acting as a “fixer” for corrupt lawyers, rather than a law firm with any regard for justice.

“No party should be forced to litigate under the shadow of such attorney misconduct,” Luthmann wrote, urging the court not to “countenance an officer of the court who so openly defies professional norms.”

To Luthmann, the solution is simple: kick Chiappetta off his current cases and shine a light on the cozy dealings between his lawyers and the Bar. Whether the court will take that extraordinary step remains to be seen.

But even some outside voices agree that the Chiappetta fiasco is a wake-up call. Cortney Kotzian, the journalist who witnessed Noshirvan’s courtroom meltdown, expressed concern not only for Noshirvan’s wellbeing but for the system at large. She noted that Magistrate Judge Mizell went out of his way to be patient with Chiappetta and Noshirvan, yet the defendant’s bluster “left observers slack-jawed” and “disturbed.”

In Kotzian’s view, Noshirvan and Chiappetta appeared defiant in the face of the facts – a failing that ultimately lands at the attorney’s feet.

After the hearing, Chiappetta began peppering Kotzian and her acquaintances with harassing communications, according to a new and recently-docketed attorney grievance.

As the saga continues, one thing is crystal clear: Smith Tozian’s scumbag shield is under scrutiny like never before. By staunchly defending Nicholas Chiappetta – a lawyer who forged emails, derailed mediation, and provoked sanctions – the firm has drawn a line in the sand. Are they proud saviors of attorneys in distress, or cynical enablers of “lawyer-predators” who exploit the system?

The snappy answer might depend on whom you ask. But in Florida’s legal circles, the Smith Tozian brand is becoming synonymous with the latter.

And with every explosive court filing and leaked email, the firm’s legacy of defending the indefensible grows less like a noble calling and more like a dark joke. In the court of public opinion, at least, the verdict on Smith Tozian is trending guilty – guilty of shielding scumbags and, in doing so, tarnishing the very profession they claim to uphold.

